Wrap Technologies: The Stock Could Double By 2021

The company’s financial situation is very stable. Most of its assets are represented by cash.

We believe that the company is well-prepared. Wrap’s president was one of the founders of Axon Enterprises.

If the company is successful, Wrap Technologies could hit an enterprise value of $400 million, or more than $13 per share.

With significant revenue delivered in the last quarterly report, Wrap Technologies (WRTC) proved the usefulness of its device BolaWrap. If the demand for the product continues, we would expect the company to touch an enterprise value of $400 million, or $13 per share in 2021. It is the right time to review the company’s expected financials before the whole market knows about this name.

Product Overview

Founded in 2016, Wrap Technologies offers modern policing solutions for law enforcement and security personnel.

The company’s most relevant product is BolaWrap, a remote restraint tool that discharges an 8-foot bola style Kevlar tether at 513 feet per second to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet:

(Source: Company website - BolaWrap)

BolaWrap’s first prototype was designed in December 2016, and pre-manufacturing demonstration prototypes were finished in April 2017. Wrap Technologies is currently sending devices at no cost to selected law enforcement agencies, but the first revenue has already been reported. In our view, right now, it is the best time to review the company’s product. Have a look at the image below for more details on how law officials can use this tool:

(Source: The Guardian)

(Source: Company website)

Most police officers never use lethal force through their careers. Instead, they use traditional tactics like baton, a control hold, or combat to control an individual. They may result in a risk of injury to the suspect. Besides, in certain circumstances, law officials use impact munitions and chemical spray, among other tools, which may be very controversial. Wrap Technologies believes that law enforcement agencies require a wide range of devices to face various situations.

Wrap’s new device, BolaWrap, offers a significant amount of advantages over other solutions available in the market. We would highlight that the device is safe, effective, and cheap. Take into account that litigation expenses are sometimes substantial for law enforcement agencies. See the slides below for more on BolaWrap’s advantages:

(Source: 10-K)

(Source: 10-K)

A Target Market Of More Than $1 Billion In The United States

According to Global Market Outlook, the global non-lethal market is expected to be multiplied by 1.88 from 2016 to 2023. We are talking about a total market size of more than $11.85 billion:

(Source: S-1)

Only in the United States, the company expects to sell devices to Law Enforcement and Corrections with 701,000 full-time, sworn law enforcement officers. Besides, the United States Border Patrol with 21,000 agents and 1.1 million privately employed security guards in the United States is also a potential customer of Wrap Technologies. If we take the sum of all these agents, we get a number equal to more than 1.8 million.

We don’t know the price at which Wrap Technologies expects to sell its technology. However, we do know that Taser police guns are sold at $112-987. Have a look at the images below for more information on the matter:

(Source: The Home Security Super Store)

(Source: The Home Security Super Store)

Assuming a total number of customers of 1.8 million and a price of $700, the total market is equal to $1.26 billion only in the United States. With that, the global target market will be much larger. Take into account that the company is trying to sell this device for more than $2,200 in Europe.

After executing demonstration, the company has already received a significant number of orders. We should be expecting sales of more than $1 million in 2020. Read the lines below for more details on the matter:

“We have demonstrated the product to over 60 agencies across the country, often with media in attendance, resulting in dozens of media reports including television and print that have driven hundreds of inquiries from domestic and international prospects.”



(Source: S-1)



“At September 30, 2019, we had $238,510 of customer deposits on orders and had backlog of approximately $1.3 million expected to be delivered in the next nine months.”



(Source: 10-Q)

The Company Commenced Reporting Sales A Few Months Ago

The investors who may believe that the tool may not be useful should get to know that the company has already reported sales. In the nine months ended September 30, 2019, Wrap Technologies reported sales of $0.44 million. With revenue of less than $0.002 million in 2018, sales growth is impressive:

(Source: 10-Q)

(Source: 10-Q)

The company expects to use networks of independent regional police equipment distributors around the world. It expects to compensate the distributors on a commission and incentive basis. Investors may wonder whether Wrap Technologies has the connections to sell its product. In this regard, we believe that the company is well-prepared. Notice that Wrap’s president was one of the founders of Axon Enterprises, Inc. (AAXN), one of the market leaders in the TASER market:

(Source: Company website)

A Cash Burn Rate of $8 million

Wrap Technologies is a start-up. We need to be sure that the company has cash in hand to finance its operations. In the nine months ended September 30, 2019, Wrap reported a cash burn rate of $5.8 billion in cash. It means that the company will most likely use more than $8 million in 2020:

(Source: 10-Q)

With regard to the cash flow from investment, in the nine months ended September 30, 2019, Wrap Technologies received a total of $13 million:

(Source: 10-Q)

Notice that the company has sold two-year warrants at an exercise price of $5, $3.0, and $6. The weighted average number of shares was equal to 29.6 million, and most warrants are exercisable in October 2020 and June 2021:

(Source:10-K)

(Source: 10-Q)

On rare occasions, warrant holders cover their positions by taking short positions in the stock. That does not seem to be the case here. With more than 6 million warrants and a weighted average number of shares of 29.6 million, the short interest is equal to less than 7%. With this in mind, fund managers appear to be bullish on this name:

(Source: YCharts)

Wrap Is Cash-Rich

Warrant Technologies’ financial situation is very stable. Most of its assets are represented by cash, and a small amount is represented by inventories. The company is currently producing inventory. In our view, this is the right time to review its products. See the image below for more details on the company’s relevant assets:

(Source: 10-Q (numbers in millions))

In September 2019, Wrap Technologies reported 58% more in cash than that in December 2018:

(Source: 10-Q (numbers in millions))

We don’t have the balance sheet for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. However, note that cash in hand may increase. The company received additional financing very recently:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

On the liability side, we appreciate that Wrap Technologies reports no financial debt. Besides, its asset/liability ratio is strong at 15x. Most investors will not worry about the company’s liabilities:

(Source: 10-Q (numbers in millions))

Wrap Technologies Does Not Report Significant Contractual Obligations

Like most technological start-ups, Wrap Technologies has to pay licensing fee to a company called Syzygy Licensing, LLC. Most venture capital investors will not be surprised by the royalty fee payable of up to $1 million:

“We are obligated to pay to Syzygy Licensing, LLC (“Syzygy”) a 4% royalty fee on future product sales up to an aggregate amount of $1.0 million in royalties or until September 30, 2026, whichever occurs earlier.”



(Source: 10-Q)

Besides, Wrap Technologies has also purchase commitments of $0.54 million, which don’t appear very significant. Notice that the company’s total amount of cash is sufficient to make this payment:

“At September 30, 2019 we were committed to approximately $540,000 of purchase commitments for product components. These purchase commitments are generally subject to modification as to timing, quantities and scheduling and in certain instances may be cancelable without penalty.”



(Source: 10-Q)

The Market Expects 2021 Sales Of $10 Million

Investors expect Wrap Technologies to report 2019 sales of $3 million and 2021 sales of $10 million. Value investors will need to wait a few years to review the company. Note that the company’s EBITDA will still be negative in 2021:

(Source: Market Screener (numbers in millions))

Let’s try to imagine the most optimistic scenario. If Wrap Technologies becomes a competitor of Axon in the next decade, we would expect the company’s EV/Sales ratio to be like that of Axon. Read the lines below to understand why the share price exploded up from 2000 to 2005:

“The settlement keeping Air TASER out of the law enforcement market ended Tasertron's exclusive rights in 1998, and the Smith brothers' business began to take off with more and more police departments across the United States arming their officers with TASERs and similar devices. Specifically, between the years 2000 and 2013, the number of law enforcement organizations using TASERs jumped from 500 to approximately 17,000.”



(Source: Gizmodo)

Now, let’s understand Axon’s enterprise value. The company crossed $20 million in sales in the period 2003-2004, when sales growth spiked up. As a result, the company’s EV/Sales ratio touched the 45x mark, and Axon’s enterprise value was equal to more than $1.5 billion. See the images below for more details on the matter:

(Source: YCharts)

(Source: YCharts)

(Source: YCharts)

With these figures and Wrap’s expected sales, the company may touch 2020 EV of $120 million and 2021 EV of $400 million. If we take a look at Axon’s share price, it went from $5 to more than $30 from 2004 to 2005. With this in mind, perhaps the most optimistic individuals will be expecting the same performance from Wrap, which trades right now around $6 per share. The images below offer further information on the matter:

(Source: YCharts)

(Source: YCharts)

Risk Analysis: Directors Own A Significant Number Of Shares

The company is a risky bet mainly because of its lack of operating history. Also, without the due cash in hand, Wrap Technologies may not be able to invest in marketing efforts, which would be a complete business failure. Read the lines below for more details on the matter:

“We are a development stage technology company. We have a history of operating losses and expect to incur additional losses as we commence delivering our new generation product and until we achieve sufficient revenue and resulting margins to offset our operating costs. Failure to achieve profitability or sustain profitability, if achieved, may require us to raise additional financing, which could have a material negative impact on the market value of our Common Stock.”



(Source: 10-K)

Wrap has also one product, BolaWrap 100, which makes this name very risky. Investors should understand that no demand for the product would damage the company’s expected growth:

“We expect to depend on sales of the BolaWrap 100 and related cartridges for the foreseeable future. A lack of demand for this product, or its failure to achieve broad market acceptance, would significantly harm our growth prospects, operating results and financial condition.”



(Source: 10-K)

Finally, it is not ideal that directors of Wrap own more than 60% of the total number of shares. They may decide to block transactions, which may be interesting for minority shareholders. With that, it is worth mentioning that most start-up companies report this type of equity structure:

(Source: S-1)

Conclusion

With a share count of 29.6 million at $6, the current market capitalization is equal to $177 million. With cash of $19 million, the enterprise value equals $158 million. In our view, if the company is successful, it could hit an enterprise value of $400 million or more than $13 per share. Taking into account this idea, Wrap Technologies appears to be a buy-and-hold opportunity.

That’s not all. If the company’s device becomes a complete substitute of the Taser tool, Wrap could touch, like Axon, an enterprise value of more than $1 billion. Yes, it is very difficult to know if this is about to happen. However, with one of the founders of Axon, the ex-chairman, inside the organization, a positive outcome is a bit more likely. Let’s follow this company very closely. It could surprise a lot in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.