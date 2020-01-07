January Update: Bloomberg 50 Companies To Watch 2020

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of 10 top-yield Bloomberg 2020 50 Watchlist dividend dogs showed 32.11% less net gain than from $5k invested in all 10. Bigger high-price Bloomberg 2020/50 Watchlist dividend stocks lead this pack.

34 of 50 Bloomberg 2020 Watchlist stocks pay dividends ranging from 0.26%-20.42% in annual yield and -5.41% to 357.77% in annual price target upside broker estimates 1/2/20, per YCharts.

Analysts at Bloomberg's Global Data Division identified 50 global stocks “poised to release products or services with blockbuster potential in 2020, as well as ones facing unusual challenges”.

New Year stock lists are fair game for dog catchers. This Bloomberg 2020 50 Watchlist appeared 10/28/19. Here's your January update.

Foreword

Bloomberg Global Data Division Analysts, who track over 2000 companies around the planet, identified 50 “poised to release products or services with blockbuster potential in 2020, as well as ones facing unusual challenges.”

The Bloomberg analysts considered revenue growth, margins, market share, debt, and factors such as economic conditions to determine their 50 to watch. A Bloomberg link will be provided here when available.

34 of their selections pay dividends. Three of the 50 companies have no tickers tracked by YCharts and are not listed in this article.

As with all such lists, the dogs prevail and the underdogs show themselves for what they are.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 13.3% To 53.7% January Net Gains From 10 Top Bloomberg 2020 Watchdogs

Three of these 10 top Bloomberg 2020 50 watch-stocks by yield were among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below.) Thus, the yield-based forecast for these January dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 30% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. This January report includes single-analyst picks noted as 2. 10 probable profit-generating trades projected to January 2, 2021 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) was projected to net $536.97, based on a median of target price estimates from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 80% more than the market as a whole.

OMV AG (OTCPK:OMVKY) was projected to net $468.14, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 7% more than the market as a whole.

MPLX LP (MPLX) was projected to net $361.01, based on the median of target estimates from 18 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 7% more than the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was projected to net $286.46, based on a median of target price estimates from 25 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 12% less than the market as a whole.

Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYRY) was projected to net $262.03 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from two brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 4% over the market as a whole.

SalMar ASA (OTCPK:SALRY) was projected to net $194.20, based on projected annual dividends only, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 65% under the market as a whole.

Constellation Brands (STZ) was projected to net $192.84, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from 22 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 36% less than the market as a whole.

American International Group (AIG) was projected to net $191.28, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 20 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 16% over the market as a whole.

Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY) was projected to net $191.28, based on the median of estimates from two analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk, 11% more than the market as a whole.

Motorola Solutions (MSI) was projected to net $133.07, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 14 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 44% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 27.7% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risks 3% below the market as a whole.

Source: topdogtips.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

Bloomberg 2020 50 Stocks Per January Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

Bloomberg 2020 50 Stocks By December Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Bloomberg 2020 50 WatchDogs By Yield

Top 10 Bloomberg 2020 50 Watch Stocks ranked 1/2/20 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. The first, and tenth places were claimed by consumer defensive sector representatives, SalMar ASA [1], The Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) [10].

The second, seventh, and eighth places on this list went to energy enterprises, MPLX LP [2], Tullow Oil PLC (OTCPK:TUWLF) [7], and Enterprise Products Partners LP [8].

Two financial services representatives emerged in third and sixth places by yield, Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCPK:SLFPY)[3], and Aegon NV (OTCPK:AEGOF) [6]. After that, two communication services representatives placed fourth, and ninth, BT Group PLC (OTCPK:BTGOF) [4], and AT&T Inc (T) [9].

Finally, a lone real estate representative placed fifth, China Evergrande Group (OTCPK:EGRNF) [5] to complete the Bloomberg 2020 50 top 10 watchdogs by yield for January.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 Bloomberg 2020 50 WatchDogs Showed 9.76%-49.87% Upsides While (31) One Downsider Emerged

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 32.11% Disadvantage For Five Highest Yield, Lowest-Priced Bloomberg 2020 50 Watchdogs To January 2021

10 top Bloomberg 50/2020 dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top 10 Bloomberg 2020 50 Watchdogs screened 1/2/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of 11 in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted Five Lowest-Priced Of The Top 10 Highest-Yield Bloomberg 2020 50 Watchdogs (32) Delivering 8.8% Vs. (33 ) 12.92% Net Gains by All 10 Come January 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Bloomberg 2020 50 kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 32.11% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all 10. The seventh lowest priced, MPLX LP, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 36.1%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Bloomberg 2020 50 Watchdogs as of January 2 were: Tullow Oil plc, BT Group plc, China Evergrande Group, Aegon NV, and SalMar ASA, with prices ranging from $0.80 to $12.89.

Five higher-priced Bloomberg 2020 50 Watchdogs as of November 27 were: Standard Life Aberdeen plc, MPLX LP, Enterprise Products Partners LP, The Kraft Heinz Co., and AT&T Inc., whose prices ranged from $17.08 to $38.86.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Bloomberg 2020 50 Watchdogs stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com, YCharts.com, finance.yahoo.com, analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: topdogtips.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.