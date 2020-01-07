Workday: The Drop And The New Offerings Made Me Buy

Therefore, the stock price of Workday may be hanging around this level for 12 to 16 months, giving long-term investors a window to scale into the stock.

The new product offerings that come out next year and the accretive acquisitions will only have a meaningful impact in FY 2022 (next year).

Workday's stock has dropped because the general SaaS was down and then it fell further because of a consensus miss for the guidance for the next quarter.

Finally, growth stocks had a big jump at the end of last week. Despite the revival, a lot of growth stocks are still considerably below their 52-week highs. That, of course, doesn't automatically mean that they are undervalued, but it can present an opportunity for patient, long-term investors to pick up a few excellent quality growth stocks at a reduced price. I took the advantage to open a position in Workday (WDAY), a stock still down 25% from its 52-week high. In this article, I explain why.

Workday: Unscaling

Workday provides cloud solutions for enterprises. It mainly helps companies to simplify HR (human resources) and financials using AI. For example, Workday can analyze tens of factors (think of salary, the time between holidays, managerial changes, etc.) to decide which employees are at risk of leaving the company, so the company can take the extra effort to retain those employees. After all, turnover is a costly affair.

I have talked about Unscaled with the subscribers to my Potential Multibaggers Market Place, It's a book by Hemant Tenaja. In his interesting book, the author (a venture capitalist) argues that unscaling, bringing products to the level of the individual is the new trend and it will be at the heart of most of the evolutions of the 21st century.

The way to personalize is artificial intelligence or AI. This technology allows companies to personalize everything, from fashion to business solutions to healthcare. Mass production has become a disadvantage to companies, not a competitive advantage anymore, as it used to do in the 20th century.

AI recognizes patterns, gives advice, predicts, automates, adapts and much more, all tailored to your own needs. That's the big advantage that Workday has over its competitors, mainly Oracle (ORCL) and SAP (SAP). These giant companies have market caps of $172.5B and $160.5B, while Workday only has a market cap of $38.8B. I'm not saying that this is small or that Workday is already capable of everything SAP and Oracle are but I just want to indicate the market Workday is playing in.

Financial Management: 'Everybody loved it'

One of Workday's product offerings is Workday Financial Management, an application for all kinds of accounting solutions: accounting, an overview of accounts payable and receivable, cash, revenue and asset management, grants, but also more specific needs, such as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, financial reporting to several stakeholders, and, very important for Workday, analytics.

On Workday's website, there is a video in which clients testify why they switched to Workday. Jane Aboyoun, the CTO of New York's Public Library has the greatest moment, in my opinion. She's trying to sum up reasons why the New York Public Library became a Workday customer. The first three reasons come very easily, then she says: 'And four...' and then a somewhat longer pause. Finally, she says, somewhat softer, less the businesswoman, more from her heart: 'Everybody loved it.' Those moments are important to me. The heart is still underrated in business, while feelings and gut often drive more decisions than most people are willing to acknowledge.

Workday HCM: big getting bigger

But Workday does a lot more. It also has Workday HCM or human capital management, its legacy offering. That is, again, as with Financial Management, a big, comprehensive solution. It holds workforce lifecycle tracking and organization management, salary, benefits and other compensation, absence, goal and performance management, succession, career and development planning, recruiting, time tracking, payroll and learning.

The HCM division of Workday slowed down to about 20% growth in Q3 2020, Workday's most recent quarter. Psychologically, this was a blow to some investors, since this is historically the breakthrough business of Workday and a lot of investors still identify Workday with this product, although the slowdown for HCM was not a surprise at all and had been anticipated. The reason is that Workday already has a big footprint for HCM. Workday's CEO Aneel Bushri on the Q2 2020 conference call:

Let me share some of the highlights beginning with HCM. As of today, more than 40% of the Fortune 500 and approximately 50% of the Fortune 100 have selected Workday for their core HCM platform. And as we continue to expand our efforts globally, 17% of the Global 2000 have also selected Workday for their core HR system of record.

With 40% of the biggest 500 companies in the USA already as clients and half of the biggest 100, it's no surprise that the growth decelerates. The low-hanging fruit probably has been harvested and a lot of the biggest contracts have been signed. But I'm pretty sure there is still a lot of expansion possibilities for the Global 2000. Therefore, I expect Workday to continue its constant growth of around 20% in HCM. Since the penetration rate of global big companies is still only 17% and half of the biggest 100 US companies already use Workday's solution here, I expect at least half of the Global 2000 to switch to Workday's HCM and probably even more over the long term. The big companies usually clear the road for the smaller ones in these things and especially if the biggest American companies are already so convinced, most of the rest of the world follows in the next five to ten years. Workday will also trickle down to smaller companies within the US.

Because the projections for subscription revenue growth will decelerate to 21% in Q4 2020 (versus 23.6% expectations), the stock fell even a bit more after it had already sold off quite a lot in the general-SaaS-market-sell-off that had been hammering SaaS (and some other growth stocks) since this summer. This is Workday's graph in the last six months:

A very interesting branch of Workday is the 'other solutions'. This includes, as you can expect, several solutions. Just to name the most important: Insights Business Planning Cloud, (intelligence, partly AI, for finance, HR and sales teams), Workday Prism Analytics (that combines data with analytics tools for financial and people analytics to make business decisions), Workday Student (a student and faculty information system for colleges and universities) and Workday Data-as-a-Service (which analyses data so users can make better decisions). I think in the future there is a huge potential in these other solutions and therefore they could be the engine that keeps Workday compounding for years and years and years.

Adaptive Insights

One of the most important new initiatives of Workday is its Adaptive Insights. It's a business planning tool that is cloud-based and was acquired in 2018. In Q3 alone, a bit over one year after Workday bought it for $1.55B, Adaptive Insights showed its potential with over 200 new first customers and over 50 new platform and upsell deals signed by Workday customers. This was even faster than in Q2 and I don't think the acceleration has run its course yet.

Short-to-medium-term prospects look great

While the slowdown in subscription revenue to the low 20% (I think it will be higher than the 21% guided for, but not that much higher) could justify a drop (because of deceleration fears), the short and medium-term outlook promise a lot of good things. In FY 2021 (the fiscal year that starts on February 1, 2020), there will be a lot of new offerings, including the Workday Cloud Platform, People Analytics, and the Employee Experience Solution.

But because launches are not done at the beginning of the year and it takes time to introduce the new products to existing customers, the subscription revenue will only be meaningfully impacted in FY 2022. If these new offerings are successful (and given Workday's history I think they will) the subscription revenue might reaccelerate again next year.

Scout, which Workday announced to acquire in November 2019, also will have no meaningful contribution to the next FY revenue, but it is expected to grow in FY2022.

These factors combined could mean that Workday's valuation may be depressed over the next twelve to sixteen months. As I see Workday as a growth compounder for years to come, I think this period is an excellent time and opportunity to scale into the stock.

Valuation

Workday is not cheap but for quality, a premium is often warranted, as long as it is not completely out of whack with reality.

If you look at Workday's EV/S chart, you will see that over the last three years, the line didn't really go deep below 10 and was more than 16 before this sell-off:

If you look at the price of the stock over the last three years, you see a different pattern, one that rises over time:

133%, that's a CAGR of 32.5%, although that is just a snapshot, of course. I think that Workday will be able to generate returns of at least double the market for years to come.

Workday has a financial plan. CFO and co-President Robynne Sisco on the Q3 2020 earnings call:

We remain focused on investing to drive long-term durable growth, while progressing towards our 25% plus non-GAAP operating margin goal. While we are still in our FY '21 planning process or early view of FY '21, non-GAAP operating margin is approximately 14%, which includes roughly 1.5 points of expected dilution from the Scout RFP acquisition. But in other way, without the Scout acquisition, we would have expected a non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 15.5%.

25% plus non-GAAP operating margin is great and I think, because of the nature of Workday's business, it could even turn that into a GAAP operating margin of 25% or more. That's the advantage of scalability.

Bigger software companies like Adobe (ADBE) already have that 25% GAAP. Oracle even has a GAAP operating margin of almost 35% and a profit margin of 27.6%. The negative side is that Oracle's revenue growth only came in at 0.5%. SAP, the other giant in the field, has lower GAAP operating margins (17.70%) and profit margins (12.60%) but still grew its revenue by 12.8% YoY. Those examples perfectly illustrate that Workday has to forego profitability for now in order to grow and it's also the reason why it looks so expensive based on traditional metrics: a negative P/E, a forward P/E of 93.5, etc. But these are not good metrics to judge Workday on right now.

That doesn't mean that Workday is a steal and as with every growth stock, there is a possibility for high volatility. There is still always the possibility that the stock might go nowhere over the next few years. That wouldn't be the first time. This is the performance of the stock between April 2013 and February 2016, a period of almost three years:

If you look at the P/S of Workday over that same period, you see that it went to about 10, just as it was just a while ago (to remind you: it's about 11 now).

That's why I always favor scaling into positions over a few years. It's a form of dollar-cost-averaging. All stocks, but especially the best, move with jumps and stops, not linear and building out a position over a few years can make you take advantage of that system. Holding on is the key. After all, this is what the stock has done since February 2016:

For those who are worried about the 3 years of stagnation: Workday still beats the S&P 500 comfortably:

Since Workday's P/S ratio is near 10 again, I think this is an excellent time to open a position. This is not a Potential Multibagger so it will not multiply by 4 in less than two years as Shopify (SHOP) has done since I first recommended it. But it is a great company for the new economy and it's a stabilizer in my portfolio. Even if it doesn't shoot up straight away, it's a great buy-and-hold stock for the real long-term investor.

Workday's drop provides an opportunity to start a position (or to add to an existing position). Historically, the stock was good value at a P/S ratio of around 10, which is the case at the moment. With numerous new products in the pipeline, the earnings might reaccelerate next year. In the meantime, the stock might trade sideways and long-term investors can use that opportunity to scale into the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADBE, WDAY, SHOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.