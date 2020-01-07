Intel Corporation's (INTC) CEO Bob Swan Hosts Intel CES News Conference (Transcript)

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Intel CES News Conference January 6, 2020 7:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bob Swan - Chief Executive Officer

Navin Shenoy - Executive Vice President, Data Platforms Group

Gregory Bryant - Executive Vice President, Client Computing Group

Anne Aaron - Director of Encoding Technologies, Netflix

Ashton Eaton - Olympic Decathlon Gold Medalist

James Carwana - Vice President, General Manager of Intel Sports

Christian Teismann - President of Lenovo's Commercial PC Division and Smart Device Business

Chris Walker - Corporate Vice President, Mobile Platforms Group

Jason Levine - Principal Worldwide Evangelist Adobe

Lisa Pearce - Vice President of Intel Architecture Graphics and Software

Bob Swan

Wow! Happy New Year. Good afternoon. This is the part where you participate. Happy New Year. Good afternoon. Welcome, and thank you very much for spending some time with us today. My name is Bob Swan. It is a pleasure for me to be here. I am going to do a little bit of an introduction, little bit of stage setting before I invite Navin Shenoy and Gregory Bryant up to talk about how we're deploying some of the innovations and technologies with our ecosystem partners.

What you're going to hear from us is what we characterize innovation through intelligence. And what we believe Intel's role in conjunction with our ecosystem partners, which is to power generation after generation of new technologies that change the world and enrich the lives of every human on earth. So our ambitions are rather big, but we've been at this for a while.

Since our founding 51 years ago, Intel with its ecosystem partners has been leading this computer revolution. And over that timeframe, we've gone from a mainframe to a PC, to a mobile device, to a server, to the cloud. To a world today that increasingly everything looks more and more and acts more and more like a computer. And that's happened through relentless innovation, relentless innovation to bring new things to life by developing Moore's law and the scaling abilities and new architectures that allow us to introduce new and new technologies never thought to be possible.

Let me put it into context a little bit, just in terms of the devices that exist today. In 2019, there were 38 billion devices connected to the network and that's expected to grow to 56 billion devices by 2025, so a lot of devices and a lot of growth in those devices over time. Roughly 75% of those devices will be Internet of Things. So think about 56 billion devices, that's roughly 7 per human on the planet of devices being carried around or being leveraged to enrich the experiences that we have.

To put it into context, 7 devices per individual billions of devices created things and those things are being creating is called data. Over that same timeframe our expectations is it will be a 175 zettabytes growing at roughly 25% year-on-year between now and 2025, 175 zettabytes of data in 2025 being created. Now I'm sure a lot of you over the holidays spent a little time consuming HD content. Anybody in the room consumed some HD content? A couple of you? 175 zettabytes of data created is equal to 6.5 billion years of HD content, so a lot of data is being created by these billions and billions of connected devices.

And over this timeframe roughly 50% of that data will be created by devices at the edge, spanning smart devices, wearables, smart industrial factories, technology being deployed to make retail shopping experiences greater and connected cars. 50% of the data that will be created will be from these billions of connected intelligent devices at the edge and only 1% of that data today is being processed by artificial intelligent models. We are only just getting started in terms of the amount of data that is being created and leveraged to create new and better experiences around the globe.

All of this data that's being created something needs to be done with it. And the implications for silicon and for the technology that we develop is the data everything needs to be processed. It needs to be processed to make the data more relevant, more useful, and more and more data needs to be stored. And it can't be stored for retrieval over time, but readily accessible immediately.

And so more and more of that data needs to move faster and faster within and between networks so that it can be processed again. And this is a world where we have been playing for 51 years, process everything with advancements in compute, store and retrieve things faster and faster, and move data around networks more and more. And if you take the incredible growth of data and the need to process, store and move faster, those are being enabled by what we characterize as three emerging technologies that we believe will have an incredible impact on the technology of today and the technology platform for years to come.

And those three technologies are 5G, artificial intelligence, and intelligent edge or intelligent devices at the edge. And these technologies are not standalone technologies. They are actually reinforcing. For example, 5G increasingly is a part and required because of the billions and billions of connected devices at the edge and AI is making 5G in this convergence of compute to communications to be more and more relevant.

Secondly, these billions of intelligent devices at the edge need to be able to have more and more compute closer to them. So not only 5G is enabling intelligent devices, but intelligent devices are putting challenges on developing the technologies for AI and for 5G. So they're not independent technology inflections. On the contrary they are self reinforcing for each other. And the challenge and our role is to fuel silicon technology and software at the core in each and every one of these key technologies.

So what we've been focused on is, how do we embed intelligence into everything that we make to enrich the experiences for consumers and the capabilities of our enterprise clients and ecosystem partners. We're simply embedding intelligence across everything that we do. And we're investing in technologies across all three of 5G, AI and intelligent edge organically and acquisitively to ensure that we can meet the needs and the demands of our global ecosystem partners and consumers around the world. And we feel like we're only just getting started.

And our capabilities have been enhanced by acquisitions we made along the way. Nervana or Neural Network Processing a couple of years ago, the acquisition of Mobileye in computer vision, and acquisition of Movidius to our consumer vision technologies at the edge and most recently an acquisition of Habana. We are making investments across all three of these technology inflections because the expectations that we have for us is to make the world a better place and to enrich the lives of every consumer on the earth.

I want to give you just a couple of examples before I hand it off to Navin and GB that underscore what we characterize as world changing, but even lifesaving technologies being deployed at the edge. So I want to kind of start with transportation and where compute based intelligence can literally be a matter of life or death or bringing technology to society for good.

We acquired Mobileye back in 2017 and the intent was to lead a transportation revolution with the goal of saving lives. And we've been using a unique approach combining what we call our RSS model which is a publicly available framework that standardizes the decision-making process of a robocar and it has been made publicly available so the universe can adopt the same kind of standards over time. And that RSS technology coupled with true redundancy in which we build robocars with independent sensing systems, cameras, RADAR and LiDAR technology, is what we've been able to do and build. And I want to just show you a clip of what we believe is the power of the approach of RSS and redundancies in bringing autonomous driving to life.

Now you'll see a - hopefully you can see a video behind me and this is our robocar navigating a challenging intersection in Jerusalem. Has anybody has driven in Jerusalem or been in a car in Jerusalem? I had a chance to be in a car in Jerusalem and fortunately I was not driving because I - it is not - it is not safe, but what you can see here, this is a Mobileye car pulling up to an intersection and you see it coming in sensing RSS, sensing what's going on around it using cameras and technology to make a determination of when do I move out into the street and when is it safe for me to move forward.

Now again I had a chance to do this and they told me I was going to get in this car and I said not on your life am I getting in this car. But we went through the highways of Jerusalem, the city streets of Jerusalem and all the chaos around it, and I was much more comfortable letting Intel Mobileye technologies move this car forward than I would have ever been sitting behind the wheels of a car. So it's been pretty impressive what the team has been able to do and we're not stopping there. We're building an entire stack to become a mobility service provider and our goal is simple, to bring innovative technologies and intelligence to revolutionize transportation by deploying the power of compute and of AI. That's one example.

The next example I want to share with you is applying intelligence to disaster relief. Intel has partnered with the American Red Cross essentially to improve disaster relief around the globe. Many developing countries today do not have complete digital maps, things that we increasingly take for granted, and therefore it's extremely hard for rescue workers to use information to be able to get to the danger zones. It makes the relief work extremely difficult without having these maps. Well, we've deployed our second gen Xeon scalable processors combined with intelligence of Intel employees who volunteered over 1000 hours, were used to improve the relief efforts by the heroes on the ground. I want to share a video with you about how.

[Video Presentation]

This is just another example of how we can use technologies to have a real impact on the world. And today the challenges we face in a global society are just getting more and more complex. They are getting bigger. They are getting tougher and harder to solve. It is just worth pausing for a moment to recognize the efforts when we're talking about rescue missions, the efforts of the first responders in Australia and the role that they're playing to try to eradicate the situation in Australia that is having a real impact. So I think it would be remiss if we didn't just pause to recognize the role of the first responders to thank them and send our prayers and well wishes for their safety.

At Intel we recognize responsibility that we have for groundbreaking technology and to deploy technology tools, and to do so in a way that enriches the lives of every person on earth. That's our ambitions, that's what we've been focused on for the first 51 years of the companies in existence and our expectations we have of ourselves as we deploy technologies going forward.

So now Navin and GB are going to come and tell you more about how we're innovating through intelligence to positively impact society, to positively impact business, and to positively impact people. So join me and give a round of applause for Navin to come out.

Navin Shenoy

Hey it's good to see you. Thanks. Happy New Year.

Bob Swan

Hey thanks, good to see you, happy New Year.

Navin Shenoy

Happy New Year, great to see you. Let me just add my welcome to CES. As Bob mentioned, I want to talk a little bit about the economy that we live in today, the data economy, and the way in which it's transforming businesses in profound ways. One of the behind-the-scenes forces that makes the data economy happened is of course the data center and Intel technology has been at the heart of the data center for decades. Over the last few years we've been investing to expand from the central data center to the network, to the edge, to every person on the planet across every industry imaginable. And I'll take you through just a few examples of that today.

And I wanted to start in the first example in intelligence transforming the way we experience entertainment. Just 10 years or so ago, most of us had cable or satellite TV and many of us would head on a Friday night to the local video store and rent a movie. Fast forward to today and I don't know about you over the holidays we could binge watch just about anything we wanted, any number of TV shows, movies and user generated content through streaming services.

In fact the creation, consumption, and transmission of video represents about 80% of Internet traffic around the world and as more people cut the cord and 4K and 8K services combined with 5G with higher bandwidth and lower latency, I expect and we expected that video will continue to be the killer app of the Internet for a long time to come.

Now one of the most recognizable names in video content delivery of course is Netflix. Last year Intel and Netflix announced a collaboration for our next generation open-source encoding and decoding technology optimized for second-generation Xeon scalable processors. This is incredibly important to ensure that the quality and the cost of these services continues to improve. To share more on the partnership that we have with Netflix I'd like to welcome Netflix's Director of Encoding Technologies and one of Forbes top-50 women in technology Anne Aaron to the stage.

Welcome Anne

Anne Aaron

Hi.

Navin Shenoy

So technology innovation has been helping Netflix obviously transform for many years and you've been busy expanding your reach to all corners of the world. How have you been at Netflix able to navigate through these changes and still remain successful?

Anne Aaron

Well, at Netflix we only do one thing, entertainment and we aim to do it really well. We live and breathe TV and films. We want everyone to enjoy them too, whether it is an easy escape or something that provokes debate. We're also obsessed with improving the consumer experience whether that's no ads, complete control over when you watch and how you watch, better discovery, more enhanced sound and picture quality, or even pioneering new formats like interactive TV. And today we're just scratching the surface of what's possible. We know that we stay focused on consumers, we're confident that more people and more countries will choose Netflix for their entertainment.

Navin Shenoy

So, what role do the technologies that we announce together last year, the video codecs play in your ability to continue to enhance the consumer experience?

Anne Aaron

Yes Navin, video codecs are crucial innovation that helps deliver a better experience for Netflix members. It is important now and also into the future because it enables better streaming quality at lower bit rates. That means we can send smaller files without compromising video quality. With better compression technology we can offer more efficient services with the existing infrastructure.

Navin Shenoy

And so where is the industry headed then with regard to more efficient codecs over time?

Anne Aaron

The industry collaboration on the royalty free codec AV1 has delivered up to 60% better compression efficiency over the legacy codec AVC and is posed for a notable adoption starting this year.

Navin Shenoy

Now the collaboration we announced, can you speak a little bit to the business transformation that you expect to see, because this one was about the sort of next generation of AV1, we call it SVT AV1 or Scalable Video Technology AV1, can you talk more about what you see there?

Anne Aaron

That's right. When we were looking at the AV1 ecosystem we realized that there was a need for a clean referencing coder that could be used by developers today as well as could serve as a code base for next generation codec research. At Netflix we decided that this was a problem we wanted to lean into. At about the same time fortunately Intel starting developing its own open source SVT AV1 codec. So we decided to just join forces where we could each dedicate our expertise to different parts of the project. And thanks to our joint efforts, the optimizations on Intel Xeon have yielded significant quality and performance gains, making SVT AV1 ready for commercial deployment. You can expect to see AV1 adoption not only at Netflix but for many others in 2020 thanks to the collaboration with Intel.

Navin Shenoy

Anne, thank you very much. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with Netflix in the future.

Anne Aaron

Thank you.

Navin Shenoy

Thank you for being here. Now when it comes to intelligence transforming businesses, there's perhaps no more profound change happening than in artificial intelligence. We believe that AI hardware will be a massive opportunity for the industry, a $25 billion opportunity by 2024. And at Intel our strategy has been to provide customers with a heterogeneous set of choices to fit all of their needs, every power level, every performance level from the edge to the data center. And the breadth of this portfolio approach that we've taken over the last few years is what enabled us to deliver $3.5 billion in AI revenue in 2019.

Last year I announced here at CES the Intel Neural Network Processor for inference, an entirely new class of AI chip built specifically to solve our customer inference problems and NPI is already delivering impressive results here. Versus our competitors we're seeing up to a 1.6x improvement on natural language processing workloads and up to a 3.7x improvement in overall system level performance. We are launching this product later this quarter and we expect the NNPI to deliver performance per watt leadership in a 75 W power envelope. Now the AI market is obviously adapting and evolving very quickly and we're investing as Bob mentioned to win here.

We believe it's going to take multiple technology types to truly solve the complex problems our customers are dealing with. And to that end last month we announced the acquisition of Habana Labs. Habana offers a programmable AI solution with a common architecture between training and inference and we're excited about the capabilities that Habana is going to bring to our portfolio. We expect to see and announce exciting news about the Habana product line later this year.

While dedicated AI products get a lot of the buzz in the industry, it isn't the only solution. The Intel Xeon scalable processor in many ways is the intelligence foundation for enterprises around the world. More data center AI runs on Xeon than on any other platform. In fact Xeon is the only general purpose processor with AI built-in. A few years ago we infused AI capability into Xeon for both training and inference starting with AVX-512 and our first generation the Intel Xeon scalable processor.

Last year we continued that development and evolved by adding Intel Deep Learning Boost into the second-generation Xeon scalable. And with Deep Learning Boost we saw an incredible 30x improvement in AI inference processing done on Xeon. And I am happy to report that in 2019 this workload specific acceleration has helped make the second-generation Xeon scalable our fastest ramping Xeon in our history.

Later this year, with our third-generation Xeon scalable, which is on track, we will be extending DL Boost with new enhancements for AI that will provide up to 60% increase in not just inference performance but also for training performance.

Last year at CES we gave you an example of how AI on Xeon is being used for new use cases, emerging use cases that are fairly compelling and interesting and one of the examples we gave you last year was 3D Athlete Tracking. We announced our intent to bring 3D Athlete Tracking or 3DAT to the Tokyo Olympics this year. As a reminder, 3D Athlete Tracking it’s a first of its kind computer vision a solution that uses AI to enhance the viewing experience with near real-time insight and visualization. 3DAT uses cameras to capture the athletes it applies algorithms and then it optimizes that solution using DL Boost to analyze the form, the motion, the biomechanics of the athlete. There is no special suites, there is no special sensors, just the data and the AI.

I'm excited today to announce that this technology is going to be used to provide broadcasters the ability to broadcast events like the hundred meter dash and other sprinting events at the 2020 Olympic Games. There are incredible challenges here when you think about the hundred meter dash. You have to separate the athletes from the coaches and the spectators.

You have to correctly identify each of the 8 athletes across multiple different camera angles and that's all before that data is then fed into the skeletal tracking models to extract the body position, the velocity, the relative position of the athlete on the track and then all of that has to be sent to the broadcasters in under 30 seconds, so that they can do the replays immediately after the event. So the second-generation Xeon scalable with DL Boost is what's going to provide the performance necessary to meet those demanding SOAs.

Now the intelligence delivered by 3DAT is also being used to enhance the way the US Olympic athletes train. Instead of me telling you about this, I thought it would be interesting to hear from a real Olympian. So to tell us about how 3DAT intelligence is transforming the way Olympic athletes are training, I'd like to welcome two-time Olympic decathlon gold medalist, Ashton Eaton.

Great to see you Ashton.

Ashton Eaton

Good to be here.

Navin Shenoy

So the decathlon your event…

Ashton Eaton

Yes.

Navin Shenoy

Ten events, but I heard your favorite event, and the one where you hold the decathlon world record is the long jump. What was that world record?

Ashton Eaton

27 feet, give or take a few [indiscernible].

Navin Shenoy

I thought it would be fun to show you guys what 27 feet looks like and this is how far Ashton jumped. We're standing 27 feet apart right now, so that's what he was able to do. Doesn’t that blow your mind? So Ashton maybe you could tell the audience about what the training process is like for the Olympic level athlete like yourself.

Ashton Eaton

Sure, you know a typical week we train Monday through Saturday and we'd spend about 20 hours doing stuff on the track. We'd spend about five hours a week doing stuff in the weight room and then about 10 hours on recovery. So all told, you're looking at 30 to 40 hours a week on performance.

Navin Shenoy

So, that kind of sounds like a full-time job.

Ashton Eaton

Definitely felt like it.

Navin Shenoy

And speaking of jobs, you are actually an Intel employee now, isn’t that right?

Ashton Eaton

Yes, that's right.

Navin Shenoy

So what are you working on and why Intel?

Ashton Eaton

Actually this last summer Intel invited myself and a bunch of other Olympians out to Olympic Day on campus in California and that's where I met the 3DAT project team leader. And I asked him what he was working on, he said, well we're working on a system that can track and analyze human motion without the need for the athletes to wear sensors. And I was like totally shocked, that was impossible, so I just started drilling him with questions and eventually he actually invited me to the lab to see the work and after the tour asked if I wanted to help bring it to life. And so I saw that as an opportunity to work with the technology leader on human performance and said absolutely.

Navin Shenoy

That's great. And so I understand the U.S. Olympic team is now using 3DATs and enhanced the training process. We have some video from the last training session at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center. What benefit do you see 3DAT providing to Olympic athletes?

Ashton Eaton

I think sport is so fascinating and important because it's about seeking and celebrating human potential. I think through sport we actually answer the question or try to answer the question what is our species capable of, and we try to answer that by improving our performance. And the way athletes do that today, well, actually I think this technology has the capability to take us to the next level and the reason I think that is because today the way athletes get better is, the go to a training session, they will do a dozen or more attempts at an event and you multiply that by five or six days a week by a 40-week training year and then by probably a 10-year career, you are looking at 30,000 to 50,000 data points on each event that they're doing. And the way the athletes improve which is amazing how far we've come doing this is largely by three factors. What they felt during the attempt, what the result was, and what the coach saw.

I think that 3DAT could be the fourth factor in advancing human performance by bringing precision analysis to human motion. So now, when an athlete runs down the runway in the long term and tried to jump 27 feet, they'll not only know what they felt, what the result was, what the coach saw, but what every single part of their body was doing at every moment in time. And apply that over the tens of thousands of attempts an athlete will do in their career, there is an incredible amount that we're going to learn about how to improve and once they apply that knowledge I think the sky is the limit.

Navin Shenoy

That's awesome. Well this is really exciting stuff. Thanks for being here.

Ashton Eaton

Yes, my pleasure.

Navin Shenoy

And we'll see you around campus.

Ashton Eaton

That's right, yes. Thank you, guys.

Navin Shenoy

So bringing intelligent insight into the way athletes train is just one way intelligence I think is transforming sports. Many of us also enjoy watching sports and if you think about it, the typical sports viewing experience hasn't really changed in the last decade or maybe even in the last two decades. And so, what I'd like to do now is to share a little bit more about how the intelligent edge distributed computing are now helping us evolve the way sporting experience is going to be viewed. And to do that I'd like to welcome Vice President, General Manager of Intel Sports, James Carwana to the stage.

James Carwana

Hey Navin.

Navin Shenoy

How are you doing man?

James Carwana

Good, you? We talked about how the experience of sports hasn’t changed over the couple decades, but we find ourselves at a time that consumer demands have greatly shifted, really evidenced by how fans create, interact and share content experiences. So think about Snapchat, TikTok, Twitch. These are platforms where fans are becoming their own producer and they are valuing real-time in interactivity. So here you have fans that are telling us how they want to interact with sports content. And what we hear the more we talk to them is that fans are looking to see the game from their own perspective, whether that's a quarterback, the wide receiver, a safety or a referee. And the content creators are looking for the capability to share their unique insight with their followers and how Navin, if you could sit on your couch, have a live game on the TV in front of you, be able to pick up a controller and interact with the content like it's a videogame, these are the types of experiences that we're working with the sports leagues to create.

Navin Shenoy

So this seems pretty cool, how does it all work?

James Carwana

Well, the baseline here is really volumetric video. It's the technology platform that allows fans the capability to lean in and interact or lean back and get a personalized feed. So how it works, consider placing cameras at a few strategic locations on a field and cutting from camera to camera to camera is in traditional production, we place cameras around the circumference of a venue and with those cameras we capture the visual information not as a two-dimensional pixel, but rather as a three-dimensional voxel. And when you capture the information as a three-dimensional voxel, it gives you the capability to see the action, to show the action from any perspective on the field, and this is that underlying capability.

Navin Shenoy

So you've been at this for a few years now right?

James Carwana

Yes.

Navin Shenoy

So tell us what progress you've made.

James Carwana

Well, we've made some pretty fantastic progress. Our goal is to be able to achieve high quality, cloud based, streaming volumetric video. And we started in 2017 with what I'll call a mid quality, on-premise single frame solution and we decided to evolve speed first, qualities second towards our goal. And I'd like to kind of walk us through that process. So in 2017 we could produce a volumetric frame in three minutes and with this volumetric frame we would create broadcast enhancements like the one you're about to see here from the NBA.

You have a traditional 2D feed, you go in a volumetric frame and from there you fly the virtual camera and see perspectives where there isn't a physical camera. Now we've been producing these broadcast enhancements. It started out with three minutes per frame. In 2018 we sped that up by a factor of 6 to 30 seconds per volumetric frame and in 2019 we made a big jump like as you said, taking advantage of distributed computing, computing at the edge, computing in the cloud and we sped things up by a factor of 900x.

So now we can produce volumetric frames instead of 30 seconds per frame 30 frames per second, and with that we have achieved the world's first large-scale cloud-based streaming volumetric video platform. And it was really a monumental challenge for us because we had to push computing and networking to its edge to be able to process this amount of data. And what I'd like to show now is the output. I think that's what we all want to see right? And I'd like to show you what now our mid quality cloud-based streaming volumetric video platform produces. And on a screen of this size you'll get some pixilation, so you have to excuse us right now with that.

Navin Shenoy

Cool, let's take a look.

James Carwana

All right. See we've got a week 15 game here. This is the Cardinals and the Browns and what you're seeing here is a virtual camera. There is no physical camera pointing at the field at this location and this was produced in the cloud streaming at 30 frames per second and then the 2D stream came back down to earth. And in order to do this we had to process a ton of data. So the raw cameras produced 67 GB of data per second and that data gets preprocessed, compressed, sent up to the cloud. Once in the cloud, we spin up hundreds of machines to create the three-dimensional model and then once we have that model, we can produce any number of streams with just a handful of additional streams like the one that you're seeing right here.

Navin Shenoy

So what happens if we remove the bottlenecks of computing that you have today, what could you do?

James Carwana

Well, I talked a little bit before about some of the use cases that volumetric video can attack. A fan who wants to lean in and interact with content, a fan who wants to lean back and get a personalized experience or a content creator who is looking to share their own personal perspective to their followers. So what we could do is take our current technology capability and really map it against some of these use cases to better illustrate both those points. So what you have here is a little gooey that we marked up, where on the left hand side you see examples of various streams that a professional or casual producer could create. And with volumetric video we can create infinite perspectives, any location, any position on the field. So, as an example, we can show what is it like to be the quarterback during a snap. There is no camera on the quarterback. This is entirely created from a 3D model of the game.

But let's say you love defense. Right? What about seeing things from the safety perspective? And let's say you want to go up a little bit higher, I call it the bird's eye view camera, but again from the defensive side, a view that you'll traditionally very, verily see, and I hope what you're seeing here is that the promise of volumetric video has in sports. We figured out the speed portion of the puzzle, now we've got to work on the quality portion of the puzzle and that's where I think we've got to work really, really closely together because to get from where we are at this mid quality level to the high quality level we need to increase our computing by a factor of 6x. And that will allow us to go from a perspective of HD 20 yards from a player to a perspective of HD 6 yards from a player. So you need six times more computing power.

Navin Shenoy

Can you bring it?

James Carwana

I think we can do that.

Navin Shenoy

All right, let's look forward to it. Thank you for being here.

James Carwana

Thank, I appreciate it.

Navin Shenoy

Okay, so that's a quick look at some pretty amazing examples I think of how Intel is bringing the advantages of digital intelligence to the world from behind the scenes with our technology, but that's of course only one side of the story. To realize the full possibilities we also have to advance the technologies and experiences on the client. And to do that, let me hand things over to GB.

Gregory Bryant

All right. Hey good afternoon everyone. I think that was just incredible stuff and I'm excited to be here at CES again this year with all of you and I want to share our plans to really drive excitement and new experiences in the PC. We see the PC as an intelligent platform that helps enable peoples greatest contribution. The thing that's unique about the PC is this is where people go to focus, it is where they go to achieve more, it is where they go to do the things that matter the most to them, that's what makes it unique. And what makes Intel unique increasingly is our ability to innovate and optimize solutions at the platform level. Let's take a look.

Video Presentation

So hey, our mission is to advance the PC experience across the entire industry and that's why we started on a multiyear journey that we call Project Athena to drive that innovation. And that was really driven off a deep human level understanding of how people use their devices and it is more ambitious than anything that we've done in the industry before.

And for the first time we developed a specification with all of our partners many of whom are here today to really deliver on the key experiences that people care about the most, so that people know when they get a Project Athena-based device they can be certain that it's been tuned, tested and verified to actually deliver on that experience. And like all of our products and including Project Athena we have the widest application compatibility and hardware compatibility to give you the best experience in the industry.

So the response has been tremendous and I'm incredibly proud to be standing here today and tell you that in less than a year we have already verified 25 new Project Athena unique based devices that I have here on stage with me today.

Now what's even more impressive than just the number is really the breadth of designs from consumer all the way to commercial and they are really setting a new standard for mobile computing in the industry. Now for consumers that means 9+ hours of battery life, but like in real working conditions actually using the device or of course more than 16 hours of continuous local video playback. It means better responsiveness and performance, right helping launch applications faster, less time spent when you're going in between tasks keeping you in the flow and keeping you focused.

It also means fast charging capabilities, getting four more hours of battery life in just 30 minutes of charging and then absolutely no lag time. All of those devices on stage when you open the lid will resume from standby in less than one second and many more things. And in the commercial space in addition to all that, we've got vPro capabilities and enhanced security and manageability for professionals and IT professionals all around the world.

So, with that, I did want to - I have Chuck and I just going to quickly highlight a couple of designs that are new launch and at CES right here today and I've got a consumer example.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, so here's the Acer Swift 3, it's thin, it's light, with a screen to body ratio of nearly 85%. It is incredibly immersive.

Gregory Bryant

Yes, it is a great consumer example and I know you have one commercial example I really love.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, I love this one. Now this is the HP Dragonfly Elite. It is also very thin. 360-degree hinge, built in privacy on the screen and also the first laptop that uses plastic recycle from the ocean as part of the construction process, extremely cool.

Gregory Bryant

Well, that's really unique. Let's give them a hand I think that's great. Now the momentum for Project Athena is continuing in 2020. We now have over 120 companies on board and helping us drive all this innovation. And together with our partners we're committed to doubling down and doubling the number of designs in 2020 to over 50. But our ambitions for Project Athena are even greater.

We're going to continue to add partners and experiences and I'm pleased to announce one today. We've been working with Google now for years from the very beginning and we started really working with them to bring the highest performance experience possible to Chromebooks based on Intel Core-based processors in their Chromebooks laptops.

Now, what I'm excited here today is to say we have extended our partnership with Google to include Project Athena for the first time, which means you're going to get all the leading security, manageability, ease-of-use and nearly 3 million applications in the Google Play Store altogether on exciting new Project Athena devices. All right? Yes, pretty cool? And further, I had the privilege today it is not just a partnership of actually launching the first two Project Athena verified Chromebooks. On stage with me and chuck, you've got them right here right?

Unidentified Company Representative

Exactly, so we have the ASUS stylus, I mean ASUS Flip book the C436, again incredibly stylish and also we have the brand new Galaxy Chromebooks from Samsung, also very stylish 9.9 mm thin, 4K AMOLED screen. The colors are vivid. The screen is bright and you get all the benefits that GB just told you with Athena.

Gregory Bryant

Super immersive brand new display, great technology, thanks Chuck. And that's just the start. You can expect us to drive more designs, more innovation all through the year in 2020. So where do we go from here? Now you can expect a lot of new innovation from us going forward, but there's two areas in particular I just want to highlight today; one is connectivity and the second is form factor.

So in the space of connectivity, you already know that we drive industry-leading integration of Wi-Fi 6 in our PC platforms and now also LTE based module solutions. But we're going to go beyond that and extend 5G support into our PCs. Now in fact, if you weren’t watching over the holidays in November we announced a new partnership with MediaTech to deliver 5G modems in a module with us optimized for our PC platforms and we're making great progress and we expect those solutions and samples to be out to our customers in Q3 of this year, so doing some great work there.

Second, in form factor innovation, we came up on this stage at CES last year and then a copy text in the middle of the year talking about innovation in the form factor and in dual screens in particular. And today I'm pleased to announce that we have actually released a new Project Athena-based specification for dual screen devices to all of our OEMs. But instead of just talking about the specification, I wanted to do something special and invite somebody out to show some of the innovation including a product that they are launching here at CES announcing today and that's the President of Lenovo's Commercial PC Division and Smart Device Business. Please join me in welcoming Christian Teismann. Christian, you want to come on out?

Christian Teismann

Hey GB, happy New Year. How are you? Good to see you.

Gregory Bryant

Good, I am doing great. It is good to see you. So what do you have for us today?

Christian Teismann

Well, and first of all congratulations to all these Athena devices.

Gregory Bryant

Thank you.

Christian Teismann

It is great. We are also announcing two devices basically today; one on the consumer side, Yoga Slim 7 platform and on the commercial side our famous ThinkPad X1 Carbon in the next generation, so very excited about it.

Gregory Bryant

And you guys have been part of Project Athena from the very beginning.

Christian Teismann

From the very beginning.

Gregory Bryant

Our engineering has been great. But I know you have something new and special that you wanted to show today?

Christian Teismann

Well, about four years ago we charted a joint project to really come up with a radical PC innovation for new generation of power users who really want to have a all day device and using it throughout all day scenarios and I'm very excited that today is the day where Lenovo and Intel are jointly announcing the world's first foldable PC.

Gregory Bryant

Wow! All right, let's give him a hand.

Christian Teismann

That's great, thank you. So, this is a full performance PC device based on Intel's Core hybrid technology.

Gregory Bryant

That's right.

Christian Teismann

It is 5G capable. It is a 13.3 OLED device less than 1 kilo. And it's really built for all the computing. You can use it really as basically a tablet. You can use it really to compare things.

Gregory Bryant

You are doing this very well by the way. This is difficult to…

Christian Teismann

Thank you. You can also use it as a videoconferencing device where you also have supporting information on the second screen. So you have a dual screen device in one screen. You can use it with a pen to draw while you still receive information. You have a inboard keyboard, but you also have an external keyboard and at the end of today when you go to bed you'll still have a book.

Gregory Bryant

Very, very good, fantastic.

Christian Teismann

So we are very excited about this. This is a new category of devices we are launching today.

Gregory Bryant

That's fantastic. Thank you, Christian. Thank you for joining us.

Christian Teismann

Thank you.

Bob Swan

Thanks for all the great co-engineering work.

Gregory Bryant

Absolutely beautiful and I appreciate being able to do the announcement today with us. And hey, and going forward we're going to continue to drive innovation in the form factor and display. And I've got another example that I wanted to share to you today that we've been working with our partners at Dell to drive even larger sized dual screen devices for productivity and creativity and they have agreed to let us give you a sneak preview of that device on stage here today. So Chuck, you are going to do that?

Unidentified Company Representative

Absolutely. So as you were saying our partners and Intel are really working on making sure Dell - making sure these symptoms are easy to use and also very productive. So this looks like a standard laptop at first blink, but keyboard comes off, goes underneath and you can see we have now two large screens to work with. Now we have two applications here; we've got a browser and we got notes. If you want to move those applications around it is just really a simple move to move them back and forth, I can then launch an application on the second one and again I want to take and spread an application across two screams. I can have all that and even though I started at the top I can pin it to the bottom. And so you can see I've already done one thin device to work with.

Gregory Bryant

Fantastic, fantastic. Thank you, Chuck very much. I really appreciate that. Thanks to our partners at Dell for letting us show that on stage today. Now the Lenovo X1 device and the Dell Concept Duet which is the platform Chuck just showed you are really showing the promise of advanced usages on a PC and you can also count on us just like we did here at CES and a copy text last year to continue to drive innovation forward.

And I've got the privilege of showing you something no one has ever seen before from us which is our new concept platform the codename of which is Horseshoe Bend. And this device was specifically based on research that we did that said suggested that users wanted an even larger foldable device for enhanced productivity, creativity, and surprise we've got the Corporate Vice President of our Mobile Platforms Group, Chris Walker.

Chris Walker

Hey GB.

Gregory Bryant

On stage to join me to show this thing off, so Chris you want to…?

Chris Walker

Hey, I'm super excited to be able to share and show the world's first 17-inch foldable OLED PC as we create what's next in the laptop and two in one. Now as a concept platform allows us to continue to push boundaries on what's next and solve the engineering at a platform level. We measure more immersive browsing experiences. So, as I am planning my vacation, yes, I get to go on vacation, I can pick an activity. Right? Really get into it, now while I'm watching the video, I can continue to learn more about the destination of the activity seamlessly. Now as good as this looks, it looks even better when you go full screen. So now, I'm in full screen video and I have a full 17-inch desktop that you can use with keyboard and mouse like you talked to Christian about, because you always have me on the go, I can take this 17-inch laptop with me all the time. It folds up to the footprint of an ultrathin and light 13-inch system.

Gregory Bryant

That's fantastic.

Chris Walker

So we're super excited, so much fun to be able to partner with our partners in the industry and get this done and invent what's next in laptops on Intel.

Gregory Bryant

Thanks, Chris. Thank you, thank you. Okay, I'm going to shift gears now because at the heart of all these wonderful platforms is a world leading CPU and last year I got on stage and we previewed our 10th generation Core products, mobile processor called Ice Lake. And as you remember we built industry-leading AI performance into that processor. So I've got a special treat that I wanted to do differently for you because everybody asked me about AI machine learning on the PC, you know why is it important. I've got a guest with me today. He is the Principal Worldwide Evangelist Adobe, Jason Levine and he is going to show you some creative experiences that we've unlocked on Ice Lake with integrated AI. So Jason, do you want to come out?

Jason Levine

Hi it is good to see you.

Gregory Bryant

I secretly wish I had that pair. So hey, I know you've got this thing ready to go to show some great experiences based on AI so why don’t you take it away?

Jason Levine

All right, so even before I start, so how many of you are Photoshop users? Thousands of hands.

Gregory Bryant

Wow!

Jason Levine

We thank you. So I'm go to showcase today some very super cool AI powered by Adobe Sensei, driven by the power of the 10th generation Intel on this amazing thin and light device which really solves a lot of the issues that Photoshop users and designers face every day. And the first is quite simply making selections. Right? So here we have an image that I shot in Africa and of course you want to select this. Now depending upon all the various tools that you have, it can take some time, even with a stylus, because he have fur or hair. Anything that isn't just a sharp hard edge is time-consuming right? But again, with Intel, with Adobe, powered by Sensei, we can now simply come up to our select menu here, I'm going to do Select Subject and in seconds something that could have taken minutes is now done and we have a perfect selection, every strand of hair, every piece of fur, the bird, present. You minimal excitement says it all. Thank you sir.

Gregory Bryant

I'm so excited though, I'm excited.

Jason Levine

But why do we make selections anyway GB?

Gregory Bryant

I don’t know, why do we make selections Jason?

Jason Levine

Why do we make selections? Well, because we want to cut things out. Right? We want to remove the background. We want to composite something into something else. So again, that's a multistep process and here we have an image of a flower with a bit of a soft edge. It's got some light tweaks, we have some bow cast. So again, not fur, not hair, but a big more challenging in terms of getting a refined edge exactly, separated and isolated from the background. We're leveraging AI we now have the ability to not only make this a two-step process, but make it a one-step process with a single click which you'll find inside of your properties panel called Remove Background. And so we're going to click on Remove Background and just like that it does that. I'm going to come up to my edit menu here and let's go into Transform Scale, where I will simply scale down our little rose here and you can see I've got some other branches growing inside of a cup right here, yes. Thank you, oh don’t hold back. And I say, yes this is basically you guys leveraged OpenVINO and the CPU acceleration to go drive this with Adobe Sensei which is amazing. Somebody like I could maybe do this.

Gregory Bryant

You can absolutely do this and I know you also have a video example you wanted to show us that is using acceleration on the GPU with WinML.

Jason Levine

Yes, and again, you know this isn’t only about speeding up creativity, but it is really allowing AI to be your creative concierge. I just came up with that, I'm not even quite sure what that means.

Gregory Bryant

That's pretty good.

Jason Levine

It's assisting you. It is taking your bags and getting you there and it is going to do things for you faster and more efficiently, so that you can deliver your content to your customers, to your viewers, to your followers, to anyone anywhere. So here we have some video that was shot, some beautiful 4K and I want to emphasize again, 4K playing in real-time full frame on this thin and light machine powered by Intel and Adobe Sensei. And in this case, we want to deliver this maybe to one of our favorite social networks. But social networks have lots of different aspect ratios. You have square, you have 5 x 4 and you have vertical very popular and commonplace now found in services like Snapchat or Instagram Stories, or TicTok. Well the issue is, we just exported this in a vertical frame from this widescreen frame. You're seeing that our skier is moving in and out of the center of the frame. So as an editor now what that means is I have to go in here and I have to manually crop and reframe that video before I can export and that's at a time loss to me. So with Adobe Sensei now, powered by Intel, I can simply right-click on auto reframe. I can choose auto reframe sequence, where now I have an option to choose a whole series of different aspect ratios. In this case we are going to go to the standard vertical 9 x 16. I'm not even going to modify anything else. We are going to go with the defaults and something that would have taken time, lots of time, done just like that. And it's not just you are analyzing the motion, it's not just analyzing faces, it's looking at region of interest. It knows what all of your people, all of your viewers, all your followers, all of your customers want to see. Can you feel it?

Gregory Bryant

All right, all right, all right.

Jason Levine

I feel my hair growing.

Gregory Bryant

Now you're just rubbing it in, now you're just rubbing it in. With that, thanks Jason. I appreciate it thanks man. I appreciate it. Give him a hand. I love it. Oh my goodness how do you follow that up. Wait, last year I told you that we would have 10th generation Core Ice Lake systems with AI in time for holiday. We kept our promise and this year I'm happy to be back and I'll make you another promise. I wanted to now introduce you to - for the first time anywhere a cool look, a great look at what will be our next and our newest Intel Core based processors codenamed Tiger Lake. Could you roll a video please?

Video Presentation.

All right. We'll ladies and gentlemen I'm pleased today to show you our new SOC our newest next gen Core mobile processor codenamed Tiger Lake. I have that with me. In fact, Tiger Lake is powered on, it is working. It was in fact running the Horseshoe Bend demo that Chris Walker came out the large screen foldable it is running Tiger Lake and with me in my hand I also have our smallest U series motherboard for Tiger Lake that we developed in parallel smallest U-series motherboard we've ever done to drive in industry-leading innovation and performance. So there.

All right, now Tiger Lake we know is going to really redefine the mobile computing spirits yet again and I've got a guest who is really excited to talk about it, so please join me in welcoming onstage our Vice President of Intel Architecture Graphics and Software, Lisa Pearce. Lisa, come on out.

Gregory Bryant

Hey.

Lisa Pearce

Hey [indiscernible].

Gregory Bryant

Yes, you are welcome. So hey, you know Tiger Lake is a really special platform, some of that is because of huge performance gains on the CPU and some of it is about graphics. Why don’t you tell folks about a little bit.

Lisa Pearce

Absolutely. So Tiger Lake is one of the first products with our new Xe graphics architecture. It is our most disruptive and advanced architecture yet and so we're super excited. It brings gains and efficiency, also doubles the graphics performance versus the previous generation. What does that mean? HD performance gaming for hundreds of millions of notebook users.

Gregory Bryant

That's right, right with integrated graphics which is awesome. And it is obviously yes, oh I got to get excited about that. So sort of just taking about you want to put it basically for example there?

Lisa Pearce

Yes, for example, so the system here is Tiger Lake running on ultrathin and light system from Quanta. It is running the game war frame and you see it looks pretty good.

Gregory Bryant

It looks fantastic and it is running real-time right there with integrated graphics in that incredibly thin and light form factor, Tiger Lake from Quanta, but it is not just about the performance you guys drove for gaming which is amazing, it's also about media and AI and things. Right?

Lisa Pearce

Absolutely. So gaming is just a start. We also have advancements in media and display capabilities as well as AI improvements built in. And that really brings productivity use cases to light. And so an example of that, lots of people have low resolution photos or blurry photos and you could imagine if they can instantly correct those. And so Topaz Labs enabled an application I will show you here and so in the top right corner this in the original photo and then we've zoomed in because we really want to take a look at his eagle. And so…

Gregory Bryant

You've got a big photo, you've zoomed way in on the eagle which now looks fuzzy because you go in, right.

Lisa Pearce

Now it looks pretty fuzzy, and so if I go and select this here, it is going to use OpenVINO framework to go and drive this improvement on Tiger Lake. And so we'll take a look at it after and you can see the difference between these two. Right?

Gregory Bryant

Wow!

Lisa Pearce

It is awesome.

Gregory Bryant

That's all done using AI acceleration on the GPU which is great.

Lisa Pearce

Absolutely.

Gregory Bryant

Now that's fantastic. So just to recap for everyone from me since we are near the end. Double-digit industry leading performance extending our leadership in mobile even further and high performance by double-digits and we're not talking 10%. We're doubling the graphics performance generation on generation, industry-leading AI performance, integrated Wi-Fi 6, integrated Thunderbolt 4 for the first time, that's just about it.

Lisa Pearce

Yes, we are super excited to bring it to OEMs this summer.

Gregory Bryant

Hey Lisa, thanks for joining me on stage. I appreciate it. Wait, you had one more surprise that you wanted to share.

Lisa Pearce

May be one more, one more thing.

Gregory Bryant

All right, yes.

Lisa Pearce

So, one more thing. We are – I am thrilled. I didn’t forget. I'm thrilled to share with you today our very first discrete graphics processor up and running. It is called DG1. So we'll give you a demo of DG1. So this is DG1 here, it has been up here the whole time.

Gregory Bryant

We're taking some risks because it is early days, you've got DG1 up here running on stage.

Lisa Pearce

It is very early, correct. This is a mobile form factor. It is running Destiny 2 and you can see even though it is early we're extremely excited about the gaming experience that we will see on DG1.

Gregory Bryant

That's right and obviously more than just gaming too for those more power mobile users in terms of doing content creation and other activities it is going to be fantastic.

Lisa Pearce

Absolutely.

Gregory Bryant

So thank you for staying on and also DG1 [indiscernible].

Lisa Pearce

We are excited, lot more to come this year.

Gregory Bryant

All right, everybody give her a hand. I appreciate it. Okay hey, and with that I just want to thank you all for coming on behalf of Bob, Navin and myself. Thank you so much. You can count on Intel to continue building the positive benefits of compute enabled intelligence that we think will enrich the lives of every person on the planet and that's the whole purpose behind our mission at Intel. Thank you all very much. Have a fantastic CES. Thank you.

