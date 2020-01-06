Africa Oil Corporation: A Small Cap Value Investor's Dream

The company's portfolio companies have a number of upcoming catalysts that could also be huge - look for an update from Eco Atlantic's Guyana results.

Similarly, look to see if the Kenya pipeline construction gets started soon - it's instrumental to oil volumes sold.

The company is moving forward on its Kenya assets with an expected FID by year-end 2020. It's worth paying attention to the Total farmout agreement along with capital obligations here.

Africa Oil Corporation's stock didn't do much of anything for 2019 - that definitely won't be true in 2020.

Africa Oil Corporation (OTCPK:AOIFF) is a small-cap oil company that, as indicated by its name, is primarily focused on operations in the content of Africa. The company is small, with a market cap of $429 million. More so, the company has a cash pile of $330 million and equity investments valued at $60 million in publicly traded companies. The company's Impact Oil and Gas stake, a publicly-traded company, is valued at $66 million.

As we'll see throughout this article, Africa Oil Corporation has adopted a value investor portfolio. That portfolio consists of the company having stakes in a bunch of different companies that each have significant potential. As we'll see throughout this article, that approach has significant potential and will generate cash flow - making the company a top-tier investment.

Africa Oil Corporation Drilling - Seeking Alpha

Africa Oil Corporation Buying Production

Let's start by discussing what's arguably the most significant aspect of Africa Oil Corporation's recent investments and portfolio. The elephant in the room and the acquisition that will turn Africa Oil Corporation from being cash positive to cash negative.

Africa Oil Corporation Nigeria - Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

The above image shows Africa Oil Corporation's initial plan to purchase Nigeria Deepwater Production. The pass through and holdings are complicated but effectively the company acquired a 12.5% interest in a holding company (POGV). In early November, after Vitol and Delonex walked away from the deal, the company announced its decision to take their positions, for an effective 50% interest in (POGV).

The most important assets of POGV are an 8% working interest in OML 127 and a 16% working interest in OML 130. These are not minor fields - OML 127 currently produces 200 thousand barrels per day, while OML 130 currently produces 258 thousand barrels per day with planned ramp-ups to 300 thousand barrels per day that have mostly been accomplished.

As a result, the deal results in net production attributable to POGV of roughly 64 thousand barrels per day. The net production attributable to Africa Oil Corporation is 32 thousand barrels per day from a major field. That's a massive amount for a company with a market cap of $430 million. In fact, the original base purchase price valued the deal at $1.4 billion.

The price has changed to an as-of-yet unreleased price and Africa Oil Corporation has opened up a loan facility of $250 million to help fund the acquisition. However, depending on the agreement and loan changes, it looks like Africa Oil Corporation has acquired a stake in a company, where the stake is valued at 3x its current market cap. (The original price for the partial stake in the company was $1.4 billion vs. $430 million market cap) The deal has dragged on for some time now - and investors are cautious.

Specifically, Vitol, one of the largest but most secretive energy companies in the world along with Delonex haven't stated why they walked away from the deal. Although it is important to note that financially the deal was affordable for them. Rather, Africa Oil Corporation has either gotten itself a steal - or missed something other companies didn't - either way this decision will define the company's future.

Personally, I'm optimistic here. The companies walking away is concerning - but a lot is cheap in the oil markets and isn't being discussed. The deal is massive and could spell huge profits for shareholders going forward. The more important takeaway here is Africa Oil Corporation is progressing from a land holder to a company earning cold hard cash and that's important.

The size of this investment also makes this the single most important aspect of the company for shareholders to pay attention too. The results from this field along with the financing terms could define the company's future. Unfair financing terms could mean bankruptcy and great financing terms could double the stock price. Given Petrobras' need to sell assets, and other companies leaving, I'm expecting the financing terms were good, but it's still worth paying attention too.

The key statement in the company's press release to pay attention too is: "The Bridge Loan together with the available cash provide the necessary funds for the Company to cover its POGBV deal completion payments and 2020 budget." which means that unless the company is hiding something the maximum price for the deal was ~$600 million which would be a positive steal for the company.

Africa Oil Corporation Costs - Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

Financing aside though, the field itself is promising. It's a major deepwater development accounting for 20% of Nigeria's oil production (which as a country is a major oil producer). The project is operated by Chevron and Total - oil majors with a respectable history. And the majority of the expensive development projects have been completed, with strong cash flow generating assets.

At the same time, the project has identified several near field opportunities and its project has very low lifting costs (~$6/barrel). Putting these together and the field itself is an exceptional asset for any company to include as a part of its portfolio.

One quick add-on is China National Oil Corporation (CNOOC) acquired a 45% stake in OML 130 for $2.268 billion. That values the 16% working interest that POGV has at $805 million and helps support the valuation that the acquisition of the 50% stake places on POGV of $2.8 billion (the OML 130 acquisition also happened more than a decade ago when production of the field was at a much younger stage).

Africa Oil Corporation Kenya Development

The next most important aspect of Africa Oil Corporation's portfolio to pay attention too are the company's Kenya project.

Africa Oil Corporation Kenya Developments - Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

Kenya is Africa Oil Corporation's original major asset and one that it has a 25% stake in. The asset has been slowly moving along and has significant proven potential, however, it has been consistently negatively impacted by the need for transportation. Specifically, the project requires a $1.1 billion pipeline from its location to the Kenyan coast to export the produced oil.

Africa Oil Corporation Kenya Developments - Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

The above image shows the different phases and development of the project. The firm Phase 1 of the project would result in 20 thousand barrels per day of production attributable to Africa Oil Corporation and is expected to start up in 2024. Phases 2 and 3 which are still in progress are expected to startup over the following few years and increase attributable production to Africa Oil Corporation by 10 thousand barrels/day.

It'd be difficult to overstate the importance of this project to the Kenyan government. The current exports from the project are roughly 2 thousand barrels per day, restricted by trucking infrastructure. Despite this, the first export of oil cargo was important - it was so important that Kenya's president attended and gave a speech about how it was a historic day. The project has Kenya's government's full support.

The project itself is being developed, however, the capital requirements are fairly high. Tullow Oil, the leader on this project is expecting foundation stage (Phase 1) gross capital spending of $3 billion with 80% spend until first oil. That's $2.4 billion in necessary spend. Subtracting out the ~$0.3 billion of the pipeline the Kenyan Government is paying for (25%) stake and that leaves $2.1 billion.

Africa Oil Corporation's obligation here will be just over $0.5 billion. The project is progressing towards a FID in 2H 2020, and then from that point, Africa Oil Corporation will likely owe $0.15 billion/year until 2023-2024. The company has yet to announce how it plans to fund that but its share of that obligation is roughly 33% of its market cap on an annual basis.

Here in lies Africa Oil Corporation's fundamental issue. The company is small and while its projects are promising, it has significant funding obligations. Now as we determined above, the company's share of production from its new Nigerian stake is 32 thousand barrels per day. That annualizes at almost 12 million barrels, assuming no production growth. That means if the company earns $12/barrel profit it can cover its capital expenditure obligations in Kenya.

I don't expect the company to release its Kenya financing plan until the FID in 2H 2020, however, the Nigeria assets could be used as a promising way to fund the company. Another important thing to read is this paragraph in the company's recent earnings:

Under the terms of a farmout agreement completed in 2016 with Maersk (whose interest in the joint venture partnership was subsequently acquired by Total S.A.), upon a Final Investment Decision ("FID") of the South Lokichar development project (Block 10BB and 13T in Kenya), Total S.A. may be obligated to carry the Company for an additional amount of up to $405.0 million dependent upon meeting certain thresholds of resource growth and timing of first oil. To date, a receivable has not been recorded in the Company's financial statements given uncertainty surrounding both resource growth and timing to first oil. Until final South Lokichar Basin development and financing plan is approved, the Company will continue to assess the sufficiency of its capital resources. The Company's current working capital position may not provide it with sufficient capital resources to complete development activities being considered in the South Lokichar Basin (Kenya).

- Africa Oil Corporation Financial Results

Specifically what this means is that if everything goes to plan and there are no unexpected issues, then Total S.A., based on previous inherited farming agreements could actually cover most of Africa Oil Corporation's Kenya infrastructure obligations. Alternatively, if things don't line up the company's current capital resources might not be enough to complete development projects and it might have to look for alternatives.

I'm personally optimistic here but it's worth noting there is some risk.

Africa Oil Corporation Other Assets

Africa Oil Corporation has rounded out the core stakes in its portfolio with investments in other companies.

Africa Oil Corporation Portfolio Companies - Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

The company has stakes in 3 other firms. It's important to note that all the numbers above aren't accurate - for example, the company's Eco Atlantic stock has shrunk to almost a third of the value as a result of issues in Guyana. Eco Atlantic's most significant stake is next to ExxonMobil's famous Guyana block of oil. Recent oil discovered here was high in sulfur and has led to the company reassessing whether the discovery is economic.

The decision on that is still pending, however, if it is economic, it should translate into a net overall 10-20% gain for Africa Oil Corporation's share price. The reason for this is because it should result in Eco Atlantic's price tripling back to where it was. That should push Africa Oil Corporation's valuation stake up by at least $40 million. More so, even before the bad news (when Eco Atlantic's share price was triple its current amount), the discovery hadn't been assessed as economic. Should 2020 drilling confirm the discovery has economic light oil the stock price will likely go back to above where it was previously.

Across the company's other states it has a number of potential opportunities in companies that have 2020 catalysts. Most importantly, its total investment cost for these 3 companies was roughly $72 million, so even without the Eco Atlantic value change the company has done quite well in gaining significant returns on its investments here showing its expertise in African oil.

Investment Recommendation

There's no ignoring that Africa Oil Corporation is a risky company. At the present time, effectively its entire market value is assigned to its cash holding and market value of its investments meaning that investors have no real faith in the company. Effectively, by investing, you are giving management your cash and trusting them to invest it well.

More to the point, and not to sugar coat it, given the size of the company's investments relative to its current size, if it messes up, it will go bankrupt and you will lose your investment. However, I think the chance of an outsized return is likely here and worth paying attention too. Specifically, the company has a number of major catalysts coming up in 2020.

Africa Oil Corporation Catalysts - Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

The above graph is slightly outdated, however, it shows the major catalysts that the company has approaching in 2020.

The single most important catalyst to pay attention too is the closing of the Nigeria deal, along with the financing terms, giving how much the deal has increased in size. Africa Oil Corporation has implied that the deal cost the company roughly $600 million which would be a steal. However, the loan financing term along with the company's cash is worth paying attention to.

At the same time, it's worth paying attention to the profit that the field earns after the deal closes. Quarterly production of 3 million barrels should result in $10s of millions of FCF ideally and I recommend investors keep an eye on that. Profits here could be huge for Africa Oil Corporation and its future investment activities.

The next major thing to pay attention too is the FID on the South Lokichar Basin in Kenya along with whether Total will cover some percentage of the carry costs. Simultaneously Tullow Oil, the primary operator both here and in the company's Guyana assets is in heavy debt so it's important to make sure that the company has the available capital.

Going onto less important catalysts are the wells being drilled in South Africa, Namibia, and Guyana by the companies Africa Oil Corporation has a stake in. As the Guyana discovery showed for Eco Atlantic, tripling the company's market cap and then taking it away, any success in this region could be huge for the company's investments.

More importantly, any success here could enable the company to sell its investment stake for a huge profit and use that cash for other exploration activities. I especially recommend paying attention to Eco Atlantic's re-evaluation of the Guyana prospects which should happen in the next several months.

Again, as can be seen, 2020 is a huge year for Africa Oil Corporation, one that could significantly affect the company's future. I plan to also keep an eye on the updates and share them with you investors.

As an add-on for those interested in reading more about the Nigerian Oil assets, I'd recommend looking at this link.

Valuation

I believe that in a bull case scenario, with the major assets of the Lokichar Basin being developed and the Nigeria deal, the company's stock price could comfortably double or triple. Here's how I arrived at that.

Lokichar Basin

As discussed above, the company is awaiting to decide the FID on this basin in the 2H 2020. Based on the decision, Total SA (inherited from Maersk) could be responsible for up to $405 million in carried capital spending. However, the company has not included any of this capital spending pending the FID. I expect when the FID is released it will release a clarification.

The company is profitable under whatever scenario, however, as we determined it has fairly high capital spending requirements ($450 million assuming no help from Total SA) before first oil in 2024. If the FID is made and Total SA covers the expenses (it's theoretically possible if the FID is on schedule otherwise the company would have already ruled it out), that means almost the company's current market cap in cash.

That alone should double the company's market cap.

Nigeria Oil

The base purchase price when the Nigerian deal was originally announced was $1.4 billion of which Africa Oil Corporation was going for a 25% stake. After the two deal partners backed out, Africa Oil Corporation increased its stake from 25% to 100% and the new deal terms haven't been announced yet.

Deepwater Nigeria - Riveria Maritime Media

However, investors already had a chance to react to the deal terms when it was originally announced (at a $1.4 billion price) and treated Africa Oil Corporation's price as so. Petrobas' need to raise capital resulted in the renegotiated price, however, we don't know what it is yet. However, if it was decreased to $1 billion, Africa Oil Corporation effectively got $400 million for free.

I'm being pessimistic and assuming that Africa Oil Corporation doesn't assign that $400 million to Africa Oil Corporation shares. However, given the fact that the company said the $600 million cash + debt is enough to cover the price that is likely the maximum provided upfront. This will likely be attached to a commitment for Africa Oil Corporation to pay Petrobras a portion of the cash flow amounting to a total of ~$400 million. (to get the $1 billion figure).

This figure comes from the balance that I don't see Petrobras giving Africa Oil Corporation a >50% discount, but I don't see Africa Oil Corporation agreeing to give all the cash flow to Petrobras.

That should result in the company's stock price increasing by its current market capitalization (~$400 million again). This will net result in the company's stock price tripling at the end of the day and results in the numbers. Investors should know this by the end of 2020.

Price Target Table

Current Share Price $0.94/share Shares Outstanding 468.4 million Market Cap $447.6 million Current Net Cash and Investments $479 million Current Estimated Cash Obligations (Nigeria) $600 million + % of future cash flow Lokichar Basin Responsible Cash Flow (assuming FID) $450 million Projected Annual Cash Flow Both Projects (62 thousand barrels/day in Africa @ Tullow Oil's $30/barrel cash flow) (1) $680 million Cash Flow After Capital Spending (2) $264 million Cash Flow Multiple (3) 8x for $264 million Equity Value (after expenses): $1.54 billion Stock Price Increase (from current levels) 244%

(1) 62 thousand barrels per day from Nigeria + Lokichar Basin assuming no increase in value of equity stakes. Tullow Oil total cash flow per barrel is $30/barrel and the peer is similar (current production from Africa deepwater & major owner in Lokichar Basin). Arguably, the Nigeria deepwater is much more significant in terms of cash flow per barrel (much more major project) but I assume that balances out with any future cash obligations to Petrobas.

(2) Assumed the same % of cash flow spend on capital spending as Tullow Oil. Optimistic as Tullow Oil is spending heavily on future growth which this assumes none of.

(3) Conservative cash flow multiple of only 8x FCF

Conclusion

Africa Oil Corporation's stock price didn't do much of anything for 2019, however, I don't expect that to be true in 2020 - it's a huge year for the company. Interested investors who believe that the benefits outweigh the risks should invest now - but also be wary that the risks are substantial and that they are trusting management to invest their cash in what is akin to an oil asset holding company.

In 2020, the two largest catalysts are the FID on the Lokichar Basin along with the closing of the Nigeria acquisition. If the financing terms on Nigeria turn out to be solid and Maersk can help with carry-costs on the Lokichar Basin, the company's stock price could comfortably double or triple. Past that, growth in its portfolio companies should help the company out.

Let me know what you think in the comments below!

