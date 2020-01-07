The Key Mexico Market Is Likely Bottoming, But Cemex Management Has A Lot To Prove

Cemex may be bottoming out, but management has lost a lot of credibility with investors and I want to see a little more proof that Mexico has bottomed.

More clunker than clinker over the last five years, Cemex (CX) has chopped steadily downward since mid-2017 as the company continues to see weak results in Mexico (compounded by share loss), lackluster results in the U.S., and frankly not much good news anywhere in the business. On top of that, I’m starting to question if management has the right idea regarding its asset sale initiatives – selling assets and deleveraging is a good idea on balance, but I’m worried that management may be selling the flowers and keeping the weeds.

I don’t think the operating environment in Mexico is going to get much worse, but that’s not a compelling bull thesis, nor is “but it’s cheap!” I do think the market is pricing in pretty unimpressive performance, but shouldn’t it? When’s the last time Cemex really impressed anybody with its execution? There could be value here, but if I want to go shopping for bargains leveraged to Mexican infrastructure I’d rather own PINFRA (OTCPK:PUODY) or pay up for a company like Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB).

Is Management Starting To Sell The Wrong Assets?

Management reiterated its $2 billion asset sale goal with third quarter earnings and announced another asset sale shortly thereafter, but this latest asset sale has me a little concerned about how management is evaluating asset disposals and its future portfolio. While I’m definitely on board with deleveraging and repositioning the portfolio in favor of more promising long-term assets, I’m not sure this latest deal does that.

Back in November the company announced the sale of its Kentucky assets (in which it holds a 75% stake) to Eagle Materials (EXP) for $665 million. While the top-line deal multiple looked good at 12x (and even the NOL-adjusted multiple of 9x wasn’t bad), as did the $400/t replacement value, I’m not sure this is a good deal.

For starters, this was a relatively good asset by a few metrics. There isn’t a lot of competition in the immediate area, and while Kentucky/Southern Ohio isn’t considered a prime cement market, the plant’s location on the Ohio River gave it some very advantageous shipping costs.

Second, let’s do some math. With a 75% stake, this plant was generating around $41.5 million a year in EBTIDA for Cemex. Let’s assume no tax leakage or transaction costs in using those proceeds to reduce debt. Recent effective debt costs have been around 6.5%, so the company will save about $32.5 million in annual interest costs. That’s $9M/year of lost EBITDA.

That’s an admittedly simplistic assessment (deleveraging can lower interest costs further if the ratings agencies upgrade Cemex’s debt rating), but why keep European, Egyptian, and Philippine assets in favor of this? The analysis doesn’t get any better when you factor in the comparative ROICs.

Taking the other side, I can see at least two potential counterarguments. First, as I often remind readers when they make comments like “so-and-so should just sell the business”, a transaction takes a willing buyer and a willing seller, and Cemex may not be getting credible offers for other assets; while the price for the Kentucky assets may not be quite as strong as it would first seem given the advantages (the location on the river, etc.), it’s still a good price. Second, management may well still be looking at other assets as trading at trough valuations; certainly there’s not much good news from Egypt recently and Cemex’s European assets could be worth a lot more in the future if the EU sharpens its focus on raising costs for polluters (cement production emits considerable carbon dioxide).

Mexico Can’t Get Much Worse … Right?

The biggest underlying change at Cemex since my last piece, and likely the biggest part of the steep decline in July/August, is the weaker-than-expected operating environment in Mexico. Between anti-corruption efforts, the cancelation of the new Mexico City airport, and the end of some low-income housing subsidies, not to mention considerable nervousness among businesses and individual consumers, the construction market in Mexico went into full-blown recession, driving double-digit declines in Cemex’s volumes.

As a reminder, the cement industry in Mexico is critically dependent on the “informal residential” market (basically the do-it-yourself residential construction market), and consumer confidence matters a lot here. Given the ongoing uncertainties regarding trade with the U.S. and immigration policy, it’s not surprising that this segment would see a significant decline in confidence and investment spending.

Other than “it’s different this time”, “it can’t get any worse” is probably the most dangerous phrase in investing, but it is worth asking how much worse Mexico’s building sector could get for Cemex. I think a full-blown global recession is unlikely, particularly with the passage of the USMCA (the “new NAFTA”) likely to happen fairly soon.

Moreover, the government has proposed a new infrastructure investment program – although there’s been a lot of skepticism (if not outright scoffing) at the proposed program, I have to think that any plan is better than no plan given how bad confidence and sentiment were in the Mexican construction sector earlier this year. About a third of the proposed program ($44B in total) is targeted for infrastructure projects like roads and airports, with additional spending targeting tourism, housing, infrastructure and other projects that could benefit Cemex. While Cemex’s ongoing shrinking market share is an issue, this plan should help restore some confidence to the sector.

The Outlook

I’ve cut my numbers again in response to a much weaker Mexican market and a lackluster U.S. market, but I am expecting Cemex to recover most of this later - my 2019 and 2020 revenue numbers go down 6% and 3.5%, but my 2028 number goes down less than 1%. I’d also note that my expectation for FCF margins to get back into the high single-digits may not be so ambitious on a long-term basis (the company once routinely earned double-digit FCF margins), a lot has changed over the last few years and it’s unclear to me that the company can ever regain its former levels of FCF generation.

The Bottom Line

My modeling assumptions work out to revenue growth of around 3% long term and high single-digit FCF growth and hopefully this will be the final cut to expectations. Factoring in the debt and discount rate, I believe the shares are priced for a high single-digit to low double-digit annualized long-term return, and that’s not all that appealing relative to other investment options. In any case, I’d suggest investors shop around a bit – PINFRA has its virtues, as does Cementos Argos (with strong exposure to the U.S. and Colombia markets).

I may well be taking too harsh of a view on the future earnings potential of Cemex now. It still does have valuable assets in place in Mexico, the U.S., and other operating areas, and it’s easy to get sucked into a bearish view when businesses are bottoming out. Still, for a company that has long disappointed investors, I believe a “show me” attitude isn’t entirely unfair and I’d like to see at least another quarter of results to confirm that Mexico is stabilizing before getting more bullish.

