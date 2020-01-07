Seadrill Shares Will Likely Fade From Current Levels

Despite the new contracts that were announced at the end of 2019, Seadrill's near-term cash flow performance is actually set to worsen in Q1 2020.

West Phoenix

Seadrill (SDRL) shares have enjoyed a major boost in December, rising from $1.00 to $3.00 at one point. The two reasons behind this stock performance were the contract award for the harsh-environment semi-sub West Phoenix (more on this later) and the oil price upside which fueled optimism in many offshore drilling stocks. The stock has already corrected a bit, but I think that more downside may be coming.

Let’s start by looking at the most recent contract awards that were announced after I published an article on my expectations for Seadrill’s 2020. As I mentioned above, the harsh-environment semi-sub West Phoenix got a major contract from Var Energy AS for work in Norway. The beginning of the job is expected at the end of Q2 2021, and the rig will work through Q3 2023. The total backlog is $302 million, but the contract has a well-based performance bonus mechanism, so there is more potential for additional revenue.

Bassoe Offshore estimates that the dayrate for West Phoenix is $360,000. This is the highest point for harsh-environment semi-subs during the current industry downturn, and it marks a major step forward from the previous fixtures that took place around $300,000 for top rigs. It looks like a dayrate of $350,000+ is the new normal for higher-tier, harsh-environment semi-subs, as the recent contract for Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Nordkapp carried a dayrate of $350,000. Currently, West Phoenix is performing work for Equinor (EQNR) at a dayrate of $290,000, which will be followed by jobs with Neptune that have dayrates ranging from $267,000 to $317,500. Thus, the work for Var Energy will give a boost to Seadrill’s cash flow.

However, this boost won’t happen before the second half of 2021. In my opinion, this is a major factor to keep in mind when assessing the new contract for West Phoenix. Seadrill is already in trouble with its debt, and it acknowledged that it was already talking to creditors during the latest earnings call. The company needs money now, not in 2022-2023, when it can be too late to save the current capital structure.

I’d also note that Seadrill has only one similar, ready-to-work rig in the segment: West Hercules. This harsh-environment semi-sub is currently on contract with Equinor until June 2020, but the contract has options until June 2022. Judging by the strong positive trend in Norway, these options are likely to be exercised. The problem is that the current upside move in the harsh-environment segment affects just two rigs, so the market reaction to West Phoenix contract was clearly exaggerated and amplified by speculative activity.

The other contracts that were revealed at the very end of 2019 were three-year contracts for jack-ups AOD II and AOD III. The jobs will come in direct continuation of the jack-ups’ current assignments with Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) (April 2020 for AOD II and December 2019 for AOD III). Bassoe Offshore estimates that the dayrates on these contracts are $89,500 for AOD II and $92,200 for AOD III. This is a step back from the previous dayrate of $102,900 for both rigs, so Seadrill’s cash flow performance will actually worsen in the near term despite the announcement of new contracts, as the West Phoenix dayrate is not applicable until mid-2021. Interestingly, Saudi Aramco has been on a deal-making spree at the end of 2019, as it awarded 35 years (!) of contract extensions for Shelf Drilling’s (OTCPK:SHLLF) four jack-ups High Island II, High Island IV, Main Pass I and Main Pass IV.

With no news about jobs for drillships West Saturn (warm-stacked in Trinidad) and West Jupiter (finished its contract with Total (TOT) in December 2019 and is currently indicated to be warm-stacked in Canary Islands), Seadrill’s floater segment remains in trouble, and the company’s cash flow performance in Q4-Q1 is set to be grim. For the first nine months of this year, the company has already lost $200 million of cash flow in operating activities (Q3 2019) and is currently set to continue its negative operating cash flow performance. On the positive side, Seadrill still had $1.2 billion of unrestricted cash on the balance sheet at the end of the third quarter, so the company is not forced to rush with its negotiations with creditors.

As the announced contracts do not bring any improvement to short-term cash flow (actually, the cash flow picture is set to worsen, since the two jack-up rigs received lower dayrates), the recent market action represented a speculative technical boost for an oversold stock rather than a reaction to the positive changes in fundamentals. I maintain my stance that Seadrill is a highly speculative stock which is hardly suitable for buy-and-hold investing and carries a material risk of a second restructuring (the first one was completed in mid-2018). I also believe that the recent upside was fundamentally unwarranted and that Seadrill shares will likely correct to the downside from current levels unless oil prices show big additional upside and attract more speculators into the offshore drilling space.

