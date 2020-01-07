Exxon Mobil: Slowly Moving Towards Its Growth Strategy

I firmly believe that Exxon Mobil's (XOM) 4Q19 earning results (due on January 31st, 2020) will disappoint the markets without creating any significant impact on its stock price. I say this after looking at the company's SEC filing report that came out on Friday, January 3rd. In my earlier article on Exxon Mobil, I had stated that its stock will continue to remain under downward pressure till the end of 2019. I was right.

When most of the oil stocks surged on Friday, after U.S. assassinated Iran's general Qasem Soleimani, Exxon Mobil went down by 0.8%. In my opinion, this decline is the result of Exxon's latest filing report which predicts another damp quarter for the company. It must be noted that Exxon Mobil had reported a 49% YoY decline in its earnings in 3Q19. The markets are clearly expecting better from Exxon Mobil in 4Q19. With this, let us look at the factors that will impact Exxon Mobil's 4Q19 results and its stock price.

Downstream and Chemical Segment will put pressure on Exxon's overall performance

Image Source: Exxon 3Q19 earnings results

3Q19 was Exxon Mobil's worst upstream performance since 2018, when its earnings plunged from $4.2 billion in 3Q18 to $2.2 billion. Exxon had attributed this performance to low oil prices and growth-related expenses. Based on the latest SEC filing report, Exxon has indicated that its 4Q19 upstream earnings may remain the same when compared to 3Q19. This is not a bullish sign for investors at all, as its upstream earnings will remain well below the 3Q18 level of $4.2 billion. Besides, Exxon Mobil's downstream and chemical segment numbers are going to disappoint yet again. Not a very encouraging sign!

As per the SEC report, Exxon Mobil's refining margins may further decline by $600 to $800 million in 4Q19, when compared to 3Q19. Exxon's downstream segment has already under-performed in the first three quarters of 2019 (because of high maintenance activities and lower refining margins), and any further decline in downstream earnings will only add more pressure to Exxon's refining business, which will anyway struggle if oil prices increase in near future.

Even chemical earnings for 4Q19 are expected to reduce by $300 - $500 million. It is hardly surprising that analysts have reduced their earnings projections from 71 cents per share to 50 cents per share. I believe that this development will work in favor of Exxon Mobil's stock price. As Exxon's earnings estimates have already been reduced by analysts, there won't be any significant negative impact on the stock price when its 4Q19 financial numbers are officially released on January 31st, 2020. Investors must take note of this.

Cash flows have declined, but growth strategy is still in the right place

Exxon Mobil's cash flows have declined in the first three quarters of 2019 and the oil major has been trying to generate cash by selling its non-strategic assets. In 4Q19, Exxon will be generating a cash of around $3.6 billion by selling its non-operated oil and gas assets in Norway. This development ensures that Exxon Mobil has enough cash to cover its $3.8 billion dividend pay-out without altering its cash reserves.

In my opinion, this sell out is a part of Exxon Mobil's $25 billion asset divestment program which seeks to generate free cash. It also complements the company's aggressive growth strategy that aims to double the earnings and cash flows by 2025. Besides, Exxon Mobil has been making excellent progress in Guyana and Permian Basin - two of the company's most promising projects. In fact, Exxon has recently discovered more oil in Guyana in the Stabroek block.

Conclusion

Although Exxon Mobil will again disappoint the markets with its 4Q19 earning results, it has historically been a good dividend paymaster whose dividend yield is nearing its 25-year high. Exxon Mobil's overall financial performance is also dependent on oil prices, as oil prices directly affect its upstream earnings. In spite of an existing global supply glut, oil prices are currently being driven by the U.S.-Iran tensions and U.S.-China trade deal. If oil prices remain above $60 per barrel in 2020, then it will boost Exxon Mobil's upstream earnings and stock price in the coming time.

However, I will maintain my neutral rating because Exxon Mobil still has a lot to do, in order to completely execute its growth strategy and divestment program. Also, with rising geopolitical tensions and supply-demand gap, I believe that oil prices will remain more volatile in 2020. Exxon Mobil was trading at $70.33 at the time of writing this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.