Cal-Maine: You Have To Break Some Eggs To Make An Omelet

It has been tough to find great opportunity in this market, but many of our trading themes that we discussed with members in late 2019 have been delivering.

It has been tough to find great opportunity in this market, but many of our trading themes that we discussed with members in late 2019 have been delivering over the holidays and into 2020. This takes us to a name that we have frequently traded both long and short. This is the only name we at BAD BEAT Investing trade in the egg space, Cal-Maine Foods (CALM). You have heard the expression 'sometimes you have to break a few eggs to make an omelet,' haven't you? That actually describes our investing philosophy quite well. We look for names beaten down perhaps more than they should be, and take contrarian positions to catch rapid return trades. As we discussed with our members at BAD BEAT Investing, We think CALM will see a bit of pressure early in 2020, but that there is strong opportunity here in the mid-$30s as bad news (egg pricing, feed costs, etc.) gets baked in, pun intended. Once again I find myself hungry as I type away about this egg play.

The name is back on our radar after falling nearly 10% following its just reported Q2 earnings, and we will discuss the results and outlook for the name in this column. There are several key metrics to watch. Ultimately, as the stock falls below $40, we are getting intrigued once again. While there is definitely going to be pressure this year, we think our traders can consider a contrarian position as the stock moves lower into the $30 levels. Let us discuss.

Sales fall as expected

Revenues are volatile in this name and fluctuate with the underlying commodity: eggs. Much like a gold miner watching the price of gold, or an oil producer watching oil prices, you need to watch egg pricing and related data with this name. For the most part the price of eggs has suffered again, and this weighed on revenues:

Net sales in the present Q2 2020 were $384 million, falling 12.5% from last year. The rebound we saw from 2017 lows in egg pricing is pretty much gone. In other words, the strength in revenues in fiscal 2018 was from stronger egg pricing (see below), while volumes have not had any real impact on revenues, mostly. In this quarter, the price of regular eggs was lower, while volumes were also down slightly. The company sold 261.0 million dozen eggs this quarter, down slightly from 262.3 million dozen last year.

It is quite true that specialty eggs are carrying much of the company right now. Sales of specialty eggs rose, are still about a quarter of volumes, while 36% of revenue was derived from their sales. Changes in demand and pricing are everything here. Demand remains strong but eggs are oversupplied, and as such pricing was lower.

Price of those eggs

We would like to see volumes hold steady/increase very slightly, but revenues are driven mainly by pricing. Pricing was more favorable for specialty eggs but down heavily for regular eggs. Take a look, the net average price of a dozen of regular eggs is lower in the last few years, hitting $1.16 per dozen, down from $1.31 per dozen last year.

The market has knocked pricing back again. Once the market starts to bid up egg prices again, we think it will be a great opportunity to own CALM stock. That matters when we are looking for value and trades to make. Cal-Maine is basically an option play on the commodity that is eggs in many regards. Pressure is on right now, and with a disappointing earnings report the stock has been knocked down.

We will remind you the USDA data shows export demand remains strong. High demand trends had supported market prices but we are now oversupplied. The chick hatch rate has risen. Hen numbers, according to the USDA Chickens and Eggs report, are 340.5 million, which is 4.6 more million hens than a year ago. The increase in the number of hens continues to contribute to the oversupply of eggs.

If pricing falls further, so will revenues, and everything else down the balance sheet. Regular egg pricing is hurting. That said, specialty egg prices also fell versus last year to $1.87 per dozen from $1.96. Specialty egg prices remain higher than traditional eggs, given the amount it costs to produce such eggs. We are seeing a divergence in specialty egg and regular egg pricing. This is a bearish sign. Consumers may note the difference and opt for cheaper eggs. When prices are closer (and both high), consumers may spend the extra few cents a dozen for specialty eggs. We believe specialty eggs could see lighter demand if pricing trends remain the same. Given the chick hatch rate, we believe that there is risk to the downside for egg pricing, and with it, revenues could be pressured moving forward. We do not think we are at a bottom yet, however. There remain other pressures, but we think the stock needs to be on your watch list.

Feed costs stable

The company is controlling what it can control. Overall, egg prices are beyond Cal-Maine's control, but when it comes to factors impacting income, it does have some control over expenditures such as labor, packaging, shipping of the product, etc. Many of these items can be adjusted/controlled, but one key expense to watch which the company has less control over is feed costs. Feed costs remain comparatively low, and they have held firm around $0.41 per dozen eggs. Also, bear in mind that organic and other specialty egg production continues to grow, which requires a higher-priced feed formulation, and with egg prices falling, margins have been hit.

Gross margins are important to watch, but understanding their drivers (egg pricing and feed costs) can help you figure out if margins are likely to be strong. With what we are seeing, we predict margins will remain positive, but we think they peaked last year. This is because we think feed costs will remain above $0.40 per dozen, while the selling price per dozen is likely to remain pressured in coming months.

Earnings clearly under pressure

So we see what goes into revenues and costs, and while key metrics and the fundamentals that go into sales matter, we care about profits. So not only is the stock retreating given the future of egg pricing in question, earnings have suffered. That said, operating income swung to a loss. It came in at a loss of $16.5 million, compared with $25.5 million of gains a year ago. What a difference a year makes.

Factoring in falling sales and overall expenses, net income declined versus last year. We saw a net loss of $10 million, or $0.21 per share, in the quarter, compared to a gain of $21 million, or $0.45 per share, last year. This is a huge decline and occurred due to all of the reasons we mentioned above. With a net loss, it means the dividend will not be paid.

The dividend

Cal-Maine pays a variable dividend. The approach preserves the balance sheet but for shareholders can be frustrating, as the company can go several consecutive quarters without paying. Following each quarter for which the company reports positive net income, the company pays a cash dividend to shareholders in an amount equal to one-third of such quarterly income. Following a quarter for which the company does not report net income, the company will not pay a dividend with respect to that quarter or for a subsequent profitable quarter until the company is profitable on a cumulative basis computed from the date of the last quarter for which a dividend was paid. Therefore, Cal-Maine will not pay a dividend with respect to the second quarter of fiscal 2020, and will need to make up losses to get to a cumulative gain before a dividend is paid.

Chart

We do note that despite the fundamental pressure we expect, we like the name well under $40 because the long-term chart shows support:

The chart shows some clear support lines. Our suggested play:

Target entry: $36-38

Second tranche: $34

Target exit: $45-47

Our final thoughts on buying

We think you let this name fall a bit more, then consider initiating a contrarian position. The reason? In the past 5 years, the stock has always bottomed out in the mid-$30 range. While past performance is no guarantee of future results, we believe this is a comfortable risk-reward situation. Let the stock come down more and then consider a position. We are intrigued but want to see shares move lower before getting back into the stock. We believe that the egg market has a bit more downside ahead, but later this year we think a reversal toward equilibrium in pricing is likely. There is new legislation for cage-free eggs in several states and while that may impact costs, selling prices can be higher. Based on the USDA’s current yield and harvest estimates for corn and soybean crops, management sees an adequate supply of both grains in fiscal 2020 keeping feed costs level. Keep a watch on the hen supply and chick hatch rate. As these reach an inflection point we believe egg pricing will too. It will not be tomorrow, but the data has been unfavorable overall for several quarters and there is a large earnings shortfall to recover before a dividend is again paid. That said, the situation is reminiscent of the pressure in fiscal 2017, and as such, we think if it pulls back a bit more, you can consider buying.

