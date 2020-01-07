6-Month Review Of My Option Trades

This article will review each trade and try to estimate its impact on the portfolios I traded them in (there were 3).

The second lesson was know your risk tolerance, otherwise your trades will keep you up at night.

Introduction

My employer barred us from trading options several years ago, so I had to relearn all my option trading rules after retiring in July. Since my goal is income generation, currently I am not buying options, just writing covered calls and cash-covered puts, mostly in my non-taxable accounts to avoid the IRS (at least for now).

As discussed in my attached articles, investors can use options to gain outsized market returns by buying OTM Calls or Puts. Or they can buy Puts as downside protection on stocks they own. Or they can take unlimited risk by writing uncovered calls. From this article, you will learn how I chose options to mainly enhance my return via premium collections or had the desire of being put to, gaining ownership at a price below what the stock was selling for when the option was written.

For some background on option trading and my overall strategy, please read my prior articles about options:

Options 101

Options as a Leverage Tool

Options as an Income Tool

Reviewing each Trade

Because of the conservative strategy employed, I made money on all my trades - desired but unexpected! There were several where that outcome could have changed with small price movement on expiration day. The trade-off in my average ROI is smaller than an aggressive options strategy would have produced.

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) - With the stock stuck under $38, I wrote an August $38 on 8/1/19. Naturally, a week before expiration, the stock popped on good earning news and I was called against 80% of my position. It's been trading over $40 since, with a peak of $45.01. The option yielded an 11.19% ROI. The key to picking stocks to cover is the willingness, without regrets, to have it called. So far, this is my only covered call trade.

Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG) - This was a pure speculation play prompted by the outrageous premiums offered on its Put options. In August, I figured no more bad news was due until after the September options expired, so I wrote five Put contracts with a strike price of $7. I wrote about this trade, which sparked numerous comments about pending news before the expiration date. Based on that new information and fearing a large loss, I was able to close my position at a small profit of 4.21% ROI. This trade helped define my risk tolerance and emphasized another critical point: be sure you know everything on speculation trades. One rule of writing puts is only do that on stocks you want to own. In this case, I ignored that. PCG has probably provided lots of option writers/buyers with big gains or losses, as the stock plunged to $3.55 and recently topped $11 again.

AbbVie (ABBV) - This was a value play on the jump in premium values after ABBV dropped upon its announced merger with Allergan (AGN) from near $80 to below $70. In late July, being conservative based on commentaries at the time, I wrote three $60 October Puts. My usual strike target is 10% below the market price when writing Puts. October was far enough out to capture the high premiums, but soon enough that the merger would not be cancelled (though many thought that would be good for ABBV). ABBV closed above $66 when the options expired, netting me an 11% ROI.

CVS Health Corp. (CVS) - This was my second value play, writing options after CVS dropped on poor earnings forecast from over $70 to a low near $52. Seeing how well the new CVS near me was doing and believing in the benefit CVS will have in owning Aetna, I wrote three $50 October Puts when CVS was selling for $55. CVS did recover and closed over $66 when the options expired. Though I left a lot of money on the table, I netted 9.9% ROI on my trade.

SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - Unlike the above speculative/value plays, I also like to write puts on stocks/ETFs I want to own. In those cases, I write options with less downside protection. XBI fits that description, as I wrote two September $80 puts when XBI was trading for about $82. The option did trade underwater for a while but expired out-of-the-money ($82), resulting in a 10.81% ROI. XBI points out another important lesson when using an option strategy to take ownership - you can get left behind. My plan was to write another set of options, but I was always too greedy and no one accepted the ask prices I entered. XBI recently traded over $90!

Delta Air Lines (DAL) - I use Fidelity research functions and Equity Scores to pick some options to write. DAL was one of those. Not having any MAX jets I took as a positive, with competitors cancelling hundreds of flights. My three October $52.50 puts netted me a 14.52% ROI when I closed them out a few days early as the stock price was bouncing around the strike price.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) - This is a well-respected REIT I would like to own, so I again wrote a tight contract. REITs did very well, and by the time my October $140 contract expired, ARE was over $150, whereas it was selling for around $144 when I wrote my Put. ROI on this trade was 11.62%. I'm now trying to decide whether to buy directly, as the premiums are very low.

Biogen (BIIB) - This was another lesson-learning speculative trade. After jumping almost $70 on news that a previously rejected drug was being retried for approval, BIIB had large premiums, so I wrote one January 2020 $270 Put for almost $900. After BIIB briefly topped $300, it dropped to $280. At that point, Fidelity's Probability Calculator showed a 70% chance of being put to. I decided that was more risk than I wanted for a speculative trade, so I exited once the price jumped back to $293, netting a smaller dollar amount but almost the same ROI (12.52%) as if I held to expiration.

Kohl's (KSS) - This provided lots of lessons on how to handle a profitable trade. I wrote three December $47.50 Puts when the stock was at $54. When it reached $59, I could have captured about 60% of my premium. I missed (or ignored, cannot remember) that earnings were being announced the next day. One of my rules is to not own options across any known announcements - not worth the risk. The stock dropped to $48 on the opening, and the options were then in the hole. KSS stabilized, and I closed my options at the same price as they were selling for before the announcement. So, while I earned the same, my ROI was lower and my worrying was up. Not doing the earlier closeout also prevented me from writing new KSS options when it was going for $44/share! In the end, I did make a 13.35% ROI on this trade. The other lesson learned is to have an exit plan. If I had one, I probably would have waited and would not have had to close out my position.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) - Highly rated by Fidelity when I wrote five January 13 Puts in late October when HBAN was at $14.24. By mid-December, the price was near $16, and I chose to close out at 3 cents. The resulting ROI was 12.19% versus 8.03% if held to expiration.

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) - I sold five December $22.50 Puts in late November when PMT was at $22.89 as possible entry into this asset about 3% below market. Unlike KSS, I had an exit plan that was to take ownership and then write February calls. Estimated ROI on that strategy was 20%, since there is a $.47 dividend due in January. With the stock trading around the strike (final close was $22.58), there was a good possibility of that happening. With it expiring OTM, my 1-month ROI was 9.93%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) - This was another REIT I want to own, so I wrote three December $65 Puts with ELS at $67.59. Another case where I got cold feet near expiration and tried selling out early. One problem with many options is finding someone on the other side. I was only able to sell two, with the third then held to expiration. I actually had a higher ROI on the ones closed (10.29%) than the one that expired (8.12%).

TD Ameritrade (AMTD) - I sold three December $47 Puts shortly after Schwab announced its buyout. AMTD was selling at a slight discount to the buyout value, so I picked a strike price allowing for a 10% drop in SCHW, since the deal was all equity. AMTD closed above $50, earning me a conservative 6.52% for the one month held.

Wesco (WCC) - I learned about this stock in a Barron's article about possible takeover candidates. After doing some research, I sold two December $50 Puts. When the premium jumped a week later, I sold two more. With the WCC closing above $55, my position ROIs were 14.4% and 38.41%, respectively.

Performance boost

This is not as straightforward as you might think. There are several ways to measure the impact.

Income added / Account Market Value Income added / Cash held for option writing Income added / Only cash actually used to cover options written

I use #2 even though some of the cash would be there anyway, as I am never 100% equity in any account, but that cash could be invested in higher-earning fixed-income assets. My goal is to earn enough so the cash is earning over 5%. Using just the completed option trades, I added 4.32% to the 1.4% Fidelity paid me. The ROI would be almost doubled if I based the return on the amount and time the cash was covering my Put contracts. Not equity-like returns, but I did achieve my goal of netting 5% on my cash held.

Observations and Learnings

Follow the advice of Option Generator and close out your winning positions once you made a predetermined percent of your premium. Most of the time, what is left will earn you little if held to expiration. I did this for several Puts and should have for the KSS options.

Related to the above, have an exit strategy plan in case your position becomes ITM or NTM close to expiration date. The shorter the remaining life, the less opportunity for the option to return to an OTM price. Do you or don't you want to take ownership? If you do, what then?

No matter how diligent you are, the company can blow up your option position. PMT almost did that to me by announcing an equity offering which moved my position from profitable to unprofitable. That is another good reason to close out profitable positions.

Using Puts to enter ownership of the underlying stock is great strategy but can leave you behind or force you to write ever-higher option contracts. I watched UNH go from $220 to $280 without ever writing any contracts.

Getting greedy can do the same. Asking for that last nickel or dime could mean you miss a good trade. Also, that difference usually has a minor effect on your potential ROI.

While options seem to be available for most stocks and some ETFs, many have very low trading volumes and large bid/ask spreads that might prevent decent execution. There were several trades I made, including the BIIB above, surprisingly, where I was the only trade for the day. As of this writing, I own 4 of the 7 open contracts on the iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (FM). This can make it tough to close out an option position.

Most options trade in $.05 increments if priced under $3. That becomes important if you write contracts for under 30 cents, as closing one out can cost you a larger part of your profit.

My open Put contracts

I had the following contracts open at the end of 2019. These will be discussed in my 2020 mid-year option review.

Abbott Labs January $75 - 2 Puts

iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF January $28 - 4 Puts

Walgreens Boots January $60 - 3 Puts

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust February $22.50 - 5 Puts

Allergan February $170 - 1 Put

Conclusion

I am happy with the results over the first six months of reentering the option writing game. It is unlikely I will report no losing trades at my mid-year review, but maybe I still can! There are many assets I own where the premiums available are not worth the risk of being called, like happened with OHI, which why I only wrote one covered call.

There are several SA contributors that specialize in options plus plenty of online learning tools. The Options Clearing Council provides many (see OCC tools here). You can also try paper trades to test out your strategy.

The income generation strategy shown via my trade history is one of the more conservative option strategies, but you can elevate that risk by writing options with less downside protection. I am trying to decide if it is actually less risky to write fewer options with less downside protection than the current 10% downside strategy I currently use that requires many trades to generate the income I want to earn. The key learnings I want you to take away on option writing are:

Write options on stocks you want to own (Puts) or are willing to have taken (Calls).

Know when earnings will be reported or the stock goes "ex".

Decide your risk level and write options that reflect that.

Have your exit strategy set when you open your position, and be willing to adjust if information changes the risk of staying open.

Be willing to lose money on some trades, the same as trading stocks.

