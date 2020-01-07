The Coming Reflation - Michael Gayed Talks With Alpha Trader (Podcast Transcript)

Reflation is the word for 2020, says Gayed, as he sees the Fed succeeding in its goal of pushing price levels higher. If he's right, that means good things for most equities, particularly for some lagging sectors. It also means not so good things for fixed-income.

AT: Thanks for being here and Happy New Year to everyone, all our listeners and you Michael and Stephen. Thanks for joining us for the last podcast of 2019. And of course, we want to talk about the [Alpha 2020], before we get there, a little bit of a recap. Again, a phenomenal year for investors, and Michael you summed it up very well on a recent column you wrote for all the fear about trade wars, geopolitics or the unsustainable global debt levels, 2019 turns out to be one of the best years for investors, and that’s not just for the stock market, I mean, I really across all asset classes, as Stephen and I talked about in the last episode it was just a gang buster year, but nobody thought that coming into 2019. I mean 2018 was a mere image, it was pretty much down across the board.

So, if you could sum it all up Michael in a few words, like why do you think things so dramatically shifted in 2019, coming out of what a tough year 2018 was across the board.

MG: It’s one of my favorite quotes from Yogi Berra is that, ‘Predicting is hard, especially about the future.’ This has been a stellar year in terms of buy and hold asset class performance, although I would like to temper expectations by trying to make people realize that if you are only looking at the Dow and the S&P that’s the case, but there still have been several parts of the global marketplace that are not toughing you high as at least just yet. And I think, even though it has been such an incredible year with hindsight in some areas of the marketplace, the reality is it’s been a year full of tremendous excite.

I think in terms of these flipflopping of where the trade war or trade deal is going to end up, it’s always good to kind of remember too that it’s not just been a stellar year, it’s been a stellar decade for U.S. markets. I have a fairly sizeable following on Twitter @leadlagreport and one of the tweets I put out was, take yourself back to 2010, you would have never thought that the world would be where it is now in 2010. There’s no way you could have known 10 years later that the S&P would have done what it did. One year, will remove from the financial crisis and given at the time all these concerns by Europe, with the euro, the possibility of a breakup in the euro zone all this. So, this is a hard game in the sense that we all have to make decisions on where to best place our money given a voluminous amount of information and data, but the reality is nobody ultimately knows it’s been an incredible year this year, will it be incredible next year or the years going forward. I’ll tell you in the future.

AT: Alright. So, with that caveat, and I really appreciate the Yogism, and you also recently wrote the Dow’s recent break form its 1.5-year long consolidation spells trouble for permabear’s, this melt-up has the potential to be just the beginning of something bigger much bigger than many investors imagine. So, how much bigger are we talking about here.

MG: Yeah, I think this is an important discussion to really have because it relates to sort of the – where the participation of the [bull one] has really been focused on. This has been a very unusual bull market from a lot of perspectives, and we all know, because of Central Bank intervention why that is, but this has been largely [a rally], which is: one, primarily focused on U.S. stocks; two, primarily focused on mega cap stocks; and three, one that’s really not been driven by inflation expectations. A lot of the work I’ve done in those four papers that I co-authored that won awards from the Dow Association, sorry Chartered Market Technician and main focus on relationship of inflation expectations to future terms of volatility.

Last several years, really since QE3, you had a huge divergence of inflation expectations dropping disinflationary pressure and an ongoing bull market in mega caps. Now, if that relationship is going to normalize, meaning that stocks rise with rising inflation expectations and if you believe that inflation expectations have hit a low, which is my personal belief then you would expect to see reflationary investments seems to pick up. Those are areas which have not participated, notably financials emerging markets and commodities. If that’s the case, if you’re going to have a return of the reflationary behavior that means global growth picks up and that means it’s hard to [imagine a stereo] where you have a severe recession or a bear market.

Now, that’s not to say, you can't have corrections that are pretty ugly between now and then, but you’ve got a lot of areas of the marketplace, which have not participated because inflation expectations have been so low for so long that any kind of a pickup there can provide further fuel for the bull market. Now, that does have interesting implications on bots, which have also had an incredible year this year, been a phenomenal year for 60-40 stock bonds allocations. If I’m right that you’re on the cusp of sort of a resurgence of the reflationary behavior, it’s bullish for equities, but probably quite bearish for anything yields sensitive, and I know the Seeking Alpha community tends to be very focused on income producing assets as the rest of the world is because that’s been where the momentum has been most focused.

I think you’re probably nearing the tail end of that. That doesn't mean that you're going to have rates spiking and you're going to have severe, severe losses in fixed income, but I just think that that’s not only a crowded trade, but it’s a trade that it has been pricing in a recession that may not be here yet.

SA: You mentioned some lagging sectors that may do better in 2020 if your reflation idea is right, and commodities being one of those, I want to just to pose out with – in the slow news week making a lot of news last week was Peter Lynch interviewing Barron's in which he said the energy sector appears to have not noticed at the price of oil was up nicely this year. And he’s a big fan of energy names, particularly he didn’t mention any specific stocks, but he likes small cap oil and natural gas producers, same it could be three baggers. Once they get the news that prices are up your like energy going forward.

MG: Yeah. And I think that’s consistent with the reflation theme there as well, right. You know, energy like emerging markets and all commodities have been dead money for 10 years, 10 plus years or so. I mean, you're talking about a huge underperformance and in a world where everyone has done nothing, but buy high and sell higher, no one has touched these areas, which have just been stuck in this kind of very prolonged basing pattern. Now, the connection to oil energy stocks is actually not as strong as people tend to think, people tend to think that if oil goes up, energy stocks go up. It’s really the minors that would tend to have the higher co-relation, right, within the energy sector, but the bigger interesting thing I think here is that what is the biggest driver of inflation expectations.

Historically, it’s the current price of oil. And I think you're going to see oil probably continue to rise or not rise at least hold where it is, which should benefit energy and because that’s such an underinvested area of the marketplace. Yeah, there is a lot of room for energy and materials broadly from a sector basis to run.

AT: And turning back to interest rates, if you think it compares to go higher you said, a lot of the income favorites as you notice the big favorite of Seeking Alpha [indiscernible] may not do so. You’ve written recently about Host Hotels, Jernigan Capital, couple of REITs, couple of income players and you are excited about the outlook for those two?

MG: There are always selective opportunities to look at. The only sort of caveat to the – my negativity on yields, I think actually that preferred’s, primarily financial sector probably will do okay because part of the reflation theme is a bet on yield curve steepening and you know financials, historically benefit from that yield curve steepening. And then if is tied to dividends in income for financial stocks and preferred’s within that, I think probably can do relatively better than everything else, but again it’s more of a call on sort of this, where did the pendulum swing.

The pendulum has swung so far in the extreme of income that I think you’ll probably do for an extreme in the other direction, which is the capital appreciation. Write the two sources of total return of capital appreciation income. It’s kind of as good as it gets, I think to some extend as far as the way a lot of these yielding investments have behaved as far as the entire segment of high-income producing areas of the marketplace, and that’s okay. And I think we should all want to see I know this is going to sound strange, but I think we should all want to see fixed income not do that well. The reason I'm saying that this, the bears have a very legitimate case, long-term, that there is so much debt in the system that it can conceivably "collapse.”

When you look at U.S. Government debt, at around, I think 24 trillion total global debt as a percent of total GP is pretty much 1 for 1. So, I mean, you're funding a lot of returns with future borrowing and borrowing against the future. We could want to see inflation to some extent because I don't know how you could tax your way out of all this government debt. To have inflation create debt to be lower on a sort of real basis, while it would hurt income producing investments, it might actually be the only thing that ultimately saves the system “longer-term” because again you can't tax your way out of all this debt that the government’s worldwide have taken along.

AT: So, Michael. This is very interesting. If you’re right about the reflation trade, I wonder what that means for the Fed and we spent a lot of time talking about the Fed and [indiscernible] has endorsed this question, but it doesn't matter so much, because it seems like she [indiscernible] last policy statement and press conference more importantly basically said, we’re going to wait to see the waits of inflation size before we do anything. Basically, we’re going to let it run faster than we would have let it run in a previous Fed regime. And I'm wondering if the Fed is once again, if we’re going to look back in 10 years and say, you know the Fed was fighting the last way, now they finally realized that deflation is the problem and then let inflation get away from themselves, just like they are too worried about inflation in the 1990’s and early 2000's, and let deflation become too big of a problem too quickly.

If you’re correct, if reflation is the right call for the coming year going forward, and the Fed remains on hold or will they – I guess the question I’m asking you, will the Fed remain at whole. Will they let inflation run faster than they would have let it run previously?

MG: Sure look, I think it’s not a surprise that the Fed now is basically saying, we're going to let inflation run hot because they haven't got any inflation by their metrics in a very, very long time. Their ability to target inflation is absolutely horrendous in terms of trying to create rising inflation. So, I don't think that’s a surprise because they’re realizing they can't really do anything else. Rates are so low now, right. They will let it go hot, have some momentum outside of the stock market into the inflation that would allow them to raise interest rates as soon as they have more ammunition going forward, otherwise we’re going to be stuck in this QE of QE light, whatever nomenclature you want to use forever. This is not just a US Fed phenomenon, right, and we know that all Central Banks have been trying to keep rates low and if anything, you need to have significant inflation to lower this debt on our real basis.

So, it makes sense that that they would want to just try to jam this higher. And they don't have to necessarily jam it higher with policy. They can just do it with words. They can talk up the idea that they want inflation and by the way that does have other implications from a currency perspective as well. The dollar is probably the one currency next year to focus on the most, purely because I suspect you're going to have a severe bear market in the greenback. And if that happens because inflation expectations are rising, because Europe is probably closer to the end of its cutting cycle than the beginning, right, then all that does bode well for again the commodity trade, which should cause push inflation through the system.

I think the Fed wants that. At the end of the day, I wrote a piece not too long ago, arguing that, what the Fed really needs is not lower interest rates, what the Fed really needs is higher oil and higher commodities to try to push inflation expectations into the system, create an increase in the velocity of money and really sort of invigorate the [nominal growth]. I know a lot of people have different opinions on inflation, a lot of people would say what you mean there is little inflation or there is disinflation look at my housing, look at my education cost, look at my healthcare, those are not the cost that Fed looks at. Those are not the things that Fed really looks at or arguably it is even really in their control. They are controlling a rate that applies to everything in the economy. So, I just think that you’re in a situation or potentially a decade where you need to really start rooting for the inflation the Fed cares about, the Fed needs it to happen, otherwise they are going to be stuck in this Japan low interest-rate trap forever and that’s a very, very nasty scenario longer-term.

AT: And I hear the words dollar bear market and here the word reflation and I think of another lagging sector which is emerging markets. I think you are bullish there in 2020.

MG: I’ve been wrong in emerging markets for quite a while. I don't think going back to 2010, you know taking yourself back to a decade ago, it used to be the case that emerging markets where like a two times beta of the S&P meaning that the S&P ran 1%, emerging markets would run 2%. All that changed on QE3. Just everything started diverging from those historical relationships. My thinking is that you’re probably going to have emerging markets run, not only because it’s under invested, not only because it’s kind of a value play, I think, but the only reason the emerging markets have not run is because all the momentum has been purely focused on U.S. Not to sound cynical, but sometimes it’s a situation where something hasn't done well for a long time, it continues to not do well for a long time, simply because it hasn’t done well in the long time.

So, with these trade war concerns easing, it looks like there is Phase 2, or Phase 1 deal with China and I suspect that’s going to get done fully and formally sooner than people think just because of the election year and it’s something to talk about for Trump. I just see there is a lot of room to move for emerging markets. Again, I go back to sort of the concept which is most prevalent in markets, which is mean reversion. Right, the things tend to revert to the mean, when I was on the road, and I was presenting to see if a chapter, say CMT chapters on these award-winning papers I co-authored, I used to always joke that mean reversion is a concept as old as a Bible. He who is first shall be last, and last first. I’m pretty sure is mean reversion, and in markets it’s no different.

Whenever you look at three-year returns going forward, the three-year returns going for tend to be from those areas of the marketplace that in the prior three years completely underperform. So, I do think that there is a cycle coming and potentially very big one, that would be beneficial for U.S. markets both obviously much more beneficial for the bricks and all the areas that people used to love up until again QE3.

AT: Everyone has their own little secrets in idiosyncrasies, what is it about lumber prices that you find fascinating from market perspective and what are they telling you right now?

MG: So, lumber is a very interesting and boring commodity because oftentimes you go outside your place [indiscernible] when you see a tree you don't really think much of it, right, other than the fact that it creates oxygen. So, the link with lumber, why lumber is important is actually relatively simple when you think it through. The average house has about 14,000 board fee of lumber, right, most home are created with wood. So, as lumber prices go, so to expectations for a pickup in construction and housing. The link between the economy, markets, and lumber, the bridge is really housing, which is the biggest driver of most people's wealth, it’s their homes.

Now, there is a paper that I co-authored in 2015 that won The National Association of Active Investment Managers founder's award called, “Lumber: Worth Its Weight in Gold,” that basically looked at the behavior of lumber prices relative to gold and the argument being that when lumber is outperforming gold that tends to mean reflationary behavior, it tends to mean lower volatility a bull market. If lumber is weak relative to gold that would mean expectations for housing, activities in the drop, and that likely means higher volatility going forward and when you quantitatively test that relationship against stocks, you tend to see that lumber moves in advance of the stock market.

So, sort of a leading indicator of the leading indicator so to speak. Now, there was a scare in early May, I had noted I was doing a few media segments at that time, I had noted in May that there was a real risk of what I believed at the time to be a potential market crash this year because lumber had so dramatically diverged from U.S. markets that it seemed to me like a very high-risk period. And even though you didn’t have a crash, I still maintained that that was the right sort of cautious thing to do because what happened in June, is something the Fed starts very aggressively talking down interest rates.

So, obviously lumber was seeing something that [colors] the Fed, which up until 4 or 5 months before that was thinking about raising rates to dramatically change course. And historically, if you are looking at a chart of lumber, prior to major periods of market stress or financial crisis, lumber was declining in advance of the 1987 crash, it was declining in advance of the 1990 recession, in advance of 1997- 1998, in advance of 2000-2002, and in advance of 2008, literally two weeks before leaving, lumber was giving a very big warning sign, and then in 2011, and you’ve had a number of other false positives meaning that lumber is weak telling you be defensive, but not different than slowing down interest [indiscernible] don’t have the crash, right, you ended up being okay getting to your destination, but lumber is a very good, let's call it risk call of indicator.

Now, lumber has been okay throughout this rally. Ever since obviously the Fed started lowering rates, you started seeing lumber pickup than momentum looks to be continuing. If you see lumber weakening and I mentioned this quite a bit in the Lead-Lag Report on Seeking Alpha itself to the subscribers there, you know, if you start seeing lumber weaken then very short-term, I think risks become quite high for some kind of scale. This time the Fed got ahead of it. I find it hard to believe the Fed will get ahead of every single major high-risk period because if they could do that, we would have never had bear market to begin with in 2008.

AT: I wonder if Alan Greenspan, if that was one of the indicators, he looked at in his bathtub to help him [indiscernible].

MG: I really don’t want to think about – yeah, I don’t want to think about Greenspan or bathtub.

AT: I don't want to be creepy here, you don't remember the stories that he used to get the economic stats delivered to him while he was sitting in hi bath and he had a few key indicators I guess that help build the Maestro legend.

MG: [Indiscernible] I will let the listeners of this podcast try to envision that for a moment.

