Grain Prices Should Trade Sideways With Export And Inspection Data Weighing; Soybeans Possess Greatest Upside Potential

East and South U.S. to be mild and wet over the next 7-10 days; western U.S. turns cold.

Grains should continue to trade mixed with soybeans having the best upside potential.

Grain prices finish mixed on Monday with soybeans higher, corn and wheat lower

On Monday, the U.S. March corn futures finished down 0.39% to $3.8500, with the U.S. January soybean futures up 0.55% to $9.3275 and the U.S. March wheat futures finishing lower 0.74% to $5.5100. For the less-volatile, un-leveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished down on Monday 0.34% ($0.05) to $14.68, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) up 0.32% ($0.05) to $15.71 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) down 0.34% ($0.02) to $5.79.

Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month March futures contract for corn over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month January futures contract for soybeans over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month March futures contract for wheat over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

On Monday, the March Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 3.4 cents to $5.510, with March Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures up 2.2 cents to $4.772. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) March contract was up $0.004 at $5.480. Further down the strip, the May contract was up $0.004 to $5.574.

Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month March futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: MGEX

Inspection data falls in line with market expectations

Monday's export inspection report showed corn from the week ending January 2 at 551k metric tonnes. This came in more than last week's mark of 409k metric tonnes and within traders' range of 400k-600k metric tonnes. Year-over-year shipments are down 53%. Mexico (257k) and Colombia (134k) were the main destinations.

Wheat reported 345k metric tonnes, more than last week's 312k metric tonnes and within the traders' range of 300k-500k metric tonnes. Wheat inspections included 124k metric tonnes of Hard Red Winter (HRW) and 135k metric tonnes of Hard Red Spring (HRS). Year-over-year shipments are up 15%. Nigeria (74k), the Philippines (64k), and Malaysia (54k) were the main destinations.

Soybeans came in at 964k metric tonnes, less than last week's 992k metric tonnes and within traders' range of 500k-1,000k metric tonnes. Year-over-year shipments are up 26%. China (354k) was the main destination.

Figure 5 below is Monday's grain inspection chart for the week ending January 2, 2019.

Source: USDA

Weather pattern mainly mild over next two weeks; potential for colder changes second half of January

On the weather front, the next two weeks will continue largely mild. Over at least the next 10 days, strong ridges aloft over the east-central Pacific and off the southeastern U.S. coast will hold in place an amplified western U.S. trough. This translates to a cold West U.S. vs. a mild East U.S. over the next 10 days at least.

In the 10-15 day, forecast models begin to diverge with the evolution of the large scale upper pattern and thus the temperature pattern. The ECMWF and CMC solutions happen to be faster in the eastward advancement/expansion of cold and overall more aggressive with colder changes across the East U.S. The GFS solution is slower in the eastward progression of the cold and ultimately milder/most conservative with the cold across the East U.S.

The outlook in the 10-15 day has not been as reliable recently and with that none of the forecast models have had much success during this time frame. Generally, forecast models have been over-forecasting the cold during this time frame which means that there is potential for any cold this far out to be scaled back some in the 6-10 day. Taking a blended approach, the GFS and the ECMWF model will come to some middle ground with the GFS turning colder than it currently is and the ECMWF potentially scaling back on some of the cold that's currently being shown. That said, there will be colder changes but mostly felt across the central U.S. Though somewhat colder, the East U.S. should overall still remain mild in the 10-15 day. If the East U.S. is to turn colder, the process/transition may be slower than what the ECMWF and CMC are currently showing.

Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 0-5 day (January 6-11) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 7 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (January 13-18) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 8 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 15 day (January 21) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 9 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble depicting the 15 day (January 21) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

In terms of precipitation, the pattern will feature two branches of flow in which storm systems will ride on. Ultimately, the pattern over the next 10 days will be suitable for the heaviest amounts of precipitation over the southern and eastern U.S. Over the next 7-10 days, the southern branch will feature low level flow of Gulf moisture that will interact with an ejecting western U.S. shortwave and associated cold front to produce an episode of heavy rainfall from parts of the Lower-Mid Mississippi Valley east/northeastward with some wintry weather on the northern side of the precipitation shield (i.e. Great Lakes, southeastern Canada, and Northeast US).

Meanwhile, on the northern branch, energy flowing around the northeastern side of the Pacific ridge will bring a series of systems into the Northwest U.S. Moisture availability across the Northeast Pacific is not favorable for extreme precipitation totals but accumulations over the next several days may still be significant. Some of this energy will allow for storm systems to eject out of the Northwest U.S. spreading snow across the north-central U.S. and southern Canada.

Figure 10 below is a map showing the 7 day accumulated precipitation forecast (Monday evening to next Monday evening) across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 11 is a map from the 18z GEFS depicting a wetter-than-normal pattern over the northwestern and eastern half of the country in the 4-10 day (January 9-16).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Final Trading Thoughts

Grain prices should continue to trade mixed driven largely by export and inspections data. Given the potential for a decrease in international competition of exports with Brazil's production likely to take a hit due to environmental concerns over the Amazon rainforest combined with positive U.S.-China trade news, gives soybeans the best upside potential above the other grains.

