AMD: Possible Three-Peat In 2020

Investors shouldn't bet on a three-peat performance, but the stock has the possibility for another strong year.

AMD topped the S&P 500 with a nearly 150% gain in 2019 after leading the index in 2018.

One of my favorite picks in 2018 and 2019 ended on a strong note last year. The prospects of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) repeating the strong gain a third year wouldn't appear high, especially topping the S&P 500 for a third consecutive year. After all, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) followed huge gains in 2016 and 2017 with a down 2018. Investors shouldn't bet heavily on a three-peat with AMD, but the stock remains poised for a strong run in the '20s decade.

Image Source: AMD logo

Topping The S&P 500 Again

AMD gained 81% in 2018, and most investors were probably hesitant to bet on another strong year. Using the Nvidia example again, the stock had gains of 227% in 2017 following the 81% gain in 2016 providing the set path for AMD to follow.

The stock ended up 148% in 2019 with Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) as the second best performing S&P 500 stock. Nvidia followed up a 9% loss in 2018 with a strong 76% gain for the year.

Data by YCharts

The important story here is that following the Nvidia example isn't exactly supportive of a big rally in the third year of a major breakout. The graphics video leader is still trading over $45 below the highs back in 2018.

Another big concern is that the top 3 S&P 500 winners for the year were semiconductor stocks. Clearly, AMD was in a hot sector for 2019, and the sector is due to cool off in 2020.

Source: MarketWatch

Reason For Another Rally

Despite the huge gains in 2018 and 2019, AMD is poised to break out of a 20-year consolidation phase. The stock is just now matching the highs from all the way back in 2000. TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon has AMD set for a huge breakout.

Source: CNBC

The issue with AMD brought up by Chantico Global CEO Gina Sanchez rests solely on valuation. Even this potential issue might not be a problem for the stock in 2020.

The base analyst case is for AMD to earn $1.10 per share this year and up to $1.86 by 2022. One of the two analysts has the company earning $2.32 in 2022.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings estimates

Would you sell a fast growing company trading at only slightly above 20x 2022 EPS estimates? The biggest question is whether AMD hitting such a target is legitimate.

Reviewing my base case estimates from 2019 research is why the stock is still appealing while trading close to $50. My research throughout the year tried to not get stuck on the exact date AMD achieves the below financial targets. The importance is the trend towards achieving these targets and the prime reason the stock soared in the last couple of years despite missing estimates on numerous occasions.

My base case is the company approaching the $10 billion revenue total this year, with AMD having a revenue target of $15 billion a few years out. The company achieves the following EPS and P/E targets at these revenue numbers.

Revenues - $10 billion, EPS $1.50, P/E 32.4

Revenues - $15 billion, EPS $3.00, P/E 16.2

My estimates might be very conservative considering the two analysts with 2022 estimates have the revenue target at only $11.1 billion with the EPS at $1.86. The analyst at $2.32 for the year is only forecasting revenues of $12.4 billion for 2022.

With the stock breaking out of a 20-year consolidation period, one has to consider the real potential of reaching the $15 billion revenue target (one not even factoring in the next console cycle). The stock isn't going to stay below $50 with a legitimate $3+ EPS target. As mentioned in my comparison to Nvidia, the more established chip company still trades at 33x forward estimates, so one can envision how AMD gets from the current level near $50 to $100.

For AMD to lead the S&P 500 this year, the stock needs to hit at least $75 for a gain over 50%. One can't really bet on the stock repeating as a leader of the index for a third consecutive year, but one can bet on AMD having more upside over the next few years as EPS grows by several dollars per share.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AMD is due for a pullback, but all of the indications support a further rally. The stock has the potential to breakout of a 20-year consolidation phase with a forward EPS that quickly turns cheap. Now isn't the time to get aggressive on AMD betting on three years of S&P 500 leading performance, but long-term investors have no reason to unload the stock here.

Looking for even more? Join DIY Value Investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.