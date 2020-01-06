Fear-Based Oil Price Response Likely To Fizzle

The Iraqi PM served as a mediator and told Parliament that Iranian general was on his way to meet him with a response to the Saudis when he was killed.

Trump had signaled U.S. would not go to war with Iran for Saudi Arabia.

In 2019, President Trump signaled that the U.S. would not go to war with Iran for Saudi Arabia. That compelled the Saudis to begin negotiations with Iran to reduce tensions. Iraqi Prime Minister Abdul-Mahdi told Al Jazeera that he believed Saudi Arabia was looking to de-escalate tensions after his visit to the kingdom in late September and that it is in everyone’s interests to prevent further war in the region.

Adel Abdul Mahdi held talks with Saudi King Salman in Jeddah on September 25 [Iraqi prime minister's media office/Handout via Reuters]

Everybody is open to dialogue," he said. "Iran says [it is] willing to negotiate if sanctions are lifted; the US [also] asks for dialogue ... neither does Saudi Arabia close the door for dialogue," he added. "There are many countries, and Iraq is one of them, that can offer a solution or a place for a solution to be found."

After Iranian Major General Soleimani was killed Thursday night, he said in the Iraqi Parliamentary debate over the weekend:

I was supposed to meet Soleimani at the morning the day he was killed, he came to deliver me a message from Iran responding to the message we delivered from Saudi to Iran.”

Based on these facts, I agree with Goldman Sachs’ Jeff Currie, whose January 6th note said, “It is not a given that any potential retaliation by Iran would target oil producing assets,” and that oil prices would only be sustained if there is a supply disruption. And even in that case, an announced drawdown of strategic petroleum reserves in the U.S. and Europe would likely be adequate to replace disrupted production.

The U.S. government nevertheless issued a security alert over the weekend:

Security Alert – U.S. Mission Saudi Arabia

Location: Heightened Risk of Missile and Drone attacks Event: The Mission advises the American community in Saudi Arabia of the heightened risk of missile and drone attacks. In the past, regional actors hostile to Saudi Arabia have conducted missile and drone attacks against both civilian and military targets inside the Kingdom. U.S. citizens living and working near military bases and oil and gas facilities and other critical civilian infrastructure, particularly in the Eastern Province and areas near the border with Yemen, are at heightened risk of attack. Saudi Arabia has a system of civil defense sirens, but there may be no advance warning of a missile or drone attack. The Mission urges American citizens in the Kingdom to immediately review precautions to take in the event of an attack.

President Trump also tweeted on Sunday that “should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner.”

Conclusions

Following the attack in September that temporarily disrupted over five million barrels per day of Saudi production, oil prices dropped below pre-attack levels. And the impact of the assassination played out on Friday, while oil prices eased Monday.

Recently, I used the December EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) predictions of future OECD inventories to arrive at a prediction of WTI futures prices. For January 2020, the regression indicates the price should be below $55/b.

