InfuSystem's Operating Leverage Reaches Inflection Point

InfuSystem (INFU) shares were on fire in 2019, rising nearly 140%. Many investors have clearly taken note that the company’s relatively new management team and Board of Directors have positioned INFU for long-term, sustainable success. In late 2019 INFU hit profitability and the stock took off. Still, I believe INFU, both as a company and as a stock, is just beginning to hit its stride. As I will highlight in this article, I believe INFU should be able to take advantage of its competitive moat and unique abilities to partner with healthcare providers to produce significant revenue and earnings growth, as well as free cash flow.

While INFU may be trading near a fair valuation based on management’s stated 2020 financial targets, those targets are conservative, and as I explain below, I believe there is significant upside remaining in the stock. With its two platform approach, the growth seen in 2019 should continue into 2020 and represent only the beginning of a long runway for INFU. Moreover, INFU’s market cap of $164M makes it a strong candidate for addition to the Russell 2000 in mid-2020, creating a nice tailwind for a thinly traded name. All of these factors, combined with INFU’s aligned management team and Board of Directors, all of whom appear focused on smart, high-margin, recurring-revenue growth, have me “pumped” to be an INFU shareholder as we begin the new year.

That outstanding conference provided me an opportunity to meet INFU’s Board Chair, Scott Shuda, and to learn about INFU’s business. I am happy to share with the Seeking Alpha community, the information I learned about the company from that conference and subsequent interviews with INFU’s management.

Company Background

INFU has been in business for 30+ years for 30+ years. It is a service company, historically focused on infusion pumps and related products and services (repair, refurbishing, rent, lease, etc.) for providers and patients in the home, oncology clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and other sites of care. The company operates five locations serving all 50 states and Canada. As announced on the Q3 earnings call, INFU plans to break out its financials based on their current two-platform strategy. This strategy consists of: (1) durable medical equipment services (DMS), which accounts for roughly 1/3 of their current revenue; and (2) integrated therapy services (ITS), accounting for the other 2/3 of business. ITS, a much higher margin and recurring-revenue business, is the area in which I believe INFU is poised for growth.

On the DMS side of the business, INFU buys, repairs, sells, and rents infusion pumps, including used devices and supplies. This business follows a direct payer model, with INFU seeking to be paid by health care providers (i.e. hospitals/clinics). The DMS platform rents and sells primarily infusion pumps and related consumables, such as pump tubing, but has experimented with and is open to distributing other medical products that are synergistic and profitable. Gross margins are generally in the high 20% to low 30% range.

However, the clear focus at INFU is on the ITS side of the business. The ITS platform currently consists of (1) oncology services (with colorectal cancer being the largest area of focus) and (2) the newer business for INFU of pain management. INFU’s ITS offerings provide hospitals/clinics with a “turnkey” operation consisting of: supplying DME equipment; supplying related consumables; providing logistic management for providers; providing customer service to partner hospitals/clinics; billing & collecting from payors and patients; and offering patients access to a 24/7 nursing staff. As part of this partnership, the doctors and their related hospitals/clinics assign over to INFU the right to bill and collect on the out-patient services it provides. Unlike the DMS side of the business, ITS follows a third-party payer model with INFU primarily being paid by a patient’s medical insurance provider. Currently, INFU has approximately 650 third-party payer contracts covering all 50 US states. The ITS side of the business currently has high gross margins at well over 60%.

The Board & Management

Again, my first exposure to INFU was at the LD Micro Main Event. At that event I had the opportunity to meet with Mr. Scott Shuda, INFU’s Chairman of the Board. Mr. Shuda, an activist investor, joined INFU’s board in 2016 and became Board Chairman in 2018. Mr. Shuda and his group appear to have been successful in focusing INFU on its core competencies, eliminating unnecessary and wasteful costs, and significantly improving cash flows. In other words, INFU’s strategic approach is not a “growth at any cost” model. Rather, they are focused on wise growth that should increase profitability and create shareholder value. INFU has already set the stage for this future by establishing a business that can easily scale up by partnering in their ITS business with healthcare providers on high-margin, recurring-revenue opportunities.

It would be an understatement to say I have been impressed by INFU’s management/board. Not only have they been generous with their time and information, but they have been straight-forward as well. In all my interactions with them they have (often implicitly, sometimes even explicitly) encouraged a conservative, long-term approach to their stock and company. That is to say, unlike many small-cap management teams (and unlike their infusion pumps!), they are not “pumping” their stock. Rather, they are clearly pursuing a true long-term value-creation strategy. This shows as well in the fact that they have significant insider ownership, with Shuda’s group currently holding in excess of 18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

Competitive Moat

One of the most attractive aspects of INFU is their competitive moat, highlighted from their investor presentation in the image above. This advantage has been strengthened over the past 18 months by two different developments.

First, in 2018 one of INFU’s competitors on the ITS side of the business, Leventon, had their elastomeric pump imports to the US halted by the FDA. According to INFU, this company is unlikely to re-enter the US market based on their fight with the FDA. INFU gained most of this competitor’s market share, and that revenue (approximately $2M annually) is reflected in their 2019 numbers.

More significant, however, is the second development from 2019, when INFU’s last and largest direct competitor in oncology decided to exit the third-party payer market, shifting instead to a rental model (the model INFU offers on the DMS side of its business). The immediate benefit from this move is that INFU has picked up approximately $10M annually of high-margin, recurring-revenue business. The longer term benefits include: (a) INFU being positioned to onboard substantially all of future demographic and treatment growth in oncology therapy; (b) INFU potentially reducing its cost of service due to decreased competitive pressures; and (c) allowing INFU to begin repositioning its salesforce to pursue business in its new ITS therapies (see “Future Pipeline” section below).

While INFU appears careful to never name the competitor who left the third-party market, my independent investigation indicates it was a division of McKesson Corporation (MCK), acquired by MCK in 2018. The fact that MCK, a prominent medical supplier with a $24B market cap, elected to exit the third-party payer model rather than continue to compete with INFU, is indicative of the company’s capabilities within its ITS platform. In short, this development highlights INFU’s competitive moat. If a multi-billion dollar company like MCK cannot compete with INFU’s ITS business, it is all the more unlikely that other possible competitors will try to put a dent in INFU’s model.

In addition to these competitive tailwinds, INFU has taken their ITS approach nation-wide. They provide in-patient network coverage under nearly 650 health insurance plans covering 95% of the United States. Building these types of relationships with insurance providers, and the necessary network to operate with over 6,000 customers nationwide, takes a lot of time and capital, which gives INFU some “competitive moat.” Furthermore, INFU’s model of high-service orientation helps them win new business through hospital/clinic partnerships. This is true not only in their “bread-and-butter” area of cancer treatment, but also now pain management. However, what is most interesting to me is their future pipeline.

Future Pipeline

Many companies, especially in the small-cap space, like to brag about a nebulous “future pipeline” of business. But in the case of INFU, they noted on the Q3 2019 conference call that a new, large healthcare provider approached them about partnering with INFU’s ITS process. CEO Rich DiIorio on the call: “Our new partner sought InfuSystem out, asking us to bring our unique capabilities to the market.”

According to management’s most recent investor presentation at LD Micro, the new partner has now officially signed a contract with INFU (see slide 6, #3 under Integrated Therapy Services). On the presentation slide INFU noted the partnership is TBA (to be announced). While the ink on the contract has now dried, INFU and the partner are working through the process of making the details public.

I spoke with management about this new opportunity and the pipeline. While management cannot yet provide many details, I did probe them about the total addressable market (NYSE:TAM) mentioned on their investor presentation, noting that the TAM in this new area is 20 times greater than their current TAM in ambulatory oncology.

My current understanding is: (1) the TAM presented is the current size of the U.S. market for the new therapy they are entering; (2) the company believes in the next few years INFU and its new partner can win 5-10% of that TAM; (3) if they win 10% or more of that market, INFU’s revenues could as much as double from current levels as a result of just this one new partnership (I will discuss the implications of that in more detail in the “Valuation” section below).

Again, the company is unable to provide more detail on the partnership at this point, but I expect a press release soon (if it has not already been released by the time this article is published). In the past, the company has mentioned the possibility of adding new therapies such as deep vein thrombosis and negative pressure wound therapy. Another area of opportunity that came up at LD Micro and in subsequent discussions with them is partnerships related to therapies involving ventilators. In any case, INFU has several possible opportunities and pipelines to grow its ITS business beyond this latest contract.

Valuation Based On Management Guidance

By design, all of the areas mentioned above in the “Future Pipeline” section would fit under INFU’s existing two platform infrastructure and therefore would require relatively little addition to the company’s current SG&A (selling, general, and administrative) expenses. INFU indicates that it has built an infrastructure that is scalable and can be leveraged to serve new therapies as they are added. With few additional SG&A expenses, incremental revenue should drop a large percentage of their healthy gross margins to the bottom line. This should lead not only to increased profitability, but to significant and sustainable free cash flow.

Still, I should note INFU’s model is capital intensive on the front-end of new business. In order to provide its ITS service, INFU needs to acquire the pumps and other durable medical equipment that will be used by the healthcare providers to deliver medical therapies. In 2019, capital expenditures for new infusion pumps related to growth totaled approximately $16M. As a result, free cash flow for the year was actually negative. This investment is wise and consistent with INFU’s laser-focus on creating a long-term, valuable company. As explained by CEO DiIorio during the Q3 call, the $16M invested is expected to result in an $8M per year increase in adjusted EBITDA. DiIorio pointed out that these investments “[result] in an approximate rate of return of 50%, which will likely continue each year for the better part of a decade.” Put simply, INFU pays once for pumps that pay for themselves after six months, and then continuing paying back at a very high rate for approximately 10 years.

Now that INFU has built up its pump inventory for its ITS oncology business, capital expenditures will likely drop significantly in 2020 (unless their new contract begins to deliver significant growth in 2020, as I will discuss further below). As of now, based upon management’s commentary, I am estimating capital expenditures dropping from $20M in 2019 to $12M in 2020. As I will show below, this leads me to believe INFU will likely have roughly $7.5M of free cash flow in 2020.

Speaking of management guidance, we should keep in mind INFU’s current team is consistently conservative. They appear to understand the value of “under-promising and over-delivering.” This approach gives us a relatively safe baseline to make estimates about future earnings. I will show below how I arrived at the approximate $7.5M of free cash flow for 2020. I will then explain why I believe that number will likely come in even higher for the year.

Management guidance (or what they prefer to call “targets”) for 2020 on the Q3 call included: $89M of revenue, $22M+ in adjusted EBITDA, and $16.5M in operating cash flows. This clarity allows for an easy calculation of free cash flow. By deducting $12M in capex for the purchase of medical equipment and then adding back approximately $3M for the sale of medical equipment (consistent with past numbers) I arrived at $7.5M in free cash flow, equivalent to $0.37/share, as shown below (all numbers in thousands except per share info):

When valuing INFU, we should keep in mind they also have nearly $35M of net operating loss (NOL) carry-forwards for tax purposes, as of their latest 10K. This equates to $1.71/share. So, by applying a 20x multiple to free cash flow, which I consider to be fair for a growing company, and adding $1.71/share of NOL carry-forwards, I arrive at a valuation of $9.07. While that provides only ~10% upside from their current share price, as I stated above, management targets tend to be conservative. With that in mind, I will next show what I believe is a more realistic valuation.

Valuation Based On My Assumptions

My valuation includes the following considerations:

(1) Based on current targets for 2019 as communicated by management, INFU’s Q4 2019 revenue would have to come in lower than Q2 2019 revenue. This seems unlikely as the company has grown sequentially each quarter for over a year. Consistent with past quarters, I believe INFU will almost certainly exceed their current 2019 fiscal year targets.

(2) With the momentum from 2019, INFU’s revenue is likely to continue to grow next year. Again, using management targets for 2020, the average quarterly revenue for the full year 2020 would be only about 5% higher than Q3 2019 quarterly revenue. That seems low given their many tailwinds and new business opportunities.

(3) Management answers to my questions suggested to me that they have nothing from their new contract factored into their 2020 targets, but that they expect to see some revenue from that contract in the latter half of 2020. It will not likely be a large amount because there is a lag between winning new business and revenue recognition, but there will likely be some extra revenue from this partnership in 2020.

(4) Reading into management commentary and reviewing their history of beating stated targets, I feel comfortable making an assumption that INFU should do at least 5% more in revenue than their current targets based on their current business alone (i.e. no revenue from new partners/contracts). I want to reiterate, this is nothing that management told me directly, but is something I am inferring and assuming for my model, and I personally feel comfortable with that.

(5) Based on my multiple interviews with management, I am comfortable assuming that SG&A expenses should remain fairly steady. Any additional staffing should be minimal, even for new contract wins.

(6) I assume the current $5M buyback in place will be used. I assume shares will be repurchased at an average price of $9.50 between 10/1/2019 and 12/31/2020.

Based on these assumptions, I have the following modeled (all numbers in thousands except per share info):

Based on these numbers, I think the current fair value of INFU is around $10.60, which offers nearly 30% upside from current prices.

While this is a nice return, I have also looked towards 2021 as I expect the business to continue to grow based on their new partnership, and I expect the operating leverage to continue to show impressive results. With that in mind, I am modeling the following for 2021 (all numbers in thousands except per share info):

As you can see, increasing revenue by only $10M per year led me to valuing the shares much higher. At $106M in revenue vs $96M I value the shares at over 70% above current levels vs. the 30% from $96M in revenue. While my numbers might be slightly off one way or the other, this modeling exercise highlights the operating leverage INFU should now see. Assuming they are able to continue to grow and expand their current business, as well as pick up some wins from their new partnership or future partners, it seems to be just a matter of time before the company can take advantage of the operating leverage inherent in their two platform strategy.

I will conclude this section by returning to consideration of the new therapy the company will be adding to its ITS platform in 2020. INFU perfected its “turnkey” service offering in a business with TAM of only $100M. Its second ITS therapy, pain management has double that TAM, with $200M. The third ITS therapy (under contract but not announced) has a TAM of $2B. You can see in the examples above what happens when you increase revenue by $10M; consider what happens should the company scale up and double their current revenues (approximately $80M) over the next 5 years.

Risks

As with any company, INFU is not without risks. While I am extremely confident in their current management team and their vision, investors should be aware of some of INFU’s risks.

The first risk I would highlight is that the shares today seem close to fairly valued based upon management’s stated targets. I normally look for companies with a large gap between what I believe they are worth today and what the market understands them to be worth. INFU does not necessarily fit that category, although their forward EBITDA multiple based on 2020 guidance does seem low at only 7.5. Still, even if shares are currently near a fair valuation based on 2020 stated targets, few investors today are looking deeply into management’s 2020 guidance—which again, is clearly conservative—and even fewer are running the numbers for 2021 and beyond.

This leads into the second risk I will highlight: management execution. When I first interviewed Board Chair Shuda at LD Micro, he noted the principle risk is execution. To be clear, Shuda expressed full confidence in CEO DiIorio and his team, but management must continue to execute well, including controlling costs, for INFU to continue creating value. Shuda highlighted lack of execution was one of the main reasons INFU struggled before DiIorio and the current Board took over the company. To help mitigate this risk, Shuda and the Board have wisely worked to align management incentives with those of INFU’s shareholders.

A third risk worth noting is that INFU may need to significantly beef up capital expenditures in the near-term beyond those I highlighted in my valuation models. If that happens, free cash flow could obviously be much less than I have modeled (though note I still assume decent levels of capex in my model). Though this is a shorter-term risk, I would view such a scenario as extremely bullish long-term. The only reason INFU would need to increase capex beyond the levels I modeled would be because they are winning new business. That would necessitate initial capex investments that would pay off for decades to come. So, while that situation would lead to short-term decreases in cash flow, and perhaps share price valuations, investors with patience should be handsomely rewarded.

Conclusion

Over the past couple of years, INFU has invested in their infrastructure to create a solid base with outstanding operating leverage. Some investors seem to be aware of this and shares rose nearly 140% in 2019. Still, I believe INFU is just getting started. Their solid Board of Directors and management team are clearly intent on wisely growing the company to take advantage of their competitive moat and unique integrated therapy services “turnkey” model. While shares may be relatively near a fair valuation based on management’s stated 2020 targets, astute investors should note that these targets are likely to be overly conservative and INFU’s operating leverage should start to be more fully recognized in the second half of 2020 and beyond. Any drop in share price, therefore, should be seen as an opportunity to significantly increase a long position. Moreover, a possible addition to the Russell 2000 in mid-2020 may provide a nice tailwind to this thinly-traded stock. In any case, I view INFU as a long-term win. Confidence in management’s plan and execution has me “pumped” to be an INFU shareholder as we begin 2020.

