Bassett Furniture And Its Many Warning Signs

Bassett Furniture shares have been pummeled in the past two years, but I think there is more downside coming.

Furniture and home goods retailer Bassett Furniture (BSET) has had a rough couple of years. Shares have been cut in half since the beginning of 2018, even after accounting for a massive rally that has taken place off of the bottom seen last September. I’ve never been particularly fond of Bassett given the stock’s valuation has generally been too rich for my blood, but the materially lower share price piqued my interest. However, based upon what I’ll outline below, I still don’t think the time is right to buy Bassett.

Deteriorating fundamentals still scare me

Bassett has seen its revenue struggle to move meaningfully higher since the end of fiscal 2015. The company produced $431 million in revenue that year, and is expected to hit $454 million this year, as seen below. That sort of growth isn’t becoming of a stock with earnings multiples in the 20s or 30s, which is where Bassett has traded at times in the past.

Indeed, as we can see below with revenue charted in millions of dollars, Bassett has struggled to move the needle in the recent past.

Bassett has acquired businesses that have helped it fuel the top line, but of late, acquisitions have been smaller, such as the recent purchase of Crimson Casual, an outdoor furniture maker. Bassett has known for years its organic growth wasn’t going to be enough to satiate investors, and the company has made acquisitions to try and remedy that. However, it just hasn’t been enough, and as we can see below, it doesn’t appear that is going to change anytime soon.

Analysts have the company hitting essentially 1% revenue growth for the foreseeable future, which is hardly inspiring. I wholeheartedly agree with this forecast because the first nine months of 2019 have shown yet more weakness, as revenue is down fractionally.

The company’s retail segment is struggling immensely, producing a comparable sales decline of 6.5% in Q3, which was mostly offset by new store openings. Bassett, therefore, is somewhat masking underlying organic revenue weakness by opening more stores, which isn’t a great combination. Indeed, the stores it already has aren't performing that well, so adding more likely isn't the right move.

Apart from that, margins have fallen off a cliff recently, as we can see below with a depiction of operating margins for the past few years.

Bassett’s operating margins were halved between 2015 and 2018, with income from operations falling in the first nine months of 2019 from 3.5% of revenue to just 1.5%. The culprit, as we’ll see below, is a familiar one. Gross margins have deleveraged so far in fiscal 2019 by 30bps, but the real issue is the seemingly endless rise of SG&A costs, which have deleveraged 170bps through the first three quarters of the year.

As we can see below, with gross profit and SG&A costs depicted in millions of dollars, this is a familiar scenario for Bassett.

(Source: TIKR.com)

It seems that no matter how much gross profit the company produces, it outspends that growth. SG&A costs have been a constant, nagging source of margin deterioration for years, and 2019 is proving to be even worse. The fact that Bassett owns a trucking company - which is a horrendously volatile business based upon economic conditions - and the fact that it cannot keep its spending under control are two very negative factors for the stock. The first three quarters of 2019 have shown what a bad scenario looks like, and I think it is being somewhat ignored by the share price still.

A clean balance sheet, but deteriorating free cash flow

To its credit, Bassett has created a very clean balance sheet. Its net debt position, which is seen below in millions of dollars, has been negative for a very long time, and significantly so.

(Source: TIKR.com)

This says that basically Bassett has no debt to speak of and has a net cash position, so it has tremendous financial flexibility to do whatever it likes. It doesn’t have debt to service or repay, so cash generated from the business can be used for acquisitions, dividends, repurchases, etc. This is terrific, and Bassett deserves credit for such a pristine financial condition.

However, cash generation has suffered over time as capital expenditures have steadily eaten away at declining operating cash flows. Below, we can see the company’s operating cash flows and capex, the sum of which equals free cash flow, in millions of dollars.

(Source: TIKR.com)

This is not a pretty picture, and I think it is yet another warning sign for investors. Capex has been steady around $18 million annually for some time, but operating cash flows have declined thanks to losses in profitability we looked at earlier. In fiscal 2018, for example, free cash flow was just $11 million, down from $20 million the prior year. Free cash flow is negative for the first three quarters of 2019, but cash generation for the fourth quarter is typically the strongest seasonally. Thus, I think Bassett will be free cash flow positive when it reports Q4 earnings in a couple of weeks, but only just.

A huge rebound in growth expected

Given all of this negativity, I find it odd that analysts are as bullish as they are. I see Bassett as a company with serious organic revenue growth issues that are being masked by new stores, and even worse margin issues. Keep in mind that operating margins have been more than cut in half for the first three quarters of fiscal 2019 off of what were already very low levels to begin with.

Combine that with declining cash generation and you’ve got a stock that I’m not sure is worth buying, even if you believe the forecasts below.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Analysts have Bassett suffering mightily for 2019, which is obviously coming to fruition. The interesting bit is for 2020 and 2021, when analysts expect an enormous rebound in earnings to $1.27, up from just 54 cents for 2019. That implies not only a stabilization in revenue - or possibly even meaningful growth - but it also implies an enormous move higher in margins. Given the issues described above, I have no idea where this margin reflation would come from. SG&A costs have moved relentlessly higher, and while the company is trying to cut costs, progress has been slow. Without meaningful revenue growth, I have no idea how Bassett would hit these numbers.

As a result, I think Bassett is still far too risky to buy today given the weak fundamentals the company is exhibiting. The company’s trucking business will suffer mightily during the next recession, as will its furniture business, and I don’t think any sort of risk premium is priced in for that. Estimates are way too rosy today with no evidence as to why as far as I can tell, so I think Bassett is a Sell.

