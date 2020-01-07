Coeur Mining Tanks On Downgrades, But The Stock Is Poised To Continue To Outperform

I will reiterate, if CDE was above $15 in 2016, I see no logical reason why it shouldn't be trading at $10 or above today.

CDE will be one of the top-performing stocks in the sector if Silvertip reaches its full potential this year. Even if a complete turnaround remains elusive, CDE should do well.

One of the downgrades today was based on the belief that production and financial results will disappoint. I believe that Q4 could be the best quarter of 2019.

CDE is being hit with several downgrades today, but the reasons for these downgrades are flawed.

Back in October 2019, I discussed how Coeur Mining (CDE) was one of the most undervalued gold and silver miners.

As I stated, CDE was being grouped in (unfairly) with the underperforming silver producers even though it now gets the majority of its revenue from gold, and:

Investors aren't giving it any credit for the recent debt reduction, the improvements that will be seen in second-half production, nor the significant impact that higher metal prices will have on Q3 results. If CDE was above $15 in 2016, I see no logical reason why it shouldn't be trading at $10 or above today. If the company delivers on guidance, then I believe CDE will reach that price level in the next 6-12 months.

Since then, CDE has drastically outperformed the entire sector.

However, it's being hit with several downgrades today. The reasons for these downgrades - including production and financial results are likely to disappoint the market, resulting in a reduction in valuation - are flawed. The current ~15% pullback offers a much more compelling entry point compared to where the stock was trading a week ago. I continue to see considerable value in CDE, and I think Q4 will be a robust quarter. In this article, I will explain why.

Significant Debt Reduction Occurred In Q3 2019

One of the central themes to my bullish thesis on CDE was the progress the company made in reducing net debt last year, even though this was mostly coming via dilution. There would be an even sharper drop in net debt during Q3 2019 thanks to a $75 million equity offering. As I mentioned in my article before the third quarter results were released, Coeur had likely trimmed net debt by almost 40% from Q1 2019 to the end of Q3. Below were my estimates for total debt and net debt. These figures ($322 million debt and $238.2 million net debt) didn't include any free cash flow for the third quarter either, and I believed FCF was possible thanks to increased production and higher metal prices.

(In millions)

(Source: SomaBull)

Below are where things landed for CDE, as the company was able to generate free cash flow, which resulted in net debt of just $233.4 million at the end of Q3 2019. The company also repaid more debt than expected as total debt came in just under $300 million.

(Source: Coeur Mining)

It wasn't a perfect quarter for Coeur, but CDE isn't priced for perfection. In actuality, investors had been underpricing CDE as the company was doing much better than the stock was reflecting.

That's evident by the Q3 financial results as all key metrics - revenue, EBITDA, operating cash flow, and free cash flow - surged quarter-over-quarter:

(Source: Coeur Mining)

Why Q4 Could Be The Best Quarter Of 2019

As I mentioned earlier, one of the downgrades today was based on the belief that production and financial results will disappoint. Let's examine that possibility, as I believe that Q4 could be the best quarter of 2019.

Coeur currently has five mines in production:

1. Palmarejo

Palmarejo, which is a flagship asset, saw a 13% increase in gold output QoQ in Q3 while silver production remained steady. Operating cash flow and free cash flow surged thanks to increased production and higher metal prices. Palmarejo is a dependable, high cash-flowing operation for Coeur. Q4 should be another strong quarter, as the company began mining the high-grade La Nación vein during Q3 2019 and planned to continue ramping up production through the end of 2019. This was expected to lead to a "slight uptick in throughput rates quarter-over-quarter." Coeur also forecasts improved recoveries thanks to the completion of a new thickener during Q3.

(Source: Coeur Mining)

2. Kensington

Kensington had back to back stout quarters, and it too realized much higher gold prices in Q3 compared to Q2. This operation had been a cash drain, but thanks to the high-grade Jualin deposit (now in production), there's been a massive turnaround in free cash flow. The company stated in the most recent presentation that production from the Jualin deposit is "expected to continue driving strong results throughout the remainder of 2019." The company also implied in the Q3 conference call that this would be the case in 2020 as well.

(Source: Coeur Mining)

3. Wharf

Wharf had only produced 33,000 ounces of gold in the first two quarters of 2019, while guidance for the year was 82,000-87,000 ounces. Despite the slow start, Coeur was maintaining guidance at Wharf — as output was anticipated to increase as more crushing capacity was added, and higher grades were expected in H2. This implied 26,000 ounces of production in each of the last two quarters of the year, or a 65% increase compared to Q2 levels.

No doubt a lofty target, and the company hit 50% of this goal as production increased 65% to ~26,000 ounces in Q3. Mine-site free cash flow spiked to $16.8 million, the most this mine has generated in years. Coeur was extremely accurate with its Q3 forecast for this operation, as they perfectly modeled the anticipated improved crusher performance and placement of higher grade ore. The company stated that both trends were anticipated to continue in 4Q 2019. I see no reason to doubt this forecast.

(Source: Coeur Mining)

All signs point to a robust Q4 for the operations discussed above.

Now let's examine the two underperforming mines:

4. Rochester

Output at Rochester in Q3 was lighter than expected, as the commissioning of the new crushing circuit reduced ounces stacked to the leach pad, which in turn affected production during the quarter.

The operation would need an exceptional fourth quarter performance to hit guidance; it's not clear if it will be able to make up the difference. Although it should be noted that the company reiterated production estimates at Rochester for the year.

Even if the mine misses guidance, there should still be notable improvements in Q4 as: 1. crushing rates improved post Q3 commissioning, 2. in late Q3, Coeur was stacking material close to the liner of the Stage IV leach pad, which should have resulted in faster recoveries and increased silver and gold production in the fourth quarter, and 3. a full quarter of HPGR crushing will also boost output in 4Q 2019.

Rochester has been generating negative free cash flow over the last several quarters, but it certainly seems possible that this trend reversed in Q4.

(Source: Coeur Mining)

5. Silvertip

Silvertip had by far the most disappointing Q3 performance of the two, as all metal production at the operation declined quarter-over-quarter.

Silver output would've had to double in Q4 just to reach the low end of the guidance range, and more than triple to reach the mid-point. There has been no sign that Silvertip can produce that much silver in a quarter, yet the company is reiterating guidance.

I doubted Coeur last year when they had to make up a tremendous amount of ground in Q4 at their Kensington operation, but they came close to achieving targets (falling just short). Other operations in past years have also had much stronger fourth quarters and got the company back in line with guidance for the year. In other words, just when it seems impossible, Coeur has been able to deliver.

I'm not predicting Silvertip will reach its target, all I will say is if it does, then it would be a massive turnaround in just one quarter. So much so that it has brought out plenty of skeptics. I have my doubts, as well.

It should be noted that the company made the following comments in the Q3 conference call regarding Silvertip:

Silvertip remains our biggest operational challenge. Once we're able to transition the operation from a consumer of cash to a generator of cash, our overall financial performance will obviously be even stronger. Although Silvertip's third quarter production levels didn't reflect the same level of progress as prior quarters we are seeing steady improvement and believe we are nearing the completion of our commissioning efforts and will soon be accelerating our optimization and potential expansion initiatives... This revamped and bolstered approach is paying off and we expect fourth quarter results to show a marked improvement. With a stabilized operation we can foresee achieving positive operating cash flow by the end of the year.

I never take what a company says at face value, rather I make my own determinations based on the data and logical conclusions that can be drawn from that data.

Anybody that understands the CDE story is certainly not pricing in a monster quarter out of Silvertip. Disappointment (i.e., coming in below estimates), is already factored in.

I would be shocked if Silvertip had the type of Q4 that is needed to hit guidance. My expectations are more muted - I'm forecasting a solid improvement, but nothing exceptional.

The company, though, doesn't need to knock it out of the park. Coeur's current share price already reflects lowered output and cash flow from Silvertip and Rochester. If Palmarejo, Kensington, and Wharf all produce similar results in Q4 as they did in Q3, and Rochester and Silvertip show healthy improvements, that's all that is needed to keep this uptrend in the stock intact.

2020 Should Be Even Better

Instead of looking in the rear-view mirror, let's look forward.

Palmarejo, Kensington, and Wharf should remain steady in 2020.

Rochester hasn't seen the impact from full year of production from the new HPGR that has been integrated into the crushing circuit (let alone a full quarter). In 2020, the mine should have much stronger operating cash flow compared to last year. There will be heavier CapEx spending over the next 12 months, as an additional HPRG crusher will be installed, and construction will begin on another leach pad. But given where gold and silver are currently trading, the mine could still generate free cash flow. That would be an improvement over 2019. I also think there is a good chance that some of this CapEx could be deferred, which would translate into higher levels of FCF.

Silvertip is the wild card. I expect better results in 2020, but it could see significant improvements as well. CDE will be one of the top-performing stocks in the sector if Silvertip reaches its full potential this year. Even if a complete turnaround remains elusive, I still believe CDE will be a standout as the other four operations can easily overcome any underperformace at Silvertip. My price target and bullish thesis is based on the latter scenario.

Coeur's Current Valuation Is Cheap

CDE peaked at just over $16 back in Q3 2016. At the time, its EV was $2.8+ billion. Compare that to the current $1.9 billion EV, and CDE would need to increase 50% just to reach a similar valuation.

(Source: Stockcharts.com)

Given the much higher multiple a few years ago, one might assume that the company's operating and financial metrics were resoundingly better in 2016 than they are today. Or at least gold and silver were much higher at the time.

That's not the case, though.

Below are CDE's Q3 2016 results, which are very similar to the results posted in Q3 2019. As I showed earlier, in the third quarter of last year, adjusted EBITDA was $61 million (vs. $62.7 million in Q3 2016), cash flow from operating activities was $42 million (vs. $47.8 million), and free cash flow was $11.3 million (vs. 14.6 million).

(Source: Coeur Mining)

In late summer 2016, silver peaked at just over $20 per ounce compared to its current price of just over $18. However, gold is over $200 higher today than it was in Q3 2016, where it topped at around ~$1,350. All things being equal, CDE generates more revenue in today's higher gold price environment than it did in the higher silver price environment three years ago.

I will reiterate what I stated in my previous article on CDE:

If CDE was above $15 in 2016, I see no logical reason why it shouldn't be trading at $10 or above today. If the company delivers on guidance, then I believe CDE will reach that price level in the next 6-12 months.

The stock is well on pace to reach that target within the noted time frame. The recent pullback over the last few days offers a compelling entry for fresh purchases.

