My Buy Call Revisited

In December of 2018, I wrote an article recommending investors buy Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) while "there was blood in the streets."

Source: My Article in December 18 Found Here: seekingalpha.com

While the bull case for Apple remains the same, and you can read a much more in-depth account of it here, the bear case has changed altogether.

In December of 2018, I cited four primary reasons that were causing Apple's stock to plummet.

The Qualcomm injunction

U.S.-China Trade War

Stagnant iPhone sales and the new reporting method

Policy missteps by the Fed and slowing global growth

I will summarize this briefly here, or you can read the article yourself to learn more about these issues individually and with greater detail. In essence, I stated that the Qualcomm injunction would resolve itself and stagnant iPhone sales and the new reporting method would stop weighing on the share price. Both of which have come to pass. The other two headwinds, the U.S. - China Trade War and Policy missteps by the Fed, were much more difficult to predict.

Lucky for me, all investors, and the global economy, the Fed backtracked on their hawkish stance, which was hurting international Apple sales due to the strengthening dollar and due to the financial stress put on international economies as a result. Further, Apple has made significant strides in relocating/diversifying their production and manufacturing to India, of which I am a huge supporter.

As another Seeking Alpha author wrote recently, what a difference a year can make!

So with the headwinds seemingly fading into the background, Apple rocketed higher, fueled by the smashing success of their AirPods and a marketing campaign tailored around their privacy priority. But have their financials actually improved? What about this talk of stagnating revenues? Are declining revenues an existential threat to Apple?

Financial Analysis

Should Revenue Decline Worry You?

In my previous article, I argued that revenue is not of substantial importance to Apple at their present stage of corporate evolution. In fact, plateauing or slightly declining revenues do not faze me at all. This is so for a couple reasons.

Apple is experiencing strong growth in wearables and in services, the latter of which is a higher margin business than their historic breadwinner, the iPhone. And while services provide only a third of the iPhone's revenue, they currently produce ~$50B and have grown at an average of 19% yoy for the past three years.

Net Sales By Category

Source: Apple's Fiscal Year 2019 10-K

Below you can find the gross margins for each of these segments of Apple's business.

Gross Margins For Products and Services

Source: Apple's Fiscal Year 2019 10-K

So there is growth, which is reassuring to those concerned about revenues.

But, to be sure, I am not one of those concerned about revenues.

The second reason for my lack of concern revolves around Apple's ability to financially engineer their share price so that it continues to increase. This is done through two methods: share repurchase programs and dividend increases. When Apple announced their enormous share repurchase program in 2018, I became smitten with their narrative, and so did others (insert Warren Buffett). And since then, they've increased the buyback by 75%, from $100B to $175B, of which $78.9B is remaining to continue to repurchase shares.

Share Repurchase Program Details

Source: Apple's Fiscal Year 2019 10-K

They have executed the buyback exceptionally well, buying all shares between 15% and 30% below current market value! Moreover, Apple's currently executing a leveraged recapitalization that began around 2015, which will ultimately result in a "net cash neutral" capital structure. A leveraged recap often occurs in situations where a company generates lots of excess cash, i.e., free cash flow, to the extent that they have no methods by which to increase shareholder value, other than to get rid of the money in the form of aggressive buybacks, or in some cases, one-time dividends.

As you can see below, Apple has been buying back shares aggressively, while leveraging their balance sheet.

Source: YCharts.com

Incredibly, over the last five years Apple has repurchased and retired 28.5% of their outstanding share count. Such a level of share repurchase outstrips that of the king of share repurchases, defense stocks, over the same period of time.

And yet, they still have over $200B of cash on their balance sheet.

Source: Apple's Fiscal Year 2019 10-K

Further, Apple's free cash flow generation remains stable and robust, which is probably the understatement of 2020.

Source: YCharts.com

While free cash flow has stagnated as of late, it remains at ~$60B. Moreover, Apple executed ~$66.9B of their repurchase program during fiscal year '19, and spent $14.12B on dividends during the same period, both of which were easily covered by free cash flow and cash on the balance sheet.

How Buybacks Increase Share Price

I will make this little note quick, but I want to ensure everybody reading understands what I'm getting at.

Apple reduced their share count by 28.5% over the past five or so years. Meanwhile, their free cash flow grew at an annualized rate of 9.23%.

Without The Effects Of The Share Buyback

Now let's say the market places a 15x P/E multiple on that 9.23% growth rate, and let's also say, for example, Apple has an EPS of $10, making their price $150 ($10 * 15 = $150). Over the course of 5 years, their EPS would grow to $15.38 (1.0923^5*$10 = $15.38). The market would retain that 15x P/E ratio; therefore, the new price at the end of the 5 years would be $230.80.

With The Effects Of The Share Buyback

Now let's factor in the share buyback. With the buyback reducing Apple's share count, their earnings per share would also increase without any growth in earnings created by their operations. At the end of that five years of growth, instead of an EPS of $15.38, Apple's EPS would be $21.97 (because there are less shares over which to distribute earnings), and with the market determined P/E of 15, Apple's resulting share price would be 329.57.

A difference of 42% because of the buyback alone!

Present Valuation And Buy/Sell Recommendation

So with their robust FCF, stable margins, and commitment to returning capital to shareholders in mind, let's take a look at the present valuation.

Source: YCharts.com

With Apple at the highest valuation they've had in over a decade, I don't love the idea of buying now. The time to buy was when the world was caving in on Apple's stock in late 2018 and early 2019.

Now, I recommend a firm hold, especially since major banks have started upping their price targets, which I usually take as a strong contrarian indicator.

Hopefully, those revenues will decline temporarily over the next 9 months, and we can all pile in when there's blood in the street. But don't hold your breath. Apple may not provide blockbuster returns over the next year, but I also don't believe their revenues are in jeopardy of declining for the following reason.

The Coming 5G Super-Cycle

The 5G Super-Cycle certainly isn't anything new, neither in the investing world nor in the tech world. Everyone is expecting the rollout of 5G iPhones in 2020 or 2021. What I don't think many people are considering is that 5G will not just apply to iPhones. Apple will likely release 5G enabled iPads, Apple Watches, and eventually, LTE enabled MacBooks with 5G compatible hardware. Yes, these are sustaining innovations that will not likely alter the landscape of Apple's products in a business changing way. The innovations will however drive upgrades in a more meaningful way than has been the case for the past 4-5 years.

In closing, Apple's stock was a great buy a year ago, and those that hopped aboard, or added to their positions, have done very well. Today, the stock rests at all-time highs with a valuation that hasn't been this expensive in over a decade. While there may be more room for the stock to run, the stock won't be generating the market-beating returns it produced over the last 12 months. Hold Apple long and strong for now, and buy on pullbacks.