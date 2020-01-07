Eaton Vance Possesses Long-Term Upside Despite Trading Near Highs

There are a handful of wealth management companies out there, and Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) is certainly one of the lesser-known entities, despite being one of the oldest. It's also a Dividend Champion, having raised its payout to investors for each of the past 39 years. With the markets trading near all-time highs, Eaton Vance is currently standing out as a rare Dividend Champion that is arguably "on sale" at current prices. Eaton Vance offers a great dividend, an attractive entry point, and long-term growth potential that makes the stock a solid wealth generator over the long term. We outline our bullish thesis below.

The Dividend Hits All Of The Right Notes

Anytime an investor is looking at a Dividend Champion as a potential holding, the dividend itself must be somewhere high on the priority list. When we look at any dividend payout, there are three key areas that we pay attention to. Those are the dividend's yield, growth, and reliability.

For starters, let's look at yield, which is pretty straightforward. Eaton Vance is currently offering investors a dividend that totals an annual payout of $1.75 per share. This yields 3.21% on the current stock price. There are two points of significance about this figure. The first being that this is a larger yield than what investors can find in 10-year US treasuries (yielding 1.80%). The significantly higher yield makes Eaton Vance viable for investors who consider income generation an important criterion.

The second point of significance is that the current yield is towards the high end of its historical range. Over the past decade, the stock's median dividend yield has been 2.37%. The higher yield obviously means that investors at this point are getting better yield than is typical in the name, but it could also imply an attractive valuation (more on this in a minute).

(Source: YCharts)

In addition to a solid yield, Eaton Vance has also made it a priority to grow the company's dividend payout. Over the past decade, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 7.8%. Whenever a dividend consistently grows faster than historical inflation rates, shareholders are seeing their buying power increase in time. This growth has been pretty consistent as well (as opposed to a large raise distorting the average). The dividend's 5-year growth rate is 9.3%, and the company's most recent increase of 7.1% is also in line. As long as the dividend is adequately supported, investors can expect growth to continue at inflation-beating rates.

A dividend that offers both yield and growth can do wonders for wealth creation over a long holding period. But if it's not reliable, it won't work out well in the long run. Eaton Vance is a Dividend Champion, meaning that the company has increased its payout for 25 consecutive years (or longer). The company's streak of 39 years well exceeds this. This is important because of the events of the past four decades. Despite being tied to the financial sector, Eaton Vance has raised its payout through multiple market disruptions and recessions - including the financial crisis a decade ago, one of the most severe market disruption events in modern history.

(Source: YCharts)

This shows in the math as well. Despite the company's cash flow streams being volatile at times, Eaton Vance maintains a conservative payout ratio so that it can absorb the dips in cash flow. Additionally, management holds a strong cash hoard on its balance sheet of about $606 million. That is enough to pay more than three years' worth of dividends (dividend costs a little over $170 million per year). Smart management with a cash "back-up plan" is the secret behind Eaton Vance's longstanding dividend track record.

The Stock Is Attractively Valued

Since we initially spotlighted Eaton Vance in late 2018, the stock has appreciated more than 39%. Why do we continue to see value after such a strong movement? The metrics continue to indicate value is present, even though the stock trades near highs of more than $46 per share.

(Source: YCharts)

The company recently closed its FY2019 with adjusted EPS of $3.45. This assigns an earnings multiple to Eaton Vance of 13.51X. This multiple remains well below decade norms (30%), where the median P/E ratio was 19.37X.

Were shares a better buy in late 2018 - or even earlier in the year when lows of $36 were tested? Absolutely. But that doesn't mean that the overarching story of Eaton Vance's valuation has changed direction. A year ago was one of the best opportunities in a decade to buy the stock, but Eaton Vance remains inexpensive by historical standards. The dividend's current yield of 3.21% is also still 35% above its 10-year median.

Because the company's growth is partially tied to AUM (assets under management), and that figure is heavily influenced by stock market levels, a likely slowdown in the stock market will mean a slowdown for Eaton Vance. If we want to safeguard against this, we can discount our future valuation expectations for Eaton Vance. We believe the current valuation gap at minimum provides a reasonable safety of margin that long-term investors can take advantage of while getting paid a solid dividend (in a low-yield environment). If we assume a 20% discount for safety, there is still upside of about 10% - a solid starting point for a long-term holding.

Risk Of Correction, But Long-Term Growth Is A Near Certainty

The S&P 500 has had a very strong past few years, appreciating more than 43%. While nobody can predict the future, the stock market will eventually see regression. When it does, it's likely that Eaton Vance will take a hit to its share price. As a wealth management company that charges to manage portfolios and funds made up largely of stocks, Eaton Vance closely tracks with the overall stock market because much of the company's revenues are tied to stocks.

(Source: Eaton Vance Corp.)

Investors will want to consider this when looking into Eaton Vance and similar businesses. The sensitivity to the stock market will lead to some volatile share price events when the stock market is inevitably disrupted.

(Source: YCharts)

On the flip side, the stock market has carried higher over long holding periods for as long as it has been in existence. Sometimes volatile, the S&P 500 has averaged annual returns of 9.8% going back about 90 years. Barring a large-scale exodus of clients, the company's business model will see its AUM grow over the long term simply because of its correlation with the overall market. Investors simply need to get their entry point right and stomach the occasional volatility.

Wrapping Up

It seems that value is becoming harder to find in today's stock market. Eaton Vance is a business that will grow in time with the market, and the entry point continues to look attractive at current levels. Investors will need to consider the occasional volatility that will eventually come, but Eaton Vance's steady growth potential, strong dividend history and attractive valuation combine to form the makings of a long-term wealth generator.

