2020 Market Outlook: Economy Looks Good, But Recession Risks Lurk

Last year we wrote our 2019 Market Outlook after U.S. equity averages suffered one of their worst fourth quarters in history. Our 2020 Market Outlook is being written as U.S. equities enjoy one of their best fourth quarters in history. It is hard to be pessimistic about equities today. The world’s major central banks have signaled every intention to support financial markets. Interest rates will not rise, meaning that even at the lofty price levels of many U.S. stocks, an argument can be made that valuations remain attractive. Historically, coming off an exceptional year for equity gains in 2019, we can expect to see more, yet modest gains again the following year. Entering the fourth year of the U.S. Presidential Cycle (election year), we can expect a solid stock market. Going back to 1950, markets have enjoyed 13 up election years and only 3 down election years, with an average return of +6.6%. Finally, geopolitical risks seem to be fading. Traders seem to have rejoiced that the U.S.-China trade war is simmering down, as Donald Trump removed additional tariffs set to go into effect in December. In the U.K., the overwhelming reelection of Boris Johnson suggests that Brexit will also finally be resolved. One-off geopolitical risks, such as conflicts with Iran in the Middle East, should be quickly digested by uninterested market participants.

As natural skeptics, anytime we are presented with a “blue skies” scenario for equities, we become concerned. Investment sentiment towards stocks is extremely high, according to our WMA Market Sentiment Indicator. The indicator reached 96.1 at the close of December, the highest reading since July 2007. Once all the good news is known by the public, we have to ask who the marginal buyer will be to push equity prices higher. We are also dubious on the concept of the never-ending economic expansion. No one expects a recession to hit in the foreseeable future. Markets apparently believe that the Almighty Federal Reserve can stave off recession indefinitely. We know that this is not the case. The question is not if, but when, the current expansion will end. While we can only foresee a garden-variety recession, quite unlike 2007-2009, stock prices should finally see some of the excesses of the past few years washed out.

I. 2019 Market Review

As we turn the calendar to a new decade, financials markets experienced unequivocally the most exceptional 10-year stretch in history. From world central banks extending crisis period monetary policy throughout an entire economic expansion, to the rise to dominance of algorithmic, high frequency trading, to the longest and greatest percentage gain equity bull market in history, no one could ever have imagined the events that would transpire since the Financial Crisis.

Can we expect more of the same in the 2020s? We have learned never to underestimate the willingness of central bankers and the governments to prop up financial markets. While we have believed that educated economic leaders would not be so stupid as to create a bubble in financial assets, we have been wrong. Kick the can down the road and hope that the accident doesn’t occur on the current leaders’ watch. Perhaps we are too pessimistic and central bankers have found the remedy for recessions (after 350 years of central banking). Or perhaps central bankers will be able to deflate assets prices in an orderly fashion as liquidity is withdrawn from the economy the day inflation becomes an issue again. In any case, the answer to the denouement of the “great monetary experiment” will be known within this new decade.

Our 2019 economic outlook, written last December 2018, was in line with what played out over the past 12 months. We noted that the ISM PMIs, as well as the Leading Economic Indicators, were not giving impeding calls for recession. We warned,“speculating on the end of a late-cycle economic expansion can leave your portfolio mis-positioned should the expansion drag on.” This is what has played out, as the U.S. is now experiencing the longest expansion in history.

In terms of our 2019 equity market outlook, written as equity markets were plunging last December with an inverted U.S. Treasury yield curve, we wrote that “higher interest rates in the U.S. and less accommodative monetary policies from major central banks will reduce liquidity on financial markets.” As we now know, the Federal Reserve did a 180-degree turn in monetary policy and instead of hiking rates twice, the Fed cut rates three times. Liquidity flooded back into markets and the stock market surged to its best yearly gain since 1997.

We noted last December that Emerging Markets (EM) and the S&P 500 undergo long periods of relative outperform/underperformance. Since 2011, the EMs have underperformed the S&P 500 buy -65%. In the 1990s Bull Market, the S&P 500 blow away EM. In the Tech Bubble burst and 2002-2007 Bull Market, it was EM stocks that dominated. We said that whenever the U.S. market tops out, EM markets are likely to begin a multi-year period of out-performance. As shown in the 2019 relative price chart below, EM stocks underperformed by another -10% in 2019, as a top in the S&P 500 remains elusive.

We also believed that the Q4 2018 correction would mark a rotation from Growth leadership to Value leadership. The correction turned into a massive buy-the-dip opportunity and Growth resumed leadership, although Value has held steady since late summer, as shown in the chart below.

As for sector allocation, we were constructive on the late-cycle plays in Energy and Basic Materials. Most Energy indexes finished the year lower while Basic Materials were close to market performers, up +23%.

Our bond market outlook was upended by the Fed’s 180-degree pivot on interest rate policy. The U.S. 10-Year T-Note finished 2019 at 1.87%, a far cry lower than the 2.69% at the end of 2018. We were cautious on credit, given the corporate debt bubble and the Fed’s policy tightening. Credit however bounced back, with the Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) bouncing over +9% from the 2019 year-end lows.

Our big call in the bond market was to stay long Emerging Market Local Currency debt. The was also the largest position in the DGR Strategy throughout the year, with a 20% weight. This was not a bad call, in terms of bond allocation, as the total return on the EMLC was nearly +10% in 2019. As we detail below, we remain constructive on EM local currency debt for 2020.

In commodities, we were very bullish on gold and silver at the start of 2019. We copy below the chart of the S&P 500/Philadelphia Gold & Silver Index used in our 2019 Market Outlook.

The red arrow marks the actual progression in 2019 of this relative curve. We wrote:

Looking at the S&P 500 relative to the Philadelphia Gold & Silver Index, we see that precious metals are historically very cheap compared to stocks. An allocation to Gold and the Gold Miners also makes sense for 2019 as a hedge against a Fed monetary policy error, Dollar weakness, and late expansion inflationary pressures.

The Philadelphia Gold & Silver Index finished 2019 up over +50%. The S&P 500 was up +29%

Finally, in our 2019 currency market outlook, we proclaimed to be dollar bears:

The Fed’s tightening cycle is well in advance of those of other world central banks. The Dollar Index reflects this monetary policy lead. For the Dollar to continue to rise, we’ll need to see the Fed carry through with at least two rate hikes in 2019, the U.S. economy perform better than expected (and other developed nations have disappointing growth), and foreign central banks carry on with their crisis-level monetary policies. This is too much to ask for. We are Dollar bears.

The dollar did rally with risk assets in January and continued a slow levitation until September. As we close the year, the Dollar Index will have fallen back to pretty much unchanged. Our bearish call on the dollar was premature, but we don’t expect the Fed to reverse course again and begin raising rates, which would further benefit dollar Bulls.

II. Macroeconomic Outlook 2020

The U.S. economic expansion is entering its 11th year, making this recovery which began in 2009 the all-time longest on record. Like the phoenix rises from the ashes, the U.S. economy exited the worst recession since the 1930s to enter the best (or at least longest) economic expansion in U.S. history. Like many, we have been skeptical of the artificiality of the expansion, which certainly would not have endured if it were not for central bank money printing and crisis period interest rates for most of the expansion. We don’t believe that permanent economic stimulus is the modern-day cure for the business cycle. One day excessive debt levels, fiscal extravagance and artificially low interest rates will trigger another crisis. It is not a question of “if,” but “when.”

We do not have a crystal ball to reveal what might trigger the next crisis. We can evaluate the strength of the economy and give our guesstimate as to the likelihood of recession. On one hand, going into a Presidential election year, the odds of a recession should be lower. Leaders tend to do everything in their power to stimulate the economy to increase chances for re-election. On the other hand, we see softness in many traditional indicators that tend to be a precursor to recession. We review these indicators here.

Among the most reliable economic indicators, include the ISM PMIs. This survey data, compiling the business sentiment of company leaders, has had an excellent track record of corresponding to turns in the economy. The ISM Manufacturing Index has been in contraction territory (below 50.0) for the past four months. Many optimistic economists are dismissing the ISM PMI’s weak readings as transitory, attributable mainly to the U.S.-China trade war. We are not saying that this could not be the case. In our chart below, we count five mid-cycle contractionary ISM PMI readings since 1960. The other eight times that the ISM PMI dipped below 50 for four months or more a recession ensued. Our chart also shows the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI (in red) which remains in expansion. Everyone is well aware that the service side of the U.S economy remains strong. The Services PMI has a shorter history (from 1997) and has never given a false contractionary reading.

Another traditionally reliable recession indicator is the Yield Curve. These are lots of opinions as to whether the Yield Curve is a broken indicator thanks to 10 years of extreme interest rate manipulation by central banks. We believe that it would be unwise to explain away historical market indicators due to central banks. One could go so far as to explain away the risk of another recession or an equity bear market due to untraditional central bank policy actions.

The most watched Treasury spread is the 10-year – 2-year. This spread briefly inverted in last August, sending a wave of panic through the markets. But the immediate steepening of the curve in September released equities for the year-end rally. The only parallel we can see is the small inversion in June and July of 1998. The curve re-steepened to above 50 bp before inverting again 18 months later and foreshadowing the 2001 recession.

Some have been looking at the 30-Year bond vs 3-month T-bill yield spread. While we can paint a rosier picture (in terms of not being in a countdown to the next recession) with the 10/2 spread, this 30 year/3-month spread inverted significantly in 2019, just as we saw prior to the past four recessions. If the messaging of the 30 year/3-month spread holds true, we can expect the U.S. economy to enter recession in late 2020 or early 2021.

The Index of Leading Economic Indicators (LEI) slowed to essentially 0% on a year/year basis in 2019. However, we have seen the LEIs slow twice during this expansion, only to re-accelerate. The slowing of the LEIs is rather exceptional this time, given the one of the 10 components of the LEIs is the S&P 500 itself, a leading indicator of economic activity. Other forward-looking variables in the index include items such as unemployment claims, manufacturing shipments and orders, housing starts, interest rate spreads, M2 money supply, PMI indexes, and consumer sentiment. In other words, with the S&P 500 surging 30% this year, the other 9 components were so weak that they more than offset the equity index to drag the LEIs lower. We are not comfortable believing that equity traders are more correct on the economic outlook than the bond market and business outlook surveys.

We looked at the lead/lag times from when the year-on-year change on the LEI went negative and the date the NBER declared the official beginning to a recession. Our findings are shown in the table below.

Month Recession Began Month LEIs Turned Negative LEI Lead/Lag December 2007 August 2006 +16 months March 2001 November 2000 +4 months July 1990 October 1989 +9 months July 1981 July 1981 +0 months January 1980 April 1979 +9 months November 1973 November 1973 +0 months December 1969 October 1969 +2 months

The November y/y change on the LEIs was a tiny +0.09%. In other words, it won’t take much to push the year/year change on the LEIs negative. In our chart above, we circled in red the two times since 1962 in which the LEIs went negative but a recession did not ensue. Further deterioration in the LEIs should be feared by market participants.

Astute readers will recall that the S&P 500 itself peaks, on average, about 9 months before the economy enters into recession. To go a step further, here are the historic lead times of the S&P 500 peak versus the LEIs.

Month S&P 500 Peaked Month LEIs Turned Negative LEI Lead/Lag October 2007 August 2006 +14 months March 2000 November 2000 -8 months July 1990 October 1989 +9 months January 1981 July 1981 -6 months November 1980 April 1979 +19 months January 1973 November 1973 -11 months November 1968 October 1969 -11 months

For predicting the S&P 500 top, the LEIs are not as reliable. Nonetheless, Bear Markets associated with recessions are much more severe. In this sense, bailing out of risk assets prior to seeing the LEIs go negative (and indicate recession) is speculative guess work.

On the employment front, we now have the tightest labor markets in 50 years, if you go by the unemployment rate, now down to 3.5%. Unemployment may continue to hold at these low levels in 2020, but unemployment is the ultimate rear-view mirror indicator.

Sentiment numbers from consumers are tracking at historic highs, even as the ISM Manufacturing the regional PMIs show that business leaders are less optimistic. Again, consumer sentiment tends to react to slowdowns with a lag, after business sentiment surveys have already turned down. Consumer spending will be crucial to keep the economic expansion afloat, so we’ll be watching the consumers and retailer sales activity closely in 2020.

As for U.S. GDP growth, we project slowing growth in 2020 as election year fiscal policy stimulus wears off. With the current economic expansion now the longest on record, we believe that the expansion is living on borrowed time (borrowed from years of central bank expansive monetary policy). Aside from the age of the expansion, the yield curve inversions shown above concern us, as does the contracting ISM Manufacturing index. Our GDP forecast (in red) is less optimistic than the consensus. We expect U.S. GDP growth to dip negative by as early as Q4 2020.

In other developed markets, we don’t expect an economic re-acceleration in Japan or Europe. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut its 2019 economic growth forecast for Japan from 0.9% to 0.8%, with the economy set to decelerate to 0.5% in 2020. The IMF projects that Europe’s growth will decline to 1.4% in 2019 (from 2.3% in 2018, with a modest stabilization in 2020, with growth reaching 1.8%.

The second largest world economy is not expected to re-accelerate in 2020. The IMF is forecasting 6.2% GDP growth in China in 2019 and 6.0% in 2020. While China remains an emerging economy, the transition to developed economy status is underway, and the 10% annual GDP growth rates of the past will not be seen again.

III. Bond & Yield Forecasts

The gap between Central Bank policies was reduced in 2019, as the Federal Reserve reversed course on its planned rate hikes to finally cut rates three times in 2019. U.S., Japanese, Eurozone, and U.K. policy rates began 2020 at 1.75%, 0%, -0.10%, and 0.75%, respectively. In our 2019 Market Outlook we wrote:

Our forecast for Fed rate hikes is simple: we have seen the last rate hike in this cycle. The next Fed Funds move will be a rate cut…

We believe the central bankers and economic policymakers will soon realize that negative rates will have quite uncertain and likely harmful effects on the economy. While we are hopeful that the era of negative interest rates will be relegated to the now prior decade, the crisis period interest rates that financial markets have gotten used to are here to stay. The reasons are simple. First, central banks have blown asset bubbles in equities and sovereign credit, in their effort to pull the world economy out of the Financial Crisis. If interest rates double, equities would become so over-valued that a severe and disorderly sell-off would occur. Another financial crisis. Second, to save the world from the sovereign debt crisis, world economic leaders added even more debt into the system. We could write a treatise on all the areas with inordinate levels of debt, from U.S. student loan debt to corporate debt, as companies took advantage of artificially low interest rates to leverage up (including borrowing to pay dividends and buy back shares). And we won’t even touch on the U.S. Federal debt level, a ticking time bomb that neither the President nor Congress (whichever party is in control) wants to address. Interest rates cannot rise for the simple reason that all the current outstanding debt cannot be serviced at higher interest rates. Central bankers are well aware of this. Interest rates will be manipulated lower as far as we can see. Welcome to market-driven, free financial markets.

Developed market bonds seem still very expensive. But we guess this is part of the new normal. The reality is that bond yields don’t pay enough interest for pension funds anymore and equity yield will be sought after for long-term retirement funds. We still see a role for sovereign developed debt in our portfolios as a hedge against the next equity correction. As money always has to go somewhere, we would expect bonds to be the place to hide whenever the excesses in stock market are worked off. But holding on to developed market bonds after equities correct (assuming another crisis is not in store for 2020) should prove to be a drag on portfolio returns.

The U.S. 10-Year T-Note is yielding 1.91% to start 2020. This compares to a 1.75% dividend yield on the S&P 500. After a 30% rally on the S&P 500, we can only be, at worst, neutral on the T-Note to start 2020. Should yields fall (T-Notes rally) and we again see the 10-year yield well below the S&P 500 dividend yield, our neutral T-Note stance will move back to bearish.

Note that in our charts we have set prices to a base 100 starting in January 2009, allowing readers to quickly see the asset performance over the entire economic expansion. For example, with the T-Notes above, the total return has been about +46%.

Last year we recommended that investors avoid credit. We wrote, “twelve years ago, consumers refinanced home mortgages and borrowed against the (rising) value of their properties to buy big ticket items. Now it is corporations using cheap debt and the one-time Trump tax-cut windfall to take cash from balance sheets to pay shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks. The cash-outs have driven corporate debt to record levels.” Our assessment has not changed.

According to Federal Reserve data, Outstanding Debt by Corporate Sector hit $15.5 trillion at the end of Q3 2019. Or, as a percent of real GDP, 74%. Last year we highlighted the chart below and were concerned with total corporate debt at 51% of GDP. As mentioned above, the debt problem is getting out of control.

We therefore would not chase yield in corporate paper in 2020. The iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) and the Barclays High Yield Bond ETF look excessively dangerous in light of the corporate debt bubble.

The one area of the bond market that we like is Emerging Market debt. And more specifically local currency debt. As we explain in our Equity Outlook section below, long-term investors should be rotating out of over-valued U.S. financial assets and into relatively cheap Emerging Market assets. We like EM local currency debt for two reasons. First, the 6.4% average yield on EM sovereign debt. EM debt brings more volatility, but in a low-yield world this is the trade-off investors must accept. Second, EM currencies are generally at cycle lows versus the U.S. dollar. Dollar-based investors can use EM local currency bonds to gain exposure to these undervalued currencies, even without adding physical real, pesos or baht to your portfolio.

IV. Currency Market Outlook

We have a strong preference for undervalued currencies going into 2020. The huge rally in the U.S. dollar has accompanied a record run in the U.S. stock market. Capital inflows into the U.S. require buying U.S. dollars, which likely explains recent dollar strength. Is the U.S. dollar a fundamentally strong currency? We are not sure, given the obscene Federal debt level and clear manipulation of the market by the U.S. central bank. It will probably take outflows from U.S. financial assets to sink the dollar, but this may be a self-fulfilling prophecy. The stronger the dollar, the most penalized U.S. multinational foreign earnings will be. At some point, dollar strength will be bad enough for U.S. multinationals that earnings will get hit, stock prices will fall, and foreign dollar investments will be repatriated. Our guess is that dollar strength is getting long in the tooth.

Among our 2020 currency allocation choices, we like the commodity currencies. The Canadian dollar, Australian dollar, and South African rand tend to appreciate with stronger commodity prices. We also like that the central banks of these countries have not been experimenting with negative interest rates.

Our preference remains for Emerging Market currencies, which have underperformed with other EM assets during most of the expansion which began in 2009. Underperformance in most of the EM currencies is only tangentially related to poor country economic fundamentals or political risks. U.S. assets, along with the dollar, are in a bubble and assets on the other side of this trade, namely EM currencies, must be falling.

The Brazilian real is still trading near cycle lows, although we see a horizontal basing process which could prove to be a launchpad for BRL appreciation.

The Turkish lira has suffered through the country’s geopolitical woes. But the economy is not as weak as the lira chart suggests. While not too eager to buy lira, buying Turkish stocks is a good way to gain lira exposure while buying cheap companies.

V. Commodities Markets Perspectives

We have written at length about the Commodity trade (see “ The Commodity Super Cycle”). In sum, our arguments are as follows:

Commodities (oil and metals prices) should be at their sweet spot in the late economic cycle. Inflation tends to pick up as the economy begins to overheat. And commodity prices tend to be one of the best inflation hedges.

Relative underperformance of hard assets compared to stocks has reached a 20-year extreme. The pendulum will swing back in the direction of hard assets, just as we have observed throughout history.

Commodity stocks are unloved and underowned. The weight of Energy within the S&P 500 is below 5% - an all-time low. When sentiment gets this sour, its best to be contrarian.

Oil price weakness does not change our thinking, as the drop in crude oil does not reflect fundamentals but rather (1) excessive speculation over a global economic slowdown and (2) a rapid unwinding of long crude/short Nat Gas trades put on by large hedge funds. We trust OPEC will manage supply to keep oil prices at stable levels, higher than levels prevailing today. As for global oil demand, this mostly depends on the economy of China and the monetary policies of the People’s Bank of China. Commodity investors should be particularly attentive to a Chinese economy hard or soft landing.

The attempted rebound in crude oil in 2018 was erased in the fourth quarter rout. Since early 2019, crude oil has not been able to find a new direction. We believe the risk for oil prices is to the upside in 2020.

Gold and Silver prices have been very strong, even as the risk-on trade is in full swing. We believe there are two reasons why precious metals could continue moving higher in 2020. First, traders will be hedging against an accident in risk asset prices, as the U.S. equity rally has gone too far to end easily. Second, central banks keep debasing their currencies through quantitative easing programs and negative interest rates. Gold is serving its role as a store of value. We remain bullish on the metals and miners, although we don’t expect much linearity in the price uptrend.

VI. Final Thoughts For 2020

We believe that 2020 will follow the pattern described in our Equity Outlook section and resemble the equity trade of 2016 or 2018. There will be plenty of political risk as the U.S. Presidential election unfolds. Markets will have to deal with two candidates, Donald Trump and the Democrat primary winner, who will bring almost polar opposite programs, from how to deal with China trade to corporate regulation to taxing the wealthy. The uncertainty and severity of the two presidential outcomes will necessarily bring volatility to the markets, especially if polling shows a tight race.

The new year may also be challenging (or rather frustrating) for those who have gotten too comfortable sitting in passive index fund products. A focus on downside protection will be required, including relying on a manager selecting the best companies, and not blindly following capitalization-weighted equity indexes lower. Our focus in 2020 will be on high-quality earnings (while not over-paying for that quality), solid balance sheets, while avoiding firms whose current valuations have gotten too far above the company’s historic norms.

WMA ESG Investments & Monitors is a professional investment advisory service on SA Marketplace. Our premium service offers real-time access to our actively managed, ESG-focused equity allocation strategies, including the WMA ESG High Yield Strategy (over 6% dividends, without LPs). We provide Daily updates highlighting trade ideas generated by our trading models and strategists' opinions on current market events. All recommendations come with rationale for the trade. Readers can also access our numerous trading tools, including our DGR Macro Trading Model, our ESG Company Watch List & Trading Model, our Daily EPS Revisions Changes Monitor, and more!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.