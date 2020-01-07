Dividend Growth Stocks Of Tomorrow: Discover Financial Services

This can be a strong long-term holding, but investors should always remember that a disruption to the financial markets would severely impact the company.

Dividend growth investing is a popular and largely successful approach to generating wealth over long periods of time. We will be spotlighting numerous dividend up-and-comers to identify the best "dividend growth stocks of tomorrow." Today, we are looking at a bit of a unique company in Discover Financial Services (DFS). The company is both a lender and operates a payment services network. The business is very lucrative and generates excellent cash flow streams. Discover's entrenchment in these businesses will enable the company to continue growing earnings for years to come, thanks to our inherent behavior as consumers and a macro-level shift away from cash-based transactions. Investors do need to be aware, however, of the risks inherent to the lending industry.

Discover Financial Services is a payment services company, as well as a financial lending institution. It engages in lending/banking practices, as well as distributes Discover-branded debt and credit cards. The company's payment services network functions like a "toll" for financial transactions. Whenever a Discover-branded card is used, the company charges the merchant a small percentage of that transaction in exchange for relaying funds between the merchant and consumer - facilitating the transaction. There are a handful of payment service companies and many lending/banking companies. Discover is part of a smaller group that participate in both aspects of commerce.

(Source: Discover Financial Services)

Discover's business is driven by consumer spending and borrowing, so the strong growth of the consumer economy over the past decade has been reflected in the company. Over this time frame, revenue has grown at a CAGR of 8.27%. Net income has grown at a CAGR of 11.34% and EPS at a CAGR of 14.89%.

(Source: YCharts)

Fundamentals

The financial sector can be a bit murky because operating models can be quite unique among different companies. To better understand how Discover Financial Services operates, we will review the company's fundamentals.

We review operating margins to make sure that Discover is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Profit Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

(Source: YCharts)

We can see from the metrics above that the operating model is very lucrative (and a reason that banking is one of the oldest sectors in human existence). Discover is a very efficient cash flow generator, converting more than $0.46 of every dollar into FCF. This is thanks in part to a very low capital requirement. As Discover's network is built out, it really doesn't need that much continual capital to maintain it. The company's profitability has seeped lower over the years due to lower interest rates driven by the Fed's decisions. A low interest rate environment is more difficult for lenders to make money in. Additionally, the company generates a solid return on invested capital, narrowly clearing our benchmark.

In addition to operating metrics, a company's balance sheet has a key impact on how an investment performs. Even good companies with too much debt can see cash flow streams squeezed and investors exposed to risk in the event of an unexpected downturn in the business.

(Source: Discover Financial Services Q3 2019 Financial Results Presentation)

Following the financial crisis a decade ago, regulations were formed to force financial institutions to maintain certain liquidity requirements so that a similar crisis in the future wouldn't produce the sector-wide stress that had occurred. The Tier 1 Capital Ratio is benchmarked at a minimum of 6%, which Discover Financial Services easily outperforms. History has shown that banks will have a "meltdown" every generation or so, but it's encouraging that Discover is doing more than bare minimum to maintain financial integrity. It will be interesting to see how it handles the next regression in the consumer economy. The company also holds approximately $7 billion in cash on its books (more than a quarter of its market cap).

Dividends and Buybacks

Discover went public just before the financial crisis, so the company's dividend track record is a bit muted. Still, the payout has increased for each of the past nine years. The current dividend totals an annual sum of $1.76 and yields 2.10% on the current stock price. This surpasses 10-year US treasuries, though not by much (1.80%).

(Source: YCharts)

The dividend's strength thus far has been a strong rate of growth. Discover Financial Services has increased the payout at a CAGR of 20.1% over the past decade. The most recent increase of 10% also indicates solid momentum. Furthermore, the dividend payout ratio has actually decreased in recent years (currently 10.97% of cash flow). While the payout ratio will be conservatively managed, the contraction of the payout implies that the company does have some room to continue strong growth in the years ahead. The payout ratio likely won't creep nearly as high as companies in other sectors because a disruption to the financial markets could cause cash flow to severely falter for Discover. We expect long-term growth to hover in the high-single digit range, similar to the company's top line growth trajectory.

(Source: YCharts)

In addition to paying a dividend, Discover has been quite active in buying back stock. The share count has dropped over the past 10 years, from just over 500 million to 313 million (a reduction of 37%). This not only drives EPS growth, but it also decreases the company's total dividend cash outlay - which aids in growing the payout on a per share basis.

Growth Opportunities and Risks

Discover has a few very important macroeconomic tailwinds/headwinds that will continue to influence its growth tract for years to come. The company's payment services business will see continued growth opportunities as the world continues to shift into a cashless base, although its strength is in the US - which is more mature (slower-growing) than emerging markets.

(Source: McKinsey)

The company's most successful growth area may be through network partners. Although a small contributor right now, Discover is partnering with other services to diversify its reach. As an example, recent network partner growth has been largely driven by AribaPay, a venture that provides cloud-based B2B payment services.

(Source: Discover Financial Services Q3 2019 Financial Results Presentation)

Discover's lending business has benefited from continual growth in consumer borrowing, as well as student loan borrowing. US consumer debt has risen since the recession and has continued on to all-time record levels.

(Source: MarketWatch)

Our concern, moving forward, is the sustainability of these tailwinds. It has been widely publicized that student loan debt is becoming an anchor around consumers' necks, and the topic has been heavily discussed as the political process approaches an election year. Should a student loan (or other consumer debt) "bubble" burst, it would have a stark negative impact on Discover and other lenders due to a potential rise in defaults.

(Source: YCharts)

We are also monitoring the ebb and flow of interest rates. The Fed has cut rates recently in an attempt to keep the economy healthy in the face of trade conflicts with China and global trade concerns. Lenders profit more in a higher interest rate environment, so how rates behave in the future will have an impact on Discover.

Valuation

Shares of Discover Financial Services have had a solid year, and the stock currently trades near the top of its 52-week range ($60-92) at $82 per share.

(Source: YCharts)

Based on full-year analyst projections, Discover will earn approximately $9.07 per share. This results in a current earnings multiple on the stock of 9.06X, which is an 11% discount to the stock's 10-year median P/E ratio of 10.25X.

When we switch gears and look at Discover through a cash flow lens, we see that the current FCF yield of 19.43% is near multi-year highs, but well off of the enormous yields created a decade ago, when the financial crisis crippled the stock.

(Source: YCharts)

What does this imply? Discover is reasonably priced (arguably undervalued) today. However, as we alluded to earlier, a disruption to financial markets can come along and wipe out the sector. It's difficult to plan around these rare events because of the unpredictability - they are simply an inherent risk that investors need to keep in mind. As long as investors acknowledge the risk associated with the lending sector, the stock today is a decent value for long-term investors.

Wrapping Up

Discover Financial Services is a two-pronged business that touches both the lending and payment services industries - both lucrative business models. This is fleshed out by the company's strong margins and very efficient FCF production. Humans are consumers by nature, and for this reason alone, Discover will continue to profit for years to come. If investors can tolerate the risk of a generational sector crash, Discover Financial Services is a strong company that can generate wealth over a long holding period.

