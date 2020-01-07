USO: The Rally Will Continue

Roll yield is adding a strong incentive to buy USO at this time and will likely result in additional gains in the ETF over the foreseeable future.

With declining production growth, booming exports, and lowered imports, price gains are likely to be seen in crude oil.

Over the last 52 weeks, the United States Oil ETF (USO) has delivered an outstanding 32% return in a rally which has been gaining steam in recent weeks. As I will discuss in this piece, I believe that the underlying fundamentals support further momentum into 2020 as crude markets are becoming tighter in the coming months.

Crude Fundamentals

To start off this piece, let’s take a look at the 5-year range of inventories.

As you can see in the above chart, 2019 was a very interesting year. We started the year off with elevated inventories and crude stocks substantially above the seasonal levels of 2018 as well as the 5-year average. However, throughout this year, this distance between seasonal benchmarks consistently narrowed (with one key exception in early summer). As inventories have been contracting, we have seen the price of crude show strength.

The underlying story here is actually pretty straightforward and due to some key fundamental data points with trends that have been in place for months. First off, one of the major stories of 2019 (and will be a theme of 2020) is that crude production growth has been slowing.

For about a year now, we have seen crude production growth slide by a total of over 1 million barrels per day. This simple trajectory is important to monitor in that while production growth has been sliding, crude demand continues to rise based on overall higher levels of economic activity. In other words, crude production growth is necessary to balance the crude market and given that crude demand is continuing to rise, the rate of growth will need to increase as well.

Unfortunately, for many crude producers, the current oil prices are not high enough to incentivize production, as can be seen by the plummeting drilling activity.

This issue of slowing production is broad-based in that declines have been witnessed in basically every major region.

What producers (and their financiers) are clearly communicating is that at current prices, continued investment into production is not incentivized. In other words, prices are going to have to rise for production growth to continue increasing. This is a strong bullish thesis to monitor into 2020 in that the trend in production growth and drilling is still very much in free fall.

Another key theme to watch in the crude markets is exports. And exports have been simply outstanding, with the latest weekly figure coming in at the highest level ever reported.

The basic story to monitor is this: the Brent-WTI spread is a rough gauge of export economics and this benchmark has remained wide for several years.

What this practically means is that the economics are currently in place for crude oil to continue flowing at elevated rates from the United States. Granted, there likely are logistics constraints which are keeping the full potential from being reached. However, as time progresses, the constraints will be eased. As these constraints are eased, crude produced in the United States is going to continue flowing to other countries which is bullish the price of crude in the United States due to the lessened supply.

And another key bullish factor to monitor is crude imports, which have been largely driven by OPEC’s cuts.

If you’re unfamiliar with 5-year range charts, the above chart is highly unusual. It is usually very rare for more than a handful of data points to be outside of the range. In the case of crude imports in 2019, we have seen most weeks of the year well outside of the range. The driver here is OPEC and its decision in late 2018 to cut production through 2019 as well as its recent deepening of the cuts through March of 2020.

What this amounts to is that for the next few months, we are going to continue to see a slowing of barrels into the United States which will lead to crude inventories weakening – again, another bullish factor of the balance.

When you put all of these bullish factors together, it’s pretty easy to see why crude inventories are shrinking on a year-over-year basis.

Specifically, for the first time since April of 2017, the 1-year change in crude stocks has flipped negative. It’s instructive to understand what types of response price can have to situations like this, so I would encourage you to go back and study the price of crude oil during the last dip (hint, it went up over 50% in the following months).

Based on the tightening crude fundamentals, I expect the price of crude oil to rally in the coming months. As this rally continues, USO will rise in tandem. However, holders of USO are favored by one specific factor: roll yield.

Roll Yield

When you hold USO, you’re holding an instrument which is rolling exposure across the WTI futures curve. At present, the WTI curve is in backwardation which means that as USO rolls exposure into the second-month contract, it is holding contracts which are priced less than the spot price of crude oil.

In financial markets, futures tend to converge to the spot price. This tangibly means that as time progresses, the second-month contract which USO rolls into will be appreciating in value as it moves towards the spot price which is higher. This process results in “roll yield” – and the impacts of roll yield can be substantial.

For some rough math, the market is currently pricing in about an annualized rate of roll of 4-5% (monthly level of backwardation in percentage terms times 12). What this number tangibly means is that assuming the price of crude goes nowhere and market structure doesn’t change over the next year, USO will likely increase by around 4-5% simply due to back-month futures approaching the spot. If you think in terms of statistics and market probabilities, this means that the baseline drift for USO (as long as the market remains in backwardation) is generally upwards and that long holdings will likely see appreciation – before any impact from the fundamentals are priced in.

Roll yield in and of itself can be a good reason to invest in any specific commodity ETF or ETN. However, when the positive roll is coupled with strong bullish fundamentals, it makes for a solid time to buy USO.

Conclusion

Crude fundamentals have strongly shifted to the bullish side over the last few months. With declining production growth, booming exports, and lowered imports, price gains are likely to be seen in crude oil. Roll yield is adding a strong incentive to buy USO at this time and will likely result in additional gains in the ETF over the foreseeable future.

