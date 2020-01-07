OpenMarkets Weekly: The Roaring '20s Ahead?
By OpenMarkets
At a Glance
- A prolonged low interest rate period, coupled with continued fiscal stimulus, made the 2010s the best decade for stocks since the 1980s.
2019 turned out to be a historic year, with gains for the S&P 500 at nearly 30% and gains for the Nasdaq at 35%. When we look back at the entire decade, the numbers are even more astounding: The S&P 500 was up over 300% when including dividends and the Nasdaq was up over 400%.
So, as we move forward, what should we expect in 2020? Jack Bouroudjian looks at the most recent quarter, year and decade and offers his thoughts on what it could mean for the year ahead.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.