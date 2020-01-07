Top Idea (Exclusive) - Varta AG: Strong Sell As Monopoly Story Shattered By Competition In Premium TWS Devices
Includes: VARGF
by: SA PRO+ Editors
Top Idea Summary
Short OTC:VARGF / VAR1.DE - market cap €4.8 b
by Black Mamba (exclusive interview about Short Selling)
- Shares of Varta AG, a German electronics supplier of small batteries, are up ~320% in the last 12 months due to investor perception that Varta is the “only game in town” for premium TWS batteries.
- Our tear-downs have found four different Chinese competitors supplying batteries to high-end Tier 1 TWS products completely discrediting the idea that Varta has no competition at the high end.
- 80% of Varta’s Entertainment revenue comes from supplying their top four Tier-1 TWS manufacturers; two of them have already started using batteries from other vendors.
- Competitive batteries appear to have as good (and in some instances better) energy density than Varta’s battery, dispelling the notion that Varta has a multi-year technology lead.
- Significant headwinds are also being overlooked in Varta’s core hearing aid business; shares have ~50-65% downside even under generous assumptions.
