Pier 1 Imports Launches Major Downsizing Initiative, Warns Of Potential Debt Default

Investors should avoid the shares or exit existing positions given the elevated risk of getting wiped out.

Expect the company to file for bankruptcy in the not too distant future to successfully execute on the announced store closures and secure debtor-in-possession financing.

Management warns of substantial doubt regarding the company's ability to continue as a going concern resulting in a potential debt default.

Company intends to reduce its store base by almost 50% and close a number of distribution centers while also laying off about 40% of its headquarters staff.

Note:

I have covered Pier 1 Imports (PIR) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier article on the company.

After just another set of disappointing quarterly results, ailing home decoration retailer Pier 1 Import's new management has apparently decided to take some decisive action:

In order to better align its business with the current operating environment, Pier 1 intends to reduce its store footprint by up to 450 locations. To reflect the revised store footprint, the Company also plans to close certain distribution centers and reduce its corporate expenses. This includes a reduction in corporate headcount. In order to maintain the same high standards customers have come to expect and ensure a seamless experience for customers at these locations, the Company is utilizing the services of a third-party liquidator to help manage the store closings. On January 6, 2020, the Company received consent from its lenders under the Revolving Credit Facility to permit the reduction to the store footprint and related actions.

In fact, the move would cut the company's store base almost in half.

Photo: Pier 1 store closing at Rivers Avenue in North Charleston - Source: postandcourier.com

A Bloomberg article provided further details on the company's restructuring efforts:

Pier 1 Imports Inc. is planning to dismiss about 40% of its headquarters staff, roughly 300 people, and is canceling orders as it works to overhaul the troubled business, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The retailer has drafted a bankruptcy plan and last month made a presentation to creditors that envisioned a smaller post-bankruptcy company with about $900 million in annual sales. It’s also held talks with current lenders about providing Chapter 11 financing, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the process is private.

Photo: Pier 1 store closing at Rivers Avenue in North Charleston - Source: postandcourier.com

Adding insult to injury, the company also warned of a potential debt default in its 10-Q due to substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern (emphasis added by author):

Given the Company’s current cash position, expected operating cash flows and borrowings available under the Revolving Credit Facility, the Company has substantial doubt regarding its ability to have sufficient liquidity to fund its obligations and working capital needs through the next 12 months. However, the Company is taking a number of actions to support its ongoing transformation including cost cutting, lowering capital expenditures, seeking additional capital and reducing its store footprint including related distribution centers and corporate headquarter support. The Company will continue to seek reductions in rental obligations with landlords in its determination of the appropriate footprint. The consolidated financial statements for the 13 and 39 weeks ended November 30, 2019, have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. The consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments that may result from the outcome of this going concern uncertainty as the Company believes that completion or substantial completion of the actions discussed above would alleviate or eliminate the substantial doubt. However, as the actions above have not been finalized or fully executed as of the date of this report, they cannot be deemed probable of mitigating substantial doubt. Accordingly, substantial doubt is deemed to exist about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm includes a qualification or exception regarding the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern in its audit report and opinion regarding the Company’s annual consolidated financial statements, without an amendment from its lenders, an event of default under existing debt agreements would be triggered.

Suffice to say, the company appears headed for bankruptcy in the not too distant future as free cash flow for the quarter was negative by approximately $40 million for Q3 and $153 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 respectively.

Remaining cash on hand and available borrowing capacity under the company's revolving credit facility calculate to approximately $170 million but given the likely triggering of a debt default by the anticipated qualified audit opinion and the requirement to come to terms with a large number of landlords, I do not expect Pier 1 Imports to avoid bankruptcy, particularly as the company has seemingly already pitched a plan of reorganization to creditors.

Taking a look at recent bankruptcies in the retail space, any form of recovery for current equityholders appears to be highly unlikely at this point.

Given the elevated bankruptcy risk, investors should continue to avoid the shares or dispose of existing positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.