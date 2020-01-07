Chesapeake Energy: Significant Positive Cash Flow Expected In 2020, Albeit With Asterisks

A $1 change in oil prices has the same effect as a 6.4 cent change in natural gas prices.

Oil prices are decent for Chesapeake, but natural gas prices are well below what it needs.

This comes via hedges and below maintenance capex though, and its cash burn could be over $100 million without hedges and with a maintenance capex budget.

Chesapeake Energy may be able to generate $161 million in positive cash flow in 2020 at current strip prices.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) appears capable of generating around $161 million in positive cash flow in 2020 at current strip prices. However, this is achieved through a combination of hedges and a below-maintenance capex budget. Chesapeake's high interest expense contributes to it being unable to maintain total production without cash burn at $60 WTI oil, while weak natural gas prices are another challenging factor despite the company's push to increase its oil percentage.

This leaves Chesapeake's equity still needing further improvements in oil prices (compared to strip) along with a significant rebound in natural gas prices. The current situation is better for the company's ability to stay afloat for a while, benefiting its bonds though.

Influence Of Oil And Gas Prices On Results

Chesapeake is currently planning on achieving flat year-over-year oil production growth in 2020 with a $1.3-1.6 billion capital expenditure budget. However, that budget is not enough to maintain natural gas production, and I am forecasting that the company's natural gas production declines by approximately 7% year over year.

Chesapeake's 2020 production is thus expected to average around 468 MBOE per day, with a production split of 25.5% oil, 7.6% NGLs and 66.9% natural gas. Full-year projections are listed below.

2020 Production Barrels/Mcf Oil 43,500,000 NGLs 13,000,000 Gas 685,000,000

Without hedges, that production mix means that a $1 change in oil prices has the same impact on the company's financials (excluding hedges) as a 6.4 cent change in natural gas prices. This assumes that Chesapeake's realized price for NGLs are unaffected by changes in oil prices, as NGL prices have largely decoupled from oil prices during the last year.

The company has roughly 40% of its projected 2020 oil production and roughly 39% of its projected 2020 natural gas production hedged at this time.

(Source: Chesapeake Energy)

As these are similar hedging percentages, a $1 change in oil prices would have a similar effect (including hedges) as a 6.4 cent change in natural gas prices.

2020 Outlook

Chesapeake should be able to generate a decent amount of positive cash flow in 2020, albeit with a below maintenance capex budget (I estimate it would take around $1.7 billion capex for the company to maintain natural gas production as well in 2020).

At current 2020 strip prices (roughly $60.50 WTI oil and $2.28 NYMEX natural gas), it would be expected to generate $4.431 billion in revenue after hedges. Chesapeake's hedge value is primarily with its natural gas swaps, which cover 39% of its projected 2020 natural gas production at $2.76 per Mcf.

Barrels/Mcf Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 43,500,000 $62.75 $2,730 NGLs 13,000,000 $15.00 $195 Gas 685,000,000 $2.08 $1,425 Net Marketing And Other ($25) Hedge Value $106 Total $4,431

Chesapeake has been working on reducing its production expenses and cash G&A costs (with a targeted 10% reduction in 2020). As well, its gathering, processing and transportation (GP&T) costs may go down due to the reduction in natural gas volumes (it is guiding for $1.20-1.30 per Mcf in GP&T costs for natural gas).

With a $1.45 billion capital expenditure budget, that would lead to a projection of $4.27 billion in cash expenditures. This would lead to $161 million in positive cash flow, helped by its hedges.

$ Million Production Expenses $550 Gathering, Processing and Transportation $1,060 Production Taxes $136 Cash G&A $290 Cash Interest $695 Preferred Dividends $89 Capital Expenditures $1,450 Total $4,270

Chesapeake has $301 million in unsecured notes coming due in 2020, so that positive cash flow will partially reduce its reliance on credit facility borrowings (or asset sales) to repay those notes. The company could also suspend its preferred dividend payments to increase its available cash flow.

Conclusion

The increase in projected 2020 oil prices has resulted in Chesapeake now being projected to end up with around $161 million in positive cash flow in 2020. This should help the company repay its 2020 note maturities without increasing its credit facility debt as much.

That being said, 2020 strip prices are still lower than what Chesapeake needs in the long term. It is only able to achieve the projected positive cash flow through a combination of hedges and a below-maintenance capex budget. Without hedges (and with a maintenance capex budget), the company would be projected to end up with over $100 million in cash burn at current 2020 strip prices.

This is largely due to the weakness in natural gas prices. A scenario with $55 WTI oil and $2.75 NYMEX natural gas would be better for Chesapeake in 2020 than the current $60.50 WTI oil and $2.28 NYMEX natural gas strip.

2020 oil prices have reached the $60+ level that would start to offer some hope for Chesapeake's equity if maintained longer term. However, 2021 strip prices are still below (at $55-56) what the company needs, while natural gas futures indefinitely are also well below what it needs, putting more pressure on oil prices to make up the difference.

Thus, Chesapeake's equity remains a speculative play on even higher oil prices and/or a significant rebound in natural gas prices. The company's bonds look more interesting with their high current yields, due to its ability to stay afloat for at least a while (and continuing making interest payments) at strip prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.