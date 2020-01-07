Tesla At $451 A Share, Post 2019 Delivery Numbers, Is A ('Soft') Sell

Either way, we have positioned ourselves in a situation where our (maximum) gain or loss is limited. The point where we're maximizing our gain is exactly where our short-term price target lies.

Our short-term price target for the stock is $350-360, implying an up to 20% downside potential. Enough to assign a Sell rating, but not enough for selling the stock short to be justified.

From a fundamental analysis, we remain skeptic that what we're seeing is a game changer. If anything, we believe that the hangover, following the recent crazy party, is near.

From a pure technical analysis, the stock certainly has more room to run up. However, at this juncture, TSLA is facing a make (over $500) or a break (below $400).

Tesla has come out with what the market viewed as strong deliveries numbers, and the stock has taken over the important technical/resistance level of $450/share.

Summary

Last week, we shared our most recent trading strategy involving options with regard to the uber (pun intended)-volatile, fiercely-debated Tesla (TSLA).

The trading strategy that we've offered is only slightly bearish, reaching its maximum gain potential if and when TSLA trades between $350 to $400 at or toward 1/15/2021, the expiry date of the options we used.

Along the thread, as always is the case with a TSLA-focused article, there were extreme pros and cons views, assigning price targets of between $200 to $1,000 for the (surely) inspiring*, (constantly) dreaming* (not only) electric car company led by the (undoubtedly) visionary* Elon Musk.

*We can't, and mustn't, take away from them (company and/or person) what they've righteously earned and the respect they deserve.

Since we were bullish on Tesla over quite some time, and since Tesla has recently broken all technical lines/resistance, and since it's clear that Tesla is trading at an inflection point, and since Tesla published its full-year 2019 sales numbers, we find it necessary to further elaborate why we're slightly bearish on the stock right now. When it comes to Tesla, the meaning of "slightly" is up to a degree of a 25% move, which represents the very minimum volatility that this stock is normally trading at over the long run.

Since we already explained our current (slightly) bearish stance in the previous article, which is less than a week old, we won't repeat the same set of data or arguments here. Instead, we'd like to focus on the recent delivery numbers as well as on the technical analysis of the stock.

Bullish on TSLA Since May 23, 2019

Recall that we turned bullish on TSLA on May 23, 2019.

Since that date, not only that the stock has massively outperformed its peer group, but it has also left its main benchmarks in the dust:

Tesla Inc (TSLA): +127%

Volkswagen AG (OTC:VLKPF, OTCPK:VWAPY, OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VWAGY): +25%

Toyota Motor Corp (TM, OTCPK:TOYOF): +21%

SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY): +16%

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG ("BMW"; OTCPK:BMWYY, OTCPK:BAMXF, OTCPK:BYMOF): +15%

Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC, OTCPK:HNDAF): +14%

Consumer Discret Sel Sect SPDR® ETF (XLY): +12%

General Motors Co (GM): +7%

Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:DMLRY): +3%

Hyundai Motor Co (OTCPK:HYMLF, OTCPK:HYMTF, OTCPK:HYMPY, OTCPK:HYMPF, OTC:HYMLY): +0%

Ford Motor Co (F): -4%

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCPK:NSANF, OTCPK:NSANY): -11%

So much so that it almost feels as if Tesla is now a benchmark of its own.

Not only that the stock has greatly outperformed, but it now seems as if the stock might be developing the characteristics of a "Teflon," nothing bad/negative sticks to it, certainly not the dust that it has left to basically any stock/benchmark that's relevant/similar in nature.

As such, it's no surprise to see most analysts turning more and more bullish, with price targets of $500-plus not such a rare view anymore, as they used to be.

Technical Analysis

Technically speaking, this looks as if we're witnessing a game changer, as the stock is about to break the long-term up-trending line.

Nonetheless, and in spite of the new technically bullish chart pattern, it's important to note that the double-top P&F breakout is happening with an extreme momentum, leading the stock into an overbought territory, way above key moving averages.

Meeting/breaking the $450 level is a huge deal for TSLA, technically speaking.

Yet, a hint of negative divergence warns to watch pivot support levels, as well as the $350 area, if the double-top breakout that we've just witnessed on the P&F chart fails to hold up.

Since we're predominantly believe in fundamentals, and only use technicals as a supporting tool, we will leave you with these charts and move on...

Full-Year 2019 Sales Numbers: Is The Hype Justified?

The big news that has caused TSLA to break all technical and resistance levels was the data regarding the company's sales numbers in 2019 that were published on Jan. 3 before market open.

Tesla managed to beat expectations by delivering 112K vehicles during Q4/2019, up 23% Y/Y, and 367.5K vehicles during 2019, up 50% compared to the 2018's total deliveries of 245,240 vehicles.

The company also reached an important milestone at its Shanghai factory, a facility that did not exist a year ago, by reaching a production run-rate capability of more than 3K units per week.

As a result, the stock managed to cross the $450 mark early in the session on 1/3/2020, and traded as high as $454/share that day. In spite of a soft closing (alongside the market) that day, the stock pushed back above the important threshold the next trading day (6/1/2020) which brings us to the point where we're now.

Is the hype justified? We believe it's not for few reasons:

1. A Selective beating

Let's not forget that 367.5K deliveries in total is a number that only surpassing the low end of the company's own full-year target of 360K-400K. Meeting a target is nice, but isn't this something quite basic we expect from every stock we invest in?

2. No subsidies = No Sales.

Deliveries of the Model S and Model X vehicles have actually gone down by one third. These models are the ones that were built on the back of generous subsidies, mainly for the advantage of the wealthy 1%.

Without these subsidies, these platforms - that have consumed billions in shareholders cash - already are seeing a terminal decline.

This shows how Tesla's business model is dependent on the good will and support of the governments, especially those of key countries (China, US, Norway, Netherlands) where the company is selling and/or producing the most.

Source: @TESLAcharts

3. A potential hangover following the big party.

These numbers make Q4/2019 the third straight quarter in which Tesla is selling more cars than it's manufacturing. This certainly bodes well for the Q4/2019 cash flow. Nonetheless, it might turn out to be an unfavorable outcome for Q1/2020 deliveries that now have a higher chance to disappoint.

Source: @TESLAcharts

4. Patience is warranted.

In its own press release, the company is traditionally/routinely adding the following disclosure/warning:

For itself, there's nothing special about this standard/routine warning. However, when it comes in the context of the 2019 earnings, that are estimated to be released on 01/29/2020, we believe that there's a good reason to be cautious, or at least wait with the celebration until we get the full picture regarding the company's financials.

5. Somethings gotta give.

Perhaps we're being too skeptic, and perhaps we have simply been around long enough, to smell that something is not 100% right in here.

God forbid, we don't imply on any wrongdoing by Tesla, but we feel that the numbers/trends simply don't add up the way we would like/expect them to under normal, i.e. non-Tesla, circumstances.

I mean, the entire car industry is missing on its targets, big time, except for one name - Tesla.

Source: Bloomberg

Since 2008, it's hard to remember (and probably there wasn't) a December, or fourth quarter for that matter, with such weak car sales.

Call us people with too little faith, but we can't treat something as being holy when it feels like it's a sin.

Is it possible for a single company to shine within an industry that's performing so bad? Theoretically yes, but it's hard, almost impossible, to come up with too many examples.

Going Back to Some Fundamentals

This might be a bit preliminary, as a number of automakers haven't yet reported their Q4/2019 sales volume. Nevertheless, with the company in focus of this article already reporting its numbers, it's as a good time to look at the market cap per unit sold based on the FY 2019 available data:

Hyundai Motor Co (OTCPK:HYMLF, OTCPK:HYMTF, OTCPK:HYMPY, OTCPK:HYMPF, OTC:HYMLY): $3500

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCPK:NSANF, OTCPK:NSANY): $4500

General Motors Co (GM): $6400

Ford Motor Co (F): $6500

Volkswagen AG (OTC:VLKPF, OTCPK:VWAPY, OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VWAGY): $9000

Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC, OTCPK:HNDAF): $10,000

Toyota Motor Corp (TM, OTCPK:TOYOF): $20,000

Tesla Inc (TSLA): $218,000

To put things into perspective:

Following a recent run of circa 100% over the past three months, Tesla's market cap is now ~50% larger than that of Daimler or BMW.

While BMW has sold ~2.4 million vehicles in 2019, and while Daimler has sold ~2.3 million Mercedes-Benz vehicles in 2019, Tesla has delivered 367,500 vehicles in 2019.

Is it just me not seeing the light (or can't justify the hype)?

The EV-to-EBITDA of Tesla is now ~19.5x.

To put that into perspective, here are the EV/EBITDA ratios - current and forward - of the FAAMNG gang:

Apple Inc (AAPL)

Facebook Inc (FB)

Alphabet Inc (GOOG, GOOGL)

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Netflix Inc (NFLX)

And just to make sure we're on the same page here, by using the FAAMNG to compare these ratios, we're doing a great deed of goodness/grace with Tesla, because had we picked it in the peer group, the stock would be looking much worse.

Bottom Line

Even we agree that from a pure technical perspective, TSLA seems full of energy, and since we're also bullish on the energy sector this might be a sign for us to join the bullish camp.

Nevertheless, not only that we feel much more at home belonging to the fundamental camp, but we actually believe that there's a decent likelihood for the stock to stall around the $450 important level.

Between a make (toward $500) or break (toward $400) we lean toward the break. As a matter of fact, we expect TSLA to move back to the $350-360 within a foreseeable future (few weeks, up to a couple of months).

H1 and FY 2020 remain questionable, from both the company's ability to maintain current growth rates as well as high (enough) gross margins, especially when the company has just cut substantially the starting price for its Model 3s built in China. True, this is mainly a result of getting subsidies, however as we already discussed above, subsidies may come and go, while margins need to constantly meet investors' never-ending appetite for further improvements.

Add to that a crowded electric car arena and competition that's likely to become even more fierce than it already is (especially in light of lower sales across the car industry, excluding Tesla) - and what's certain to assume is that Tesla is not going to have a clear path. Neither the company in its desire to reach deliveries of 500K a year nor the stock in its desire to reach a price of $500/share.

Although we assign a Sell rating to Tesla, two things should be noted:

1. This is a very "soft" Sell rating, only representing a 20% downside potential, which is almost nothing for a volatile stock like Tesla.

2. We don't suggest anyone to short the stock. First of all, we believe that in order to short a stock one needs to have a 20% downside potential at the very minimum. Secondly, a stock that's benefiting from such hype should be left alone, at least until the current, short-term, enthusiasm fades away. Thirdly, when one is shorting a stock it's much more prudent to do that against a long position which is similar in nature. At this point in time, we don't feel that such a counterpart candidate exists and, therefore, the risk of shorting Tesla without having a cushion seems way too risky to us right now.

Let's not forget that Tesla is a favorite short by many, and those traders who chose to be shorting Tesla lately have suffered severe losses (they've lost ~$900M in just the first two trading days of 2020 alone, adding to the loss of about $2.9B in 2019 - that hurts, and we're not in position to call a top on that aspect).

The strategy that we've put ourselves in ensures that if TSLA trades where we believe it's heading ($350-$360), we're going to maximize our gain. This is exactly our short-term price target for the stock over the next few months, and let's not forget that time (decay) is working in our favor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: TipRanks: SELL TSLA