Facebook: Improved Price Control, Synergies, The Headline Effect, And High Alpha

Being in the midst of a Value-Adding Acquisition Cycle, Facebook will increase its market dominance and price control and generate new synergies.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has acquired 5 companies per year on average. Each acquisition contributes to what we'd like to call a Value-Adding Acquisition Cycle, which improves the company's market dominance and price control, generate synergies, and strengthen the company's bargaining power. We believe investors underestimate the Value-Adding Acquisition Cycle, and especially its impact on Facebook's price control. Based on our robustness test, we also believe investors are overly discounting the stock due to concerns for future litigation costs. The above contributes to an asymmetric risk-reward profile, as indicated by the stock's positive alpha. We provide an analysis of Facebook that is based on strong logic and robust to potential future litigation costs for the company.

Investment Thesis

Facebook is an amazing company. Of that, we must agree. Founded in February 2004, with zero users, it now has 2.45 billion users. That's a staggering 31.5 percent of the world population, and although there are lots of users to come, the accumulation of new users is starting to slow down. In 2011, YoY active users increased by 39 percent. For 2018, the same measure was at 9 percent. But what's interesting is how Facebook's revenue growth has a life of its own. Revenue growth is not abating at the same pace as user growth. In 2018, revenue grew by 37 percent. Furthermore, since 2010, revenue grew by an astonishing 2,729 percent compared to 282 percent for the user activity. That's basically ~10x greater than the user growth rate. The keep point is that Facebook has high growth potential even though user growth is starting to wear off.

Table 1: Facebook, Revenue vs Active Users

Year Revenue YoY growth Users YoY growth 2010 1974 608 2011 3711 88% 845 39% 2012 5089 37% 1056 25% 2013 7872 55% 1228 16% 2014 12466 58% 1393 13% 2015 17928 44% 1591 14% 2016 27638 54% 1860 17% 2017 40653 47% 2129 14% 2018 55838 37% 2320 9% Cumulated Growth 2729% 282%

Source: Macrotrends & Statista, Generated by HedgeMix Limited

So, how does a company like Facebook boost its revenues? And more importantly, how will it continue to boost its revenues? As of today, Facebook continues to increase its user base, and it will most likely continue to do so in the coming decade. But this is not the catalyst, as it's widely anticipated. Instead, we'd like to emphasize the importance of Facebook's acquisition strategy and the impact it'll have on the company's price control in advertising, its main income source. Furthermore, each acquisition generates obvious synergies when new services are exposed to a combined user base of over 2 billion people. Finally, each acquisition strengthens the company's position as a market leader in social media, increasing its bargaining power for future potential acquisition targets.

The keep point is that Facebook has acquired 5 companies per year on average, creating a Value-Adding Cycle of synergies, price control, and bargaining power. We believe investors underestimate the effects of Facebook's acquisition strategy, especially that of price control. We also believe that the Value Adding Acquisition Cycle will continue based on the simple assumption that Facebook wants to maximize its profits. Based on qualitative analysis of existing data and using our in-house linear prediction, we get growth estimates far above the current analyst consensus.

Facebook, the aggressive acquirer

Facebook is an incredibly aggressive acquirer. As of 2019, the company has made 82 acquisitions since its start in 2004. That equals 5+ acquisitions per year on average. These acquisitions bring both organic and inorganic growth, synergies and enhanced market dominance.

Many of the companies are also directly related to Facebook's own core business, adding functionality and services to current Facebook users. For instance, a lot of Facebook's social media functionality was brought to you through the early acquisition of FriendFeed in 2009. The acquisition of Hot Potato in 2010 improved Facebook's status update feature and the ability to check-in. These are core features of Facebook today, adding value and increasing user interaction.

Exposure to high-growth markets

Chart 1: Cloud Gaming Market Value (FY2025 projection)

Source: Statista

As long as new prospects keep arising - and they will - you can be sure that Facebook will keep acquiring high-tech ventures if synergies and value are at hand. Just recently, in December 2019, Facebook acquired an upcoming in cloud gaming, PlayGiGa. The cloud gaming market is expected to grow from $1 billion (2018) to an $8 billion market in 2025. That equals a CAGR of 35 percent. The PlayGiga team is now part of Facebook's gaming division, to make sure Facebook is strong and present when the cloud gaming market evolves.

Hence, Facebook has a tendency finding its way into growth markets and leverage its utility from the users it already has. Our view is that exposing Facebook to high-growth markets is part of the acquisition strategy.

Financial muscles to keep acquiring at its current pace

Low relative debt provides viable options to generate additional shareholder value

Besides, Facebook's debt-to-equity ratio is fantastic. Not only is it low, at 0.2, it also allows for extensive share buybacks in the coming years or if you prefer, debt financing of continued acquisitions to expand its product portfolio and market reach and keep boosting revenue.

The keep point is that Facebook has incredibly sound financials with low relative debt and high cash reserves, to continue acquiring companies at its current pace.

Catalysts

Synergies and bargaining power

Chart 2: Facebook Cash at hand, quarterly data Q2 2010 to Q3 2019

Source: Macrotrends

Facebook has a strong network of users and deep pockets. This creates a win-win situation in every acquisition. Facebook can offer acquisition targets access to its huge network of users, but also intensified R&D, which is a focal point of growth, especially for tech companies. In return, Facebook's new revenue and synergies. New revenue comes in two phases.

Acquisitions and the first phase of revenues

The first phase is the direct revenue which is the level of revenue that the target company has before the acquisition.

Acquisitions and the second phase of revenues

The second phase of revenue is that which stems from Facebook users' access to the new services that the acquired company brings with it.

As you can assume, the second phase of revenues adds tremendous value to Facebook for each acquisition the company makes. And because of this value, Facebook can afford to outbid its competitors when bidding on the next target company. Besides, this capacity will only increase as Facebook grow its cash reserves and user base, which, in turn, increases with the number of acquisitions. Hence, Facebook is now in the midst of what we'd like to call a Value-Adding Acquisition Cycle with the end result being a natural monopoly.

The Value-Adding Acquisition Cycle & Price Control

Facebook is in the middle of what we'd like to call a "Value-Adding Acquisition Cycle", generating synergies and raising its price control. For each acquisition, Facebook also improves its bargaining power.

Based on our arguments around the Value-Adding Acquisition Cycle, we expect revenue growth to continue to outperform active user growth. This, in turn, will keep building up cash reserves for the company which may be utilized for new acquisitions with bargaining power only increasing for every acquisition.

For every acquisition, Facebook strengthens its monopolistic position in the social media market. Facebook already owns Instagram, the 2nd largest social media platform after Facebook. Facebook also has the economic muscles to acquire Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). With cash reserves twice the market value of Twitter, recent financial underperformance from Twitter and prior acquisitions like WhatsApp and Instagram, it's not that unlikely.

Each acquisition contributes to strengthening Facebook's position as a market leader in social media. And for each acquisition, Facebook becomes an even more interesting owner for target companies. In contrast to Facebook, Twitter is now also 40% down from its 5-year high in April 2015. Q3 2019 was a hard one for Twitter, who saw its lowest quarterly net profit ($36.5 million) since Q3 2017, with revenue dropping both YoY and QoQ, making it more vulnerable to a potential buy-up. Although only speculation, if Facebook were to acquire Twitter, we could seriously consider it a natural monopoly in social media, with all the benefits that follow from a monopoly. Anyhow, Facebook continues to raise its pricing for ads on its quest to maximize profit.

The impact of market dominance on earnings

The more dominant Facebook becomes in the social media market, the stronger its price control. In comparison to a competitive market, where companies are price takers, monopolistic markets are characterized by companies with price-setting behavior. As a price setter, you will be able to control the price of your product. In the case of Facebook, this means controlling advertising prices. As a price setter, you can maximize your profits by keeping prices above the marginal cost of production. In theory, a price setter wants Marginal Revenue (MR) to equal Marginal Cost (MC) of production.

In practice, a natural monopoly will prevail once Facebook is able to increase its average price per ad to the point that MR equals MC. Although we'll never see a pure monopoly in social media, we're getting closer to it for each acquisition made by Facebook.

Chart 3: Price setting behavior and economic profit for a monopoly

Source: HedgeMix Limited

For each acquisition Facebook makes, the company's price control increases, and, hence, we expect the company to charge more for its advertising, moving MR closer to MC. This argument strongly supports the trajectory of increased Revenue and EBITDA margins that we project in our DCF model.

Chart 4: Per User Profit for Facebook, 2010-2018

Source: HedgeMix Limited using data from Finbox

But if there is indeed an increase in price control for Facebook due to its continuous stream of acquisitions, we would have already seen an indication in the CPM and earnings pattern of Facebook.

All else equal, we would expect earnings per user to increase. We have for this reason calculated Facebook's Per User Profit for 2010-2018. Reviewing Chart 4, we see that there is a steep upward trend in Per User Profit, both based on EBITDA and Net Income.

Chart 5: R&D as a share of Revenue, 2010-2018

Source: HedgeMix Limited using data from Finbox

One might argue that increased Per User Profits are driven by R&D, but Facebook's R&D as a share of Revenue has remained flattish for the past few years and far below the all-time high in 2010 as seen by Chart 5. Furthermore, the correlation between Per User Profit and R&D as a share of Revenue is relatively low at 0.557 (calculated by HedgeMix Limited) for 2012-2018. Hence, we find it plausible that Per User Profit is indeed driven mainly by improved market dominance and price control, and synergies from the continuous stream of acquisitions.

Chart 6: Facebook Median CPM, Audience Network

Source: AdStage.io

Turning to CPM, compelling evidence of Facebook's increased price control is, of course, also the upward trend in median CPM (Cost Per Thousand Views) for Facebook ads. Q2 2018 to Q2 2019 saw an increase in CPM of 90.29 percent. CPM for Q1 2015 was at $3.30.

In contrast to other sectors, such as retail food, pricing for Facebook is all digital, making it easier for the company to adjust its ads pricing to swift changes in demand, in order to maximize its profits from ads.

And, it's no secret that ads income is the major source of income for Facebook (see Chart 7).

Chart 7: Facebook's global revenue as of 3rd quarter 2019, by segment Source: statista.com

Exaggerated Litigation Risk

Based on our simulation, we argue that Facebook has enough margin to withstand a major lawsuit thunderstorm and still maintain a great upside. We would argue that investors may be subject to the "Headline Effect", where negative news articles are fueling a disproportionate negative market sentiment for the stock.

Discount due to litigation risk

We agree that Facebook is subject to comparably higher litigation risks than other sectors as regulators continue to increase privacy protection to citizens by the passing of legislation such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in 2018 for the EU. In the United States, we have for example the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) of 2018, the New York SHIELD act of 2019.

As citizens have been transferring a major portion of their social life to the online world, legislation adapts. We expect the legislative adaptation to continue in the coming years, and it will raise costs for Facebook both for implementing preventive measures concerning privacy policy and improving data security and through potential litigation costs.

The SHIELD max fine being $250 000 per violation. The CCPA allows for a civil class action with fines of up to €20m or 4 percent of total worldwide annual turnover, whichever is higher.

There are a few major lawsuits in process for Facebook, such as the $35 billion civil class lawsuit in Illinois, concerning alleged misuse of facial recognition data. But as you must now, civil class action lawsuits take time. It generally takes 2-3 years to reach a first court decision for a class action, and should the court judge against Facebook, you can expect them to file for an appeal with the U.S. Supreme court, similar to what Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) just did for the Copyright-related lawsuit by Oracle (NYSE:ORCL). An appeal will extend the time frame further, and we expect any major lawsuit against Facebook to take at least 4-5 years if there is no settlement.

Investors need to keep in mind that the average yearly cost from lawsuits is much less than the billion-dollar headlines produced by news media, which we believe have steered investors away from fundamentals and empirical evidence. Also, keep in mind that Facebook is consistently increasing revenue and cash flow per user. This is an important notice as any billion-dollar lawsuit will be based on a per user basis. Hence, for every year that Facebook increases per user cash flow, its vulnerability to future lawsuits decreases.

There are evidence-based approximations on litigation costs. Duke Law School conducted a study on the litigation costs for major U.S. companies. The study is survey-based and measures the average litigation cost as a share of revenue (see Chart 8). The average total litigation cost for major U.S. companies, when including outliers, was 0.89% of revenue as of 2008.

Chart 8: Average Litigation Costs in the U.S.

Source: Duke Law School

A lawsuit thunderstorm simulation

We will now simulate the fair value of Facebook when accounting for a lawsuit thunderstorm, using the study from Duke Law School as our starting point.

We multiply this estimate, 0.89%, by a factor of 5 to expose Facebook to a simulated thunderstorm of lawsuits, representing 4.45% of revenue. Finally, we deduct the estimated annual costs of litigation from the free cash flow of Facebook to generate a Fair Value of the stock, accounting for a lawsuit thunderstorm. We do this to show investors that the upside in the stock is robust to escalating lawsuits.

Table 2: Facebook Fair Value, when adjusting for potential litigation costs

Source: HedgeMix Limited using Finbox

The above table shows that our fair value of Facebook is reduced to $384.82, with an upside of 87.5 percent, when adjusting for litigation costs of $79.77 billion up to 2028. This is enough cash to cover not only the potential $35 billion fine from the Illinois lawsuit, the $5 billion penalty over privacy breaches and still have $39 billion reserved for potential litigation costs. We find it unlikely that Facebook will hit the $79.77 billion roof. And even if litigation costs up to 2028 exceed 79.77 billion, it would take significantly higher costs to erase the upside in the stock, holding all else equal.

Mispricing

We believe the Value Adding Acquisition Cycle of Facebook is underestimated by investors. Our fair value is based on our assumptions of continued acquisitions, with increased price control and new synergies, and supported by the statistical relationship between user growth and revenue growth. Furthermore, we can't see how non-systematic risk such as financial and legislative risks would justify its current price.

Based on the above and an increased presence in high-growth markets such as cloud gaming and neural interface, we also project improved profit margins for Facebook. Cloud gaming and the neural interface market are expected to grow by 35% and 11.3%, respectively, up to 2025.

Furthermore, there are synergies in the near future, as the integration of Instagram and WhatsApp with Facebook's own messenger service takes place. According to Facebook management, the integration is expected to be completed in 2020. This will inevitably increase user interaction and boost ad income which remains the major income source for the company.

Finally, based on previous arguments, we believe the stock is overly discounted for concerns about future litigation costs.

Valuation

We'll start our valuation with a DCF. We'll use linear prediction and assumptions based on our qualitative analysis of Facebook, to generate a target price using a 10-year DCF Growth Model. We'll then move on to examining the alpha of the stock. Finally, we'll use the alpha, together with our DCF fair value to provide you with a time frame.

Why use DCF valuation?

If we were to value Facebook based on its P/E ratio, we would underestimate its true value. This is because the P/E ratio won't take into account Facebook's cash at hand and its comparably low debt-to-cash ratio. However, using a DCF model, we adjust the present value of future cash flow to both cash at hand and current debt. Hence, DCF valuation will take into account Facebook's sound financials compared to its peers.

For your information, Facebook's trailing twelve months P/E ratio is currently at 32.96 compared to 32.37 for the industry.

Revenue

We expect Facebook to continue its aggressive acquisition strategy, acquiring 5 new entities per year on average. This will provide the company with both organic and inorganic growth. As the CEO and founder, Mark Zuckerberg stated in the Q3 2019 earnings report, the plan is to continue to enhance the user experience. Recent acquisitions in cloud gaming (PlayGiga) are well in line with this statement. The cloud gaming market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 35 percent up to 2025, and PlayGiga will help Facebook's gaming division to capitalize on that market growth.

We now apply a linear regression using the statistical relationship between user growth and revenue growth to predict future revenue for Facebook. The time horizon is 10 years, and for the subsequent years, we apply a terminal growth rate of 3 percent, with GDP growth and inflation representing 2% and the remaining 1% representing innovation and technology growth.

Our statistical prediction is of course backed by a qualitative analysis of future revenue potential. We want to highlight the following fundamental factors:

Facebook's continued acquisitions are the one reason why revenue growth keeps outperforming user growth, and we expect this relationship to maintain as Facebook enters into new territories.

The acquisition of neural interface company CTRL Labs is one example of high-tech futuristic buy-ups.

Another source of revenue growth is the upcoming integration of Instagram and WhatsApp with Facebook's own messaging service. As mentioned, it will inevitably boost ads income for Facebook.

The user base in emerging markets remains strong. For India, Facebook users are expected to grow from 281 million to 444.2 million users from 2018 to 2023. This translates into an annual average growth of 9.59 percent.

We'll do a two-step linear prediction for you. The 1st step will interpolate missing user growth up to 2028 using a 2029 target growth rate of 3%. It's only two percentage points above population growth. Hence, we see the target growth rate as a highly probable floor.

The interpolation is done using statistical software and presented below (see chart 9). The chart illustrates how user growth slowly approaches our target level of 3% in 2029.

Chart 9: User Growth Prediction

Source: HedgeMix Limited

In the 2nd step, we use the linear relationship between revenue growth and user growth to predict the future path of revenue growth up to 2028. Revenue growth slowly approaches 11.55% percent in 2028. Our projection of revenue growth is above analyst consensus, but we take into account both reduced user growth and market maturity.

Chart 10: Revenue Prediction

Source: HedgeMix Limited

Table 3: Predicted Revenue 2019-2028 (USD in billions)

Year 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Revenue $70 464 $92 781.3 $120 044.6 $152 489 $190 004.6 $232 019.5 2025 2026 2027 2028 $277 403.1 $324 415.4 $370 727.3 $413 533.1

Source: HedgeMix Limited

Chart 10 illustrates our linear prediction of revenue growth, using user growth and an exponential time trend (time^1.5) as explanatory variables. The exponential time trend has an exponentially negative effect on revenue growth as time goes, reflecting market maturity and steady-state. The model translates into the revenue numbers presented in Table 3.

The Linear Regression Model

As seen by Table 4 (the model output summary), user growth is positively correlated with revenue growth with a beta-coefficient of 1.183. This means that a 1.00% increase in user growth, increases revenue growth by 1.183%. Time, on the other hand, has a negative impact on revenue growth due to reasons already explained.

The model specification we've developed has an adjusted R^2 of 0.484, which means that the model explains 48.4% of the variation in Facebook's revenue growth. Hence, the model has good explanatory power.

Table 4: Revenue Growth Linear Regression

Source: HedgeMix Limited

Earnings

Table 5: Projected Earnings

Source: HedgeMix Limited using Finbox

Facebook has great economies of scale. The cost of revenues back in 2014 was at 17.3 percent. Since then, revenues have been growing by about 350 percent while reducing the cost of revenues as a share of revenue to 16.8 percent. There are also synergies ahead, and the company is increasing its presence in high-growth markets. Due to this, we believe EBITDA as a % of revenue will increase by 2 percent annually for the next 5 years and stabilize at 57.7% in the subsequent 5 years.

Capital Expenditure

Table 6: Projected CapEx

Source: HedgeMix Limited using Finbox

Capital Expenditures for Facebook were spiking in 2018 and are currently on a roll as the company build new data centers and increase its network capacity to meet user demand. These investments relate to future user growth which we expect to abate in the coming years. Similar to analyst consensus, we, therefore, see a steady decline in Capex the coming years, from 24.9% as a share of revenue to 15% in 2023 where we expect it to stabilize.

The DCF Model

Revenue 2019-2028: Modeled by HedgeMix Limited

Earnings as a share of Revenue 2019-2028: Estimated by HedgeMix Limited

Terminal Growth Rate: 2.5% - Estimated by HedgeMix Limited

Net Working Capital: -1.4% - Last Four Quarter Average

Corporate Tax Rate: 21% - U.S. Corporate Tax as of 2019.

Discount Rate: 10.5% - Facebook's WACC

Capital Expenditure: 24.9% (2018) to 15% (2023) - Estimated by HedgeMix

Table 7: Projected Cash Flow

Source: HedgeMix Limited using Finbox

Table 8: Model Summary

Source: HedgeMix Limited using Finbox

As seen by Table 7, free cash flow is anticipated to grow from $15,067 million in 2019 to $134,026 million in 2028. Both revenue and capital expenditure growth abate by time as Facebook's user growth wears off. But we expect strategic acquisitions to continue to boost revenue and improve margins for Facebook in the coming years. Hence, EBITDA as % of revenue increase to 57.7% in 2023 where we expect it to stabilize. As affirmed by Facebook's management, synergies from the integration of Instagram and WhatsApp with Facebook's own messenger service are to be expected in 2020 and onwards.

Our DCF model is based on our qualitative analysis of Facebook. But we use linear prediction to further decrease the uncertainty of our projections. The model specification of our linear regression explains 48.4% of the variation in revenue.

Regarding taxation, Facebook's seen decreasing tax rates in the last few years due to the new tax regime in the United States. The current U.S. corporate tax is 21%, and we expect Facebook to graze this rate.

Based on our DCF model, Facebook has a great upside. The fair value is at $430.40 providing a 109.7% upside in the stock. We will now turn to discuss the asymmetric risk/reward profile of Facebook.

Facebook's Asymmetric Risk/Reward Profile

Table 9: CAPM - by HedgeMix Limited

Source: HedgeMix Limited

The CAPM analysis reveals that Facebook had a beta of 0.967 for the period being, which may be approximated to 1. The coefficient is statistically significant and tells us that the Facebook stock was offering investors about the same risk/reward profile as the S&P 500 index, with a 1% increase (decrease) in the index leading to a 1% increase (decrease) in the Facebook stock. However, a linear regression minimizes the sum of squared residuals to obtain the beta coefficient. Hence, the true relationship is not exactly as the model suggests.

Let's take a look at the actual fluctuation of the risk premium for the Facebook stock and the market index.

Chart 11: Excess Return Compared for Facebook and S&P 500

Source: HedgeMix Limited

In chart 11, the green area indicates a time period where Facebook outperforms S&P 500 and the red area indicates the contrary. As seen by the chart, it's greener than red, which means that the risk/return profile of Facebook is asymmetric. In other words, Facebook is outperforming the market, providing a higher return for the same level of risk. This is revealed by the positive alpha in Table 9. With alpha positive at 0.325, Facebook has outperformed the market with 0.325 percent on a weekly basis.

Table 10: Facebook, Alpha Target Price Time Prediction

Source: HedgeMix Limited

Chart 12: Alpha, Target Price Prediction, Price indexed to the base of 100.

Source: HedgeMix Limited

For the period, 1990 to 2019 the S&P 500 grew by an annual rate of 7.91%. This statistic is equivalent to a weekly compounded growth rate of 0.146%. We need it weekly as our regression model was based on weekly data. We can now add the alpha indication to the weekly growth rate of the S&P 500 to generate an estimated weekly growth rate of 0.472%.

Now, assuming the S&P 500 continues to grow at an annual rate of 7.91%, Facebook will reach our target price of 430.4 in 158 weeks from its close on December 31, 2019. This is illustrated in chart 12. For ease of comparison, we've indexed prices to a base of 100.

For those of you who prefer to isolate the upside from the potential outperformance of Facebook, there is also the possibility to create a long/short zero-beta portfolio, shorting the S&P 500 and buying the Facebook stock. The constituent weights of the portfolio should then be adjusted to the beta of Facebook. This way, you'll remove the systematic risk and have exposure to the alpha only, with an expected weekly return of 0.325%.

Risks

Although we see great potential in Facebook, any forward-looking valuation is subject to certain risks. We expect synergies and price control to improve as Facebook continues to acquire new companies. However, the success of each acquisition in terms of synergies and its impact on Facebook's overall price control is hard to predict. The actual turnout will depend on both acquired objects and external market developments. The acquisition strategy of Facebook is also subject to the discretion of the company's management.

Another source of risk is that of future litigation costs. We do provide a valuation of Facebook that is robust to a rather extreme scenario, with $79.77 billion reserved for litigation costs up to 2028, using a multiple of historical litigation costs in the U.S. But as with any statistical inference, the scenario represents a likelihood. Litigation costs of $79.77 billion would reduce the upside in our model to 87.5%, and it would take far more to eradicate the upside in our model. Although we find it highly unlikely, it's possible that future litigation costs exceed our estimates up to the point that the theoretical upside is removed.

However, we believe the market itself poses the largest risk. As you know, the stock market is not always driven by fundamentals, and there are many stocks out there with a fair value above its market price. Facebook is, however, a well-covered stock, with high liquidity and strong brand recognition. Hence, we believe the stock is more likely to be driven by fundamentals than market sentiment.

Finally, our estimated alpha has a p-value of 0.467, which means that it doesn’t fulfill any of the conventional significance levels. But we use a short time-frame to catch the most recent movements in the stock, which in turn limit our sample size. This increases the variance of the beta coefficient, as the sample variance decreases with the sample size, which, in turn, reduces the significance of our alpha estimate. However, if one accepts that the true beta coefficient is indeed approximately 1, which is the estimate generated not only in our model but also the 5-year estimate according to external sources, then the alpha estimate is precise.

Conclusion

Facebook has made 5+ acquisitions per year on average since its start in 2004. As an aggressive acquirer, it boosts organic and inorganic growth and generates synergies that can be capitalized upon over a longer time frame. For each acquisition, Facebook is also becoming a more dominant market leader. As a consequence, we expect Facebook's price control to increase, moving MR closer to MC, on its quest to maximize profit.

Continued strategic acquisitions and exposure to high-growth markets such as cloud gaming will keep Facebook's revenue growth at double-digit and above the 10% threshold up to 2028 when we anticipate it to stand at 11.55%. Our revenue prediction is a cornerstone in our DCF model where we generate a fair value of $430.4 and an upside of 109.7%. When adjusting for a potential litigation cost thunderstorm of $79.77 billion, the upside is 87.5%.

Our DCF model is supported by CAPM which indicates an alpha of 0.325 for Facebook. In our setup, this means that Facebook is outperforming the benchmark, S&P 500, at a weekly rate of 0.325%.

Using the historical growth rate of the S&P 500 index in combination with the generated alpha for Facebook, we anticipate the Facebook stock to reach its fair value within 158 weeks from December 31, 2019.

For those of you who prefer to lock up the alpha, a zero-beta portfolio is also a great option. This will remove the systematic market risk and expose you only to the alpha, yielding an annual zero-beta return of 18.38% (1.00325^52).

Thank you for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.