Elastic: An Exciting Investment Opportunity

Expect the cyber-security industry to be hot in 2020 due to increased global tension. SIEM companies will prosper as a result.

The acquisition of Endgame may turn out to be significant for TAM.

I made one of my worst calls in quite some time four months ago with a Buy rating on Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC). The article can be found here: Elastic: A Hyper-Growth Dynamo. Elastic's stock price is down 25% since that article was published.

My timing couldn't have been much worse, as the S/W industry was in the midst of some pretty serious turbulence. Massive stock corrections occurred over the summer/fall and Big Data players such as Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX), Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) and New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) received some pretty good haircuts.

But that was then, and this is now. The industry repricing has stabilized and appears to be ready for renewed growth.

Elastic has been encapsulated in a descending channel for quite some time now, but there is hope.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

The stock is currently centered within the channel (see above), but I believe will soon rise to meet the upper trend line at a price in the high $70s.

The good news is that stocks eventually break out from descending channels, and I believe that Elastic has the potential to do so this year, given the company's extraordinary growth and a subtle move into the cybersecurity industry.

Elastic was trading above $100 back in July, and there is a reasonable chance that Elastic stock will return to its former heights. In my opinion, Elastic is quite undervalued for such a high-growth company. Therefore, I am giving Elastic a very bullish rating.

Endgame May Be A Significant Acquisition

In October, Elastic acquired a small cybersecurity company called Endgame Inc., a company that specializes in endpoint protection. When I heard the announcement, I thought that Elastic management was off their rocker. The acquisition price was $234 million for a company that wasn't expected to contribute meaningfully to revenue. And to boot, endpoint protection is at the opposite end of the stick to where the Elastic Stack resides. I did not understand this acquisition at all.

Until now ...

While studying the last earnings report and presentation slides in preparation for this article, a light bulb went off in my head. Elastic is now targeting the Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) market.

(Source: Elastic Q2 2020 Earnings Slide Presentation)

Splunk comes to mind when I think of SIEM, and Splunk is knocking it out of the ballpark.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

The question is whether or not Elastic can compete with the likes of Splunk. And I think that the answer is that Elastic has an extremely fast search capability, and I believe that they can be quite successful in the SIEM market.

Increasing Global Tensions

The second important piece of the equation has to do with the events unfolding in the Middle East. The recent takeout of Qassem Soleimani is likely to result in retribution in the form of cyberterrorism. See where I'm going with this?

Cyberterrorism is one of the few ways in which countries such as Iran can take on the United States. I expect that cybersecurity is going to be one of the strongest industries in 2020. SIEM is one aspect of cybersecurity, and Elastic could benefit along with the rest of the industry.

Company Valuation

Earlier I mentioned that I believe that Elastic is quite undervalued. I determine company valuation on a relative basis, by comparing certain parameters versus the company's peers. One technique that I use is to plot enterprise value (EV)/forward sales estimate versus next year's sales growth estimate. All 152 stocks in my custom digital transformation stock universe are put on a scatter plot as shown below.

(Source: private software that I use with my Digital Transformation Marketplace service)

From the scatter plot, you can see that Elastic's EV is well below what could be expected based on similar companies and forward sales estimates. In fact, Elastic sits one standard deviation below the best-fit line which represents the typical stock.

Summary and Conclusions

Elastic is still suffering the consequences of the S/W industry's deflationary repricing over the summer and fall. I expect that Elastic's stock price has been beaten about as far down as possible and will likely rebound from here, starting with a rise up to the high $70s. The stock will eventually break out from the descending channel and test its all-time high of just over $100.

I believe that Elastic's acquisition of Endgame will turn out to be very positive, as Elastic moves into SIEM. Cybersecurity is going to be a hot industry this year due to global tensions, and Elastic will be a player! Hopefully, a strong player.

My relative valuation technique suggests that Elastic is extremely undervalued, and I look forward to a higher future valuation. For this reason, I am giving Elastic a very bullish rating.

