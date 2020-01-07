Vanguard Utilities ETF: Caution As Valuation Appears Pricey

We are cautious on utilities and VPU given what we see as emerging valuation concerns and our expectation of rising rates in 2020.

The Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSE:VPU) with $5.6 billion in total assets offers investors diversified exposure to U.S. companies that distribute electricity, water, or gas, or that operate as independent power producers. The utilities sector has been a strong performer in the market with the VPU ETF up 25% in 2019 on a total return basis. The allure of steady growth, relatively high dividend yields, and favorable sector fundamentals have attracted investor interest amid a more volatile overall market environment. Recognizing that VPU is a quality fund with some key advantages compared to the alternative and larger Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), we highlight an overall more cautious outlook for utilities in the year ahead. This article takes a look at recent trends in the performance of underlying holdings and themes to watch in the year ahead.

(source: Finviz.com)

Investment Thesis

Following an exceptionally strong 2019 where the utilities sector benefited from a market move favoring the safety of dividend paying stocks and generally defensive companies, the sector appears expensive. We highlight stretched valuation multiples within the top holdings, along with a historically tight dividend yield at the ETF level suggesting caution is warranted going forward. We believe that the currently strong broader equity market environment suggests an improving outlook for economic growth that could lead to a rotation out of utility sector stocks into more cyclical names. The potential that interest rates rise at the long end of the curve could also pressure utilities which are typically more interest rate sensitive.

VPU Performance

With 68 current holdings, VPU holds all the major large- and mid-cap players among U.S. utilities stocks, with the electric utilities sub-sector representing 57% of the fund. Companies classified as "multi-utilities" which are typically integrated between power and gas represent another 30% of the portfolio.

(source: Vanguard)

Since inception of the fund going back to 2004, VPU has returned on average 10.5% per year. While much of the market was focused on the global macro environment and trade related risks over the past year, utilities benefited from a combination of the domestically focused operating environment and generally resilient economic growth. VPU gained 25% in 2019 on a total return basis.

(source: Vanguard)

One of the things we like about VPU is that it has delivered superior returns compared to the competitor Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLU) which is a larger fund with $10.9 billion in total assets. In contrast to VPU, XLU only invests in utilities stocks that are a current component of the S&P 500 which tilts towards larger cap stocks. Since VPU's inception, VPU has returned a cumulative 386.1% compared to 372.1% by XLU on a total return basis. In the last 5 years, VPU is up 63.7% ahead of the 61.5% for XLU.

(source: data by YCharts/table by author)

With the data suggesting a very similar return profile in recent years, the main takeaway is that VPU with a more diversified and less concentrated fund includes exposure to some smaller companies compared to XLU. Over longer time frames, it's expected the small- and mid-cap companies should drive a higher growth profile.

Favorably, VPU has presented a slightly higher Sharpe ratio over the past 10 years at 1.044 compared to 1.0 in XLU representative of higher overall risk-adjusted return. A lower max historical drawdown during the financial crisis in 2008 also highlights an advantage in VPU's risk profile. Notably, XLU's dividend yield at 3% is currently above VPU's 2.9%. Another consideration is VPU's fractionally lower expense ratio at 0.10% compared to 0.13% for XLU. Overall, the differences are very small, but we give an advantage to the VPU fund based on its wider exposure to more companies and better performance history.

(source: data by YCharts/ author annotation.

VPU Underlying Holdings Performance

Taking a look at the top holdings, NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) with an 11.3% weighting in the fund has climbed 45.3% over the past year. With the exception of a few laggards, the majority of the stocks have climbed together with strong returns. Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) with a 6.3% weighting is the top performing stock among the top holdings, up 47.5% over the past year. In terms of forward dividend yields, PPL Corp. (NYSE:PPL) and Dominion Energy Inc. (D) with forward dividend yield at 4.5% and 4.7% each, respectively, are in the upper range of the ETF holdings.

(source: data by YCharts/table by author)

Utility Valuation Headwinds

The table above also includes valuation metrics. Keep in mind the multiples are based on consensus 2020 estimates while most companies with a fiscal year-end on December 30th, 2019 have yet to report the most recent quarter and full-year results. Nevertheless, we think most of the underlying VPU stocks are pricey based on these forward multiples. NEE trading at 26.5x consensus 2020 EPS and 5.8x forward price to sales is well above the sector average of 20.8x and 2.8x based on the data above as an example.

It's not necessarily a company specific concern, but from a top-down level, the appearance is that most utility stocks have been bid up over the past year beyond corresponding revenue or earnings growth. The chart below highlights a few examples from the top holdings of VPU, including NextEra, Southern Co., along with Sempra Energy (SRE), WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC), American Water Works Co. (AWK), and Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) that have been priced increasingly higher. These are some of the most expensive stocks based on price to sales and EV to revenues, but the trend higher in recent years is generalized across the sector

Data by YCharts

One explanation is that the companies are consolidating market share and benefiting from an improving earnings environment, but our sense is that much of the move higher was driven by a search for yields. Indeed, the dividend yield of VPU has trended lower from a high of 3.5% as recently as early 2018 to a current 2.9%, the lowest level in over a decade.

Data by YCharts

VPU Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Utility investors need to reconcile what are the currently extremely bullish trends in the broader equity market and the implication for what stocks are pricing in. The recent positive momentum has been driven by an improving global growth outlook with easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China. The building consensus is that by removing this layer of uncertainty that had clouded the investing environment going back to 2018, global trade and activity levels can rebound.

The potential that growth expectations in the U.S. improve going forward could pressure long-term yields higher, reversing what had been one of the positive drivers supporting utilities over the past year. Higher yields at the long end of the curve would make utilities' dividend yields relatively less attractive. We think this is a key risk to watch, and a move in the 10-year treasury rate above 2% in the coming months could signal change in the market dynamic that would be bearish for utility stocks and VPU in our opinion.

Takeaway

The Vanguard Utilities ETF is a good low-cost option for diversified passive exposure to the utility sector. A higher performance history and favorable risk profile compared to the larger XLU ETF make VPU the superior fund in our opinion. Balancing the positive long-term outlook for the sector, we take a more cautious view in the near term based on emerging valuation concerns among key utility sector stocks and our expectation of rising rates in the year ahead. We recommend investors wait for a potential pullback towards to the $130 price level which may represent a more attractive buying opportunity. Take a look at the fund's prospectus for a full list of risks and disclosures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.