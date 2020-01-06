Relaunch Of The Passive-Aggressive Investor

This is an introductory piece that explains the focus of the "Passive Aggressive Investor." I explain how I arrived at this investment methodology and then outline the initial focus of this weekly column.

Next week, I'll start with a core portfolio of the SPY and IEF or TLT along with recommendations of dividend aristocrats that are attractive from a yield or technical perspective. As the column builds, I'll add additional features and areas of focus.

One of the first and most important investment books I ever read was "Security Analysis" by Graham and Dodd. In fact, I have two copies: one that is old and tattered and a newer one on my Kindle. I thought the book's basic premise was brilliant: find companies that are trading below "book value" and buy them under the assumption that the market would eventually realize its mistake and bid the shares up.

I still love both books and reference them occasionally. However, the theory's core argument doesn't work nearly as well as advertised for a few key reasons. First - and most importantly - there is no idea as to when an undervalued stock will be bid up to its book value. It could be the day after you buy it. It could be in 20 years. It might not even be in your lifetime, creating its own set of problems. Second, let's assume your analysis of company "X" is based on your belief that an asset such as real estate is undervalued. What if you're wrong? My favorite example of this is "goodwill" and "intangible" which usually accounts for a pretty large number on most large company's balance sheets. For example, Coke's 2018 annual goodwill was $10.26 billion which was 12.32% of total assets. Intangibles accounted for an additional 8.8% of assets, bringing the total value of goodwill and intangible assets to slightly more than 20% of the company's asset base. If you ask 10 different analysts their opinion about both those values, you'll likely get 10 different answers, all with an appropriate amount of numerical support.

The problems with value investing play into a broader problem with "active management" which rarely beats the market for the following two reasons:

The cost of active management sufficiently eats into profits to lower returns No manager is consistently "right:" last year's genius is this year's laggard

There have been a number of papers on the subject, some of which can be referenced in this article. Others are available by searching Google.

This academic challenge to the active management industry coincided with the rise of ETFs - exchange-traded funds, which are:

... a type of security that involves a collection of securities-such as stocks-that often tracks an underlying index, although they can invest in any number of industry sectors or use various strategies. ETFs are in many ways similar to mutual funds; however, they are listed on exchanges and ETF shares trade throughout the day just like ordinary

I started tracking ETFs between 10 and 15 years ago. I loved them because they allowed investors to purchase broad swaths of the economy like industrials, financials, and energy companies, giving investors the ability to play broad economic themes without having to dig into the individual details of a single company. This also jibes very well with my analytical tendencies: I'm much more of a "macro guy" who prefers national data instead of company-specific analysis.

This is how I personally invest. I create what I call a "core portfolio" of ETFs: it's designed to participate in market rallies but to also mitigate volatility. I use one of two types of ETFs: broad indexes (small, mid, large-cap stocks or bonds) or income-producing ETFs. There is very little actual trading. There's a quarterly rebalancing (if necessary). My goal is slow and steady gains. Or, to use a baseball analogy, I prefer to consistently hit singles instead of home runs.

Does this work? Pretty well, actually. First, let's look at the returns of the S&P 500, 10-year, and 3-month treasury:

If you purchased the SPY in 2009, your average annual return before inflation would have been 13.49%. If you can deal with the volatility of that investment, that's a nice return. And there are plenty of ways to mitigate volatility. You can buy puts, inverse ETFs, or add less volatile ETFs to the mix.

Let's explore the latter by putting together three portfolios composed of the SPY and IEF in the following percentages: 60/40; 50/50; 40/60 (all rations are SPY/IEF):

The above results are for 1/03-11/19. There's a little more than 100 basis points of difference of return between the more conservative and more aggressive allocation. (For the years 01/09-11/19, the CAGRs for the three portfolios are 8.08%, 9.17%, and 10.25%, respectively).

Here are the annual return numbers:

Since 2003, there have only been two years when the return was below 0% - not too bad. There were two other years when the returns were positive but small - 2005 and 2015. Aside from those four years, the portfolios have all performed pretty well over the last 16 years.

And here are the rolling returns:

There's a remarkable amount of consistency in the above numbers. The short version is that it's reasonable to expect a pretty constant return for all three ETF allocations.

So - why should someone use this method of investment instead of buying individual issues? The answer is summed up by one of my favorite investing quotes of all time from Jack Bogle: "Don't look for the needle in the haystack. Just buy the haystack!"

To that, here are the first sets of ETFs this column will track:

All of these ETFs track broad indexes to cover wide swaths of the market. That explains the IWM, IJH, SPY, BND, BNDX, and VEU. But - why include the PFF, IDV, and VYM - aren't those ETFs more focused on income?

The answer is, "Yes, they are." And, your question naturally leads to my explanation of why they're included. You see, I love large, income-producing stocks for a number of reasons. First, a decent income means you need less capital gain for growth. Suppose you buy a stock at $10/share that also pays a 3% dividend. You're already up 3% for the year. And, the stock only needs to rally 70 cents for a total annual gain of 10%. Second, an income-producing stock has a built-in price floor of sorts. Let's take the $10/share 3% dividend company again and assume that the 10-year treasury is yielding 2.5%. Investors looking for income are more likely to buy the 3% dividend stock, placing a pseudo-floor under the issue. Third, higher dividend stocks are typically less volatile.

And this discussion of yields naturally leads to the third investment category that I'll be covering: dividend aristocrats, which are defined as stocks that have raised their dividends for the last 25 consecutive years. The commitment to consistently raising dividends is a wonderful trait as it indicates the company values shareholders. I prefer this method of valuing shareholders over share buybacks for one simple reason: dividends put actual cash in the shareholder's pocket, giving them the opportunity to buy other assets.

Here, a word on how I look at aristocrats is in order. These are all large, well-established companies. It's highly unlikely that they'll create a new product or grow at a 10%/year rate. Instead, they'll grow at/near the rate of overall economic growth. I'm not looking at these companies as growth opportunities but instead as high-value bonds. The main thing I want to know is where are they trading and how safe is the dividend payment. The former is a technical question while the latter is about cash flow. I also want a solid balance sheet. Earnings are less an issue.

I use aristocrats to goose returns. How, you ask? Here's how! All of the above ETFs throw-off income. Investors can use the income to simply buy more of the ETFs that comprise their portfolio or buy aristocrats that are in a position to rally. Here, I look for higher-yielding stocks (which may imply that the company is trading in the lower part of its range) or stocks that are breaking out, which implies upside momentum.

So, let's wrap this up. Here's what each column will focus on.

1.) The weekly, monthly, quarterly, 6-month, and 12-month performance of the above ETFs

2.) The performance of the following core portfolios composed of the following percentages of the IEF/SPY: 25/75, 50/50, and 75/25.

3.) The top and bottom performing dividend aristocrats for the last week

4.) The top and bottom yielding aristocrats for the last week.

The latter two categories are where my buy and sell recommendations will come in. Top-performing and high yielding aristocrats maybe buy recommendations and, conversely, low-performing and low-yielding aristocrats maybe sell recommendations. If you've got spare cash, those might be positions worth taking.

Finally, this column should be read in conjunction with my daily Technically Speaking column, which looks at key economic and technical developments in the larger ETFs. This will provide daily information on broader market developments. I've got two new columns that I'll be debuting over the next few weeks. The first is International Week in Review, which will look at major, non-US economic and market developments. The second is "Central Bank Week in Review, which will focus on... central bank developments.

OK - I was kidding - I have one more point to make: this could be just the beginning of this idea as to what I'll cover. I've got some other ideas up my sleeve about ideas and concepts that I want to develop but they're all still on the drawing board. Stay-tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.