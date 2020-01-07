Flawed Bearish Narrative Has Driven Shake Shack's Price To Opportune Buying Level

The company is conservatively managed and shareholder-friendly; it sustainably invests in growth using its own cash flows, not diluting shareholders as the false bearish narrative suggests.

Thesis

Shake Shack's (SHAK) 40% decline from 52-week highs represents a compelling buying opportunity. It had simply run too far, but now is materially undervalued as the false bearish narrative has gained traction. The bearish narrative involves incorrect assumptions based on GAAP accounting that fails to represent the true underlying earning power of the business.

Shake Shack is a leader in fast-casual dining; fast-casual leaders are gaining share from legacy fast-food chains as millennials become more conscious about health and sustainable food sourcing. Amongst its peers, Shake Shack has superior single-store economics, a smaller base to grow from, and a more attractive valuation.

Store Economics Versus Chipotle

(Source: Author Table/SEC Filings/Shack counts)

(Source: Author Table/SEC Filings/Store counts)

At the end of 2018, there were 208 total Shacks. Chipotle had 229 stores at the end of 2002. Shake Shack's penetration comes nowhere near Chipotle, yet the average Shake Shack generates more revenue and cash flow than the average Chipotle. Chipotle's cash flow have yet to fully recover to levels seen before the salmonella outbreaks. In 2018, each Shack generated about $410,000 of operating cash flow, in contrast with $250,000 for the average Chipotle. For Chipotle, this metric increased to its peak of $380,000 in 2014 and has faced subsequent decline. These metrics have been calculated by taking total yearly cash flows and dividing by the number of stores open at year end.

For Shake Shack, this number has slowly declined since the IPO. There's a likely relationship to AUV, but given Chipotle generated just $30,000 of cash flow per store at the same store count, this is not a cause for concern.

Our trailing 12-month average unit volume remains strong at $4.2 million at the end of the third quarter, with average weekly sales of $80,000 during the quarter. As we broaden our sales volumes by opening new Shacks across the country and expanding further in existing markets, these average unit metrics will experience gradual declines before leveling off. Consistent with our updated guidance from last quarter, we continue to expect company-operated AUV to be approximately $4.1 million for the full year 2019.



(Source: Company Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript)

Historically, Shake Shack's successful concentration in Manhattan has boosted numbers. As Shake Shack restaurants become more geographically defused, these metrics will gradually shrink. It's important to note that current stores should remain at those metrics, but new Shacks are expected to see decline. Another caveat is Shake Shack has been adding stores at a slower rate than Chipotle in its earlier days.

Shake Shack's 2018 revenue numbers are closest to Chipotle in 2004. Chipotle added 80 stores the next year, while Shack only plans to open about 65 in 2020. Given Shack's higher cash generation per store, this also is not a cause of concern that should dampen investors' outlook on the business.

Valuation

(Source: Twitter)

Shake Shack bears are not properly valuing the business. P/E ratio is not an important metric because cash flow truly represents what the business can reinvest to grow. Most bears are not willing to deny Shake Shack's stellar growth, yet fail to understand where that growth is coming from. Growth does not magically appear, and acquiring new customers is expensive. Since Shake Shack spends very little on marketing, CapEx is a pseudo-CAC. Building new Shacks is how it gains new customers. The company must spend cash in order to build new Shacks. Where does this money come from? It comes from cash generated from the business, not through GAAP earnings or equity offerings as suggested by the bears.

(Source: Author/SEC filings)

Shake Shack is not diluting shareholders in order to fund its growth. Pre-IPO owner transactions have been increasing the number of Class A shares, not the total count, through transactions like these:

In August 2015, we completed a secondary offering of 4,000,000 shares of our Class A common stock at a price of $60.00 per share. All of the shares sold in the offering were offered by certain non-controlling interest holders. We did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of Class A common stock offered by the aforementioned non-controlling interest holders. The shares sold in the offering consisted of (I) 844,727 existing shares of Class A common stock held and (II) 3,155,273 newly-issued shares of Class A common stock issued in connection with the redemption of 3,155,273 LLC Interests by the non-controlling interest holders that participated in the offering. Simultaneously, and in connection with the redemption, 3,155,273 shares of Class B common stock were surrendered by non-controlling interest holders and canceled. Additionally, in connection with the redemption, we received 3,155,273 LLC Interests, increasing our total ownership interest in SSE Holdings.



Source: SHAK 10-K

When the company reports earnings, only the Class A share count is included, because Class B shares do not directly have economic value but have been converted to Class A shares on a 1-1 basis. The share count has risen just 2% since the IPO.

Data by YCharts

Notice how Shack's price-to-operating cash flow ratio is around 20x. This is the important ratio because it truly represents the cash available for the company to grow the business. Free cash flow is not pictured because the business is purposely being run at breakeven cash flow in order to grow.

(Source: Author/Company)

Shake Shack has been investing in cash-generative growth running the business at breakeven on a free cash flow basis. Company management is shareholder-friendly. The company is growing sustainably without diluting shareholders, and is able to pull the leverage lever if needed. When evaluating cash flow, bears should rethink calling Shake Shake an expensive stock.

Data by YCharts

At the current market values, Shake Shack trades at a cash flow valuation similar to McDonald's (MCD). Shack is much cheaper other peers, such as Chipotle (CMG), Wingstop (WING), and Domino's (DPZ). Which one of these things is not like the other?

Data by YCharts

The answer is McDonald's. McDonald's is a shrinking business dependent on cutting costs to drive shareholder returns as opposed to actually growing store count and, thus, its customer base.

In what world would an investor pay the same price for 28% growth as -8% growth? Not in my world. Shack is even growing faster than its peers which trade at steeper valuations. If the bears would understand the concept of cash entering and exiting the business and how it applies to growth rates, they may reconsider their stance. Declining sales for legacy brands as upscale fast-casual restaurants post strong growth is indicative of the millennial flight to quality.

Millennials Shift Towards Quality

Brands like McDonald's, Yum (YUM), and Wendy's (WEN) are on the wrong side of secular dining trends. Surveys from MetrixLab indicate millennials are becoming more conscious of the meat they purchase. This is driven by millennials having children and better information regarding food production. The younger half of the millennial generation were still teenagers when ABC (DIS) ran its infamous "pink slime" report in March 2012. Despite a $177 million lawsuit, the damage has been done. McDonald's removed pink slime from its beef, but questions concerning food quality have lingered.

Building trustworthiness in the post-pink slime era is of upmost importance. Yet, 22 of 25 hamburger chains receiving failing grades in the "Chain Reaction" report for not restricting antibiotic use in beef supply chains. Shake Shack and BurgerFi were the only two restaurants to receive an "A" rating for serving beef without antibiotics.

(Source)

While some consumers are moving towards healthy beef, others are dropping it in favor of chicken. Shake Shack introduced its chicken sandwich several years ago and holds its own in comparison to other well-regarded sandwiches, including Chick-Fil-A. In terms of alternative burgers, CEO Randy Garutti indicated the company has no intention of adding these to the menu in the near term - it is taking a wait-and-see approach. The company does offer a mushroom burger option for vegetarian diners. To me, this speaks to the faith in the Shake Shack brand. Management is building the business for long-term success as opposed to hastily jumping on a trend.

I believe Shake Shack will continue to reinvest its cash flow into the business and continue to focus on aligning its menu with long-term dining trends.

Investor Concerns

As shown, on a cash flow basis, Shake Shack is, in fact, undervalued at a 20x multiple on a basis relative to peers. This represents the true earning power of the business. I have also dispelled the dilution myth - increasing share counts are related to insiders converting share classes. Other concerns in recent quarters related to the company's transition to Grubhub (GRUB) as the sole delivery partner, and SSS numbers.

All that said, as we mentioned on our last call, we believe the transition to Grubhub caused some noise in our Q3 numbers and will certainly have an impact through the fourth quarter and into next year. As we remove direct point of sale integrations with DoorDash, Postmates and Caviar, we expect an impact to our delivery revenue, especially in those regions where Grub may not be the current market leader. Any difference in pricing, placement or regional strength in non-Grub marketplaces will affect our sales for a period of time. How much volatility this will cause during this transitional period is uncertain. But, the reality is, this represents short to mid-term revenue risk.



(Source: Company Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript)

The challenges brought to light in the most recent quarter are short-term in nature. The market is failing to see the trees for the forest.

Likewise, the company only reports SSS numbers for Shacks that have been opened for 24 months or longer. While this is the most responsible path, it is generally not how peers calculate their numbers. For reasons such as the Grubhub transition, expect continued volatility in SSS numbers. For long-term investors, the ultimate value of a business is in some form related to future cash flows. Despite metrics like SSS and AUV, cash flow will ultimately decide where the stock price goes over time. SSS numbers may enable a stock like Wingstop to trade a stretched valuation in the short term, but the company's ability to invest its cash to grow is not as attractive as Shake Shack. Cash flow is value.

Conclusion

Shake Shack's bearish narrative is primarily driven by incorrect reliance on GAAP metrics that do not account for how the business is actually being grown. Owners can spend cash, not earnings, in order to grow the business. By this metric, Shake Shack is cheaper than peers, while growing at a faster rate. Shake Shack has single-store sales figures that are superior to Chipotle, which has outperformed over the long term. Management is confident in the brand and makes decisions focused on long-term value creation. Shake Shack will continue to benefit from the fast-casual trend with a focus on food quality, and it will continue to gain on tired legacy brands. The recent sell-off should have investors' mouths watering.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHAK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.