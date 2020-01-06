3M: The Fallen Dividend King Will Be Back

Debt levels are somewhat elevated but should not keep the stock from bottoming if the economy is able to gain upside momentum in Q1 of 2020.

3M has been a huge disappointment, falling more than 30% from its all-time high and massively underperforming the S&P 500 as a result of a slower economy.

This is the first time I am analyzing 3M (MMM). I have not done it prior to this article as the company was large and I considered it to be 'boring'. I wanted stocks that better tracked the economy and delivered me more potential alpha. However, as I am shifting more money towards dividend stocks, I have to say that 3M is a must have on everyone's watchlist. The stock is highly cyclical, which makes it more predictable, and has a strong focus on shareholder returns. The company is not doing too well right now, but I think this one should be bought as long as the economy gives us signs of a bottom. 3M is paying a good dividend yield, is raising its dividends and buying back shares. The only thing this company needs is economic momentum to offset some of the potential worries related to rising debt levels.

Source: 3M

What's 3M?

3M was founded in 1902 in Minnesota. To date, the company is still headquartered in the land of 10,000 lakes and employs more than 90,000 employees. The company is a Dow Jones Industrial Index and S&P 500 component and is operating in multiple segments. Officially, the company is a 'diversified machinery' company and operates in several different segments on a global scale. Its four business segments are safety & industrial, transportation & electronics, healthcare and consumer. The safety & industrial segment for example offers products like adhesives, tapes, abrasives and much more. Another segment, healthcare is specialized in drug delivery systems and food safety products - among others.

While I am writing this, 3M is valued at $103.5 billion. This is roughly 3% lower compared to one year ago and an underperformance of roughly 33% compared to the S&P 500. In other words, and I guess this is no surprise to many, 3M is not in the best place right now. Here's what happened to the company's stock price and dividend yield:

Data by YCharts

The stock is trading at a huge discount from its all-time high (-30%) and is offering investors a 3.2% dividend yield. If we ignore the recession peak at 4.8% yield, this is the highest rate of the current century.

In other words, we get to buy this dividend stock at one of the highest yields ever and at a discount. Why is pulling the trigger so difficult, or to put it differently, why is the stock still down if it's such a good deal?

What Went Wrong, And Why Is It Still An Issue?

Two words are key here: operating leverage. The company is suffering as economic growth is falling while input prices continue to remain high. Before I give you the details, let's look at the economy.

Most readers know I always refer to leading economic indicators when discussing the economy. In this case, I like to look at the ISM manufacturing index. This index can be considered leading because it is a monthly survey measuring business expectations from purchasing managers. A value below 50 indicates economic contraction while a value above 50 indicates expansion. For the purpose of this article I am showing you both the chart of 3M and the ISM index in the graph below. The ISM index peaked in 2018 at multi-year highs. Back then, the economy was roaring and cyclical stocks were pressured simply because large traders and investors were pricing in lower growth - back then, the risk/reward was hitting a low. This slowing trend has unfortunately resulted in yet another low. The just released December ISM index came in at 47.2 after inching up to 48.1 in November. This is once again a value not seen since 2009 and accompanied by the news that just three out of eighteen manufacturing industries witnessed growth in December.

Source: TradingView

The bad news continues as input prices were actually up. ISM prices rose by 5 points to 51.7, making it likely that manufacturing margins are about to feel additional pressure going forward.

So far, these weak economic numbers have just marginally impacted 3M. The company's sales are currently at $32 billion. This number is roughly unchanged since 2015 while operating margin is hovering close to multi-year lows. The same goes for net income, which is unchanged compared to 2015.

Data by YCharts

Adding to that, and to give you a few more details, the company did indeed suffer from lower margins in the first three quarters of 2019. Sales totaled $24.0 billion in the first three quarters. This is down roughly $800 million or 3.2% compared to the same period in 2018. Meanwhile, the cost of sales rose by 1.5% to $12.8 million, resulting in an operating income decline of 10.6%. Diluted earnings per share were down 7% due to a reduced number of shares as I will explain in this article. Note that all of these numbers are GAAP results and based on SEC numbers.

So, long story short, the company's most recent results show the unavoidable. There is no avoiding the global slow-down.

Source: 3M Q3/2019 Earnings Presentation

It might sound weird, but I do not really care about these declines. I am actually somewhat relieved the results are down as this means the company continues to be a very good way to track the economy - not because I enjoy to watch companies get into trouble obviously.

So, right off the bat, this means one should wait for an economic recovery to buy this company. Fortunately, there is more as not everything is bad.

Shareholder Value Is Still High

One thing I care very much about is 3M's value creation for its shareholders. Despite the recent troubles and stock price decline of more than 30%, shareholders continue to be in a good place with regards to current financial stability and payout.

In the third quarter, 3M ended up with free cash flow worth $1.7 billion. This indicated a free cash flow conversion rate of 106% based on net income worth $1.6 billion. Operating cash flow came in at $2.0 billion. The company paid dividends worth $828 million and bought back shares worth $142 million.

In the first three quarters of 2019, the company generated operating cash flow worth $4.7 billion. This is an increase of 13.2% while net income was down 10.0%. The company paid dividends worth $2.5 billion. This is up 3.4% compared to the prior-year when payments were at $2.4 billion. In 2018, the dividend payout ratio was at 57.5%. This number declined to 52.6% in 2019 as operating cash flow growth outperformed dividend growth. In 2018, the total payout came in at 143.7% as the company repurchased shares worth $3.6 billion. This number has declined by 65.5% in 2019 as 3M bought back shares valued at $1.2 billion in the first 3 quarters of 2019 - a decline of 65.5%. This brings the total payout ratio back to 78.8%.

This brings me to the graph below. First of all, the company's payout ratio is currently close to the highest levels of the current decade. The good news is the payout ratio is still not too high or unsustainable and at roughly 47% on a TTM basis. Adding to that, I wanted to show you the quarterly chart of stock buybacks. Note that these are net buybacks meaning gross buybacks minus stock issuance. Anyhow, this graph is volatile and I am happy it behaves that way. The company gives itself room to increase shareholder value when it is able to while cutting back when operating cash flow is somewhat tight - all while maintaining a stable stream of dividends.

Data by YCharts

Adding to that, the next graph adds some more clarification. One of the reasons the stock accelerated so much before peaking in January of 2018, is the accelerating stream of total dividends paid. During this period cash from operations went up as well but the growth rate underperformed the dividends growth rate - resulting in the higher payout ratio as I just showed you.

Data by YCharts

With that said, let's take a look at the balance sheet.

Debt Is High, But Not Unsustainable

3M has, just like a lot of peers, elevated debt levels. Nonetheless, I consider the financial position to be sustainable. For example, liquidity is in perfect shape. 3M has 2.3x as much current assets than current liabilities (current ratio). This is up from an already strong score of 1.89 in 2018. The company could technically pay off 99% of its current liabilities with its current cash position of $7.7 billion. Even adjusted for inventories, the current ratio (then called quick ratio) is at 1.79. This is up from 1.29 in 2018 and the result of efficient inventory management.

Anyhow, total liabilities are valued at $31.8 billion. This is up 19.3% compared to 2018 when liabilities totaled $26.7 billion. As total assets are valued at $42.6 billion we end up with equity worth $10.8 billion. This is 9.3% higher compared to 2018 as a roughly 300 basis points higher liabilities growth rate could not erase the fact that total assets were already higher than liabilities going into 2019. Long-term debt was one of the main drivers behind higher debt as long-term debt soared by 30.3% to $17.5 billion. This puts the debt/equity ratio at 2.95. It's a bit elevated and up from 2.71 in 2018 but nothing crazy given the size of 3M and its 'conservative' business characteristics.

Nonetheless - and this is something to keep an eye on - while margins have been deleveraging (falling), we see that the bigger picture is showing a very strong leveraging trend as long-term debt is rapidly rising. In addition to that, we see that liabilities-to-assets are at a new high as well.

Data by YCharts

This would not be the worst thing if the economy were roaring. However, as long as the economy is not recovering, I hope to see a quick end to this leveraging cycle as it could hurt the company in the long-run.

Valuation Is OK, But Not A Priority

In terms of valuation, I would consider this to be a great buy (all other things excluded!). Along with the stock price, the valuation has declined to 21.2x earnings and 18.5x next year's expected earnings. The stock is trading at 13.5x operating cash flow and one of the highest dividend yields of the decade as I showed you at the very start of the article.

Data by YCharts

The reason why I said it is a great buy all other things excluded is because this stock is macro driven as the ISM vs. 3M chart showed. More or less everything I am discussing in this article is useless in case the economy does not recover.

Takeaway

This brings me to one of the most difficult parts of the article: timing. I have written in a number of articles that I expect a growth bottom in the first quarter of this year as the dollar is weakening and commodities showing strong risk-on signals. Meanwhile the 3M stock is starting to show promising signs of a bottom. If the stock manages to rise towards $200, we could see an end of the downtrend and a further rise towards $220-$240 on the mid-term.

Source: FINVIZ

Personally, I am already long a number of industrial stocks and do not have a 'fear of missing out'. I am therefore very likely to start just a small position in 3M over the next few weeks. I will add once the economy bottoms.

Regardless what your own strategy is going to be, I highly advise you to play it safe. Although the stock market is at an all-time high, we are not in an easy economic environment. 3M is a very impressive company with a solid track record, high and rising dividend yield and solid financials. I have no doubt this company will recover again. It is just important to keep an eye on the economy.

Let me know what you think!

