Tesla: Running Out Of Steam

Over 70% of Tesla's cash inflows for 2017, 2018 and so far in 2019 were from debt and non-cash charges.

Tesla no longer seems to be using debt to expand, but instead seems to be using new debt just to keep up with paying off old debt.

Source: Wikimedia

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) seems to be running out of steam. While incurring debt is normal for a growth stock, Tesla seems to be using new debt just to pay off its existing debt, rather than to expand. Indeed, despite revenue increases, the company is not showing any net gains. And, the company may be worth less than investors realize, as most of the cash reflected on the balance sheet is from debt and non-cash charges. In short, Tesla needs to check its engine.

Tesla Seems To Be Paying Old Debt With New Debt

Unfortunately for investors, there seems to be an early warning sign that Tesla's future prospects are questionable. Specifically, the financial statements suggest that the company is using new debt mainly to pay existing debt.

Tesla's 2018 Annual Report, on the Cash Flow Statement, indicates that the company incurred $6.176 billion in debt. At the same time, the next few lines of the statement reveal that the company paid a total of $6.088 billion toward existing debt. Given that the two amounts are almost equal, it seems that Tesla is incurring more debt just to try to keep up with its existing debt obligations.

We see this again with the recent Q3 2019 Report. The report's cash flow statement shows that the company incurred $7.119 billion in new debt in the first nine months of 2019, and used $6.126 billion of its cash to pay existing debt during the same period.

Indeed, Tesla's December 18, 2019 8-K Report references a new secured loan facility of up to roughly $1.29 billion, plus a new unsecured revolving loan facility of up to $320 million. The same report indicates that, from these lines of credit, $500 million was immediately used to pay off old debt.

Going deeper into debt just to keep up with existing debt is "an entirely different level of ill-advised." This is especially the case here, since 2019 is on track to show the same or worse net losses from the prior year, despite revenue increases.

Despite Revenue Gains, Tesla Is Net-Stagnant

Despite consistent gains in revenues, Tesla just can't seem to turn a profit. The company's Annual Reports show that the company's revenue gains have failed to break its streak of yearly net losses. The following table is illustrative.

2015 2016 2017 2018 Total Revenues $4 B $7 B $11.8 B $21.5 B Net Income ($889 M) ($675 M) ($2 B) ($976 M)

Source: Tesla's Annual Reports, Income Statements

Some investors may be tempted to argue that there is hope because the net income improved by roughly $1 billion from 2017 to 2018. This argument would miss the mark insofar as 2019 is on track to show zero YoY net gains despite additional increases in revenues.

Specifically, Tesla's Q3 2019 Report indicates that, despite a YoY $3 billion increase in revenues for the first nine months of 2019, the net loss of ($967 million) is already about the same as the total annual loss for 2018. Indeed, Q3 2019 alone saw a 54% YoY decrease in net income.

In other words, the company is on track to show zero net gains for 2019 (and perhaps a YoY decrease), despite substantial increases in revenues. Meaning, the company is stagnant. This is worrisome in light of our earlier observations suggesting that the company is treading water with its debt obligations.

Again, we fully realize that debt is normal for a growth stock. But, at some point, investors need to see some net progress. Without some sign that revenues will lead to net gains, going deeper into debt solely to pay off existing debt is just not sustainable.

Majority Of Cash Is From Debt And Non-Cash Charges

Added to these concerns is the fact that the company may be worth far less than it appears to be. Earlier, we linked to Tesla's annual filings. An examination of the company's cash flow statements reveals that over 70% of the cash noted on the balance sheet comes from debt proceeds and non-cash charges.

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Total Incoming Cash $4.52 B $3.74 B $9.43 B $13.43 B $12.3 B Depreciation & Amortization $0.23 B $0.42 B $0.95 B $1.64 B $1.9 B % of Total Reported Cash 5.1% 11.2% 10.1% 12.2% 15.4% Changes in Accounts Payable $0.42 B $0.26 B $0.75 B $0.39 B $1.72 B % of Total Reported Cash 9.3% 7.0% 8.0% 2.9% 14.0% Debt Issued $2.3 B $0.89 B $3.62 B $7.65 B $6.18 B % of Total Reported Cash 50.9% 23.8% 38.4% 57.0% 50.2% Total % 65.3% 42.0% 56.5% 72.1% 79.6%

Source: Tesla's Annual Reports, Cash Flow Statements

Author's Note: Debt Issued adds the lines for convertible debt plus lease borrowings.

We are not suggesting Tesla is doing anything wrong with its bookkeeping. Noting depreciation and amortization, debt proceeds, and positive changes in accounts payable as cash inflows is perfectly in line with standard accounting practices. Our only point is that these items do not necessarily reflect anything positive about the company's financial health.

For example, depreciation and amortization simply represent the decline in value of property for tax purposes. It is a non-cash charge. Similarly, a positive figure for changes in accounts payable means that a company has not paid its bills, and the money temporarily retained is considered to be a cash inflow.

In essence, the above table shows that the overwhelming majority of Tesla's cash reflected by the balance sheet is arguably meaningless, at least when calculating the company's true value. Unfortunately, the Q3 2019 Report (linked earlier) shows that this year has been no different.

Q3 2019 (Nine Months Ended Sept. 30) Total Incoming Cash $12.202 B Depreciation & Amortization $1.577 B % of Total Reported Cash 12.9% Changes in Accounts Payable $0.142 B % of Total Reported Cash 1.2% Debt Issued $7.119 B % of Total Reported Cash 58.3% Total % 72.4%

Source: Tesla's Q3 2019 Report, Cash Flow Statement

The take away is that the company's debt and other liabilities are probably more significant than they appear to be on paper. Stated otherwise, the company is most likely worth far less than investors realize.

Conclusion

A lot of money can be made from betting on a promising growth stock. The problem with Tesla is that it no longer looks promising in light of its debt issues coupled with its inability to generate any net gains. Given that the company appears to be using new debt solely to tread water with its old debt obligations, the company has probably run out of steam.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.