Haverty Favors The Bulls With Its 4%+ Yield

Image source

Furniture retailer Haverty (HVT) has faced some fairly strong headwinds for earnings growth in recent years. The company has struggled with revenue growth, which has produced a measure of margin weakness, and the result is below: years of a stagnating share price. Haverty does a nice job of returning capital to shareholders, so its yield is generally attractive, and it buys back stock as well. But is that enough? For me, shares look reasonably priced considering the lateness of the current economic cycle, but also taking into account growth prospects. When adding in the yield – which I view as safe – I’m slightly bullish on Haverty.

Growth gives way to stagnation

We all know that furniture retailing is a very volatile business. It is quite reliant upon strong housing and employment numbers as buying furniture is a sizable purchase for most people. After all, tickets in the thousands of dollars are quite normal in this business. Thus, when tough economic times hit, furniture purchases are a very easy discretionary item to cut from the budget for consumers on the margin. Given that we are more than a decade into the current economic expansion, that certainly is worth considering.

Apart from that, recent years have seen Haverty’s growth stall entirely, moving from years of mid-single-digit growth to basically nothing since 2016. Below, we have revenue charted in millions of dollars to illustrate this point.

Source: TIKR.com

Growth was decent in the 2014 to 2016 period, hitting 5% in 2015, which is nice. However, the past two years have seen fractional declines in revenue, and the pain isn’t done yet.

In the first nine months of 2019, Haverty managed a -3.3% showing from total revenue thanks in part to a 2.4% decline in comparable sales. Average ticket was actually up 5.7%, which is a good showing, but that implies a massive decline in traffic to land on a -2.4% comparable sales number. When traffic is declining, it means demand is weakening, and that is what revenue estimates for the next few years show.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts have Haverty seeing a 2% decline for 2019 followed by modest rebounds for 2020 and 2021. This is hardly what you’d call a turnaround, but stabilization would be an improvement over recent years for Haverty. To be fair, Q3 comparable sales were down only fractionally, so things are looking up. Unfortunately, the company is still struggling with product disruptions as it shifts manufacturing locales, so there is likely to be some volatility even when/if growth resumes.

The point here is that even if Haverty is stabilizing its top line and produces a bit of growth in the coming years, revenue growth on its own isn’t likely to be a source of significant earnings expansion.

That’s a bit of a worry considering margins have been deteriorating for years, as we can see below, represented by operating margins.

Source: TIKR.com

Selling furniture has very high fixed costs, so even gross margins in the mid-50% range are only good enough for mid-single-digit operating profits. With this being the case, every basis point counts, but Haverty has seen its SG&A costs eat away at rising gross margins over time. This has resulted in the company’s operating margins declining from better than 6% of revenue five years ago to just over 5% today. That may not sound like much, but it is a nearly-20% decline in the profitability of each dollar of revenue. Combined with stagnated revenue, it is a dire picture for profit growth.

Gross margins in the first three quarters of 2019 have ticked lower, falling 40bps to 54.2% of revenue. SG&A costs, on the other hand, have increased 100bps to 50.8% of revenue, meaning operating margins have deteriorated a further 140bps to just 3.4% of revenue. That’s ugly and shouldn’t be ignored by investors. However, management reckons that the supply chain reset has caused the gross margin decline and deleveraging of SG&A costs. If that is the case, we should see margins rebound into 2020. The stock appears to be pricing in at least some reflation of margins because the current state of operating profitability doesn’t support a $19 share price in my view. I’ll reserve judgment until we get the Q4 report and updated guidance/commentary, but this is critically important for Haverty.

Haverty has also bought back its own shares fairly regularly, although the quantities have generally been low. Below, we have the company’s share count in millions of dollars on a weighted average diluted basis for the past five years to illustrate this point.

Source: TIKR.com

Repurchases have generally been in the area of 2% of the float annually, which is a decent tailwind for EPS growth. The company bought back over a million shares in the first three quarters of 2019, and has authorized a further $10 million in buybacks once the current allocation of $7 million is used. That amounts to just under another million shares at the current price, or nearly 5% of the current float, which is now under 20 million. Haverty certainly appears to think the stock is undervalued, as it is spending much more money to buy its own shares than it has at any time in the recent past.

Capital returns and dividend safety

With Haverty, earnings growth is an important part of the picture, but it isn’t the entire picture. Haverty returns a lot of capital to shareholders via dividends and buybacks, and that is worth evaluating as well. Below, we have the company’s spending in the past five years on share repurchases, quarterly dividends, and special dividends, all in millions of dollars.

Source: TIKR.com

The company’s quarterly dividend is quite affordable and has been dwarfed in three of these years by special dividends. These special dividends have produced enormous total yields in the years they were issued, but as we can see, they are irregular and therefore cannot be counted upon.

Share repurchases have been spotty but meaningful, as we saw above, and 2019 will almost certainly prove to be the strongest year of repurchases yet. The point is that Haverty gives investors a lot of capital it doesn’t need, which is the case because of its very strong balance sheet and free cash flow generation.

First up, the company’s free cash flow, which is defined as operating cash flows minus capital expenditures, is below in millions of dollars.

Source: TIKR.com

Operating cash flows have grown over the years, while capex has slowly diminished. For example, free cash flow generation by this measure would have been $49 million in 2018, up from just $24 million five years prior. That’s meaningful growth and that is cash that can be distributed to shareholders because of the way the company’s balance sheet looks.

Below, we have the company’s net debt position in millions of dollars, and it is quite good.

Source: TIKR.com

Haverty has no debt to speak of and has a small net cash position, which it has maintained for many years. This means that when capital is generated, Haverty can do whatever it likes with that capital. With little investment needed in the business, it can return most of it to shareholders. This should continue to be the case moving forward as capex stays low, and provides Haverty with the firepower to pay its dividend and buy back stock.

A reasonable valuation makes the stock worth a look

I mentioned the inherent risk of owning a furniture retailer above, and that is worth noting. However, at the current share price, the balance of risk between economic weakness and growth potential looks fairly even.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Haverty is expected to produce very strong growth into 2020 and 2021 following what should be a transitory weakness this year due to the supply chain reshuffle. Should this come to fruition, shares look very cheap on 2021 earnings at a P/E ratio of just 12.5.

When considering this, and the prospect of more repurchases, as well as the 4%+ yield, Haverty looks slightly bullish to me. I’m not suggesting you mortgage your house to run out and buy Haverty, because I wouldn’t necessarily call it cheap. However, on balance, I think the current situation favors the bulls and in particular, those bulls that like a 4%+ yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.