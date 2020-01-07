Natural Gas: Upside Potential Remains Limited Until Cold Across The East U.S. Proves To Be More Convincing

Most of the weather support is still in favor of the bears.

Cold West U.S. vs. mild East U.S. pattern set up over the next couple of weeks.

Investment Thesis

Upside potential will remain limited with the pattern for much of the next couple of weeks still seen as mild and until any cold proves itself to be more convincing across the East U.S.

Natural gas prices edge slightly higher on Monday on prospects of colder weather mid-January

On Monday, the new front-month February contract settled higher, up 0.5 cents ($0.005) to $2.135/MMBtu, and the March contract settled higher, up 2.2 cents ($0.022) to $2.134/MMBtu. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month February contract over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

On Monday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the un-leveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished up 1.22% to $16.59.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen higher by 4.03% and 4.02% at $69.75 and $8.28, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen lower by 4.10% and 3.69% at $189.79 and $38.89, respectively.

Weather pattern mostly mild over the next couple of weeks

On the weather front, the next two weeks will continue largely mild. Over at least the next 10 days, strong ridges aloft over the east-central Pacific and off the southeastern U.S. coast will hold in place an amplified western U.S. trough. This translates to a cold West U.S. vs. a mild East U.S. over the next 10 days at least.

In the 10-15 day, forecast models begin to diverge with the evolution of the large scale upper pattern and thus the temperature pattern. The ECMWF and CMC solutions happen to be faster in the eastward advancement/expansion of cold and overall more aggressive with colder changes across the East U.S. The GFS solution is slower in the eastward progression of the cold and ultimately milder/most conservative with the cold across the East U.S.

The outlook in the 10-15 day has not been as reliable recently and with that none of the forecast models have had much success during this time frame. Generally, forecast models have been over-forecasting the cold during this time frame which means that there is potential for any cold this far out to be scaled back some in the 6-10 day. Taking a blended approach, the GFS and the ECMWF model will come to some middle ground with the GFS turning colder than it currently is and the ECMWF potentially scaling back on some of the cold that's currently being shown. That said, there will be colder changes but mostly felt across the central U.S. Though somewhat colder, the East U.S. should overall still remain mild in the 10-15 day. If the East U.S. is to turn colder, the process/transition may be slower than what the ECMWF and CMC are currently showing. Figure 2 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 0-5 day (January 6-11) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 3 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (January 13-18) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 4 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble depicting the 15-day (January 21) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 5 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 15-day (January 21) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Final Trading Thoughts

Despite the colder changes in the 10-15 day from the ECMWF and CMC models, forecast models have shown the tendency of over-forecasting the cold lending to low forecast confidence in the 10-15 day. Furthermore, the ECMWF/CMC models and the GFS solution will likely come towards a middle ground as we get closer in time. Given this, there needs to be more consistency in the colder changes and overall there needs to be more cold support further out in time that will suggest a more sustained cold pattern for the market to really see a rally. That said, upside potential will remain limited as the overall outlook over the next couple of weeks will remain largely bearish/mild.

Expect a price range between $2.00 and $2.25 for the February futures contract. UNG will trade between $15.00 and $17.50.

Figure 6 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 6: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 7 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 7: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Finally, Figure 8 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 8: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit/surplus.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.