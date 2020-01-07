LNG Exports Exploding

High prices prior to 2016 were due to pricing on Nat Gas trapped in a North American market via pipeline delivery.

This is good news for pipeline operators like Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) and The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) who are carrying the gas to export facilities.

LNG exports are climbing at a heady rate of ~120% annually. Should see some slowing at some point, but thus far no sign of it. Interesting to note in this data is that, while Nat Gas prices have been falling recently, LNG pricing has risen about 25% since the price collapse early 2016.

Will demand from LNG export trigger a Nat Gas price increase at some point? Hard to say at the moment.

