The 'Dividends From Gold' Thesis Is Playing Out Nicely; Newmont Raises Payout By 79%

I believe the gold rally has longer to run, and thus the dividends have higher to go.

With the 79% dividend hike recently announced by Newmont, the thesis is playing out quite nicely so far.

Reviewing The Thesis

My investment theses don't always play out the way I think they will. Sometimes things go sideways with the market or with the company and the whole idea is ruined. Sometimes I buy what I view as a cheaply valued stock like Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) and then watch it lose 20% in a matter of months. (Fortunately, my unrealized loss on this one is down to only 12%, not counting dividends.)

But then, sometimes my ideas play out exactly as I had envisioned them to - so much so that even I am surprised.

The idea presented in "A Dividend Growth Strategy Based On Gold," for instance, has been playing out very nicely since being published on November 25th. To review, in that article, I explained that I've traditionally had no interest in gold because it does not fit with my income-compounding approach to investing. But I presented two strong gold miners, Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM), who both pay dividends that are likely to grow as the price of gold rises.

Image Source

I highlighted in the piece that both are efficient miners with fairly low debt levels of 2.4x EBITDA for Barrick and 1.4x for Newmont. Both have ample liquidity and a strong spread between all-in sustaining costs and the spot price of gold.

Before the article was published, Barrick had announced a 25% dividend hike in early November, and now on January 6th Newmont has upped the ante.

Newmont's Huge Dividend Hike

I was pleasantly surprised to find this announcement from Newmont on the new dividend payout:

Source: Seeking Alpha

That's right. A 79% dividend raise for shareholders. That represents a dividend payout of about $820 million per year, compared to free cash flow in the last twelve months of approximately $1.16 billion. The payout ratio as a percentage of FCF is 71%. So the dividend appears safe against trailing FCF, but one should also consider that the company has around $2 billion in cash as of the last reported quarter along with over $1 billion of recent asset sales.

That brings Newmont's dividend yield based on the new annualized payout to 2.31%.

The company also maintains its share repurchase program, which allows up to $1 billion of common equity to be bought back. Personally, I would much rather this money be incrementally put into the dividend or be paid out as a special dividend. Or better yet, why doesn't Newmont reserve the cash to ensure that the dividend does not need to be cut in the near future?

In any case, the dividend hike is more than welcome. Does it change the thesis? Not really.

Analysts estimate annual earnings growth over the next five years of 21.6%. Let's say Newmont ups its dividend by 20% per year over that time frame. If it does, investors buying at the current stock price would end up with a yield-on-cost of 5.75%. Two more years of that growth, and investors would end up with an 8.28% YoC.

By the way, analysts expect Barrick's earnings to rise by 22.8% per year over the next five years. If it were to hike its dividend off of the current 1.09% yield, investors at the current price would end up with a 2.71% YoC after five years. That makes Newmont the clear winner for dividend growth investors wanting to achieve high future income. However, it would not surprise me at all if Barrick announced a similarly high (though maybe not 79% high) dividend raise at some point in the next twelve months in order to keep up with its main competitor.

Can The Growth Continue?

These companies' dividends are based mostly on the price of gold, so if the price of gold continues to rise, so also should the glittering dividends. But can gold continue to rise even after its recent rally?

Data by YCharts

I believe it can.

As I mentioned in the previous article, we are 11 years into this longest economic expansion in history. Geopolitical risk remains high, as the US recently killed a top Iranian military leader, which could very well spur some retaliation. Economic growth is expected to slow to below 2% in 2020. The trade war with China is far from over, as the most essential and important items such as technology theft remain unresolved. A US election is approaching, which could plausibly bring with it the nomination of a far-left candidate. The federal government is running a huge fiscal deficit, which the Federal Reserve is largely monetizing by adding the newly issued debt to its balance sheet.

And, speaking of the Fed, the US central bank is almost out of monetary firepower to fight the next recession. They've said they would only hike again in the face of sustained, significant inflation, which would be a bullish environment for gold.

This, perhaps, is why many "mainstream" investors such as Ray Dalio are pushing gold as an attractive hedge against market uncertainty. It is also why gold recently hit its highest price since 2013.

So, yes, I believe both the gold rally, and the subsequent dividend thesis for Newmont and Barrick, can and will continue. Newmont, especially, is still quite buyable at its current price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEM, GOLD, ETRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.