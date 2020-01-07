Tanger Outlets: Considering This 'Black SWAN' Event For This Sleep Well At Night REIT

Ascena has zero outstanding on its revolver and ended the quarter with $680 million in available liquidity.

Tanger appears to have caught the attention of short sellers who are concerned with its 6.3% rental exposure to Ascena.

ETFs have been lending out their shares to hedge funds who are shorting shares in hopes of earning above-average returns.

As I’m sure you’ve seen, Tanger Outlets (SKT) remains one of the most beaten-down examples in the equity REIT universe. Shares have plunged by 20% during the last 12 months.

As one of our Strong Buy picks, we’ve become especially focused on its large index fund ownership. Although active investors – represented by mutual funds – have become an increasingly smaller portion of the overall equity REIT market. Index funds now represent more than $4 trillion of assets under management (or AUM).

That’s more than $2.5 trillion more than assets held by hedge funds, according to consulting service ETFGI.

As REITs in out-of-favor sectors have increased their ownership limits, many index funds have become the largest owners. As we’ve witnessed lately, ETFs have been lending out their shares to hedge funds, which then short shares in hopes of earning above-average returns.

While REIT ownership typically restricts maximum single-shareholding percentages at 9.9%, companies do often provide exemption to some funds for 12% ownership or higher. And, of course, one of those REITs that appears to have caught the attention of short sellers is Tanger.

They’re concerned with its 6.3% rental exposure to Ascena (ASNA), which is rated CCC+ and could potentially go bankrupt.

That chance is remote, for the record. But let’s take a deeper dive into the retail conglomerate to determine what could happen to Tanger if this so-called “black swan” event occurs.

The Black SWAN…

As the above chart illustrates, as of November 2019, Tanger had around 6.3% exposure to Ascena. In fact, it’s the REIT’s overall largest customer.

Ascena’s comprised of:

Premium-fashion brands: Ann Taylor (293 stores), Loft (669 stores)

Plus-fashion brands: Lane Bryant (721 stores), Catherine's (320 stores).

(320 stores). Kids’ fashion brand Justice (826 stores)

It also had value-fashion brands Dressbarn and Maurices before closing the one and selling the other.

As seen above, that now-defunct segment represented 13% of 2019 net sales. Ascena’s interim executive chair recently explained:

“We have a portfolio of strong brands, three of which individually generate revenue of approximately $1 billion or more, are focused on driving all our brands combined with a streamlined backend, will enable us to optimize the growth and profitability potential of Ascena. We remain committed to simplifying this business and focusing on fewer and more meaningful initiatives that will enhance our experience with our brands.”

For the latest quarter, total revenue from continuing operations was $1.297 billion, down 3.1% compared to the prior-year period. Total company comp sales were essentially flat and, excluding Dressbarn, down 2% in line with guidance.

With regard to Dressbarn, Ascena CFO Dan Lamadrid said:

“We are very pleased with the progress we're making in the winding down of Dressbarn and are firmly on track with our plan. Our liquidation began on Nov. 1 and is proceeding as expected. We continue to make progress reaching agreements with the majority of our landlords, and we remain on track to close all Dressbarn stores by December 31st. “Dressbarn delivered comparable sales growth of 10% in the first quarter. The acceleration that began at the time we announced the wind-down of the business has continued with the accelerated sales and margin helping to offset (associated) costs…”

What About Liquidity?

Ascena ended Q1-20 with $262 million in cash and equivalents, reflective of a strong cash position. It has zero outstanding on its revolver, ending the quarter with $680 million in available liquidity ($417 million available under the asset-based revolver).

As of quarter’s end, Ascena’s long-term debt was $1,370 million, reflecting the balance of the term loan. Since then, it’s “opportunistically repurchased $80 million of term loan debt for $50 million in cash,” which matures in August 2022.

Meanwhile, the next amortization payment of $22.5 million isn’t due until November 2020. The company is in full compliance with all its covenants.

For Q2-20, Ascena expects net sales of $1,200 million to $1,225 million versus $1,271 million in fiscal Q2-19. This will reflect:

A reduction in store count and a low single-digit decline in comparable sales A gross margin rate of 51.2%-51.7% compared to 51.9% in Q2-19 Depreciation and amortization of approximately $64 million and an adjusted operating loss of $40 million to $60 million.

CFO Lamadrid added:

“We continue to make progress on rightsizing our cost structure to better align with the scale of our go-forward business. We are well on our way to achieving the $150 million of savings that we previously communicated, the bulk of which we are realizing this fiscal year.”

So that’s Ascena.

Then there’s Tanger.

Tanger Talk…

As of Q3-19, Tanger’s consolidated portfolio had 22 stores with approximately 177,000 square feet leased to Dressbarn. That’s about 170 basis points of annualized base rent and average sales of $140 per square foot.

On that quarter’s earnings call, CEO Steve Tanger said:

“We are already in active discussions with existing retailers interested in entering or expanding in the outlet space including for approximately half of the Dressbarn spaces, some of which are already executed.”

He further explained:

“… Dressbarn sales were less than 50% of our portfolio average. So this gives us an opportunity to improve and curate the quality of our assets, which is one of our primary focus(es). “If you take that space out, we do have some headwinds headed into next year. But we have time now to prepare for them… “… And we will be happy to give you guidance as to our progress at the end of February, when we announce our year-end results in our 2020 guidance for the year.”

Based on Asena’s latest quarter, it appears there’s very little short-term liquidity risk. As SKK Investments points out:

“Per page 20 of the Q3 10-Q filing, Ascena prepaid future quarterly payments with $180 million such that its next quarterly payment is not due until November 2020. The company does not have sufficient cash on hand to satisfy the balloon payment, but it does have a number of ways it could satisfy this debt obligation: Selling one (or more) of its underperforming brands, such as Justice or Lane Bryant/Catherine's… or refinancing its debt.”

As far as I’m concerned, the risk for Tanger is that Ascena might liquidate another brand, as per Dressbarn. But the potential for a complete “black swan” shutdown is a long shot.

An Added Layer of Debt

That being said, sales in the latest quarter sales were marginal:

Ann Taylor: -1%

LOFT: -2%

Lane Bryant: 2%

Catherine's : -5%

: -5% Kids’ fashion: -6%

Value fashion: 10% (because of the Dressbarn liquidation).

Like most all retailers, off-balance sheet leases provide an added layer of debt. In Ascena’s case, that’s around $826 million. According to SKK Investments:

“We don’t view these long-term lease obligations too negatively, as they are usually satisfied with yearly lease expenses, which are a part of regular operating expenses for most companies. However, this is an additional obligation that Ascena will have to satisfy in the coming years.”

Clearly, Ascena must begin to generate profits. And it’s already used a few tools in the toolkit to do so by selling Maurices and closing Dressbarn. Now it’s time to see if it can turn the corner, possibly by shedding another brand such as Catherine’s.

With that said, we consider bankruptcy – as the hedge funds are betting – a long shot. Ascena has plenty of liquidity to survive a few more innings. And there is considerable value for brands Ann Taylor, LOFT, and Lane Bryant.

Editor’s Note: As a real estate developer I’ve worked with dressbarn, Catherine's, and Ann Taylor in the past. I have no business relationship with them today.

Definite Exposure, But…

As viewed below, Tanger had 118 stores leased to Ascena as of Q3-19, accounting for 6.2% of annualized base rent. However, that number should drop to 96 in Q1-20 after Dressbarn stores are taken out.

(Remember that half the space had already been leased as of Q3-19.)

Source: 10-Q

Of the remaining units, I couldn’t find the breakdown in the latest 10-K or 10-Q forms. But I’m guessing there’s both an Ann Taylor and Loft in most every Tanger outlet. That would account for 80 of the 96, with the remaining brands scattered across the portfolio.

So the questions remain…

Is Ascena a stronger company today?

Will it survive?

Will there be another brand it has to completely wipe out?

What’s the risk to Tanger if the company were to see another brand shutter?

In Q3-19, Tanger’s consolidated portfolio occupancy rate was 95.9% compared to 96% in Q2-19 and 96.4% in Q3-18. As Steve Tanger explained:

"We have maintained a high 95.9% occupancy rate, reflecting the resilience and desirability of the outlet channel. Additionally, we have continued to increase traffic, as our targeted marketing programs and engaging on-site experiences helped to draw shoppers to our centers.”

So even during this ongoing store-closure environment, Tanger has been able to maintain strong occupancy. In fact, that figure has never dropped below 95% in more than 25 years.

We already know Tanger has signed 50% of the leased space once taken up by Dressbarn. And we’ll know in a few weeks how the remainder is progressing when SKT reports earnings.

Conservatively, we assume that number has climbed to 75%. This would still mean occupancy will likely be down slightly. Regardless, the Q4-19 results will include Dressbarn. So we won’t know the full financial impact until the Q1-20 results are released.

Much Ado About Something

On the plus side, the 22 closed stores generated average sales of only $140 a square foot, as mentioned before. Tanger’s average sales productivity as of Q3-19, however, was $395 per square foot.

So by replacing the Dressbarn stores, Tanger’s overall productivity will likely increase.

Needless to say, if Ascena were to close additional stores, there would be a modest impact to occupancy. However, don’t expect the dividend to budge. Or much else.

Right now, the market is pricing in a complete bankruptcy scenario for Ascena. Yet we see no evidence to support that. Instead, we believe the most likely scenario is that Ascena will sell one of its brands to focus on premium fashion.

In addition, when comparing the potential for continued department store closures – especially at B- and C-grade malls – specialty retailers should become more focused on outlets.

The omnichannel is critical for distribution, and outlets serve as a valuable channel due to their low occupancy cost ratio, boasting just 9.9% in Q3-19.

We find it odd that hedge funds are shorting Tanger with its highly sustainable dividend. They should be focusing their fears on mall REITS, which are at extremely higher risk because of their department store exposures and dangerous payout ratios.

It takes very little capital for a Tanger space to be retrofitted. But a department store? That could cost anywhere from $20 million to $50 million to put back to work.

Similarly, payout ratios remain elevated for most mall REITs, including:

Washington Prime (WPG)

(WPG) Macerich (MAC)

(MAC) PREIT (PEI)

(PEI) Taubman (TCO).

And CBL (CBL) specifically has suspended its common and preferred shares for all of 2020.

AFFO and Other Considerations

In Q3-18, Tanger’s funds from operations (FFO) per share was $1.68, or $164.2 million. Compare that to $1.83 per share, or $180.3 million, for the prior-year period.

Meanwhile, adjusted FFO (AFFO) was $1.72 per share, or $168.6 million. And it was $1.83 per share, or $180.3 million, for the prior-year period – mainly down due to the disposition centers that closed in March 2019.

The company actually boosted guidance for 2019 at the lower end from $2.25 - $2.31 to $2.27 - $2.31.

Analysts forecast Tanger’s FFO to decline by 4% in 2020, then return to positive (up 1%) in 2021. It would take a large-scale store closure (i.e. “black swan event”) for Tanger to stop growing its dividend.

As it stands, the company has just under $100 million in free cash flow after paying out dividends. And, as I already pointed out, traditional mall REITs have little margin of safety to mitigate their own kind of black-swan risks.

In closing, we’re maintaining a Strong Buy on Tanger. At last check, shares trade at $14.26 with a dividend yield of 9.96%.

Put simply, we see the Ascena panic as overblown. There’s no justifiable reason to think the retail conglomerate will enter bankruptcy anytime soon.

The Dressbarn liquidation should turn out to be a positive – for both companies.

We expect the current shorts to feel the dividend pressure soon enough. They have to pay the dividend in order to borrow the shares in the first place. The buyer receives the dividend on shares that would go to the original owner.

It’s therefore extremely risky to short dividend-paying stocks because of that drag on returns.

Final Thoughts on the Subject

Despite continued retail-sector pressure, Tanger appears to be in excellent shape to continue to grow its dividend in 2020. The company increased its dividend modestly in 2019 from $1.40 to $1.42, and we believe there will be a similar increase in 2020 of around 1%.

One of the primary strengths of Tanger’s business model is its ongoing commitment to reward investors through regular dividend increases. And that’s a commitment management appears to continue taking seriously.

It’s because of that discipline that we maintain highly bullish sentiment with regard to Tanger’s long-term value proposition.

