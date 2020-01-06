Cresco Labs: Pending Acquisitions Catalyst In 2020

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) is busy transforming its businesses through a slew of acquisitions. The company announced a number of deals throughout 2019, but things didn't go as planned for all of them. After originally announcing a deal to buy VidaCann in Florida in March, the company terminated the deal in November amid a shortage of capital. After MedMen terminated its PharmaCann transaction, we think more cannabis companies will re-evaluate their capital allocation plan in light of the challenging market conditions facing the entire sector right now. We think Cresco Labs will deliver strong performance in 2020 if it could complete pending acquisitions. However, if these M&A deals were to falter for some reason, we foresee a downward re-rating of the stock due to the impact on the long-term growth outlook.

(All amounts in US$ unless noted)

2019 Q3 Review

Cresco Labs reported 2019 Q3 results which showed another quarter of solid growth and decent profitability. Revenue grew 21% to $36.2 million, while gross margin dipped to 35%. Growth came primarily from Illinois, California, and Pennsylvania. The company also operates in Ohio, Arizona, and Nevada. Post Q3, Cresco Labs closed the acquisition of one of the ten licenses in New York, adding four dispensaries to its footprint. One of the key near-term growth areas is the recreational legalization in Illinois where Cresco Labs holds a large market share. The company currently operates 3 cultivation and processing centers and 5 dispensaries with an estimated market share of 28% per company filings. The company has received approval for recreational cultivation and sales at all of its facilities which position it well for the adult-use market taking place on New Year's Day. We expect meaningful revenue contribution from this development.

Cresco Labs stood out as one of the few cannabis companies that have consistently produced positive adjusted EBITDA. In Q3, the company reported positive adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 million and a margin of 9%. Capital expenditures have perked up in 2019 given the various expansions underway. It is important to consider the impact of the various pending transactions. Origin House (OTCQX:ORHOF) recently reported Q3 sales of C$23 million and gross profits of C$5.7 million for a gross margin of 25%. However, Origin House reported adjusted EBITDA loss of C$12 million driven by a heavy cost structure, including C$19.8 million of operating expenses. On the other hand, the acquisition of Tryke in Nevada and Arizona looks much better, given the target generated $70 million in sales and $25 million in EBITDA during fiscal 2018 for a margin of 36%. Overall, we think investors should expect to see a messy 2020 if these transactions were to close because financials will be impacted by acquisition-driven growth. Historically, it has been difficult to assess organic growth for cannabis companies given their continued expansion.

Bye Bye Florida

Cresco Labs originally announced its acquisition of Florida-based VidaCann in March 2019. Given the explosive growth we have seen from other operators in Florida, it was perceived to be a positive development for the company. However, Cresco Labs announced the termination of the deal in November citing capital allocation decisions. Clearly, the company decided that other markets represent a better use of capital within its limited pool of resources. Cresco Labs reported a cash balance of $74 million at the end of Q3, and it sold two properties to a REIT for $38 million recently. With $112 million pro forma cash going into Q4, we think Cresco Labs would be hard-pressed to fund the VidaCann transaction and support the ongoing investments required to build out a Florida platform. The acquisition of the New York license will cost $32.5 million of cash in addition to up to 13.5 million shares. With the expansions underway in Illinois to prepare for adult-use and the upcoming opening of three more medical dispensaries in Pennsylvania in 2020, Cresco Labs was essentially forced to abandon its Florida plan due to a shortage of capital.

Losing Florida is painful, but we think it is a realistic assessment of the current financing market. The worst scenario would be to acquire VidaCann but fails to fund the required investment to expand in Florida, where several local players are dominating the scene at the moment.

Looking Ahead

We think Cresco Labs has several catalysts in 2020 to propel its organic growth and acquisition pipelines. The beginning of recreational sales in Illinois will drive meaningful contributions while three new dispensaries in Pennsylvania will add to the top-line growth. On the M&A front, while losing VidaCann is not ideal, the company still has Origin House and Tryke in the pipeline. Closings of these deals will help expand Cresco Labs into a truly national player with coast to coast presence.

We think the execution risks are relatively modest with regard to the organic growth opportunities. The Illinois and Pennsylvania expansions are well-funded with Cresco's pro forma cash balance of $112 million including the recent property sale. The legalization in Illinois was completed on January 1, 2020, so the execution risk is low. We also think Pennsylvania is a high potential market with relatively low execution risk given Cresco's existing footprint. The riskiest part of the near-term plan is the pending acquisitions. We see low risk for the Tryke acquisition, given the straightforward regulatory review process and similar deals being completed by competitors. However, the acquisition of Origin House remains uncompleted and could still falter. The market condition has changed drastically since the deal was initially announced which creates challenges for stakeholders to reconcile interests. The price was already dropped once in November 2019, but there could be further changes. We see the closing of Origin House acquisition as a major near-term catalyst.

Overall, we are cautiously optimistic about Cresco Labs heading into 2020 as its decision to re-allocate capital appears prudent under the current financing market. We think the company still has meaningful room for organic growth, but it needs these acquisitions to expand its addressable market. With the stock trading at ~10x EV/Sales, there are high expectations embedded within its current share price. If for some reason the acquisitions fail to materialize, we expect the market to re-rate the stock back to levels comparable with other MSOs that do not have pending transactions such as Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) at 5.8x and Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) at 4.2x annualized sales. As a result, we expect M&A to determine how the stock will perform next year.

