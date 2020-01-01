Varta AG: Strong Sell As Monopoly Story Shattered By Competition In Premium TWS Devices

Competitive batteries appear to have as good (and in some instances better) energy density than Varta’s battery, dispelling the notion that Varta has a multi-year technology lead.

80% of Varta’s Entertainment revenue comes from supplying their top four Tier-1 TWS manufacturers; two of them have already started using batteries from other vendors.

Our tear-downs have found four different Chinese competitors supplying batteries to high-end Tier 1 TWS products completely discrediting the idea that Varta has no competition at the high end.

Shares of Varta AG are up ~320% in the last 12 months due to investor perception that Varta is the “only game in town” for premium TWS batteries.

Overview

Varta AG ("Varta", VAR1 GR, VARGF, the "Company") is a German battery manufacturer which predominately manufactured coin-shaped microbatteries for hearing aids historically. Shares primarily trade on the Xetra Exchange in Germany (ticker VAR1 GR), but a US ADR (OTC:VARGF) also exists. Varta's share price has exploded over the last year as the market has conjured up fantasies of high-growth and near monopolistic market share for their new emerging business segment: batteries for Truly Wireless Stereo ("TWS") earphones (called Varta's "Entertainment" division). The use of coin-shaped rechargeable lithium-ion ("li-ion") microbatteries has rocketed as the market for TWS earphones has seen stratospheric growth since the original launch of Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) AirPods. The company's longstanding practice of manufacturing coin-shaped disposable batteries to service hearing aids gave them a first-mover advantage in producing coin-shaped rechargeable batteries for these wireless earbuds. Consequently, Varta has benefited from being one of the market's only suppliers of small format li-ion batteries with meaningful capacity. They capitalized on this opportunity by entering into "design-in" contracts with many prominent OEMs (such as Apple, Bose, Sony (NYSE:SNE), and others) and investing significant capital to further expand capacity. Management and sellside analysts claim that Varta has a defensible virtual monopoly on the TWS battery business (with competitors only able to service low-end/low-priced products). However, as we will prove below through our tear-downs of four different high-end TWS devices, anybody - for roughly the price of a single Varta Share - can discover for themselves that legitimate well-funded Chinese competitors have already penetrated key Tier 1 customers of Varta in less than six months; dismantling claims from the bull-case that Varta is "the only game in town". Varta's top four customers in this division represent 80% of total sales; we have found that competitors are already supplying two out of four of these customers less than six months after these devices were launched. Furthermore, we have found proof that a third, major Tier 1 customer of Varta has also started using a competitor's battery. This new emerging competition is coming from a diverse set of competitors. In total, our work has found four different Chinese battery OEMs supplying Tier 1 TWS product lines.

These competitive threats appear to have gone completely unnoticed by the market. The largest of these four competitors appears to have a product that is technologically superior to Varta's, sells their battery at a material discount to Varta, and is rapidly increasing capacity. As the realization begins to set in that credible competition is displacing Varta at key accounts, we believe the bull case, which is underpinned by assumptions of monopolistic margins and market share in the Company's TWS product segment will evaporate. Finally, while investors have focused their attention on Varta's Entertainment division, they have largely missed two large and looming threats to the Company's legacy cash cow Healthcare (i.e. hearing aid) battery business. While the sellside expects this division to exhibit a 6-8% growth rate into the future, we expect this business to enter terminal decline in short order. Even under generous assumptions, we believe Varta's shares have 50-65% downside from current levels.

The "Monopoly Narrative"

When the TWS market exploded, Varta was in the right place at the right time. The Company's domain expertise in manufacturing small-format, coin-shaped, disposable batteries at high volume (1.5bn pieces per year) gave it a considerable first-mover advantage in producing similar rechargeable batteries. As a result, Varta was well positioned to take advantage of the rapid, yet widely unexpected, growth in the wireless earbud market which ensued following the launch of Apple's AirPods.

Management and the sellside have consistently conveyed a narrative that Varta has monopolistic market share of the TWS coin shaped rechargeable battery market, which they believe to be sustainable over a 3-5 year time horizon:

Commerzbank describes Varta as "the only shop in town" (11/29/19):

Hauck & Aufhäuser characterizes Varta's positioning as oligopolistic (3/4/19):

Mainfirst claims Varta has a 3-4 year lead on competition (4/2/19):

Warburg estimates that Varta has a five-year technology lead over the competition (6/3/19 report):

This view is further underpinned by management, who states in their recent investor presentations that they expect to have 100% market share of the "Premium segment" of the coin-shaped battery market, with competition only taking share in the 20-30% of the coin shaped market that is considered "low-cost" (i.e. low end). Given that the legacy battery technology (cylindrical) is expected to decline to 30% of the market, Varta expects "at least 50%" overall market share (i.e. 70-80% share of the coin-shaped market which is 70% of total market):

Recent comments made by management further bolster the view that they have a monopoly of the premium headset market (Q3 '19 Earnings Call, 10/29/19):

Conference Call on Varta Consumer Acquisition, 5/29/19:

As we will show below, the above comment from Herbert, Varta's CEO is provably false, as three of the four premium headset manufacturers he listed above have already begun purchasing Chinese lithium-ion batteries.

The Monopoly is Over (Pt 1, Samsung)

Samsung's (OTC:SSNLF) TWS product is called the Galaxy Buds. This product launched in March of 2019 and was widely recognized as a product that operated on the Varta battery - this Galaxy Buds tear-down from March shows a Varta battery:

Likewise, Commerzbank's "Ultimate Earbud Product Guide" from 11/29/19 claims the Galaxy Buds utilize a Varta battery:

However, these tear-downs are stale. While Varta may have exclusively powered the Samsung Galaxy Buds at the time of their initial launch, we have learned that a substantial portion of Samsung's purchasing capacity for TWS batteries has recently been reallocated to a Chinese battery technology firm called EVE Energy Company.

Don't believe us? Let's open a device up ourselves.

Definitionally, Varta can no longer be considered the only Tier 1 coin-cell supplier - as this battery, which services the number two player in the TWS space, is made by Chinese manufacturer EVE Energy Company ("EVE").

EVE Energy Company is a publicly listed Chinese lithium-battery technology company (trades on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange) with an market cap of ~US $7 bn and is expected to do roughly ~US $1 bn in revenue in 2019. Our findings related to EVE has been confirmed by the sellside analysts that cover the company. Bank of America published a report on EVE as recently as November 29th, reiterating its Buy rating, citing TWS as the key driver for the company's future prospects and highlighting their Galaxy Buds win:

As mentioned in the November Commerzbank report listed above, Samsung sold ~3.3mm units of Galaxy Buds in Q2 '19, equating to an annualized battery demand of ~26mm units (3.3mm pairs of earbuds * 2 batteries in a pair * 4 quarters in a year). With 36 million units of capacity per annum, EVE already has enough capacity to supply Samsung's entire demand for TWS batteries!

This runs in stark contrast to Varta's claims that their competitors only have aggregate capacity in the "low single-digit million units range" (Berenberg report 11/6/19):

Further, this competitive displacement, which occurred midway through a product's life-cycle runs discredits the ongoing narrative within the investment community that TWS battery design wins are exclusive sole source contracts for the life of the product line (Commerzbank 9/9/19):

Mainfirst (3/4/19):

As we will show in Section 3 of "The Monopoly is Over", this is not the only recent instance we have found where Varta initially won a high profile TWS design and competition emerged midway through the product life-cycle.

So, how does EVE's battery stack up to Varta's technologically? Varta claims that the key technological advantage that allows them to dominate the premium market over the competition is their superior energy density (YE 2018 earnings call - 3/28/19):

This is corroborated by the same Commerzbank and Berenberg reports cited above which tout Varta's 20-30% energy density advantage over peers:

The Samsung Galaxy Buds we opened boast EVE's new ICR 1254 V2.0-EVE's spec sheets show that this iteration is a much improved battery from the prior version:

Our calculations estimate that EVE's ICR 1254 2.0 possesses a volumetric energy density that is 10% greater than Varta's 1254 A3 (the battery it displaced in the Samsung Galaxy Buds) and that EVE's larger 1454S battery has an energy density that is 7% greater than Varta's comparably sized 1454 A3.

Likewise, as shown above we estimate EVE's v3 version of its 1254 battery has a staggering ~22% energy density advantage over Varta's comparable 1254 A3 battery.

Our energy density analysis is corroborated by Chinese analysts for EVE that arrive at the same 394 Wh/L energy density (Guosen Research, 12/9/19):

All of our inputs for Varta's energy density come straight from the Company's sales literature:

As one can see from both the Galaxy Buds tear-down video posted above and the Commerzbank report, Varta's 1254 A3 is their current generation of their 1254 size battery and the one that EVE was competing with for the Samsung Galaxy Buds:

Not only does EVE's battery appear to be better than Varta's from an energy density perspective, but it also appears to be superior to Varta with respect to capacity retention. Capacity retention measures the amount of capacity a battery has after a certain number of charging cycles. EVE's 1254 battery retains ~89% of its battery capacity after 500 charges ("cycles"), while Varta's spec sheet only claims ">80%":

And, the reported ASP that EVE's Yiwei subsidiary is selling their 1254 V2 batteries for? According to both EVE's management and remarks from the sellside - just 15 CNY or 1.93 EUR, which is a roughly 12% discount to the price charged by Varta (as Varta sellside estimates their battery ASP at ~2.20 EUR)

Like Berenberg, Commerzbank also assumes a 2.20 EUR ASP for Varta (220mm EUR of lithium-ion microbattery revenue in 2020 divided by 100mm units sold).

Furthermore, EVE Energy Company is a highly automated, modernized, battery technology firm with American imported machinery. The company began in 2001 and honed its domain expertise in lithium-ion batteries through its involvement in the manufacturing of batteries for electronic cigarettes. EVE Energy Company has a technical research group consisting of more than 600 experts, a wide-ranging suite of 950 patents, and government recognition/support via national level projects.

EVE expects to sell roughly 50 MM units next year (TF Securities, 11/25/19 report) and expects to double capacity to roughly 72 MM units by the end of 2020, which would already make them almost as large as Varta, who expects to sell >75 million batteries in 2020:

As noted in the Bank of America quote highlighted above, EVE is "in the qualification process with several other global leading TWS earphone brands." We believe this includes Apple.

Crucially, 80% of Varta's Entertainment battery revenue comes from four customers, of which Samsung is one (Commerzbank 11/29/19):

Next, we will show that Varta getting displaced at another of its top four accounts, Jabra.

The Monopoly is Over (Pt 2, Jabra)

Although an unannounced entrance by a major, well-capitalized, Chinese supplier with modern manufacturing capabilities and over 19 years of accumulated expertise (which resulted in the loss of Varta's exclusivity with the second most important TWS OEM in the world) is more than mildly concerning, it would appear that there remain some bright spots ahead for Varta. For example, Varta was allegedly able to win over Jabra (5th largest TWS manufacturer and part of the GN Group) as a client. Their old product, the Jabra Elite 65t, used a coin-shaped solution made by Chinese supplier Synergy Scientech.

However, it has been reported that Varta has won Jabra's new Elite 75t earbuds, launched in November 2019, as Jabra was apparently dissatisfied with the wares of its previous supplier.

As noted below, Varta lists Jabra as a client, and, furthermore, the new version of the Jabra Elite both reduced its form-factor by 20% and nearly doubled its run time on a single charge. One might assume that GN Group decided to go with a superior battery - which only Varta could provide. Per Commerzbank (11/29/19):

Did Varta really win the Jabra 75t? We decided to open one up, just to do our own homework.

Only to discover that nobody else did.

Varta, in fact, was not powering the device. Instead, it appears Jabra awarded the device to Chinese vendor MIC-Power, also known as Guangdong Microelectronics New Energy Co. based out of Huizhou City. Chen Zhiyong, the Chairman of the company, according to this interview conducted by Chinese media company Juda, is a serial entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience in America and Europe - including a successful career at GN Store Nord (the parent company of Jabra) where he was allegedly the first Chinese employee in the company's history, and published a dissertation on the "development prospects of embedded Bluetooth headsets". Although we were unable to find a specification sheet for the product/much information on the company, we do note that the battery had an energy content of 0.222 Wh (equivalent to Varta's 1254 battery), is labeled as a "1254" size battery ("M1254S2" marking on the battery), and appears to be the same size as the Varta battery, suggesting comparable energy density. The report goes on to say that the company has an annual output of 156 million lithium-ion batteries.

While we admittedly know less about MIC-Power than we know about EVE, we believe that yet another unnoticed Tier-1 OEM loss to a Chinese supplier is a significant development that does not portend well for Varta's future. This loss is especially concerning as Jabra is one of Varta's top four customers.

The Monopoly is Over (Pt 3, Sony)

Sony is another company Varta lists as a customer in their investor presentations and has been widely understood to purchase Varta's coin shaped batteries for their new WF-1000XM3 earbuds. This tear-down from HiFiGO dated August 1, 2019, shows Varta's CP1254 A3 battery in the device:

Varta's design win was also confirmed by Commerzbank's earbud analysis from November of 2019:

Likewise, Berenberg's Varta analyst claimed Varta won the 1000XM3 (8/22/19 report):

But, is Varta still the supplier of batteries to this device? We decided to open up a pair and find out:

To our surprise, our pair of Sony 1000XM3's had ZeniPower Z55 batteries.

ZeniPower, unlike these previously mentioned competitors, has been one of the few known players in the space. At this moment, they are one of Varta's largest competitors in the market for rechargeable hearing aids. Despite ZeniPower's popularity in the hearing aid market, both Varta and the financial community have been dismissive of ZeniPower as a potential competitor for Tier 1 TWS Devices, claiming that they only compete in the low-end of the market.

We find these comments difficult to reconcile with the fact that ZeniPower appears to have just displaced Varta in the third most expensive product to date. We fail to see how the Sony WF-1000XM3 could possibly fall under the "low-cost segment".

Furthermore, we believe that the battery we found in Sony 1000XM3's may also have a higher energy density than Varta. It appears to be the same size as Varta's 1254 battery and has 0.24 Wh of energy, roughly equivalent to the EVE battery we found in the Galaxy Buds.

ZeniPower's entrance into the Sony 1000XM3's marks a third major win by three different competitors - shattering both the notion that Varta is "the only shop in town" and that Varta has a clear technology lead over its competitors. Furthermore, the Sony device marked the second competitive entrance we found mid-way through a products life-cycle: we found the ZeniPower Z55 battery in a Sony 1000XM3 device on the shelves less than six months after the product's launch.

The Monopoly is Over (Pt 4, JBL)

While JBL is not one of the largest TWS earbud brands, they are interesting to watch as they are owned by Harman International, a subsidiary of Samsung, the #2 largest player in the TWS market. JBL's purchasing decisions may clue the market into potential future procurement decisions at Samsung, much like how Varta investors viewed Varta's design win in the PowerBeats Pro as evidence that they would likely win the new AirPods (since Beats is owned by Apple). We opened a pair of JBL's new Reflect Flow earbuds (launched in ~August 2019) only to find a fourth Chinese competitor supplying the li-ion rechargeable battery, Great Power:

Much like ZeniPower, Great Power is another competitor that Varta claims only participates in the low-end "low-cost segment":

We believe that Great Power's penetration into a reasonably high end TWS earbud (currently selling for $119.95) that is produced by a company owned by Samsung, in combination with EVE's win of the Galaxy Buds, does not bode well for Varta's future prospects at Samsung.

"Companies like Samsung, Bose, Sony, or Jabra, in this category, they do not buy the lithium-ion cells from China. They prefer our cell. They do not have second sources from China because they need to high performance and quality level which only we can provide." - Varta CEO, 5/29/19

Readers at this point can now truly appreciate the irony of this statement made by Varta's Herbert Schein on May 30th, 2019. Either Mr. Schein was uninformed about his key customer's purchasing decisions, or Chinese competitors managed to improve their products to the point where they were able to win over those customers in the ~7 months since he made this comment, despite the sellside claiming Varta had a 3-5 year technological lead. No matter which conclusion the reader decides to draw, we believe the facts clearly show that characterizing Varta's competitive position as a "monopoly" is patently false.

Further Evidence of Tier 1 Multi-Sourcing

Taking a deeper look into the TWS supply chain allows one to find further evidence that Varta's Tier 1 customers are ramping up Chinese battery supply. Merry Electronics Co (2439 TT) is a Taiwan-listed contract manufacturer (ODM) of acoustic components. As noted by Jefferies (3/29/19 report), Merry's three largest TWS clients are Bose, Sennheiser, and Bang & Olufsen:

Merry heavily focuses on the high end of the TWS market (Masterlink Securities, 8/1/19):

In conjunction with Merry's Q3 '19 earnings, the company revealed disappointing top-line results in their TWS business, with an expectation that Q4 '19 would also be weak. This weakness was driven in part by a shortage of TWS batteries from "one EU supplier" that the company is heavily reliant on. Given that Varta is the only large EU supplier of TWS batteries, we believe this comment refers to Varta. Most interestingly, it was disclosed that Merry is "working with its audio customers on ramping a second source (from China)" over the next 2-3 months (Credit Suisse, 10/28/19):

In mid-December, Credit Suisse reported that Merry expects their TWS battery shortage to improve in Q1 '20, a timeline that perfectly lines up with the two to three-month timeline to ramp their Chinese second source outlined in late October (12/18/19 report):

We believe these comments strongly suggest that some or all of Merry's Tier 1 TWS clients are very close to qualifying a Chinese battery supplier for their TWS earphones. Merry's largest customers, Bose, Sennheiser, and Bang & Olufsen are all believed to be Varta customers currently:

Issues with Legacy Healthcare Business

We believe that Varta's legacy healthcare business faces secular headwinds which have currently gone unnoticed amidst the pervading enthusiasm for Varta's entertainment segment. Varta's Healthcare business predominately manufacturers "primary" (disposable) zinc-air batteries for hearing aids under the Power One brand name. This business is expected to contribute roughly 20% of the company's revenue and EBITDA in 2020. We believe that rather than the 6-8% top-line growth penciled in by some of the sellside analysts for the business over the next two years, this segment will likely enter terminal decline.

Sellside expectations (Berenberg 12/12/19):

Management has also told investors to expect 8-9% growth in 2019 & 2020 (Berenberg 10/29/19):

Something Doesn't Add Up: Cannibalization of Hearing Aid Revenue

A traditional hearing aid typically requires its disposable ("primary") battery to be replaced ~once a week and has an effective useful life of approximately four years; a rechargeable hearing aid, as marketed by Varta, should only require one battery for its entire lifetime.

Berenberg estimates that Varta generates 0.11 EUR cents of revenue per zinc-air disposable (primary) hearing aid battery (10/29/19 report). We think this estimate is roughly accurate, given Varta's disclosure that they ship in excess of 1 billion zinc air cells per annum.

While Varta has not told investors the amount of revenue they generate per rechargeable hearing aid battery, they have given us enough clues to reliably estimate it:

"However, the rechargeable hearing aids still account for less than 8% of our total hearing aid revenue" - Q1 '19 Call "Currently, around 20% of all new hearing aids being sold are rechargeable hearing aids." - H1 '19 Call "Within Microbatteries, the split between healthcare [revenue] and the rest is roughly 55% compared to 45%." - H1 '19 Call "In rechargeable hearing aid batteries, as you know, we are the market leader, and having a market share of approximately 60% of the total markets, and we expect that around 20% of all new hearing aids being sold are rechargeable hearing aid batteries…And then, if you take the 60% market share, that should give you a good indication of our units that we're going to sell in rechargeable hearing aid batteries." - Q3 '19 Call

These quotes, when combined with Varta's disclosure on the size of the total market, allow one to reliably estimate Varta's revenue per rechargeable hearing aid battery:

Based on our analysis of Varta's past disclosures, we believe the Company generates ~3.06 EUR of revenue per rechargeable hearing aid sold.

Furthermore, Varta discloses that the gross profit margin it earns on the sale of rechargeable hearing aids is roughly 20-30% higher than what it receives from the sales of primary hearing aids.

Consequently, whereas the sale of one traditional hearing aid ensured the sale of €22.88 worth of disposable battery revenue over its lifetime (roughly 208 batteries at an ASP of €0.11), a rechargeable hearing aid only needs 1 battery in its lifetime, resulting in €3.06 of revenue. Even after adjusting for the higher gross margin of the rechargeable batteries, the conversion to rechargeable hearing aids should result in an ~83% reduction in gross profit shared by the industry:

Don't just take our word for it. This inconvenient truth was once well-understood by the financial community, but it has seemed to have been lost amidst the fervor for the entertainment business.

It is telling that a very informed (and no longer financially incentivized) individual is under no such allusions. In a documented transcript, Hannes Hoehmueller, the former CFO of Varta Microbattery, reiterated what should be a very basic calculation:

"…You can imagine if you have the hearing aid batteries with zinc-air and let's say you have 100 a year and you use the device for, let's say on average, four years, we talk about 400 batteries, and on the other hand, you talk about two batteries, so there is a change. Even with the higher price, you cannot compensate that. That's clear."

Rapid shift to rechargeable/Installed base analysis:

Furthermore, we believe that the shift to rechargeable hearing aids is well underway. Based on data released by the Veteran's Association (VA), which is the world's single largest buyer of hearing aids (captures ~20% and 9% of the U.S. and global market, respectively), year to date (through Oct. 2019) roughly 45% of their hearing aid purchases are rechargeable. This percentage has skyrocketed of late, from 0% at the beginning of 2017, thanks to the proliferation of lithium-ion batteries that allows a hearing aid to keep a charge for an entire day:

Source: VA data

We believe the structural decline in Varta's hearing aid battery business due to the shift to rechargeable has been obfuscated, to date, by two factors. First, the proliferation of hearing aid wireless connectivity (i.e. "streaming") has increased battery consumption-requiring more primary batteries to service a single device. Although this phenomenon has previously been a tailwind for Varta's battery business, its impact should quickly diminish as a greater share of the installed base transitions over to rechargeable devices. Second, Varta recently won Costco (NASDAQ:COST) as a distributor of hearing aid-batteries which will inflate Varta's reported growth rate as this contract is phased in during H2 '19 & H1 '20. We do not believe either factor will be sufficient to offset the sever structural decline implied by our calculations.

Using compiled monthly FOIA data dating back to 2013, in conjunction with our findings derived from primary due diligence, we have constructed an installed base analysis and have presented a simplified tabulation of our results below:

As a result, we expect Varta's hearing aid battery business to experience double digit top line declines.

Key Customer Just Became A Competitor:

Although Varta used to compete against a variety of well-known suppliers in the market for primary hearing aid batteries, such as Energizer, Duracell, and Panasonic, the small size of the market and the niche nature of zinc-air battery technology precipitated market exits from larger players-allowing Varta and Rayovac to enjoy a majority share.

Furthermore, although players such as Energizer and Duracell ceased manufacturing their own hearing aids, they continue to sell them as white label products - using Varta as the contract manufacturer:

However, Energizer's acquisition of Rayovac from Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) does not bode well for Varta's private label hearing aid business. We believe that it is highly likely that Energizer will use its newly acquired hearing aid battery manufacturer, Rayovac, to provide white-label manufacturing for its Energizer portfolio rather than continuing to purchase these batteries from Varta, a competitor. Moreover, Varta's previously mentioned win of the Costco account came at the expense of Rayovac - meaning it is highly likely that Rayovac has material unused capacity that Energizer will be eager to fill.

We believe that Energizer's recent plan to shutter their hearing aid factory in Bennington, Vermont, in order to consolidate their production into Rayovac's hearing aid facilities in Wisconsin is further evidence of this future strategic move.

Energizer sellside actively flags in-sourcing of Energizer's hearing aid battery production as a key opportunity (UBS 7/18/18):

Although Varta does not disclose Energizer's contribution to its Healthcare business, inference from industry documents published by the European Commission as part of the transaction suggest it is significant. They estimate that Energizer's branded hearing aid business has roughly 20-30% share of the mass retail channel in Europe: with a 20-30% share in Germany and a 40-50% share in the UK.

Although it is hard to know precisely how much of Varta's hearing aid business is at risk, even if Energizer only has 5% market share, the loss of Energizer could result in a 10% reduction in Varta's hearing aid revenue (since 5% of the market is ~10% of Varta's total industry share of 48%).

Valuation

Varta's management has convinced the market that they have a virtual monopoly on premium coin-shaped batteries, flashing projections of ~100% market share in 2020 with expectations of similar levels of market share into 2022E:

The sellside, not to be outdone, believes that Varta's expectations of "at least" 150mm batteries sold in 2022 are too conservative: In December 2019 notes, Commerzbank assumed that Varta sells 160mm coin shaped batteries in 2022 (resulting in a ~73% market share of a 225mm unit coin shaped battery market) and Berenberg assumed ~173mm units in 2022:

For the sake of conservatism, we use Commerzbank's 2021E coin-cell market size estimate which is above management's guidance. Assuming that the low-cost portion of the market remains only ~25% of the total (although we are perplexed as to how a 75% chunk of the market can remain "premium"), this implies an addressable market of ~131mm high-end coin-shaped batteries. Given the fact that we have already found proof that four different competitors have penetrated Tier 1 customers, we believe that in two years' time Varta can expect to garner 50% market share at best. Assuming zero price deflation (despite competitors already pricing at a ~12% discount) and long-term margins that are at a premium to Varta's hearing aid business (Varta claims that li-ion should be structurally higher despite the fact that the TWS market is already shaping up to be significantly more competitive than the ~duopoly that exists in hearing aids), we arrive at 37 mm EUR of Entertainment EBITDA:

Next, we turn to the Healthcare business: we derive our organic growth estimates from our installed-base model (we do not account for the potential loss of key-customer Energizer to be conservative), layer in the incremental sales contribution from Costco, and credit Varta's Healthcare business an uptick in margins despite transitioning from a battery technology in which they had a virtual duopoly (zinc-air) to one in which there already exists fierce competition (li-ion).

For the sake of simplicity, and conservatism for our short thesis, we give Varta's remaining business segments (Consumer, Industrial, & Power) the benefit of the doubt by using the most bullish projections the sellside has to offer. From there, we apply two multiples: first, we use the average EBITDA multiple that sellside research uses to value the Company to show how the stock would perform assuming no multiple compression ("Sellside Mult"); second, we apply the multiple at which Varta traded before the financial community got carried away by management's false "Monopoly" narrative ("Mamba Mult") (~15x EV/ EBITDA):

Source: Bloomberg

We believe the shares are worth EUR 42-58/share, or ~50-65% downside from current levels.

Although we have simplified our methodology for the purposes of this article, we do not believe - in light of our findings - that it takes more than basic arithmetic to illustrate Varta's lofty valuation and the potential downside the stock is likely to afford. Furthermore, we believe that Varta's key drivers are linked and should the conclusions of our research come to pass the stock has even further downside from our illustrations above; in the presence of fierce competition, Varta will sell less batteries, at a lower price, earn lower margins (an unavoidable byproduct of selling less batteries at a lower price given the fixed costs associated with battery production), and command a lower multiple from the market.

Conclusion

Ultimately, we believe that Varta's current valuation is only justifiable under the premise that the company will maintain a near monopoly on the li-ion coin-cell market for premium TWS devices; this narrative has been propagated by management and thoroughly endorsed by the sellside community. As we believe we have demonstrated, this narrative is verifiably false. By simply cracking open a few earbuds, we found four separate Chinese competitors inside of four different premium TWS devices.

Without a monopoly on the premium TWS market, we believe that the market's expectations of the value of Varta's Entertainment business are far too rosy as the Company should garner substantially lower market share of Tier 1 TWS devices at significantly lower margins. Likewise, we believe Varta's legacy hearing aid business faces underappreciated secular headwinds that will be difficult to overcome. We suggest that current/prospective shareholders do their own homework - effective due diligence can be purchased for less than the price of a single share.

