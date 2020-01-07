The Power Corp Of Canada Merger With Its Financial Subsidiary Offers Significant Value, Including A 15.6% Annual Total Yield

Investors in Power Financial Corp will get 1.05 shares in Power Corp of Canada plus one cent Canadian per share. Expect the Power Corporation of Canada 29% discount to NAV to begin to narrow over the next year.

This gives the Power Corporation of Canada stock a 15.65% total yield: a 5.65% dividend yield and a 10% buyback yield.

The new Power Corporation of Canada will have a higher float. More importantly, management will buy back 10% of the public float over the next 12 months.

The deal eliminates a useless holding structure. The merged company will reduce expenses and hike the dividend by 10%, giving it a 5.65% yield.

On Dec. 13, 2019, Power Financial Corporation agreed to a merger with its parent company, Power Corporation of Canada. The deal should close in Q1 2020.

Interesting Merger Between Two Intertwined Companies Will Release Value

On December 13, 2019, Power Financial Corporation (OTCPK:POFNF) which trades under the symbol PWF on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), and Power Corporation of Canada (OTCPK:PWCDF), which trades under the symbol POW on the TSX, agreed to a merger. They call it a reorganization, but it seems to be much more than that.

Here is what they agreed to do:

Background: Power Corporation of Canada ("PCC") owns 64% of Power Financial Corporation ("PFC"). But Power Financial ("PFC") represents most of Power Corporation's ("PCC") assets, about 79%. It didn't start out this way about 35 years ago when Power Corporation was more of an industrial company.

Source: Power Corporation of Canada - Slide Presentation

The two Desmarais brothers who run the two companies are stepping down, as part of the reorganization. So it makes sense to combine the two companies.

In addition to "streamlining" of the corporate structure, the companies agreed to certain actions to "refocus strategy." More on this later.

Deal Terms: Each PFC shareholder gets 1.05 newly issued PCC "subordinated voting shares." These shares have rights to the dividends declared at PCC as well as "subordinated" voting rights. In addition, each PFC shareholder gets C$0.01 per share in cash.

The deal will close sometime in Q1 2020, once there is an annual meeting of the two companies shareholders. Sometime in mid- January they will publish a fairness opinion of the merger terms by RBC and Goldman Sachs.

Here is what the deal terms effectively mean for PFC shareholders:

Source: Hake estimates

This shows that the PWF price is trading at a 5.23% premium to the POW price. However, the 5% extra POW shares and C$0.01 per share to be given to PWF shareholders is not quite enough to make up for the premium price. In effect, there is a C$0.07 per share overpayment by the PWF shareholders.

We will see that this premium is more than made up in the dividend that PWF shareholders will receive.

The Refocus Strategy: Higher Dividend, Buybacks, and Lower Expenses

After the deal closes, Power Corporation of Canada is going to take three tremendous value accretive actions. Here are the first two actions:

Source: Slide Presentation

Here is what that means for PFC shareholders, prior to the deal closing:

Source: Hake estimate

This table shows that by owing PFC shares now, PFC shareholders will get a 5% bump on top of the 10% increase in the quarterly dividend after the deal closes. As a result, PFC shareholders will have an effective 5.65% annual dividend yield. This higher yield is worth C$0.09 more to shareholders per quarter. It is also a net C$0.02 higher after the C$.07 discount that PWF shareholders receive at today's price, after the exchange into POW shares (see above).

In addition, since PCC will buy back 10% of the "public float" the stock will have an effective 10% buyback yield. Here is why I believe that is the case.

The Desmarais family trust, through their vehicle, Pansolo Holding, Inc., will control 50.6% of the voting power of the company after the reorganization. Their shares will, therefore, be effectively tied up. So buying up 10% of the residual public float, this is the same as buying back 10% of total shares, on a de facto basis.

Therefore, this buyback will be the same as a 10% buyback yield for shareholders. Combined with the 5.65% prospective dividend yield, from the standpoint of PFC shareholders today (before the deal closes), the total yield is 15.65%.

Lower Expenses. Power Corporation says it will significantly cut expenses over the next two years:

Source: Slide Presentation

So this C$65 million annualized expense reduction ($50 million in cost reductions and C$15 million in finance savings) adds another 23 basis points to the company's NAV performance:

Source: Hake estimates

So, let's add up to the benefits to PFC shareholders: a 5.65% prospective dividend yield, a 10% annual buyback yield, and an annual increase of 0.23% in the NAV. That adds up to a 15.88% effective annual total yield to PFC shareholders.

Additional Catalyst Effects

Reduction of NAV Discount. The sad fact is that PFC trades at a huge discount to its NAV - a 12% discount. Furthermore, PCC trades at a much larger discount, 26%. I suspect that is a source of frustration to management.

As a result of the combination of the two companies, the prospective discount to the underlying NAV, on a look-through basis, will now be only 17%:

Sources: Hake estimates and Slide Presentation

This shows that PFC shareholders get access to a higher NAV. The new revised NAV will be C$2.39 higher than its existing NAV. This works out to a 6% in revised NAV for PFC shareholders.

Here is PCC's presentation about the NAV reduction:

Source: Slide Presentation

Obviously the way this NAV discount reduction works is because PFC has a lower discount to NAV. So by combining the two companies, the weighted average discount is lowered. (Note: the PCC discount of 29% in the company's table above was as of mid-December prices, and my table showing 26% is as of Jan. 3, indicating that the discount has narrowed a bit.)

But it is also possible that the three reorganization efforts above will also lower the discount to NAV once the deal closes. So, in effect, this is a combined catalyst.

New Blood. The new PCC CEO, Jeffrey Orr, the previous CEO of Power Financial Corporation, promises to refocus the company. Here are some of the initiatives he will implement:

Source: Slide Presentation

So, in effect, both sides gain. Power Financial shareholders get access to other assets, mostly alternative in investments, as well as a higher NAV. These assets tend to have higher earnings than traditional investment management assets such as those at PFC. But the PCC shareholders gain access to higher valued assets, i.e., at a lower discount to NAV. Both sides gain a higher dividend yield and a new 10% buyback yield.

As a result of these catalysts, I suspect that PCC will likely increase closer to its NAV over the next year.

Frustration Factor. The Bloomberg article after the deal was announced, referenced some additional reasons by management for the deal. Here is some of what the authors at Bloomberg believe is a key motivation:

Businesses such as Great-West Lifeco Inc. and money manager IGM Financial Inc are part of an industry that’s faced relentless pressure on fees from ETFs and robo advisers, and from declining interest rates. Neither Power Financial nor Power Corp. have regained their pre-2008 financial crisis highs, unlike the country’s big banks. “Canadian banks have been able to take advantage of their booming individual, or retail, businesses in Canada to substantially grow their earnings and balance sheets,” Paul Desmarais Jr., 65, said in a May 2018 speech marking the family’s 50-year involvement in Power. “By contrast, during the same 10-year period, the individual businesses of the three major Canadian life insurance companies – including our subsidiary Great-West Lifeco – have more or less stagnated.

In other words, the company wants to shake things up and try to emulate the structure, profitability, and performance of banks.

Summary and Conclusion

Shareholders of both Power Financial Corporation and Power Corporation of Canada will gain from their merger. The deal is expected to close at the end of February 2020. In particular, shareholders of Power Financial will likely gain slightly more than the Power Corporation shareholders.

My estimate is that based on the expected dividend hike, the deal terms, and the 10% buyback of public float shares, the total yield to shareholders of Power Financial and Power Corporation of Canada will be north of 15%. The dividend yield will be 5% plus, and the buyback yield will be 10%. Shareholders of Power Financial, in particular, will have a total yield of over 15.6%.

In addition, there are a number of catalysts that will act to help reduce the traditional discount to the companies' NAV. In particular, it looks like the discount to NAV will lower to 17% or less for Power Corporation shareholders.

I recommend buying Power Financial Corp shares prior to the deal closing.

