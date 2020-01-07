Eurozone PMIs: Avoid European Manufacturing

The advice is thus to simply avoid investment in manufacturing in the domestic economies of the eurozone.

The problem is sufficiently widespread and long-lasting to make it likely that it's the construction of the system itself which is at fault.

Manufacturing in the eurozone is doing worse than any other major region of the world - this is not a good sign.

It's a eurozone problem

It's always possible to say that any one economic statistic is the product of some special and local circumstance. It often is too, but we need to guard against the complacency of always thinking that it is. When we see the same thing happening across an entire set of economies, we really should at least consider that it's some larger and common cause, not simply a series of coincident local ones.

I would say that this is what is happening in the eurozone manufacturing scene at present. It's entirely true that manufacturing as a whole, globally, isn't doing all that well. We could - and should perhaps - say that the global economy is in or at least on the brink of recession as well. But eurozone manufacturing is doing worse than this, and I would insist that this is a problem that has to do with the eurozone itself.

The answer becomes not to be investing in eurozone manufacturing. I'm sure that analysis will come as entirely a surprise given the above. What I mean by this is that the large and established companies just aren't going to be seeing growth. Small and specialist producers might well, depending upon their circumstances. Also, there are always new producers storming into the marketplace. But the large companies dependent upon the general growth of the economy aren't.

Thus, the investing advice here is to steer clear of the established eurozone manufacturers. They're just not having a good time of it at present.

Eurozone manufacturing PMI

The first piece of evidence is the eurozone manufacturing PMI numbers:

Final Eurozone Manufacturing PMI at 46.3 in December (Flash: 45.9, November Final: 46.9)

Or:

(Eurozone manufacturing PMI from IHS Markit)

That's not looking good, as we can see. But it's this which is perhaps more important than that average:

(Ranking of eurozone PMIs from IHS Markit)

We'll come to Greece in a moment. The point is to compare it with our global number.

Global manufacturing PMI

We have the global number as well:

The J.P.Morgan Global Manufacturing PMI - a composite index produced by J.P.Morgan and IHS Markit in association with ISM and IFPSM - fell to 50.1 in December, from 50.3 in November, to remain only marginally above the 50.0 waterline that separates expansion from contraction.

The eurozone numbers are well below this global average. As is shown here:

(Ranking of global manufacturing PMIs from IHS Markit)

The eurozone, other than that special case of Greece, is definitely tail-end Charlie here.

Two special cases

One special case is the Czech Republic, which is heavily - and far too much - dependent upon the auto industry, and much of that is subcontracting to the German giants. So, a cold caught in D means 'flu in CZ, that's what's happening there.

The other one is Greece. That country is gaining decent levels of growth by the special trick of having had the most horrendous fall in output of any advanced nation ever. Actually worse than the US in the Great Depression by some measures. Crawling up off the floor can be done rather faster than other forms of economic growth:

(Greece manufacturing PMI from IHS Markit)

It's possible to look at the German, French, Spanish, Italian and Dutch figures as well, but the above is sufficient for my thesis.

We have a general malaise in the eurozone manufacturing sector. The one standout, the one place managing better than even the current dismal global average, is Greece using that special tactic of starting from close to the Stone Age. We also need to note that the global average itself is depressed. We are in what the IMF and the like would describe as a global recession.

Yes, I know, the global economy is still growing. But the general thought is that poor places should be growing quickly. After all, we have a number of examples of how to become a rich country available to us and them, and copying what was done should - and does - work. So, as a rule of thumb, less than about 3% global GDP growth is thought of as a recession.

So, yes, there's a gloomy global background, but eurozone manufacturing is doing worse than this.

My view

As all should know, I am very biased on this issue. I don't think the eurozone should exist, and have long been insisting it will be a disaster. That then colours my politics, and this isn't the place for that. However, I did start from that economic analysis back in the late 1990s, and I've not deviated from it since. The eurozone will be a disaster, and that disaster will manifest itself in slow growth over the decades.

The reason being that it's simply not an optimal currency area. This means that growth just will be slower than if monetary conditions could be set for each individual economy.

Which is what I maintain is happening here. This is not some transient issue, it is not some passing whim which shall pass. This is what I expect from the background economic set-up that we've got in the eurozone. This is the new normal.

The investor view

You don't have to be as gloomy as I am about the eurozone to still heed the call. It's not necessary to agree that this is just how it's going to be over the foreseeable future. It's still true that eurozone manufacturing is in the doldrums, and there's nothing anyone can particularly see that is going to jolt it out of this. It's thus a sector to avoid investment in.

As above, there are always new and interesting companies coming through. New products, even new industries. But the legacy and large manufacturers just aren't going to be interesting for some time to come. They're in a declining sector in a largely static economy. Eurozone manufacturing is a sector to either be light on or out of altogether.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.