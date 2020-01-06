The Habit Restaurants: Yum Gets The Juice

Those investors now get a lifeline from Yum. Yet, despite the offered premium, they have seen devastating results on the back of too high expectations.

The company has delivered on growth, yet not on margins which has been painful for investors.

Shares of The Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) took a last jump higher as it has been reported that the company will sell itself to Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) in what marks the end of the public ambitions of the company and actually gives Yum a fair shot at extracting real value from this burger franchise. Investors in The Habit have experienced a painful lesson as the company has grown, yet margins remain lacklustre while expectations were too high from the get go, all translating into terrible returns despite the small premium offered by Yum.

The Thesis

It has been nearly five years since I last checked on Habit. In March of 2015, I concluded that a disappointing guidance for the upcoming year of 2015 warranted my cautious stance at the time. While I was impressed with the reported comparable growth numbers, I noted that valuations were high, and margin pressure would become more pronounced.

The fast-casual concept operated 109 restaurants as well as a franchise unit early 2015, with most sales tied to burgers, of course. The QSR segment is very competitive, with many emerging competitors having a strong focus on (healthier) alternatives, yet despite this competitive field, Habit anticipated that it could grow to 2,000 units in the long run.

In fact, that company reported double-digit comparable sales growth numbers at the time I checked on the shares, yet operating margins were hardly existing. Its 26 million shares outstanding valued the company at $860 million at $33 per share at the time, equal to nearly 5 times sales reported at $175 million, while operating earnings came in to the tune of just a few million.

As the company guided for 2015 comparable growth at low single digits and margins were projected to come down, I simply failed to see the appeal at a sky-high earnings multiple, while operating in a very competitive field. From there onward, it has been all downhill, with shares falling below the $20 mark in 2016 and mostly having been trading in a $10-20 range thereafter.

Fast Forwarding In Time

In the first week of January, it now becomes known that Yum Brands will acquire Habit for $14 per share in cash, valuing the company at nearly $375 million in total. This marks a painful ride for investors who have lost about 60% of their investment since early 2015 and moreover have seen significant opportunity costs as well, not to mention missed out on the great run, which the general equity market has seen over this period of time.

What Went Wrong?

On the final day of October, The Habit reported third quarter results and outlined its expectations for the remainder of the year. In fact, the company has seen solid growth with a restaurant count having grown to 237, on top of which it has 28 franchise locations as well.

The company guided for full year sales around $464 million, about 2.6 times the revenue base for 2014. The problem is simply the margins, or better said lack thereof, seen flattish or slightly positive at best. Actually, operating with a modest net cash position, this meant that the $375 million valuation means that the market is now more happy to value this business at less than 1 times sales, while it was awarding a near 5 times sales multiple to the business back in 2015.

Earnings multiples remain meaningless, given the lack of earnings. Not to say that the business has been hit by economic hard times (as it holds a net cash position), yet it simply fails to grow the business in a profitable way. For Yum, it might be a cheap bet (this deal comes at less than 1% of Yum's equity valuation) as it has a great track record as a great operator. Even for Yum, the deal is small, and its investors are hardly reacting to the news, even as the $14 offer represents a steep premium from recent lows seen around $8 per share.

While some might hope for a better offer, I am afraid that this is the best near-term outcome for investors, ending a long and painful journey.

