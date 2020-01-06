Nothing Else Matters

It should be clear by now that the stock market is not following fundamental developments anymore.

S&P 500 Index, one-year performance. Source: Bloomberg

Still More Of The Same

I remember my days at university when one of our Professors was explaining that the stock market is usually a leading indicator for the economy. I would be curious to know what he thinks about this statement in the current market environment. I think it’s fair to say that the function of the stock market as a predictor of economic activity has been lost a while ago. I discussed this topic in a previous article and there is enough evidence to update my thoughts.

To have a bit of context, we need to refresh some concepts and consider the role of "predictor" of general economic trends that the stock market generally plays. Bull markets are generally linked to economic expansions, while bear markets are reflective of a future recession.

Although some exceptions (such as the crash of 1987) still support some skepticism, there are two main reasons why the stock market has been and should be a reasonably good predictor of economic growth:

• The traditional valuation model of stock prices suggests that stock prices reflect expectations about the future economy. Investors discount business-specific and economy-wide developments in their valuation models so that an increase (decline) in growth or profitability prospects is reflected in a higher (lower) valuation.

• The second reason is the so-called "wealth effect." The "wealth effect" contends that rising stock prices increase the perceived wealth of people and make them more willing to spend.

In my previous article, I looked at some indicators of business confidence to show the clear divergence between business sentiment and stock market sentiment. One indicator often used to get an idea of business confidence is the Manufacturing PMI, an indicator that has generally worked fairly well in predicting economic recessions, although with many false signals, as we can see in the chart below:

Source: Goldman Sachs

However, the fact that the slowdown doesn't always translate in a recession doesn't mean it should be ignored. A deceleration should be reflected in stock market valuations just like a recession is.

I think it’s important to mention that there are two main manufacturing PMIs monitored by market participants:

• The ISM Manufacturing PMI, published by the Institute for Supply Management;

• The Manufacturing PMI published by Markit;

They have both been in a downtrend since 2018 (although starting the downtrend in different months) but have recently started to diverge. The Markit Manufacturing PMI has been rising for a few months, but posted a slight dip in January, from 52.6 to 52.4.

Source: Investing.com

If one PMI somehow showed signs of a rebound (at least until the last reading), the other kept falling at an alarming pace. The ISM Manufacturing PMI has declined to 47.2, in pure recession territory:

Source: Investing.com

As mentioned before, the key is not whether there will be a recession or not, but whether this weakness will translate in lower growth/profitability for the companies operating in the United States and why the market has not reacted to such weakness.

When Grey Swans Are Ignored

There are developments that amuse me, although I am not that surprised considering the context. The market action of Friday 3rd of November has been particularly telling. In a single day, we had two potential catalysts for a short-term dip:

• The ISM Manufacturing PMI falling at the lowest level since 2009 to a level of 47.2 (below expectations of 49 and down from the 48.1 the prior month. Not only has often been linked to recessions in the past and has a good correlation with economic growth, but it also shows a deterioration where forecasts where pointing to an improvement.

• A US airstrike at Baghdad International Airport killed the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force Unit, Qasem Soleimani together with the deputy head of Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Forces. General Soleimani has been in the news for a while for several reasons, such as when the U.S. administration basically equated him to a terrorist. Iran has obviously followed up announcing “severe retaliation” against the United States.

If a day like this happened three or four years ago, I think it would be reasonable to expect the S&P 500 down around 2% on a single day, at least temporarily. And it would make sense.

On one hand, we have manufacturing activity well below expectations and pointing to a further contraction vs. an expected rise. This can be a sign of manufacturing activity slowing down to recession levels and in any case a sign of decreased business confidence in the manufacturing sector.

On the other hand, we have threats of war in a key region for the energy markets. As Iran resides in a key geographical location on the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply travels through, supply disruption (wanted by Iran or not) in the area would put enormous upward pressure on energy prices. Just a bit more than one month ago, I mentioned potential disruption in the energy markets due to tensions with Iran as a potential catalyst to trigger macroeconomic weakness. This possibility is becoming more and more real, and it would have repercussions on consumers’ disposable income and spending power, which are key determinants of economic strength.

In this day of unfavorable news for the economy, the major indexes in the United States posted only a slight correction. The technical context of this slight dip is also interesting. In the weeks leading to last Friday, the S&P 500 rallied strongly. If we look at the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), we can see how this ETF depicted a clear rising wedge, traditionally a potentially bearish pattern.

Source: Tradingview.com

With this technical context it would be plausible to expect a short-term dip, given the news. After all, is there a better catalyst to trigger a short-term dip than a combination of unexpected weakness in the manufacturing sector, risk of war, and potential disruption in the energy markets? What’s funny is that the stock market actually dipped but then strongly rebounded on the lower trendline of the wedge formation.

Source: Tradingview.com

The S&P 500 future is (obviously) also showing a bullish pattern, showing a hammer pattern while the price bounced on the support of the wedge formation.

Source: Tradingview.com

This nothing but just another sign that the market is not reacting to true fundamentals and that market participants are buying every dip even if there are real risks.

The Only Things The Market Cares About

In my article “Enjoy the Christmas Bubble” I made it clear, the only thing markets care about at the moment is the liquidity injected by central banks worldwide. The market is happy as long as central banks print money, buy securities in the open markets, and keep easing monetary policy at every stock market correction or signs of potential weakness in the questionable inflation metrics they follow.

Here is a visual explanation, showing the long-term correlation between S&P 500 and central banks’ balance sheets:

Source: Yardeni.com

And here is another proof, showing the short-term correlation between global money supply and the S&P 500:

Source: Bloomberg

All of these trends show consistent dynamics. The market is being purely driven by monetary policy, and the level of disregard for real fundamentals has only increased in the recent past. The market is willing to ignore risks of any sort, from worsening conditions in the manufacturing sector to the heightened risk of disruption in energy markets and its potential effects on inflation and disposable income. This just confirms once again the nature of this rally – a stock market bubble. I still believe that the better way to play in this environment is to enjoy these distorted dynamics rather than fighting them while keeping in mind that the fundamentals have actually worsened. With the recent escalation of tensions in Iran and several mutual threats between the United States and Iran, the stock market could be able to break down the wedge formation, at least in the short term. However, considering the reaction to Friday’s events and the level of disregard shown by market participants, I also think it’s difficult to see a long-lasting correction despite the potentially bearish technical picture unless we really see a very sharp escalation of tensions in Iran with serious consequences on the oil market or another strong catalyst carrying some systemic risk. Overall, we are still in a "don't fight the Fed" mode, and nothing else seems to matter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.