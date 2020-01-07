Occidental Petroleum: When Earnings Do Not Matter

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) reported earnings for the third quarter and the market focused on the lower earnings. But housecleaning was the first priority after an acquisition as management focuses on optimizing operations of the combined company. This was a huge acquisition by any measure. Therefore, management should be given at least one year to organize the combined company appropriately.

Mr. Market has other ideas, though.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website January 5, 2020.

The market has soured on oil and gas in general. Politicians have made moves to keep the price of oil down. This has led to financial trouble with some of the more leveraged peers. The bond prices of California Resources (CRC) have recently hit pricing that would indicate bankruptcy is not too far in the future. Note that California Resources' bonds have rallied before from this price level when oil prices rise. In fact, a rally may be getting started as this article goes for review for publishing. But sales from the strategic reserve and worries about a recession in addition to political interference appear to be successfully keeping a lid on oil and gas prices.

The latest crisis from Iran may well provide a brief respite from that line of thinking. However, the key word is "brief". In this day and age, things get back to normal very quickly. That may not be good news in the short term for bullish interests.

That has led the market to conclude that Occidental Petroleum leveraged itself too much for the Anadarko acquisition. However, this company management has had some remarkable accomplishments in its past. There is therefore every reason to believe that despite market doubts, management will make this acquisition work.

Some will point to the stock price shown above as evidence that the acquisition is already off to a poor start. It is far more likely that the stock price action indicates worries about the riskiness of the merger. It takes far more time than the last few months to tell if this acquisition will be a success.

Good Start

In the meantime, things appear to be going as planned.

Source: Occidental Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Press Release

The highlights point to a guidance delivery. Earnings at this point are going to be polluted with a lot of one-time items. Oil prices and gas prices are notoriously hard to forecast. So the top line is very volatile. That will be held against the company while the market fears a failure of the merger.

The cushion for the success is that Anadarko has shown itself to be one of the worst unconventional operators in the industry. I wrote articles detailing some of the problems that Anadarko had as did fellow writer Laura Starks. You can see the details of these problems in several years of 10-Ks that were filed by Anadarko. Occidental can literally save millions just by avoiding those problems as it has done with superior operating and safety records.

Anadarko's operating prowess was further shown when it sold a sizable amount of Eagle Ford acreage to a partnership headed by Sanchez Energy (OTCPK: SNEC). Sanchez Energy is now in bankruptcy because the incorrect placing of wells created an unusually sharp decline curve that made it nearly impossible for Sanchez to meet production goals. The wells were profitable. But not nearly as profitable as they should have been. Sanchez attempted to rectify the situation. But its leveraged finances did not allow for such an adjustment. Therefore, the company ended up reorganizing.

The market has never really examined the extent of the mess that the operations of Anadarko created. The potential liabilities led me to place Anadarko as an avoid stock for a time. Most of the time this was a stock to watch closely when a positive investment decision was to be made. As a result, there is every possibility that Occidental as an operator will show large operating improvements on the acquired properties.

Source: Occidental Petroleum Third Quarter 2019 10-Q

Notice that the company reported nearly a billion in merger costs in the current quarter (as compared to none a year ago). The second large item is the increase in depreciation as Anadarko assets are "stepped up" (as accountants call the basis change) immediately. But the cost improvements will come in future reports. Therefore, the two largest differences happened right away before management had time to show any merger benefits.

Management already updated investors in November that there should be at least $15 billion in proceeds from asset sales by the middle of 2020. That timing can easily vary from the above because the individual sales are quite large. However, it is clear that this management is intent on delivering the benefits of the proposed merger as advertised.

That is before the management announced impairment charges and of course the absence of the sizable gain on the sales of assets reported above in the previous fiscal year. In many ways, management reported a comparable quarter and the evidence backs up that claim.

The depreciation increase is non-cash and will protect more cash flow. But management is in this business to make a profit. Therefore, the market will be watching for enough improvements to enable a reasonable profit in the future. Management appears to be already on its way towards producing those benefits.

Source: Occidental Petroleum Third Quarter 2019 10-Q

Far more interesting is how well the cash flow held up. Normally, cash flow from operating activities is just decimated. A brand new large acquisition usually has a lot of cash requirements upfront. Here it appears the initial merger activities completely eliminated the Anadarko cash flow while slightly lowering the Occidental operating cash flow. Notice that the adjustments are overall slightly more favorable this year than last year. This appears to be a relatively strong cash flow performance for the first quarter after the acquisition. Clearly this management "hit the ground running" or cash flow would have been far lower. This statement needs to show growth quickly or the ratings agencies will step in to re-rate the outstanding debt.

Operating Progress

Here is where Occidental confirms the ancillary evidence provided when Anadarko was a standalone company.

Source: Occidental Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Conference Call Slides.

Given all the troubles that Anadarko ran into as an independent unconventional operator, the improvements shown above are very unsurprising. Notice all the differences in the second slide on the materiality of improvements. This again points to the inefficiencies of Anadarko as an operator. The DJ Basin wells are far cheaper before improvements. But even there, that is quite an improvement for an operator to report. Besides the wells will probably produce better with a better design.

Occidental does keep up with industry improvements. I noted years ago that Occidental had to catch up to the rest of the industry. Management did that and more.

Source: Occidental Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Conference Call Slides.

Occidental is now drilling some very profitable wells. It would not be unheard-of for management to report in the future that the corporate breakeven will be sinking below WTI $40. All that is necessary is for the progress shown above to continue. There is always the risk that the progress ceases at any time. But most CEOs are claiming they are nowhere close to ending the continuing stream of operating progress. In fact, many are budgeting at least a 20% improvement next year.

That continuing progress will probably keep a lid on long-term oil prices for the foreseeable future. But it continues the trend of cyclical profitability recovery by reducing costs rather than by increasing oil prices. Long term, short of a crisis, oil prices will not maintain a rally to significantly higher prices because it is just too profitable to drill at current prices. Continuing breakeven reductions and operational improvements point to unexpected supply outperformance for the foreseeable future.

Summary

It therefore appears that market worries about the lower capital budget are therefore unfounded. The risk of an end to continuing operational and well design improvements appears very low. Meanwhile, continued pressure on service costs appears to be the future for the time being.

Source: Occidental Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Conference Call Slides.

Most who claim that Occidental overpaid and therefore this merger will be a failure attach no value to the Land Grant of 7 million acres. However, that acreage goes through some of the major basins in the area. If that acreage averages $10K per acre in value, it would pay for the acquisition all by itself. Even at $5K per acre, that acreage would make this deal a good solid bargain.

Similarly, the Gulf of Mexico acreage has a lot of potential. There is a very good chance that management will score significant additional value on this acreage. The combined company should have the cash flow to properly develop all of that previously undeveloped acreage.

In the meantime, the deleveraging is off to an excellent start. Continuing deleveraging is essential. Once that is accomplished, then the value of some of these acquired assets needs to be established in the eyes of the market. A likely announcement of a series of discovery wells will probably have the market revaluing Occidental in the future.

The stock could hardly go lower from its current price. Management has a very long history on delivering on its goals. The market is worried and there is a risk of a lack of progress over time. There is also always a risk of sustained lower oil and gas pricing that materially hurt this company.

The stock has staged something of a year-end rally. But the promise of more merger progress should continue that price improvement in the new year. Occidental knows a lot of this acreage better than many other companies. Now it is time for management to prove to shareholders how that knowledge translates into more profits.

This management has proved itself superior time and again in the past over the last five years of articles written by me. Therefore, management should be given the benefit of the doubt that it will deliver yet again. The lower capital budgets and lower forecasts of production throughout the industry point to oil price firmness despite fears of a recession or trade war. Still, the violation of those assumptions are the major risks.

This stock is definitely an asset play with the catalyst that management will make major improvements to combined company operations. A double in the value of the stock over the next two years appears very likely. Any major discovery in the Gulf of Mexico or that Land Grant acreage could make that forecast conservative. It is time to consider taking advantage of the current market nervousness.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Occidental Petroleum and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have 2 long dated CRC calls.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.