Look Past The Choppy Near Term, And Chart Industries Looks Appealing

Chart Industries is likely facing near-term pressures in natural gas conditioning and industrial capex investment, but the long-term trends for both remain healthy, with new market opportunities as well.

There’s no “one size fits all” approach for reconciling choppy short-term trends with more exciting long-term drivers, but I find these situations can often lead to above-average investment gains for the patient investor. Chart Industries (GTLS) definitely has some near-term risk to lower natural gas-related spending in the upstream and midstream markets it serves, and some industrial cycle risk as well, but I believe those short-term risks pale next to the long-term opportunities in LNG, alternative fuels, and new end-markets.

I’m pretty bearish on U.S. onshore oil & gas spending, but I’m not sure the market is yet and that is my biggest near-term concern with Chart Industries. Longer term, I’d highlight the risk of political action against large-scale LNG exports from the U.S. as a key concern, even if it is not particularly likely. Even with those risks, though, I think the long-term opportunity is pretty interesting; it’s a pretty easy call at $60 and even here closer to $65, I still like Chart as an idea in 2020.

Near-Term End-Market Challenges

While LNG liquefaction is the most exciting driver at Chart Industries, it’s only a part of the overall story. To that end, there are some near-term end-market challenges that investors should appreciate heading into 2020.

A significant portion (around one-third) of Chart’s revenue comes from heat exchangers, cold boxes, and other related equipment sold to upstream and midstream customers for natural gas processing. As natural gas at the wellhead is not a uniform mix, producers and processors have to process it to remove impurities (like sulfur), separate out water, recover natural gas liquids, and the fractionate it to remove particular constituents (like ethane or propane).

As you might imagine, demand for Chart’s equipment is dependent upon oil/gas activity – not only the number of wells completed and put into production, but also the number of pipelines and processing facilities put into operation as well. Although recent tensions with Iran have sent oil prices higher again, oil/gas capex spending was not particularly robust in 2019 and I’m not expecting it to be great in 2020 as customers focus on generating free cash flow. That, then, will create some challenges for Chart.

I’m also still cautious on Chart’s industrial gas market trends. Gases are used in a long list of industries and although there is no reason to believe long-term consumption is going to decline (consumption has grown at a pretty steady rate around 3% to 5%), near-term weakness in short-cycle markets like welding remains a risk, as does a greater overall reluctance to commit to new capex projects (like new plants, which would require the full suite of storage and delivery systems that Chart provides). Close to half of the demand for industrial gases comes from manufacturing and metallurgy (steel production, et al), so I’d argue that the outlook for those broad sectors is certainly relevant to Chart’s near-term prospects.

New Opportunities Are Still Relevant

LNG liquefaction and regasification plants are a big part of Chart’s potential, but there are attractive growth opportunities beyond that.

Food and beverage remains an attractive end-market opportunity. While gases like carbon dioxide are staples, more producers are using gases to replace various preservatives and still maintain product freshness. Chart is also exploiting opportunities in areas like packaging, where nitrogen dosing for plastic beverage bottles (water bottles especially) can eliminate up to 30% of the PET and 10% of the energy required without compromising shelf life.

Hydrogen as a vehicle fuel also remains a potential driver. Fuel cells have been overshadowed in the rush toward battery electrics, but there are still multiple auto, truck, and machinery (train, etc.) manufacturers working on fuel cell powertrains and I believe there are almost no expectations for meaningful hydrogen storage/delivery system sales in most models for Chart.

Alternative vehicle fuels like LNG also remain an opportunity for Chart. The company has received some LNG trucking-related orders and management continues to believe that LNG will grow in popularity as a fuel option for the oceangoing shipping industry. I’m a little cautious on this opportunity, largely because of the “chicken vs. egg” nature of it – shipping companies have been slow to order LNG-powered ships (and Chart sells LNG fuel systems for ships) because of the lack of bunker facilities with LNG, but bunker facilities have been reluctant to invest in LNG equipment (which Chart also sells) because of the iffy trends in LNG-powered ship orders. I believe this logjam will eventually break, and I believe there’s an underappreciated long-term opportunity here for Chart.

LNG Still The Driver, But There’s No Clarity On Timing Or Magnitude

The large-scale liquefaction and export of LNG remains the biggest swing factor for Chart Industries, with the company looking at easily many hundreds of millions of dollars, and possibly multiple billions of dollars, in potential orders over the next few years. The economics for LNG remain compelling, with China, Japan, and many European countries looking to use more LNG as a power generation fuel and with very low-cost reserves in the U.S., and companies like Honeywell (HON) and Emerson (EMR) have pointed to large multiyear order funnels for LNG facilities.

Although most of the attention has thus far been on the LNG export facility opportunities for Chart, there is another side of the equation that is also relevant – regassification. While the regassification opportunity likely will be smaller, there’s nevertheless an attractive long-term opportunity here for Chart to benefit from many countries investing in LNG infrastructure.

The biggest issue remains the timing. Chart is much better-positioned for this cycle than past cycles, but orders come when they come and there has been some concern that orders will get pushed out on weaker global prices. Honeywell and Emerson have remained pretty confident about the quality of their backlogs, but have acknowledged some risk to project timing. Given the difference in size and Chart’s operating and financial leverage, delays would certainly hit the stock, even if the long-term impacts weren’t so serious.

The Outlook

I believe LNG may be the only area of meaningful capex investment growth in the U.S. midstream/power segments in 2020, and Chart is well-placed to benefit. Although I see some risk of weaker results/lower expectations in core industrial gas, it looks like the expectations for Chart are more bearish than for pure-play industrial companies, something that I believe reduces some of the downside risk. The biggest risks I see for Chart at this point are an even sharper decline in natural gas processing-related spending in 2020 and a change in the political climate, if candidates opposed to fracking and LNG exports start to do well in the polls as we approach the election.

My core expectations for Chart Industries are as before, with long-term expectations of over 8% revenue growth and mid-teens FCF growth. Those numbers assume meaningful LNG order wins for Chart, but only a fraction of the potential winnable awards that could develop over the next five to 10 years. Management guided to $1.7 billion in “core” revenue for 2021 without any “big LNG” contributions and $2.1 billion to $2.2 billion with big LNG; my number now is $1.9 billion.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted free cash flow and margin-driven EV/EBITDA, I believe Chart shares are priced for a double-digit return from here. There are above-average risks with this company and this investment thesis, but I believe the prospective returns are more than adequate compensation. Were the shares to retest the mid-$50’s, a large amount of the LNG opportunity would be washed out and the shares would still have appeal just on the basis of the core industrial gas and natural gas processing opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.