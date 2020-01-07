Here's How Macerich's Best Malls Stay On Top

A+ and A++ malls are typically either the only significant high-end shopping destination in an attractive trade area or maintain their edge through frequent redevelopment investments.

While many U.S. malls are struggling, the very best ones are thriving.

It's no secret that the U.S. mall industry is changing rapidly. Department stores that used to be reliable mall anchors are closing underperforming stores at a frenetic pace, and some have been forced into bankruptcy. Meanwhile, many formerly ubiquitous in-line mall tenants have gone out of business due to a failure to adapt to changing consumer tastes and shopping patterns. Others have survived bankruptcy but downsized or demanded big rent concessions from landlords.

Due to these headwinds, mall REITs have experienced a slowdown in NOI and FFO growth. In fact, many mall REITs have been reporting declines in one or both metrics for the past few years.

However, the so-called retail apocalypse isn't hitting all malls equally. Many low- and mid-tier malls have struggled with elevated vacancy rates or have been forced to slash rents to convince tenants to renew leases (or to replace those that have left). As a result, mall REITs like Macerich (MAC), Simon Property Group, and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust have moved aggressively in recent years to dump many of their worst properties, even when doing so has negatively impacted FFO.

By contrast, the very best malls in the U.S. (those rated A, A+, or A++) are still thriving. With strong demand from prospective tenants, these properties are still able to steadily increase rents. A look at Macerich's two most-productive malls (Village at Corte Madera and Broadway Plaza) provides an interesting perspective about what makes the very best malls stand apart.

Dominate a densely-populated or wealthy area

Macerich's Village at Corte Madera, located just 10 miles north of San Francisco, exemplifies one recipe for a successful mall: dominate a populous or wealthy trade area. In this case, Village at Corte Madera is the only upscale mall in Marin County. While Marin County has a relatively modest population of approximately 260,000, it regularly ranks as one of the wealthiest counties in the U.S., with an average household income well above $100,000.

Village at Corte Madera is quite small, comprising just 460,000 square feet of gross leasable area, according to Macerich. It has about 60 stores and restaurants, including two department store anchors (Macy's and Nordstrom). By contrast, some of the other upscale malls in the Bay Area have hundreds of stores, giving shoppers far more options.

(Village at Corte Madera is small but has no meaningful competition nearby. Image source: Author.)

Yet getting to these other malls from Marin County requires crossing at least one toll bridge and potentially sitting in traffic for an hour or more. Meanwhile, the county's other mall (Northgate Mall) caters to moderate-income consumers. Macerich used to own that property as well, and as of late 2016 (just before Macerich sold it), Northgate Mall generated sales per square foot of $421, compared to $1,484 for Village at Corte Madera.

Thus, having a store at Village at Corte Madera is by far the best way for brands to reach wealthy Marin County shoppers. As a result, in addition to hosting many of the popular brands found in most upscale malls, Village at Corte Madera has been able to attract lots of emerging and digitally-native brands, including Amazon 4-Star, b8ta, Bluemercury, Bonobos, Madison Reed, Peloton, Sundance, Untuckit, and Warby Parker.

Indeed, emerging brands' preference for locating their first physical stores in the best malls is a key competitive advantage for A+ and A++ malls. It gives them a huge menu of options for replacing struggling tenants that might otherwise be able to negotiate rent reductions upon lease expiration.

Today, sales per square foot has reached an incredible $2,232 at Village at Corte Madera. As of Sept. 30, Corte Madera's occupancy rate was strong at 97.7%. To be sure, the property's Tesla store has inflated sales per square foot, particularly because there aren't that many in-line tenants. Still, it's clear that Village at Corte Madera is thriving.

Sales per square foot and average rents will probably continue to rise in the years ahead. On Macerich's recent Q3 conference call, management noted that Tiffany had recently signed a lease to join the center. A three-level, 60,000 square-foot RH Gallery will soon open in a new building in the parking lot. This is likely to be a key attraction driving additional traffic to Village at Corte Madera, and it will also free up additional in-line space for Macerich to lease.

Or invest a lot of money to stay on top

Macerich's Broadway Plaza is a good example of the more common path to success for the best malls: investing a lot of money to maintain an edge. Broadway Plaza is also located in the Bay Area, but there are two other good malls nearby: Taubman Centers' Sunvalley Shopping Center is just 6 miles north, while Simon's Stoneridge Shopping Center is about 17 miles south.

Back in 2013, Broadway Plaza generated sales per square foot of $726, making it Macerich's 8th most productive mall. Just a few years earlier, Macerich had lured Neiman Marcus to open a store there, joining Macy's and Nordstrom as a third anchor. After a modest delay, the Neiman Marcus opened in early 2012.

Macerich kept the pedal to the metal after Neiman Marcus opened. By 2014, it was planning a major expansion to Broadway Plaza. Over the next few years, Macerich and its joint venture partner invested more than $300 million to tear down 80,000 square feet of small-shop space, a parking structure, and the Macy's men's store to make room for 235,000 square feet of net new retail space.

(Image source: Macerich.)

This project more than doubled the center's small-shop space and allowed Macerich to add dozens of new stores. Like Village at Corte Madera, Broadway Plaza is now home to many emerging brands. The older anchor stores (Macy's and Nordstrom) have both been renovated and expanded recently. Additionally, Apple opened a flagship-type store there in 2018.

Broadway Plaza's sales per square foot has now reached $2,330. (As at Corte Madera, there's some inflation in that number from the presence of a Tesla store.) Occupancy is strong at 95.5%. This walkable town center is now unquestionably the premier mall for the East Bay. Sales per square foot should continue to rise with the opening of an Industrious co-working location in early 2020 and a Life Time luxury fitness club that will open later this year or in early 2021.

Dominant assets will stay dominant

Regardless of whether its strength is built upon dominance of an attractive trade area or periodic major investments, A++ and A+ malls typically enjoy wide moats.

U.S. mall construction has ground to a virtual halt over the past decade. With ample retail space available in most markets around the country, dominant upscale malls generally don't have to fear that a competitor would try to build a new mall from the ground up.

As for those malls that stay on top through heavy investment, they are sought-after venues for upscale retailers and restaurants, including emerging brands. These properties also enjoy low cap rates (the equivalent of a high earnings multiple), allowing them to justify investing lots of money for mid- to high-single-digit expected returns.

By contrast, competing malls with lower traffic and lower sales productivity typically struggle to lure emerging brands that only want a single store in a particular trade area. Additionally, they carry higher cap rates, which means that investments need higher expected returns to be value-enhancing. Both factors make it harder to justify major needle-moving investments, increasing the likelihood that a region's best mall will remain dominant.

Thus, while the best malls may require a lot of investment to maintain their position, mall owners like Macerich can usually be confident that those investments will succeed. That makes the 41% plunge in Macerich shares over the past year look very shortsighted. Most of Macerich's NOI comes from malls rated A or higher, including numerous A+ and A++ properties. These malls are likely to generate strong long-term cash flow growth, driving an eventual recovery for Macerich stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JWN, M, MAC, PEI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long Jan. 2021 $13 calls on M.