5 Passive Income Sources - December 2019

While the dividend's were down, the variety of our passive income sources actually bumped things up to gain almost 11% year over year.

Our Drips (Dividend Reinvestment Program) added $21.31 to our yearly forward dividend's this month.

2020!

A new year, a new decade. This is it - The roaring 20s. Woot! Woot!

December flew by. Lots of good times and new experiences.

We shut down the business for the season and I really don't want to do snow anymore. I found a sweet gig renovating hotel for the winter. Wallpapering is something I have never done before, but I learn fast and always appreciate a new skill. It's been going great. I have taken the last 2 winters off to be with our kids but it gets to me. Retirement is not for me at this stage of the game. I really do enjoy working and that "tired" feeling at night.

Fun Times…

Surprised the kids and took them to Great Wolf Lodge for the night. This is the third time for our son but first for our daughter. They loved it, we loved it as well. The lil man did every slide with me that he was tall enough for after some convincing, which was awesome. I finally tackled the wolf tail -absolutely incredible, the drop is real. Since there is never a line (or a long one) I actually did 2-3 more rounds. The last couple times we went there I chickened out. ha-ha

Christmas was fun and not too hectic this year as parties were actually spread out pretty well. Kids got spoiled and we have been building Lego ever since. I ate a tonne and probably gained a couple lbs, maybe this will be a 2020 goal.

Our cousin didn't want to go the leaf game and called me up and asked if I wanted the tickets. Row 12... Of Course! Me and the Wife Tossed on our leaf jerseys and went to the game on the 28th. Lost, but came back yet again to force OT. Was a good game and the wife always looks fantastic in a leaf jersey!

Life continues to be great, cupcakes and rainbows kinda stuff. ha-ha

Raises Or Cuts

3 raises to cap off the year. My biggest holding with a 9.8% raise, oh yeah...

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) came through as stated, raising their dividend 9.8%. This raise put a nice smile on my face and added $64.22 to our forward income.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) raised theirs for the 2nd time this year, this time 2.9%. This added a whopping $2.09 to that income.

National Bank continues to be killing it and tossed us another raise as well. Their recent 4.4% raise added $4.32 to those yearly totals.

In total, these 3 raises boosted that income by $70.63 - I like it a lot...

Total added income from dividend raises in 2019 - $‭274.08

Dividend Income

11 companies paid us this month.

Stocks December 2018 Income December 2019 Income Totals 624.5 615.95 IBM (NYSE:IBM) 28.26 29.16 usd 3M (NYSE:MMM) 0 17.28 usd Russel Metals (OTCPK:RUSMF) 17.48 sold Altagas (OTCPK:ATGFF) 5.48 2.40 Sienna Senior (OTCPK:LWSCF) 2.45 sold High Liner Foods (OTC:HLNFF) 21.75 sold Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) 28.21 33.33 ZDY ETF 7.67 sold Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) 13.32 (3 Drip's) sold Shaw (NYSE:SJR) 31.01 (One Drip) sold Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF) 17.00 (2 Drip's) 17.92 (2 Drips) Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) 7.98 28.64 (1 Drip) RioCan (OTCPK:RIOCF) 40.20 (One Drip) 29.64 (1 Drip) Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF) 75.51 (2 Drip's) 84.54 (2 Drip's) Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP) 89.29 (2 Drip's) 98.55 (1 Drip) Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) 0 111.39 (4 Drips) Enbridge (ENB) 238.89 (4 Drip's) 163.10 (2 Drips)

13 stocks Dripped in December.

December 2019 Dividend Total = $615.95 10 bucks less than last year…

December 2018 Dividend Total = $624.50 (Previous Dividend Income)

Our Drips (Dividend Reinvestment Program) added $21.31 to our yearly forward dividends this month.

Well, another one of these quarter ending months that is negative. The sales months. Hopefully, I'll surpass this in March...

Trailing 12-Month Return

I will continue to include our trailing 12-month returns moving forward. It went up quite a bit since last month. But still, our RRSP is actually the account holding this back, which is surprising to me.

Here's the return of each account

TFSA 1 - 32.49%

TFSA 2 - 23.50%

RESP - 19.66%

RRSP - 18.59%

Overall, the 23.59% is pretty good though, and again, I don't know if that includes the dividend yield there or not. If not, add another 4% and change.

The S&P 500 returned 24.18%, so if we add in dividends, we beat it overall. Either way, 2020 was a good year.

Other Income

Private Investment Payment - $500.00

Nothing new here, just our regular monthly payment. (I don't even have to edit this part every month) Steady Eddy...

Solar Income

In November (we always get paid a month later), our solar panel system generated 223 kWh. Since we bring in a fixed rate of 28.8 cents per kilowatt hour, Hydro One (OTC:HRNNF) deposited $64.22 into our chequing account this month.

Last December, we received $39.74. So, more money this year, kinda surprising because last year and this one, we got dumped in snow mid-November.

Total Income for 2019 so far - $2,453.45

System Installed January 2018

Total System Cost - $32,396.46

Total Income Received - $4,969.41

Amount to Breakeven -- $-27,427.05

Google Adsense

This month, we received a payment from Google Adsense (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) - $113.92. Sweet!

Amazon Associates

Thanks to some of you for buying something through one of our affiliate links, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) deposited a whopping $10.50. Oh Yeah!

Total December 2019 Passive Income - $‭1,304.59

December 2018 Passive Income - $1,176.34

Total Passive Income Increase over last year. - 10.90%

5 different passive income sources, very nice! While the dividends were down, the variety of our passive income sources actually bumped things up to gain almost 11% year over year. Gotta love it.

Totals For 2019

Dividends Year To Date Total - $5,750.10

Other Passive Income Year to date - $‭9,172.45

Total Passive Income for 2019 - $14,922.55

Year End Goal - $15,500 - %96.27

While we didn't hit our goal, looking at $15,000 in passive income is pretty dam neat.

December 2019 Purchases

This month, we maxed our RESP account by adding 22 shares of Bell Canada.

This purchase added $69.74 to our forward income.

Goals Update

I want to read 10 books this year. Finished about half of the intelligent investor but my daughter must have launched the book and bookmark, completely losing the page. arg! I started reading 'You Are a Badass at Making Money'. Pretty good and almost done it already. So, I'd say 7/10. While I didn't hit the goal, I'm happy to have read 7 books. I need to read more in the bedroom alone away from distractions.

Get A Will - DONE. You can read about that here.

Picked up some Garbage - This year, we grabbed garbage while walking the dog and whatnot but never drove to a beach for just this reason. I wanted to do that but failed.

Charities - Continued our monthly $50 donation to The Nature Conservancy of Canada. As I mentioned earlier, I did November again. Contributed 100 bucks but raised $270 - I'm really happy with this category and plan to increase it in 2020.

Increase Dividends by $1,100 this year. With New Purchases, Drips, and Dividend Raises this month, we added $161.68 to our dividend Portfolio. Overall, we added $955.43 to our forward income this year. We would have cleared the goal but lost almost 450 in income from the sales for the car this year.

Reduce Screen Time before Bed - Fail... Get off that dam phone man! FAIL in 2019!

Conclusion

I tend to always reflect on how the previous year was at the end of the year, but I recently read an article on Boomer and Echo by Robb. He looked back on the previous 10 years. It was a pretty cool post - check it out here.

If you think about how much growth you have achieved in your last 10 years, it's pretty amazing. We have seen a tonne over here on our side of the fence.

Bought a townhouse

Started learning about money

Got Married

Had our son

Eliminated all our debt (other than mortgage)

Bought our dream home

Had our daughter

Went from 2 sources of Income to 6

$0 Passive income at the start to now generating almost 15k per year from 5 different passive income sources

Increased our net worth by over $500,000 in these 10 years

I think these next 10 years will bring in even more milestones, memories, and even more income streams. (A Rental unit?)

I wish you all nothing but the best in 2020. Hopefully, this is a generation that the future can look back on and say, that's when the world changed. We started caring for the planet, planted more forests, products started to contain less packaging (or a biodegradable one), we started taking on being green more seriously, cleaned the oceans, improved sanitation, and the world started to work as a whole to make this place we call home an even better place to live.

Here's hoping, cheers!

