Apple: Now Things Get Interesting

The first few trading days of 2020 followed a similar trend to many of the last days of 2019. Shares of technology giant Apple (AAPL) seemed to hit new all-time highs almost daily, with the name eclipsing $300 last week. With the stock having doubled over the past 12 months, expectations have soared and earnings are just 3.5 weeks away. Today, I'll explore why the situation is much different from where it was just a few months ago.

It was the third day of October when Apple saw its market hours low for the fourth calendar quarter of $215.13. At that time, there were a number of major questions that needed to be answered. Would the US and China come to a trade deal before year's end, or would new rounds of tariffs frighten the consumer and hurt the holiday shopping period? Was the new round of iPhones selling well after management reversed its strategy after the previous year's sales troubles? Finally, was the Federal Reserve going to help markets by providing more easy money at low rates into 2020, or would rate hikes stall the economy and the markets?

Clarity on these key issues have been a major reason why shares have spiked in the last three months. At the fiscal Q4 earnings report, management's revenue guidance for the December period featured a midpoint of $87.5 billion that topped analyst estimates by nearly $600 million. The iPhone has been selling well along with the Apple Watch and AirPods, with Apple services contributing to top line growth. A phase one trade deal between the US and China has taken the idea of tariffs off the table, which was very important since the December 15th round was aimed at smartphones and a number of other key Apple products. Finally, as I discussed in my latest Apple article, the Federal Reserve's balance sheet increase into year's end has sent US markets across the board sharply higher.

Apple went into that October 30th report around $243 a share, at which point expectations were obviously much lower. If Apple repeats the past couple of trading weeks, it would go into the January 30th report close to $100 higher than that. Will that mean that investors then expect the company to top its $85.5 billion to $89.5 billion revenue guidance for the period? As the chart below shows, predictions on Estimize have already topped $88 billion, steadily rising in step with the stock.

If the stock goes into earnings where it is now, or perhaps even higher, Apple will need more than just its usual beat and decent guidance. While current street estimates call for about 7.3% revenue growth in the March 2020 period, a stock at say $325 might imply investors are looking for double digit percentage growth on the top line. Earnings per share growth also faces headwinds from lower iPhone selling prices, reduced interest income from a smaller cash pile, and more operating expenses to support all those new services. The company also doesn't have lower and lower tax rates to pad the bottom line, while one other item becomes a major question.

That other key is the company's share repurchase program. Apple's massive buyback has been the best on the planet in recent years, but will the sharp rally change management's view of the program? I put together the following table to show you where things looked a year ago versus where they are now in terms of possible repurchases and how there could be a major impact.

(*Based on share count in latest 10-K filing, seen here)

At the beginning of 2019 with shares at half the price that they are now, we saw quarterly repurchases in the $20 billion area. That was enough money to repurchase more than 133 million shares, which would bring down the outstanding share count by 3% in theory, when excluding share-based compensation that dilutes those numbers a bit. Now at $300, the math is extremely different, especially if you think the buyback might slow down to $10 billion a quarter. That would only get you a reduction in the share count of 3% per year, instead of 3% a quarter. Not only would that reduce demand for shares in the market, but it would limit potential earnings per share upside.

One other interesting item to think about is transparency from management. When the company decided to stop providing unit sales numbers for its key product lines, investors and analysts were certainly upset. Now that Apple has launched a bunch of pay services, will management give us a quarterly number for subscribers? Also, the Watch/AirPods are getting large enough that they could eventually pass the Mac or iPad in terms of revenue, so do they get broken out in the results? Everyone will likely be more demanding with a valuation approaching $1.5 trillion.

With shares of Apple having soared in recent months, investors are certainly going to expect a lot more from the technology giant this year. While some analysts are finally starting to raise their price targets to more reasonable levels, how high will investor expectations be at the late January earnings report? The company will have to report very strong results to keep this rally going, and management will have to determine whether or not buying back a large amount of shares at these prices makes sense. A number of late 2019 risks have come off the table, and now it's time for Apple to deliver.

